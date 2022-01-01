Restaurant header imageView gallery

Raduno

review star

No reviews yet

1318 S Main Street

Little Rock, AR 72202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MARGHERITA
PEPPERONI
FUNGHI

Appetizers

Braised Mushrooms, Parm, Side Bread

MEATBALLS

$12.00

house made, pork and beef, polenta, marinara, parmesan, basil

ARANCINI

$9.00

house made, pimento cheese, risotto

WHIPPED FETA

$8.00

honey, lemon, chili flake, herbs

ANTIPASTO BOARD

$32.00

cured meat, cheese, crudite, accoutrements

CHEESE BOARD

$22.00

cheese, crudite, accoutrements

CHEESY GARLIC FLATBREAD

$12.00

roasted garlic, cheese, herbs

BREAD & OIL

$6.00

choice of oil, warm focaccia

BURRATA

$10.00

fresh mozz and cream, balsamic, chili flake, olive oil

SPICED WALNUTS

$3.00

House-Made Spiced Candied Walnuts Black Pepper, Red Chili Flake, Egg Whites, Honey, Cane Sugar, Brown Sugar, Salt

SPINACH-ARTI DIP

$10.00

Baked Spinach-Artichoke Dip, Chili Flake, side of BLVD Bread Co Bread, Vegan

PEACH & PROSCIUTTO BURRATA

$16.00

Soup

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$4.00

parmesan, balsamic glaze, house made croutons, spice

Insalada

CAESAR

$10.00

romaine, parmesan, chili flake, crouton, tossed

CHOPPED KALE

$12.00

kale, sopressata, pepperoni, olive, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta, egg, dressed

MISTA

$8.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, buttermilk ranch

DATE NIGHT

$12.00

Mixed greens, shaved fennel, dates, pistachios, gorgonzola dressing.

PEAR-APPLE GORGONZOLA

$12.00

mixed greens, local pears, apple, blue cheese, cranberry, walnuts, sherry-fig vinaigrette

HALF CAESAR

$6.00

romaine, parmesan, chili flake, crouton, tossed

HALF CHOPPED KALE

$7.00

kale, sopressata, pepperoni, olive, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta, egg, tossed

HALF MISTA

$6.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, buttermilk ranch dressing

HALF DATE NIGHT

$7.00

mixed greens, shaved fennel, dates, pistachios, gorgonzola dressing.

HALF PEAR-APPLE GORGONZOLA

$7.00

mixed greens, apple, blue cheese, cranberry, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Pizza

SALSICCIA

$16.00

pomodoro, fennel sausage, peppadew, mozzarella, parmesan, herbs

BUTTERNUT AND KALE

$16.00

olive oil, butternut squash, kale, ricotta, goat cheese, garlic, balsamic glaze

SPICY HONEY & SOPRESSATA

$20.00

olive oil, spiced salami, mozzarella, tomato, spicy honey, crisped basil, chili flake

MARGHERITA

$15.00

pomodoro, mozarella, basil, olive oil drizzle

FUNGHI

$18.00

olive oil, cremini, button, shiitake, spinach, onion, mozzarella, truffle oil

PEPPERONI

$16.00

pomodoro, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, herbs

PROSCUITTO

$18.00

pomodoro, prosciutto, mozzarella, parmesan, arugula, lemon

QUATTRO

$15.00

pomodoro, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, parmesan, herbs

SAUSAGE & FENNEL

$20.00

pomodoro, fennel, mushroom, tomato, sausage, garlic, mozzarella, chili flakes, parmesan, herbs

THE WERKS

$20.00

pomodoro, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushroom, onion, pepperoncini, green bell, olives, mozzarella, herbs

SQUASH BLOSSOM

$20.00

roasted garlic, pancetta, butternut squash, jalapeno, chili flake, ricotta, goat cheese, spicy honey

SPICY PEP PEP

$18.00

pomodoro, pepperoni, jalapeno, onion, mozzarella, parmesan, pesto swirl

CHEESE

$12.00

VEGAN PEPPERONI PIZZA

$17.00

VEGAN CHEESE PIZZA

$13.00

STREET CORN PIE

$17.00

Roasted Garlic-Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Cotija, Arkansas Natural Produce Cilantro, Arkansas Sweet Corn (Barnhill Orchards/Esau), Barnhill Orchards Sweet Red Onion, Crema, Tajin

VEGAN ELOTE PIE

$17.00

Roasted Garlic-Jalapeno (Vegan) Cream Cheese, Vegan Mozzarella, Arkansas Natural Produce Cilantro, Arkansas Sweet Corn (Barnhill Orchards/Esau), Barnhill Orchards Sweet Red Onions, Tajin

Pasta

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$17.00

fettuccine, alfredo, parmesan, herbs, lemon, pepper

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$16.00

spaghetti, marinara, meatballs, parmesan, herbs

VEGGIE LASAGNA

$14.00

lasgana, veggies, mushrooms, bechamel, parmesan, herbs, lemon, pepper

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$17.00

spaghetti, fried chicken, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, herbs

ITALIAN BEEF AND POLENTA

$16.00

Sandwich

MEATBALL SUB

$16.00

meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, herbs, baguette

REAL ITALIAN SANDWICH

$16.00

mortadella, sopressata, pepperoni, ham, provolone, arugula, onion, pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette, focaccia

MARGHERITA GRILLED CHEESE

$14.00

roasted tomato, spinach pesto, mozzarella, basil, focaccia

Sides and Extras

SIDE BREAD

focaccia, baguette, sourdough

EXTRA DRESSING

choose housemade dressing

ADD PROTEIN

choose protein

SIDE SAUCE

choose sauce

SIDE SHAVED PARMESAN

$2.00

EXTRA EGGS (1)

$1.50

eggs your way

EXTRA EGGS (2)

$3.00

eggs your way

EXTRA EGGS (3)

$4.50

eggs your way

SIDE SPICY HONEY

$1.50

house made hot honey

SIDE ALFREDO

$4.00

Raduno Shirt(cust.)

$25.00

Kids Menu

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

grilled cheese

KID'S PIZZA

$9.00

pizza

KID'S PASTA

$8.00

pasta

Dessert

ZEPPOLES

$7.00

fried ricotta donut holes, rasp jam, powdered sugar

NY STYLE CHEESECAKE

$7.00

Scratch Made, Graham Cracker Crust

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORTE

$7.00

gluten free

BREAD PUDDING

$8.00

classic

SCOOP OF LOBLOLLY ICE CREAM

$3.50

double vanilla

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Local, from scratch Italian inspired fare, served in a hip & casual environment. Located in the historic SoMa neighborhood of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Website

Location

1318 S Main Street, Little Rock, AR 72202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Raduno - Brick Oven & Barroom image
Raduno - Brick Oven & Barroom image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Sur Street Food Co - 1214 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
1214 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Mockingbird Bar & Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
1220 S. Main St Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Boulevard Bread Company - Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1417 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Community Bakery Downtown
orange star4.5 • 159
1200 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-002 - Little Rock (Main St), AR
orange star4.5 • 762
1224 Main St Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Fidel & Co.
orange starNo Reviews
500 Shall Ave Ste B Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Little Rock

Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
orange star4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-002 - Little Rock (Main St), AR
orange star4.5 • 762
1224 Main St Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Sushi Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.3 • 700
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
At The Corner - A Modern Diner
orange star4.6 • 621
201 E Markham St Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.8 • 505
306 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Cache Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 496
425 President Clinton Ave Little rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Little Rock
North Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston