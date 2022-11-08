Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Rafael's Pizza Santa Ana

649 Reviews

$

128 W MacArthur Blvd

Santa Ana, CA 92707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
XL Pizza
Medium Pizza

Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread 10' (2)

$5.49

Garlic Cheese Bread with Pepperoni (2) 10' Roll

$6.95

Cheese Stuffed Knots

$7.95

Bread Sticks

$7.95

Calzone's & Sandwiches

Calzone

$10.95

Pepperoni, ham, mozzarella cheese

Calzone 3 Toppings

$11.95

Choose any 3 pizza toppings

Meatball Sub 10' Roll

$10.95

Baked with classic red sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with potato chip.

Italian Sausage Sub 10' Roll

$11.95

Baked with classic red sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with potato chip.

Italian Sub 10' Roll

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard, Italian dressing. Served with potato chips.

Ham Sub 10' Roll

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard, Italian dressing. Served with potato chips.

Salami Sub 10' Roll

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard, Italian dressing. Served with potato chips.

Pastrami Sub 10' Roll

$11.95

Iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, mustard, pickles

Turkey 10' Roll

$10.95

Chicken Alfredo Sub 10' Roll

$12.95

Chicken, Alfredo sauce, Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Sandwich 10' Roll

$10.95

Chicken, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mozzarella Cheese.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich 10' Roll

$10.95

BBQ Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

Philly Chicken Sandwich 10' Roll

$10.95

Chicken, Mushroom, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mayo and Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Fingers (4)

Fingers

$5.95

Dessert

Cinnamon Stix

$12.95+

Nutella Stix

$12.95+

Large Chocolate Covered Cannoli (1)

$3.95

Brownie

$5.95

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$13.95

Garlic Chicken Pasta

$13.95

Penne

$9.95

Penne w/Meatball (2)

$12.95

Penne w/Sausage (2)

$12.95

Spaghetti

$9.95

Spaghetti w/Meatball (2)

$12.95

Spaghetti w/Sausage (2)

$12.95

Ravioli Stuff with Cheese

$10.95

Ravioli Stuff with Meat

$11.95

Lasagna with Meat Sauce

$12.95

Half Sheet Tray Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$45.95

Full Sheet Tray Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$90.95

Half Sheet Tray Lasagna with Meat Sauce

$45.95

Full Sheet Tray Lasagna with Meat Sauce

$90.95

Half Sheet Tray Spaghetti or Penne with Meat Balls

$45.95

Full Sheet Tray Spaghetti or Penne with Meat Balls

$90.95

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$11.45+

lettuce, salami, ham, capicola, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, pepperoncini, mozzarella cheese & croutons

Caesar Salad

$9.45+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Chicken Salad

$11.45+

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & croutons

Chicken Tender Salad

$11.45

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Chicken Tenders

Dinner Salad

$6.45+

Lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & croutons

Rafael's Salad

$7.45+

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, topped with parmesan cheese & mozzarella cheese

Veggie Salad

$10.45+

Iceberg lettuce, black olives, mushrooms, green bell peppers, tomatoes & topped with mozzarella cheese.

Sides

Side of Jalapeno

$1.00

Side of Pepperoncini

$1.00

Side of Classic Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side of Dressing

Sid of Anchovy

$1.45

Side of Meatballs

$4.45

Side of Sausage

$5.45

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$5.45

Side of Dressing (Copy)

$0.50

Specials

Family Special (Large)

$40.95

Large Family Special Pasta W/ Meatballs & Stix

$40.95

XL Family Special UPGRADE

$46.99

XL Family Special Pasta W/ Meatballs & Stix

$46.99

Wings

9pc Wings

$12.95

18pc Wings

$24.95

30pc Wings

$39.95

Create Your Own

Small Pizza

$14.20

Medium Pizza

$17.25

Large Pizza

$19.25

XL Pizza

$20.75

Rafael's Special

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers and Bacon.

Small Rafael's Special

$18.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers and Bacon.

Medium Rafael's Special

$22.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Mushrooms, Red onions, Green Bell Peppers and Bacon.

Large Rafael's Special

$24.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Mushrooms, Red onions, Green Bell Peppers and Bacon.

XL Rafael's Special

$27.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Mushrooms, Red onions, Green Bell Peppers and Bacon.

Meat Lover's

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Italian Sausage and Meatball

Small Meat Lover's

$18.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Italian Sausage and Meatball

Medium Meat Lover's

$22.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Italian Sausage and Meatball

Large Meat Lover's

$24.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Italian Sausage and Meatball

XL Meat Lover's

$27.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Italian Sausage and Meatball

Vegetarian

Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Touch of Oregano

Small Vegetarian

$18.95

Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Touch of Oregano

Medium Vegetarian

$22.95

Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Touch of Oregano

Large Vegetarian

$24.95

Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Touch of Oregano

XL Vegetarian

$27.95

Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Touch of Oregano

Hawaiian

Canadian Ham, Pineapple and Bacon

Small Hawaiian

$18.95

Canadian Ham, Pineapple and Bacon

Medium Hawaiian

$22.95

Canadian Ham, Pineapple and Bacon

Large Hawaiian

$24.95

Canadian Ham, Pineapple and Bacon

XL Hawaiian

$27.95

Canadian Ham, Pineapple and Bacon

BBQ Chicken

Chicken, Red Onions and BBQ Sauce

Small BBQ Chicken

$18.95

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions

Medium BBQ Chicken

$22.95

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions

Large BBQ Chicken

$24.95

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions

XL BBQ Chicken

$27.95

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions

Margherita

Garlic, Olive Oil, Chopped Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and (fresh basil)

Small Margherita

$18.95

Garlic, Olive Oil, Chopped Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and (fresh basil)

Medium Margherita

$22.95

Garlic, Olive Oil, Chopped Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and (fresh basil)

Large Margherita

$24.95

Garlic, Olive Oil, Chopped Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and (fresh basil)

XL Margherita

$27.95

Garlic, Olive Oil, Chopped Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and (fresh basil)

Pastrami Pizza

Pastrami, Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles

Small Pastrami

$18.95

Pastrami, Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles

Medium Pastrami

$22.95

Pastrami, Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles

Large Pastrami

$24.95

Pastrami, Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles

XL- Pastrami

$27.95

Pastrami, Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken, Homemade Alfredo sauce, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese.

Small- Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

Chicken, Homemade Alfredo sauce, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese.

Med-Chicken Alfredo

$22.95

Chicken, Homemade Alfredo sauce, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese.

Large- Chicken Alfredo

$24.95

Chicken, Homemade Alfredo sauce, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese.

X-Large-Chicken Alfredo

$27.95

Chicken, Homemade Alfredo sauce, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken

Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions

Small-Buffalo Pizza

$18.95

Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions

Med-Buffalo Pizza

$22.95

Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions

Large-Buffalo Pizza

$24.95

Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions

XL-Buffalo Pizza

$27.95

Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Bacon

Smalll-Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.95

Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Bacon

Med-Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.95

Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Bacon

Large-Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.95

Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Bacon

XL-Chicken Bacon Ranch

$27.95

Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Bacon

Chef's Special

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pastrami, Bacon, Red Onions and Jalapeno

Small-Chef's Special

$18.95

Meduim-Chef's Special

$22.95

Large-Chef's Special

$24.95

X-Large - Chef's Special

$27.95

Ranchera Pizza

Chorizo, Red Onions, Jalapenos and Cilantro

Small - Ranchera

$18.95

Meduim-Ranchera

$22.95

Large-Ranchera

$24.95

XL Large-Ranchera

$27.95

Mediterranean Pizza

Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamoka Olives, Feta Cheese, and Chicken

