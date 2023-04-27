Main picView gallery

Rae's Kitchen 76 S. SECTION STREET

76 S. SECTION STREET

Fairhope, AL 36532

OLD FAITHFULS

All sandwiches served with kettle cooked chips and our house made pickles.

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Minced celery, lemon juice, and seasonings on oat nut bread.

Grilled Cheese

$9.25

Swiss and cheddar cheese stacked on oat nut bread.

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$10.25

With roasted pecans, and a hint of cayenne pepper on oat nut bread.

Ham & Cheddar

$10.75

Ham, cheddar, mayo, mustard, lettuce and tomato on white bread.

Loaded PC

$12.00

Pimento cheese with bacon and avocado on oat nut bread.

Mexican Tuna

$11.00

Tuna salad made of roma tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, crushed red pepper and lime juice with a little bit of mayo on oat nut bread.

Turkey BLT w/ Avocado

$11.50

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on oat nut bread.

Turkey Swiss

$10.75

Turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard on oat nut bread.

WARM & GOOEY

Hey Mary

$13.75

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, chipotle ranch and jalapeno zapps chips on ciabatta.

Kitchen Sink

$13.75

Turkey, pimento cheese, bacon, avocado, house pickles, and tomato grilled on ciabatta.

Mallory Melt

$12.75

Turkey, avocado, bacon, brie and jalapeno jelly grilled on oat nut bread.

Meatloaf

$13.25

Thick slice on a warm bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Mexican Tuna Melt

$12.75

Mexican tuna salad with swiss and jalapeno jelly grilled on oat nut bread.

Pesto Chicken Club

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, swiss and tomato with pesto on warm ciabatta.

Turkey Ham Melt

$12.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, mayo and mustard grilled on oat nut bread.

Twiggins Melt

$12.00

Chicken salad, bacon and swiss grilled on white bread.

Hot Ham & Brie

$12.00

Lots of thin sliced ham, lots of thick cut brie, dijon, pressed on ciabatta.

COMBOS

Combo Chicken Salad

$11.50

Combo TBLT

$11.50

Combo Turkey Swiss

$11.50

Combo Ham Cheddar

$11.50

Combo Mexican Tuna

$11.50

Combo Loaded

$11.50

Combo Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Combo Pimento Cheese

$11.50

Combo Soup & Salad

$11.50

WRAPS

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Chipotle ranch, monterey jack cheese, grilled chicken, jalapeno, avocado and fritos grilled in a sundried tomato wrap.

The Spicy Heidi

$12.00

Turkey, swiss, mayo, house pickles, jalapenos and zapps jalapeno chips grilled in a garden vegetable wrap.

Turkey Cobb Wrap

$12.50

Turkey, bacon, avocado, mayo, tomato, feta, fried egg, feta, monterey jack cheese grilled in a sundried tomato wrap.

Veggie Wrap

$9.75

Spicy Tuna Wrap

$12.25

Spicy mayo, cucumber, purple cabbage, carrots, avocado, mexican tuna salad and lettuce wrapped in a garden vegetable wrap.

SPECIALS

Reuben

$13.00Out of stock

Cuban

$12.00Out of stock

Thai Peanut Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Avocado Toast Salad

$15.00

WEDNESDAY SPECIAL: Romaine, cucumber, radish, tomato, ciabatta croutons, bacon and burrata with a sweet honey basil dressing.

Vacation Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Bibb lettuce, purple cabbage, carrots, artichokes, tomatoes, fried egg, avocado, seasoned shrimp with a djion dressing.

Thai Peanut Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken, parmesan, crushed croutons, caesar dressing in a spinach wrap.

Lemon Parmesan Chicken Brussel Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Shredded brussel sprouts tossed with green onions, dried cranberries, roasted pecans, shredded parmesan chicken with a creamy lemon dressing.

FOR THE KIDS

Kid Chicken & Cheese Wrap

$7.00

Plain with cheddar cheese and grilled chicken grilled in wrap, served with chips.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Plain w/ chips on Hearty White

Kid Ham & Cheddar

$7.00

Plain w/ chips on Hearty White

Kid Scoop of Chicken Salad

$7.00

W/ chips

Kid Turkey & Cheddar

$7.00

Plain w/ chips on Hearty White

SALADS & SOUPS

House Salad

$10.50

Romaine, purple cabbage, carrots, feta, roasted pecans, dried cranberries served with house dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Romaine, bacon, feta, tomato, fried egg, red onion, avocado served with our house dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine, monterey jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, avocado, fritos, served with chipotle ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

(Traditional) Romaine, grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, served with caesar dressing.

French Onion

$4.50+

Wild Rice & Mushroom

$4.50+

Chicken Poblano

$4.50+

SIDES

Side Salad

$5.50

Extra Chips

$2.00

Extra Pickles

$1.25

BEVERAGES

Bottle Soda

$3.25

Can Soda

$2.25

Tea

$3.25

Water

$1.50

DESSERTS

Cookies

$4.50

Bars

$3.75

SPREADS/DIPS

Alabama Caviar

$13.00

Chicken Salad

$9.50+

Jalapeno Cilantro Dip

$7.50+

Mexican Tuna

$12.00

Pimento Cheese

$9.50+

Sweet Heat Shrimp

$9.50+

APPETIZERS

Cowboy Sushi

$11.50

Pickled okra wrapped in ham with an herb cream cheese binder. Customer Favorite!

Marinated Shrimp

$14.00

DRY GOODS

Bag Chips/Crackers

$6.50

Dressing

$8.50

Mule Mix

$11.00

Pickles

$8.50

Sleeve Crackers

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

76 S. SECTION STREET, Fairhope, AL 36532

