Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe downtown

review star

No reviews yet

501 Union St

Nashville, TN 37219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Rae's Hot Sandwiches

Rae`s Hot Brown

$9.11

Monte Cristo

$9.11

Rae`s Reuben Sandwich

$10.03

Black & Bleu

$10.03

Beastie Boy Sandwich

$9.80

Beastie Girl

$10.03

TPR Reuben Sandwich

$10.03

Ace of Hearts Sandwich

$8.43

Magic Mushrooms Sandwich

$8.43

Prince Charming Sandwich

$8.43

Wicked Chicken Sandwich

$8.43

Italian Romeo Sandwich

$8.88

Italian Princess Sandwich

$8.88

Southern Belle

$8.88

Rae's Cuban Sandwich

$9.80

Turkey Pot Roast Melt

$8.88

Angus Po`Boy

$10.03

Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

$8.43

Rae's Deli Sandwiches

Full Smoked Turkey & Pepper Jack

$8.20

Half Smoked Turkey & Pepper Jack

$5.92

Full Cured Ham & Swiss

$8.20

Half Cured Ham & Swiss

$5.92

Full Angus Beef & Cheddar

$8.20

Half Angus Beef & Cheddar

$5.92

Full Sicilian Tuna Salad

$7.29Out of stock

Half Sicilian Tuna Salad

$5.47Out of stock

Full Dixie Chicken Salad

$7.29Out of stock

Half Dixie Chicken Salad

$5.47Out of stock

Full Club Sub

$8.66

Half Club Sub

$5.92

Fresh Garden Salads

Rae's House Salad

$7.07

Rae's Side Salad

$4.11

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.66

Rae's Chef Salad

$8.66

Super Chef Salad

$9.57

Sicilian Tuna Salad

$7.85Out of stock

Dixie Chicken Salad

$7.85Out of stock

Sides

Cup Red Beans & Rice

$4.11

Bowl Red Beans & Rice

$5.92

Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookie

$2.28

Double Fudge Brownies

$2.28

Banana Pudding

$2.28

Extra Dressing

$0.46

Rae's Daily Soups

Cup Mon Cajun Gumbo

$4.11Out of stock

Bowl Mon Cajun Gumbo

$5.92Out of stock

Cup Tue Shrimp Bisque

$4.11Out of stock

Bowl Tue Shrimp Bisque

$5.92Out of stock

Cup Weds Potato Leek

$4.11Out of stock

Bowl Weds Potato Leek

$5.92Out of stock

Cup Thurs Spicy Beer Cheese

$4.11

Bowl Thurs Spicy Beer Cheese

$5.92

Cup Fri NE Clam Chowder

$4.11Out of stock

Bowl Fri NE Clam Chowder

$5.92Out of stock

Cup Red Beans & Rice

$4.11

Bowl Red Beans & Rice

$5.92

Rae's Desserts

Brownie w/ Pecans

$2.28

Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookie

$2.28

Banana Pudding

$2.28

Aunt Pam's Cookies

$2.50

Drinks

Water

$2.28

Coke

$2.28

Diet Coke

$2.28

Coke Zero

$2.28Out of stock

Sprite

$2.28

Sprite Zero

$2.28

Dr Pepper

$2.28Out of stock

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.28

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.28Out of stock

Barqs Root Beer

$2.28

Lipton Georgia Peach Tea

$2.28

Lipton Citrus Green Tea

$2.28Out of stock

Lipton Watermelon Green Tea

$2.28Out of stock

Lipton Diet Mixed Berry Green Tea

$2.28
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

501 Union St, Nashville, TN 37219

Directions

Gallery
Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe image
Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe image
Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe image

Similar restaurants in your area

DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
orange starNo Reviews
235 5th Ave N Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,395
408 11th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Fainting Goat Cafe
orange star5.0 • 1
300 20th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Gumbo Bros
orange star4.6 • 2,251
12th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Frothy Monkey in 12South.
orange starNo Reviews
2509 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Eastwood Deli Co
orange star4.5 • 14
1896 Eastland Avenue Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Standard At The Smith House
orange star4.8 • 2,241
167 Rosa L Parks Blvd Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
orange star4.1 • 1,494
114 8th Ave. S. Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,395
408 11th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,003
530 Church Street Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hillsboro West End
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Sobro
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sylvan Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
The Gulch
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
East End
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
South Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Music Row
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston