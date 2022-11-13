Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Ragazza Food & Wine Kansas City, MO

1,040 Reviews

$$

4301 Main Street

Kansas City, MO 64111

Popular Items

Lasagna
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
Grilled Focaccia Bread (6 pieces)

Appetizer

Antipasti Board

$18.00

Cured meats, cheeses and marinated olives. (Ask for current selection)

Arancini

$9.00

Risotto balls with mozzarella, roasted pepper sauce, and spinach

Burrata

Burrata

$12.00

Creamy burrata served with olive oil roasted tomatoes, basil pesto and crostini.

Caprese

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, local tomatoes, basil, olive oil.

Eggplant Fries

$9.00

Eggplant, red sauce, pesto aioli

Grilled Vegetables

$8.00

Olive oil, parmesan, black pepper

Meatball Grande

$12.00

10 oz of Ragazza meatball (GF) with our red sauce and grilled bread.

Roasted Goat Cheese

$8.00

Baked goat cheese, red sauce and oregano. Served with crostini.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

Polenta with Italian sausage and parmesan, and polenta with gorgonzola

Soup & Salad

Sausage & Art Soup - Cup

$5.00

Scimeca's sausage, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, light chicken broth

Sausage & Art Soup - Bowl

$8.00

Scimeca's sausage, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, light chicken broth

Soup of the Day - Cup

$5.00

Italian sausage with sweet corn. Topped with basil and pecorino.

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$8.00

Italian sausage with sweet corn. Topped with basil and pecorino.

Caesar Salad - Side

$5.00

Romaine, toasted croutons, Parmesan, marinated anchovy

Caesar Salad - Dinner

$9.00

Romaine, toasted croutons, Parmesan, marinated anchovy

Italian Greens Salad - Side

$5.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and pecorino. Served with wine vinaigrette on the side.

Italian Greens Salad - Dinner

$9.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and pecorino. Served with Red wine vinaigrette on the side.

Mediterranean Salad - Side

$6.00

Mixed greens, olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and oregano. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side.

Mediterranean Salad-Dinner

$11.00

Mixed greens, olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and oregano. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side.

Roasted Beet Salad - Side

$6.00

Arugula, beets, walnuts, and gorgonzola. Served with lemon vinaigrette on the side.

Roasted Beet Salad-Dinner

$11.00

Arugula, beets, walnuts and gorgonzola. Served with lemon vinaigrette on the side.

Italian Wedge Salad-Side

$6.00

Iceberg, tomatoes, gorgonzola, pancetta, red wine gorgonzola vinaigrette

Italian Wedge Salad-Dinner

$11.00

Entree

Bucatini All'Amartriciana

Bucatini All'Amartriciana

$15.00

Features Ragazza red sauce, chili pepper flakes, diced pancetta, and pecorino cheese. A Roman favorite originally from Amatrice - a small town just outside of Rome.

Carbonara Linguine

Carbonara Linguine

$16.00

Smoked pork, peas, mushrooms, parmesan, egg

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$24.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast and creamy polenta in a buttery lemon-caper sauce. Served with arugula on the side.

Clam Linguini

Clam Linguini

$22.00

Linguini, fresh clams and crispy pancetta --tossed in a light olive oil and white sauce with a pinch of red pepper flakes and basil..

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

A family favorite from Mom's recipe box! Three layers of lightly breaded eggplant with mozzarella and parmesan cheese with our house red sauce.

GF Pasta Bake

GF Pasta Bake

$16.00

Brown rice pasta tossed in red sauce with parmesan and ricotta then topped with mozzarella and baked to golden brown.

Grilled Ahi Tuna

$24.00

Orecchiette with pesto and roasted tomatoes.

KC Strip

KC Strip

$34.00

**Tuesday Special--$25.00** 12 oz strip served with rosemary potatoes, broccolini, and pecorino butter.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$17.00

The classic, with our famous Bolognese.

