DRINKS

Liquors

Well Vodka

$5.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Western Son

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Svedka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel One Citron

$8.00

Ketel One Oranje

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli O

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Tito's

$6.00

Deep Eddy

$6.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

UV Grape

$6.00

Three Olives

$6.00

Svedka Ras

$6.00

Stoli Peach

$8.00

Danii

$7.00

Pink Whitney

$3.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.50

DBL Absolut

$13.50

DBL New Amsterdam

$11.50

DBL Western Son

$11.50

DBL Smirnoff

$11.50

DBL Svedka

$11.50

DBL Grey Goose

$15.50

DBL Ketel One

$15.50

DBL Ketel One Citron

$15.50

DBL Ketel One Oranje

$15.50

DBL Stoli

$15.50

DBL Stoli Blueberry

$15.50

DBL Stoli O

$15.50

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$15.50

DBL Tito's

$11.50

DBL Deep Eddy

$11.50

DBL Deep Eddy Orange

$11.50

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$11.50

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$11.50

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$11.50

UV Grape

$11.50

Three Olives

$11.50

Danii

$13.50

Well Rum

$5.00

Pusser's

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Malibu

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Rumhaven

$6.00

Meyers

$7.00

Sugar Island

$6.00

Cruzan

$6.00

Sailor Jerry's

$6.00

Parrot Bay Passion

$6.00

Parrot Bay Coconut

$6.00

Kraken

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.50

DBL Pusser's

$11.50

DBL Bacardi

$11.50

DBL Malibu

$13.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.50

DBL Rumhaven

$11.50

DBL Meyers

$13.50

DBL Sugar Island

$13.50

DBL Cruzan

$13.50

Sailor Jerry's

$11.50

Parrot Bay Passion

$11.50

Parrot Bay Coconut

$11.50

Kraken

$14.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Beefeater

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$15.50

DBL Tanqueray

$15.50

DBL Beefeater

$15.50

Well Tequila

$5.00

Jose Quervo

$6.00

El Jimador

$6.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Patron

$10.50

Patron Xo Café

$10.50

Espolon

$8.00

Sevito

$8.00

Casa Migos

$12.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.50

DBL Jose Quervo

$11.50

DBL Casa Noble

$15.50

DBL El Jimador

$11.50

DBL Don Julio

$15.50

DBL Patron

$20.50

DBL Patron Xo Café

$20.50

DBL Casa Noble

$13.50

DBL Espelon

$15.50

DBL Sevito

$15.50

Casa Migos

$22.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jameson

$7.00

Screw Ball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Apple

$6.00

Jim Beam Black

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.00

American Honey

$7.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.50

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Slane

$7.00

Bird Dog

$6.00

Old Forester

$10.50

Savannah

$6.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.50

DBL American Honey

$13.50

DBL Buffalo Trace

$13.50

DBL Bulliet Rye

$13.50

DBL Bushmills

$13.50

DBL Canadian Club

$11.50

DBL Crown Royal

$13.50

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$13.50

DBL Fireball

$11.50

DBL Four Roses

$13.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.50

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$13.50

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$13.50

DBL Jameson

$13.50

DBL Jim Beam

$11.50

DBL Jim Beam Apple

$11.50

DBL Jim Beam Black

$11.50

DBL Jim Beam Red Stag

$11.50

DBL Knob Creek

$15.50

DBL Makers Mark

$15.50

DBL Seagrams 7

$11.50

DBL Tullamore Dew

$13.50

DBL Wild Turkey

$13.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.50

DBL southern Comfort

$11.50

DBL Slane

$13.50

Screw Ball

$11.50

Bir Dog

$11.50

Old Forester

$20.50

SGL Chivas Regal

$10.50

Dewars

$7.00

DBL Dewars

$13.50

Glenlivet

$10.50

DBL Glenlivet

$20.50

43

$7.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Baily's

$6.00

Bannana

$6.00

Blue Curaco

$6.00

Butterscotch

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Coffee

$6.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Dark Cacao

$6.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Goldschlager

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Grape Pucker

$6.00

Irishman

$6.00

Island Punch

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Melon

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Razzmatazz

$6.00

RumChata

$6.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Sour Apple

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Tuaca

$7.00

DBL Amaretto

$11.50

DBL Bannana

$11.50

DBL Blue Curaco

$11.50

DBL Butterscotch

$11.50

DBL Campari

$13.50

DBL Coffee

$11.50

DBL Cointreau

$13.50

DBL Dark Cacao

$11.50

DBL Frangelico

$13.50

DBL Goldschlager

$15.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$15.50

DBL Grape Pucker

$11.50

DBL Irishman

$11.50

DBL Island Punch

$11.50

DBL Jagermeister

$11.50

DBL Kahlua

$13.50

DBL Melon

$11.50

DBL Peach Schnapps

$11.50

DBL Razzmataa

$11.50

DBL Rumple Minze

$11.50

DBL Sambuca

$13.50

DBL Sour Apple

$11.50

DBL Straawberry

$11.50

DBL Triple Sec

$11.50

DBL Tuaca

$13.50

DBL Baily's

$11.50

Deep Eddy Cosmo

$9.00

3$ Well Liqour

$3.00

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Baybreeze

$6.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Hurricane

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Planter's Punch

$7.00

Premium Long Island

$12.50

Premium Margarita

$10.50

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Water Moccison

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$7.00

Ziplock

$7.00

PH D

$7.00

$3 Drinks

$3.00

Specialty Cocktails

Purple Gatorade

$6.00

Bucket

$20.00

Jello Shots

$2.00

Beer

Budlight

Budlight

$4.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$4.00
Miller Light

Miller Light

$4.00
PBR

PBR

$2.50
Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.00
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$5.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$4.00

Cooter Brown

$5.00
Corona

Corona

$5.00
Guiness

Guiness

$5.00
Heineken

Heineken

$5.00

Hoppyum

$5.00
High Life

High Life

$3.00

Long Drink

$6.00
Land Shark

Land Shark

$4.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Space Dust

$5.00
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$5.00
Sweetwater 420

Sweetwater 420

$5.00
Sweetwater Ipa

Sweetwater Ipa

$5.00

Blind Pirate IPA

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Wicked Weed

$5.00
Yuengling

Yuengling

$4.00

High Noon

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Tropicalia

$5.00

Bucket

$20.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Silver Bluff

$6.00

TWISTED TEA

$4.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Silver Bluff

$5.00Out of stock

Onda

$5.00

Dr. Robot

$5.00

Hop Dang Diggety

$5.00

Nutrl

$5.00

Maduro Brown

$5.00

2$ Domestic Beer

$2.00

Wine

Merlot

$6.00

Chardonay

$6.00

Reisling

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Merlot (copy)

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Mist Twist

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

Cranberry

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Redbull

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$1.00

Shots

Purple Gatoraid

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Jagerbomb

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Rumple

$6.00

Baby Guiness

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

O Bomb

$7.00

Irish Breakfast

$8.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

Royal Flush

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Car Bombs

$9.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Royal Palm

$7.00

Kamakazi

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Surfer on Acid

$7.00

Zip Lock

$7.00

Water Mocasin

$7.00

Duck Fart

$7.00

Promo

$3.00

Jello

$2.00

Baby Bomb

$4.50

$3 shots

$3.00

Honey nut cheerio

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

Cinco De Mayo

Buckets (pick your mexican lager) 5 beers

$20.00

Casa Migos

$11.00

Patron

$9.00

Don Julio

$6.00

El Jimador

$4.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Margarita

$3.00

St Pattys

mini guinness

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Bushmills

$5.00

Guinness

$3.00

MERCHANDISE

Pool Ques

Quetec

$170.00

Scorpion

$149.00

Viking A285

$300.00

Viking A203

$250.00

Sneaky Peek

$75.00

Stroker

$145.00

Darts

O Rings

$0.50

Flights

$1.50

Case

$25.00

Fire

$95.00

Ice

$68.00

Genisis

$38.00

Plexus

$120.00

Piranha

$75.00

Piranha Pink

$70.00

Pulse

$63.00

Sonic

$126.00

Black Ice

$100.00

Retina

$100.00

T- Shirts

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2x

$20.00

3X

$20.00

Employee

$13.00

FOOD

Chips

Small bag

$1.00

Slim Jim

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

315 1/2 Mallery St., Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

Directions

Gallery
Rafters image
Rafters image

