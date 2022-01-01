Rafa's Chicken 4410 W 63rd St

A map showing the location of Rafa's Chicken 4410 W 63rd StView gallery

Grilled Chicken Combos

# 1 Whole Chicken combo

$22.99

# 2 Half Chicken combo

$13.99

# 3 1/4 Dark Meat Chicken

$8.75

# 3 1/4 White Meat Chicken combo

$8.90

Grilled Chicken Only

Whole Chicken Only Tortillas

$16.99

Half Chicken Only Tortillas

$9.99

1/4 Dark Meat Chicken Only Tortillas

$6.75

1/4 White Meat Chicken Only Tortillas

$7.25

Side Orders

Rice

$3.50+

Fried Beans

$3.50+

Charros Beans

$3.50+

Coleslaw

$3.50+

Mashed Potatoe

$3.50+

Guacamole

$7.00

Grilled Jalapenos

$2.50

Grilled Onions

$2.50

Cebollitas& Jalapenos

$3.00

Tortillas

$1.25

French Fries

$3.75

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Seasoned fries with cheese

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Chips

$3.00

Taco Dorado

$1.50

Chicken Nuggets (9 pcs) w/ French Fries

$7.99

Chicken Strips (6 pcs) w/ French Fries

$5.99

Salsas

2 OZ

$0.72

6 OZ

$3.00

12 OZ

$5.00

32 OZ

$13.47

2 OZ Buffalo Sauce

$0.91

6 OZ Buffalo sauce

$5.00

2 OZ Mango habanero sauce

$0.91

6 OZ Mango habanero sauce

$5.00

Platillos Mexicanos

Tacos

$3.75

Enchiladas Rojas

$10.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.99

Burritos

$8.99

Taco Diner

$10.25

Tortas

$8.00

Huaraches

$6.50

Sopes

$4.75

Burrito Diner

$10.25

Flautas

$10.99

Nachos con carne Diner

$9.00

Gordita

$4.50

2 Gorditas

$8.00

Chicken Wings

Mango Habanero Wings

$24.99+

Buffalo Wings

$24.99+

Mild & Inferno wings

$12.00+

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Cheeseburger

$7.10

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

Hamburger

$7.00

Double Hamburger

$8.50

Breakfast

Huevos con Chorizo / Eggs with Mexican Sausage

$7.99

Huevos a la Mexicana / Eggs Mexican Style

$7.99

Huevoes Estrellados / Sunny Side up Eggs

$7.00

Huevos Revueltos / Scrambled Eggs

$7.00

Chilaquiles Rojos

$6.99

Chilaquiles Verdes

$6.99

Salad

Rafa's Chicken

$9.50

Chicken Breast

$7.00

menudo

1 Gallon

$24.99

1/2 Galon

$13.99

1/4 Galon

$9.99

Plato

$9.99

Catering

For 15 People

$114.99

For 30 People

$229.99

For 50 People

$390.99

For 100 People

$689.99

Rice

$35.99+

Beans

$35.99+

Fries

$23.00+

Lettuce Salad

$22.00+

Coleslaw

$33.00+

Chips

$15.00+

Sopas

Chicken suop

$3.50+

Board Menu

# 1 Whole Chicken combo

$22.99

# 2 Half Chicken Combo

$13.99

# 3 1/4 dark Meat Combo

$8.75

# 4 14 White meat Chicken Cambo

$8.90

Fried Chicken

4 Pcs Chicken

$11.99

8 Pcs chicken

$19.50

16 Pcs Chicken

$36.99

Special Of the day

Sun & Mon - 2 Chickens

$29.99

Tues, Wed, Thurs - Buy a #1 Combo Get 1/2 Chicken Free

$22.99

Fri & Sat - 2 Chicken Combos

$39.99

pollo solo

Pollo solo

$17.00

Cans sodas

RC

$1.40

COkE

$1.40

7UP

$1.40

ORANGE

$1.40

SQUIRT

$1.40

DIET COKE

$1.40

GINGER ALE

$1.40

Bottle Water

$1.10

Mexican Sodas

Coca Cola

$3.00

Sidral

$3.00

Agua Mineral

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Jarrito de Tamarindo

$3.00

Jarrito De Naranja

$3.00

Jarrito De Pina

$3.00

Jarrito T Ponch

$3.00

Jarrito De Limon

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.99+

Jamaica

$2.99+

Limonada

$2.99+

2 Liter & 1 Liter

RC Cola

$3.00+

Orange

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4410 W 63rd St, Chicago, IL 60629

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

