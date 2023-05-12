Rafis Kitchen 800 Wayne St

A map showing the location of Rafis Kitchen 800 Wayne StView gallery

Food

Entrees

Chicken Curry

$22.00

Chicken cooked in Amber's Curry Sauce, with Basmati Rice and Pita

Chicken Tikka Masala

$23.00

Tandoori Spiced Chicken in Spicy Tomato Cream Sauce, Basmati Rice, Served with Tzatziki Sauce

Chana Masala

$21.00

Vegetarian: Chickpea Curry, with Basmati and Pita Bread

Chicken Shish Taouk Entree

$21.00

Grilled and Seasoned Chicken Kabobs, Yogurt Mint Sauce, Basmati Rice, Roasted Tomato & Jalapeno

Beef Shish Taouk

$21.00

Grilled and Seasoned Beef Tenderloin, Yogurt Mint Sauce, Basmati Rice, Roasted Tomato & Jalapeno

Beef Kofta Platter

$23.00

Grilled and Seasoned Ground Beef Kabobs, Yogurt Mint Sauce, Basmati Rice, Roasted Tomato & Jalapeno

Chicken Seekh Kabob

$23.00

Grilled and Seasoned Ground Chicken Kabobs, Yogurt Mint Sauce, Basmati Rice, Roasted Tomato & Jalapeno

Lebanese Mixed Grill

$49.00

Lamb lollipops, Beef and Chicken Shish Taouk, Beef Kofta Kabob, with rice

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$31.00

Lobster Tail, Cavatappi, Parmesan, Romano, Cheddar, Fontina, Gouda

Salmon

$26.00

Fresh, Baked Salmon, Grilled Vegetables and Basmati Rice

Parmesan Eggplant

$22.00

With Cavatappi and Marinara Sauce

Parmesan Chicken

$23.00

With Cavatappi and Marinara Sauce

Appetizers

Tzatziki Platter

$9.00

Blend of Yogurt, Cucumber, Herbs and Olive Oil Drizzle

Loaded Hummus

$12.00

Medley of Olives, Herbs, Tomato, Garbanzo, Feta, with Fresh Naan

Baba Ganoush

$12.00

Smoked Eggplant, Herbs, Spices and Yogurt

Zucchini Fries

$10.00

Panko Fried Zucchini. Sriracha Aioli

Chicken Shish Taouk Appetizer

$11.00

Marinated in Yogurt and Spice, Grilled and Served over a bed of Greens

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Cajun Calamari

$13.00

Lightly Coated and fried, Spiced and Served with Marinara

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Pakora

$12.00

Clay Oven Specialties

Tandoori Laccha Paratha

$5.00

Plain Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Potato Naan Spicy

$6.00

Sesame Naan

$4.00

Stuffed Chicken Keema Naan

$7.00

Seasoned Chicken, Ginger, Garlic, Onion, Brushed with Butter

Stuffed Beef Keema Naan

$8.00

Seasoned Beef, Ginger, Garlic, Onion, Brushed with Butter

Salads & Bowls

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted Beets, Turkish Apricots, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Kale & Greens. Served with Red Wine Vinegarette

Sesame Crusted Tuna Bowl

$19.00

Seared Sesame Ahi Tuna, Mandarins, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers, Avocado

Protein Bowl

$18.00

Toasted Pumpkin Seed, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Onion, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Butternut, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Kale Slaw

Mediterranean Bowl

$13.00

Olives, Garbanzo Bean, Feta, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley, Mixed Greens. Served with Lemon Oregano Dressing

Lunch

Chef's Burger

$15.00

Choice of Chicken or Beef; Marinated in Herbs and Spices and Grilled, Sumac Slaw, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber. Served on Brioche with Fries

Naan Roll

$13.00

Tandoori Spiced Grilled Chicken Tikka, on Fresh Naan, Yogurt Mint Sauce. Sumac Slaw. Served with Mediterranean Salad

Kofta Roll

$14.00

Grilled and Seasoned Ground Beef Kabobs, Fresh Naan, Yogurt Mint Sauce Sumac Slaw. Served with Mediterranean Salad

Chicken Curry Bowl

$13.00

Amber's Recipe, with Basmati Rice and Tzatziki Sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala Bowl

$14.00

Tandoori Spiced Chicken in Spicy Tomato Cream Sauce, Basmati Rice, Served with Tzatziki Sauce

Grilled Vegetable Roll

$13.00

Fresh Naan, Yogurt Mint Sauce, Tandoori Spice, Feta, Sumac Salad. Served with Mediterranean Salad

Chana Masala Bowl

$13.00

Lentil Soup Bowl

$12.00

Lentils, Rice, Basmati and a dollop of Tzatziki, with Mediterranean Salad

Soup

French Onion

$6.50

Spicy Lentil

$6.50

Extras

Pita Bread

$2.00

Basmati Rice

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Half Beet Salad

$7.00

Grilled Veggie

$6.00

Plain Naan

$3.00

Sumac Salad

$6.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Mac N Cheese (Kraft) & Fries

$7.00

Pita Pizza

$7.00

Chicken & Rice

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

Gin

Bombay

$9.50

Tangueray

$8.50

Well Gin

$5.00

DBL Bombay

$12.50

DBL Tangueray

$11.50

DBL Well Gin

$6.50

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

DBL Well Rum

$6.50

DBL Bacardi

$10.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.50

1800

$8.50

Patron

$9.50

DBL Well Tequila

$6.50

DBL Jose Cuervo

$10.50

DBL Patron

$12.50

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Makers Mark

$9.50

Seagrams

$7.50

Crown

$8.50

Tullamore Dew

$7.50

Well Scotch

$5.00

Dalwhinnie

$12.00

Oban

$18.00

Dewars

$6.50

Glenlivet

$9.50

Bowman Brothers

$6.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

Buffalo Trace

$8.50

Knob Creek

$8.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

DBL Well Scotch

$6.50

DBL Dalwhinnie

$15.00

DBL Oban

$21.00

DBL Dewars

$8.00

DBL Glenlivet

$12.50

DBL Bowman Brothers

$9.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$12.50

DBL Buffalo Trace

$11.50

DBL Knob Creek

$11.50

DBL Jim Beam

$10.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.50

DBL Makers Mark

$12.58

DBL Seagrams

$10.50

DBL Crown

$11.50

DBL Tullamore Dew

$10.50

Cordials

Disarono

$7.50

Cointreau

$8.50

Frangelica

$8.50

Kahlua

$8.50

Tia Maria

$6.50

Sambuca

$6.50

Irish Cream

$5.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Campari

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.50

Godiva

$9.00

Fireball

$6.50

DBL Disarono

$10.50

DBL Cointreau

$11.50

DBL Frangelica

$11.50

DBL Kahlua

$11.50

DBL Tia Maria

$9.50

DBL Sambuca

$9.50

DBL Irish Cream

$6.50

DBL Tuaca

$9.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$11.50

DBL Campari

$11.00

DBL Jagermeister

$9.50

DBL Godiva

$12.00

Bar

Beer

Miller Light

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.50

Sam Adams

$5.00

Four Mile

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Genesee

$6.00

Leinenkugels

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

EBC

$6.00

Blue Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken 00

$4.00

Modelo

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Copper Ridge

$7.50

Chinon Domaine de la Commanderie

$9.00

Lambrusco Riunite

$7.50

Malbec Abrasado

$8.50

Merlot Silver Gate

$7.50

Pinot Noir Silver Gate

$7.50

Chardonnay Joel Gott

$9.00

Moscato Crane Lake

$7.50

Pinot Grigio CK Mondavi

$7.50

Pinot Grigio Plozner

$9.00

Reisling Crane Lake

$7.50

Sauvignon Blanc Prophecy

$7.50

White Zinfandel Barefoot

$7.50

White Zinfandel Sutter Home

$7.50

Dry Rose Winery of Ellicottville

$7.50

Prosecco

$9.00

Pinot Grigio Ferrante

$7.50

House Chardonnay

$7.50

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Copper Ridge

$23.00

BTL Chinon Domaine de la Commanderie

$32.00

BTL Lambrusco Riunite

$23.00

BTL Malbec Abrasado

$29.00

BTL Merlot Silver Gate

$23.00

BTL Pinot Noir Plozner

$32.00

BTL Pinot Noir Silver Gate

$23.00

BTL Moscato Crane Lake

$23.00

BTL Pinot Grigio CK Mondavi

$23.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Plozner

$32.00

BTL Reisling Crane Lake

$23.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Prophecy

$23.00

BTL White Zinfandel Barefoot

$23.00

BTL White Zinfandel Sutter Home

$23.00

BTL Dry Rose Winery of Ellicottville

$23.00

BTL Prosecco

$32.00

Cocktails

Beach Babe

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Champagne Mango Float

$10.50

Crown Peach Lemonade

$9.50

Dirty Martini

$9.50

Godfather

$12.50

Grumpy Old Man

$12.50

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.50

Madras

$6.50

Manhattan House

$8.50

Manhattan Premium

$11.50

Margarita House

$8.50

Margarita Premium

$11.50

Martini House

$8.50

Martini Premium

$11.50

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$9.50

Mojito House

$8.50

Mojito Premium

$11.50

Moscow Mule

$10.50

Mudslide

$8.50

Negroni

$12.50

Old Fashioned House

$8.50

Old Fashioned Premium

$11.50

Peaches and Cream

$12.50

Perfect Cosmo

$12.50

Rob Roy House

$8.50

Rob Roy Premium

$11.50

Spicey Cranberry Margarita

$8.50

Spicey Mango Mojito

$8.50

Summer Thyme

$11.50

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Russian

$8.50

NA Bev

Sample Soda

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sunny

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Coffee Regular

$2.00

Coffee Decaf

$2.00

Tea

$2.00