Small- Mediterranean

$18.95

Meduim- Mediterranean

$22.95

Large-Mediterranean

$24.95

XL Large-Mediterranean

$27.95

Small Half & Half Special

Small 1/2 Rafael's &

$18.95

Small 1/2 Meat Lover's &

$18.95

Small 1/2 Vegetarian &

$18.95

Small 1/2 Hawaiian &

$18.95

Small 1/2 BBQ Chicken &

$18.95

Small 1/2 Margherita &

$18.95

Small1/2 Ranchera

$18.95

Small 1/2 Mediterranean

$18.95

Medium Half & Half Special

Medium 1/2 Rafael's &

$22.95

Medium 1/2 Meat Lover's &

$22.95

Medium 1/2 Vegetarian &

$22.95

Medium 1/2 Hawaiian &

$22.95

Medium 1/2 BBQ Chicken &

$22.95

Medium 1/2 Margherita &

$22.95

Medium 1/2 Ranchera

$22.95

Medium 1/2 Mediterranean

$22.95

Large Half & Half Special

Large 1/2 Rafael's &

$24.95

Large 1/2 Meat Lover's &

$24.95

Large 1/2 Vegetarian &

$24.95

Large 1/2 Hawaiian &

$24.95

Large 1/2 BBQ Chicken &

$24.95

Large 1/2 Margherita &

$24.95

Large 1/2 Ranchera

$24.95

Large 1/2 Mediterranean

$24.95

XL Half & Half Special

XL 1/2 Rafael's &

$27.95

XL 1/2 Meat Lover's &

$27.95

XL 1/2 Vegetarian &

$27.95

XL 1/2 Hawaiian &

$27.95

XL 1/2 BBQ Chicken &

$27.95

XL 1/2 Margherita &

$27.95

XL 1/2 Ranchera

$27.95

XL 1/2 Mediterranean

$27.95

Drinks

7up

$2.45

Arnold Palmer

$2.45

Bottled Water

$2.45

Coke

$2.45

Diet 7up

$2.45

Diet Coke

$2.45

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.45

Diet Pepsi

$2.45

Dr. Pepper

$2.45

Glass of Water

Ice Tea

$2.45

Lemonade

$2.45

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Orange

$2.45

Pepsi

$2.45

Root Beer

$2.45

Squirt

$2.45

2 LTR

2 Ltr. Coke

$3.99

2 Ltr. Diet Coke

$3.99

2 Ltr. Sprite

$3.99

2 Ltr. Pepsi

$3.99

2 Ltr. Dr. Pepper

$3.99

2 Ltr. A & W Rootbeer

$3.99

2 Ltr. Squirt

$3.99

BEER / WINE

Bud

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Corona

$4.99

Stella Artois

$4.99

TAP 12 OZ

$5.99

TAP 24 OZ

$7.99

TAP 32 OZ PITCHER

$12.99

GLASS OF WINE RED OR WHITE

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Pizza made from scratch, hand tossed, stretched and made to order using the finest ingredients.

Website

Location

128 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92707

Directions

Gallery
Rafael's Pizza image
Rafael's Pizza image
Rafael's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hunter's Cafe and Bakery - 31 East MacArthur Crescent Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
31 East MacArthur Crescent Suite 101 Santa Ana Heights, CA 92707
View restaurantnext
Boscoso Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
17951 Sky Park Cir F Irvine, CA 92614
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Costa Mesa Ca
orange star4.6 • 1,314
901 South Coast Dr Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Jan's Health Bar - Irvine
orange starNo Reviews
2963 Michelson Drive Suite C IRVINE, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Tustin CA
orange star5.0 • 1
15090 Kensington Park Dr. Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Arc Food & Libations
orange star4.5 • 3,291
3321 Hyland Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Ana

Tacos Gavilan - Santa Ana
orange star4.6 • 3,263
1258 E 17TH ST SANTA ANA, CA 92701
View restaurantnext
Shabu Shabu Bar
orange star4.5 • 2,259
1945 E 17th St Santa Ana, CA 92705
View restaurantnext
Detention
orange star4.6 • 2,148
220 E 4th St Santa Ana, CA 92701
View restaurantnext
The Chicken Rice
orange star4.8 • 1,731
201 E 4th Street Santa Ana, CA 92701
View restaurantnext
DonerG - Santa Ana
orange star4.5 • 1,403
121 E Memory Ln Santa Ana, CA 92705
View restaurantnext
Cali Tacos - Santa Ana
orange star4.3 • 1,273
1631 E 17th St #I Santa Ana, CA 92705
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Ana
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston