Rafters @ Seasons Lodge 560 State Rd 46

review star

No reviews yet

560 State Rd 46

Nashville, IN 47448

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Traditional Wings - 6

$9.00

Slow roasted, bone-in chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing.

Traditional Wings - 12

$16.00

Slow roasted, bone-in chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing.

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Un-aged white Wisconsin cheddar cheese deep-fried golden brown. Served with Ranch and Marinara sauce.

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Fried light and crispy. Served with Southwest Ranch.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00Out of stock

A creamy baked mix of cheeses, spinach, and artichoke hearts. Served with corn tortilla chips and house-made salsa.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Thick slices of sweet onion beer battered and fried. Served with house horseradish aioli.

White Queso Dip

$8.00

Creamy white cheddar cheese sauce with a kick of green chilies and jalapenos, diced onions, and garlic. Served with corn tortilla chips and house-made salsa.

Quesadilla

$8.00

Toasted flour tortillas filled with melted cheddar jack cheese, and house pico de gallo. Served with lettuce, sour cream and house-made salsa.

Nachos

$9.00

Freshly made corn tortilla chips topped with white queso, melted cheddar jack cheese, house pico de gallo, lettuce, pickled jalapenos, and sour cream.

Portobello Fries

$10.00

Portabella mushroom slices lightly battered and fried golden brown. Served with Southwest Ranch and Marinara.

Pulled Pork Loaded Tots

$12.00

Crispy tots topped with white queso, slow cooked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, honey-lime slaw, pickled jalapenos, and diced onion.

Tacos/Wraps

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of blackened or fried whitefish topped with slaw mix, shredded cheddar jack cheese, house pico de gallo, and avocado-lime crema. Served with chips and house salsa.

Fried Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of blackened or fried whitefish topped with slaw mix, shredded cheddar jack cheese, house pico de gallo, and avocado-lime crema. Served with chips and house salsa.

Pulled Pork Tacos

$11.00

Two flour tortillas stuffed with slow cooked pulled pork, honey-lime slaw, pico de gallo, and avocado-lime crema. Served with chips and house salsa.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chipotle chicken, shredded cheddar jack cheese, crisp lettuce, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, and Southwest Ranch wrapped up in a spinach-herb flour tortilla. Served with chips and house salsa.

Rafters Deli Club Wrap

$11.00

Shaved smoked ham and turkey, shredded cheddar jack cheese, bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard wrapped up in a spinach-herb flour tortilla. Served with chips and house salsa.

Sandwiches

Rafters Tenderloin

$13.00Out of stock

Premium center cut pork loin, buttermilk soaked, grilled or hand-breaded and deep fried, served on a toasted brioche bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.00

Crispy fried, marinated chicken breast, hot honey sauce, ranch slaw, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Pot Roast Sliders (3)

$11.00

A Rafters’ original! Two of our famous fried biscuits layered with tender, slow cooked pot roast, brown gravy, sauteed onions, and horseradish aioli.

Pesto Portobello Sandwich

$11.00

Marinated grilled portabella mushroom cap, basil pesto, tomato, caramelized onions, and provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Toasted flatbread brushed with roasted garlic oil, topped with tomatoes, basil pesto, mozzarella, provolone cheese, and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$11.00

Toasted flatbread with slow roasted pulled pork, honey BBQ sauce, red onion, mozzarella, provolone cheese, and cilantro.

California Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Toasted flatbread with diced grilled chicken, red onions, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella, provolone cheese, avocado crema, and cilantro.

Burgers

Apple Butter Bacon Burger

$13.00

Fresh, hand-pattied beef topped with our signature baked apple butter, smoked bacon, Gouda cheese, and a beer battered onion ring on a toasted brioche bun.

Just a Burger

$10.00

Fresh, hand-pattied beef on a toasted brioche bun.

Bourbon Black and Blue Burger

$13.00

Fresh, hand-pattied beef with blackened seasoning, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, and smoked bacon on a toasted brioche bun.

Pepper Jack Burger

$13.00

Fresh, hand-pattied beef with grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, and sriracha aioli on a toasted brioche bun.

Rafters Pub Burger

$13.00

Fresh, hand-pattied beef with sauteed mushrooms and onions, garlic aioli, and swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

Entrées

Fried Chicken - 2 pc

$12.00

Our famous fried chicken. Marinated, lightly breaded, and fried to a tender golden brown. Our 2 piece meal comes with a Breast and a Thigh or Leg.

Fried Chicken - 3 pc

$14.00

Our famous fried chicken. Marinated, lightly breaded, and fried to a tender golden brown. Our 3 piece meal comes with a Breast and Thigh with a Wing or Leg.

Grilled Salmon - 4oz

$12.00

Wild-caught Pacific salmon chargrilled to perfection. Your choice of blackened, lemon dill, or bourbon glaze.

Grilled Salmon - 8oz

$16.00

Wild-caught Pacific salmon chargrilled to perfection. Your choice of blackened, lemon dill, or bourbon glaze.

12oz. NY Strip Steak

$24.00

Lightly seasoned USDA Choice Strip Steak chargrilled to perfection.

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Battered and golden fried whitefish served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Premium, all-white meat chicken hand dipped in buttermilk, lightly breaded and fried to a crisp, golden brown. Served with fries, coleslaw, and honey mustard.

Rafters Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Tender elbow pasta, creamy cheese sauce, toasted panko crumbs, Hot Honey BBQ sauce, and your choice of smoked pulled pork or sliced grilled chicken. Garnished with green onions.

4 Wing Chicken Special

$10.00Out of stock

3 Leg Chicken Special

$10.00Out of stock

2 Thigh Special

$10.00Out of stock

Lightly seasoned USDA Choice Strip Steak chargrilled to perfection.

Salad/Soup

Dinner Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens topped with onions, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with classic Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Southwest Chopped Salad

$10.00

Chopped mixed greens, black beans, corn, house pico de gallo, tortilla strips, green onions, and cilantro. Served with avocado-lime dressing.

Cup of Soup of the Day

$3.00

A cup from our rotating selection of house-made soups.

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$5.00

A bowl from our rotating selection of house-made soups.

Famous Fried Biscuits

Fried Biscuits -2 pc

$2.00

Fried Biscuits - 4 pc

$3.00

Four of our famous fried biscuits served with house baked apple butter.

Fried Biscuits - 6 pc

$5.00

Six of our famous fried biscuits served with house baked apple butter.

Fried Biscuits - Dozen

$14.00

A great To Go option, a Rafters dozen of our famous fried biscuits and a pint jar of house baked apple butter.

Desserts

Apple Butter Crisp Flatbread

$7.00

Toasted flatbread piled with cinnamon and brown sugared apples, old-fashioned rolled oat crumble, and drizzled with house baked apple butter.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Fruit Cobbler

$5.00

Sweet, ripe fruit topped with a flaky crust and cinnamon sugar. Ask your server for flavor options.

NY Style Cheesecake

$5.00

A rich and creamy New York-style cheesecake baked inside a honey-graham crust. Try it plain, topped with cherries, or a chocolate fudge drizzle.

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00+

Fresh from the oven, just like home!

Persimmon Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Flatbread

$6.00

Toasted flatbread with marinara, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Premium, all-white meat chicken hand dipped in buttermilk, lightly breaded and fried to a crisp, golden brown. Served with one Classic side.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Tender elbow pasta, creamy cheese sauce, and toasted panko crumbs. Served with one Classic side.

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Lightly toasted tortilla filled with melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with one Classic side.

1/4 lb. Kid's Burger

$7.00

Fresh, hand-pattied beef on a toasted brioche bun. Served with one Classic side.

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00+

Fresh from the oven, just like home!

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Sides

French Fries

$2.00

Tots

$2.00

Steamed Broccoli

$2.00

Seasoned Green Beans

$2.00

Mashed Pots/Gravy

$2.00

Chips and Salsa

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Mashed Pots NO GRAVY

$2.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Cup of Soup of the Day

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Apple Butter Bacon Chicken

$13.00

Fresh, hand-pattied beef topped with our signature baked apple butter, smoked bacon, Gouda cheese, and a beer battered onion ring on a toasted brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fresh, hand-pattied beef on a toasted brioche bun.

Bourbon Black and Blue Chicken

$13.00

Fresh, hand-pattied beef with blackened seasoning, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, and smoked bacon on a toasted brioche bun.

Pepper Jack Chicken

$13.00

Fresh, hand-pattied beef with grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, and sriracha aioli on a toasted brioche bun.

Rafters Pub Chicken

$13.00

Fresh, hand-pattied beef with sauteed mushrooms and onions, garlic aioli, and swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

FALL Menu

Pumpkin Ricotta Flatbread

$10.00

Rafters Bratwurst

$10.00

Bacon Jam & Brie Burger

$13.00

Turkey & Cranberry Wrap

$11.00

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$14.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Apple Dumpling

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Ginger Beer Can

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Rootbeer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

SweetTea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grenadine

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We've captured the character of our community in our outstanding team that delivers elevated pub fare and craft beverages in a charming setting!

Location

560 State Rd 46, Nashville, IN 47448

Directions

