Rafis Kitchen
800 Wayne St
Olean, NY 14760
Food
Entrees
Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked in Amber's Curry Sauce, with Basmati Rice and Pita
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tandoori Spiced Chicken in Spicy Tomato Cream Sauce, Basmati Rice, Served with Tzatziki Sauce
Chana Masala
Vegetarian: Chickpea Curry, with Basmati and Pita Bread
Chicken Shish Taouk Entree
Grilled and Seasoned Chicken Kabobs, Yogurt Mint Sauce, Basmati Rice, Roasted Tomato & Jalapeno
Beef Shish Taouk
Grilled and Seasoned Beef Tenderloin, Yogurt Mint Sauce, Basmati Rice, Roasted Tomato & Jalapeno
Beef Kofta Platter
Grilled and Seasoned Ground Beef Kabobs, Yogurt Mint Sauce, Basmati Rice, Roasted Tomato & Jalapeno
Chicken Seekh Kabob
Grilled and Seasoned Ground Chicken Kabobs, Yogurt Mint Sauce, Basmati Rice, Roasted Tomato & Jalapeno
Lebanese Mixed Grill
Lamb lollipops, Beef and Chicken Shish Taouk, Beef Kofta Kabob, with rice
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Lobster Tail, Cavatappi, Parmesan, Romano, Cheddar, Fontina, Gouda
Salmon
Fresh, Baked Salmon, Grilled Vegetables and Basmati Rice
Parmesan Eggplant
With Cavatappi and Marinara Sauce
Parmesan Chicken
With Cavatappi and Marinara Sauce
Appetizers
Tzatziki Platter
Blend of Yogurt, Cucumber, Herbs and Olive Oil Drizzle
Loaded Hummus
Medley of Olives, Herbs, Tomato, Garbanzo, Feta, with Fresh Naan
Baba Ganoush
Smoked Eggplant, Herbs, Spices and Yogurt
Zucchini Fries
Panko Fried Zucchini. Sriracha Aioli
Chicken Shish Taouk Appetizer
Marinated in Yogurt and Spice, Grilled and Served over a bed of Greens
Shrimp Cocktail
Cajun Calamari
Lightly Coated and fried, Spiced and Served with Marinara
Coconut Shrimp
Pakora
Clay Oven Specialties
Salads & Bowls
Roasted Beet Salad
Roasted Beets, Turkish Apricots, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Kale & Greens. Served with Red Wine Vinegarette
Sesame Crusted Tuna Bowl
Seared Sesame Ahi Tuna, Mandarins, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers, Avocado
Protein Bowl
Toasted Pumpkin Seed, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Onion, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Butternut, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Kale Slaw
Mediterranean Bowl
Olives, Garbanzo Bean, Feta, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley, Mixed Greens. Served with Lemon Oregano Dressing
Lunch
Chef's Burger
Choice of Chicken or Beef; Marinated in Herbs and Spices and Grilled, Sumac Slaw, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber. Served on Brioche with Fries
Naan Roll
Tandoori Spiced Grilled Chicken Tikka, on Fresh Naan, Yogurt Mint Sauce. Sumac Slaw. Served with Mediterranean Salad
Kofta Roll
Grilled and Seasoned Ground Beef Kabobs, Fresh Naan, Yogurt Mint Sauce Sumac Slaw. Served with Mediterranean Salad
Chicken Curry Bowl
Amber's Recipe, with Basmati Rice and Tzatziki Sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala Bowl
Tandoori Spiced Chicken in Spicy Tomato Cream Sauce, Basmati Rice, Served with Tzatziki Sauce
Grilled Vegetable Roll
Fresh Naan, Yogurt Mint Sauce, Tandoori Spice, Feta, Sumac Salad. Served with Mediterranean Salad
Chana Masala Bowl
Lentil Soup Bowl
Lentils, Rice, Basmati and a dollop of Tzatziki, with Mediterranean Salad
Extras
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Makers Mark
Seagrams
Crown
Tullamore Dew
Well Scotch
Dalwhinnie
Oban
Dewars
Glenlivet
Bowman Brothers
Johnnie Walker Black
Buffalo Trace
Knob Creek
Jim Beam
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Dalwhinnie
DBL Oban
DBL Dewars
DBL Glenlivet
DBL Bowman Brothers
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Seagrams
DBL Crown
DBL Tullamore Dew
Cordials
Disarono
Cointreau
Frangelica
Kahlua
Tia Maria
Sambuca
Irish Cream
Tuaca
Grand Marnier
Campari
Jagermeister
Godiva
Fireball
DBL Disarono
DBL Cointreau
DBL Frangelica
DBL Kahlua
DBL Tia Maria
DBL Sambuca
DBL Irish Cream
DBL Tuaca
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Campari
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Godiva
Bar
Beer
Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon Copper Ridge
Chinon Domaine de la Commanderie
Lambrusco Riunite
Malbec Abrasado
Merlot Silver Gate
Pinot Noir Silver Gate
Chardonnay Joel Gott
Moscato Crane Lake
Pinot Grigio CK Mondavi
Pinot Grigio Plozner
Reisling Crane Lake
Sauvignon Blanc Prophecy
White Zinfandel Barefoot
White Zinfandel Sutter Home
Dry Rose Winery of Ellicottville
Prosecco
Pinot Grigio Ferrante
House Chardonnay
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Copper Ridge
BTL Chinon Domaine de la Commanderie
BTL Lambrusco Riunite
BTL Malbec Abrasado
BTL Merlot Silver Gate
BTL Pinot Noir Plozner
BTL Pinot Noir Silver Gate
BTL Chardonnay Joel Gott
BTL Moscato Crane Lake
BTL Pinot Grigio CK Mondavi
BTL Pinot Grigio Plozner
BTL Reisling Crane Lake
BTL Sauvignon Blanc Prophecy
BTL White Zinfandel Barefoot
BTL White Zinfandel Sutter Home
BTL Dry Rose Winery of Ellicottville
BTL Prosecco
Cocktails
Beach Babe
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Champagne Mango Float
Crown Peach Lemonade
Dirty Martini
Godfather
Grumpy Old Man
Hot Toddy
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Manhattan House
Manhattan Premium
Margarita House
Margarita Premium
Martini House
Martini Premium
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito House
Mojito Premium
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
Old Fashioned House
Old Fashioned Premium
Peaches and Cream
Perfect Cosmo
Rob Roy House
Rob Roy Premium
Spicey Cranberry Margarita
Spicey Mango Mojito
Summer Thyme
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
800 Wayne St, Olean, NY 14760