Orecchiette w/ Sausage & Kale

Orecchiette w/ Sausage & Kale

$16.00

Orecchiette, crumbled Scimeca's Italian sausage, and kale in a white wine butter sauce.

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$30.00

Grilled pork chop served with Italian au gratin potatoes, broccolini and a grilled lemon.

Rigatoni Bolognese Ragu

Rigatoni Bolognese Ragu

$18.00

Rigatoni noodles with our famous Bolognese.

Shrimp & Italian Sausage Polenta

Shrimp & Italian Sausage Polenta

$24.00

Scimeca's Italian sausage, grilled shrimp, and kale in a lemon-butter broth.

Shrimp Linguini

Shrimp Linguini

$22.00

Pesto marinated, grilled shrimp over linguine in a lemon-butter-caper sauce.

Spaghetti Cacio E Pepe

Spaghetti Cacio E Pepe

$14.00

Spaghetti tossed in a pecorino sauce and fresh black pepper.

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$13.00

Spaghetti noodles tossed in your choice of red sauce or pesto.

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$16.00

Delicious Ragazza Meatballs and Red Sauce gently tossed with Spaghetti.

Sunday Sauce Everyday

Sunday Sauce Everyday

$24.00

6 hour sauce with pork, sausage and meatballs tossed with rigatoni. Served with 2 pieces of focaccia.

Swordfish

Swordfish

$26.00

Swordfish filet with lemon caper butter, sautéed Italian greens and rosemary potatoes.

Special

$26.00Out of stock

Side Item

Ahi Tuna Steak

$10.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Grilled Focaccia Bread (6 pieces)

$5.00

House made daily.

Grilled Vegetables App

$8.00

Meatballs x1

$2.50

Meatballs x2

$5.00

Meatballs x3

$7.50

Side Au Gratin Potatoes

$5.00

Side Crostini

$1.00

Side Polenta

$5.00

Side Red Sauce

$2.00

Side Risotto

$5.00

Side Rosemary Potatoes

$5.00

Side Sauteed Greens

$5.00

Side Shrimp X 1

$3.00

Side Shrimp X 2

$6.00

Side Shrimp X 3

$8.00

Special Risotto

$5.00Out of stock

Vegetable risotto with asparagus, zucchini, and Parmesan cheese.

Steak Skewer

$7.00

Dessert

Amaretti Cookies

$2.00

Small and soft, yet robust almond cookies. Gluten Free!

Cheesecake

$7.00

A family favorite! Dense NY style cheesecake topped with strawberries.

Flourless Dark Chocolate Espresso Cake

$7.00

Dark and dense chocolate pudding sprinkled with coco powder and powdered sugar.

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Small bundt cake dipped in delicious limoncello glaze and topped with strawberries.

Tiramisu TOGO

$7.00

Entrees

Please specify hot or cold Small serves up to 4. Medium serves up to 8.

Lasagna-Small

$40.00

Serves up to 4. Instructions for reheating included with cold option.

Lasagna- Medium

$70.00

Serves 8-9 people. Can be picked up hot or cold.

Eggplant Parmigiana - Small

$32.00

Serves up to 4 people. Hot or cold option available. Cold comes with reheating instructions.

Eggparm- Medium

$60.00

Serves 8-9 people. Can be picked up hot or cold.

Gluten Free Pasta Bake

$30.00+

Brown rice pasta, Ragazza red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan. Small serves approximately 4, Medium serves approximately 8.

Orecchiette w/ Sausage and Kale

$35.00+

Orecchiette tossed with crumbled Scimeca's Italian sausage and kale in a buttery white wine sauce. Small serves approximately 4-6. Medium serves approximately 8-12.

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$38.00+

Rigatoni pasta tossed in red sauce and topped with Ragazza Bolognese Slow cooked soffritto, wine, Italian sausage, ground beef.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$35.00+

Spaghetti tossed in pomodoro sauce with meatballs. Small serves approximately 4. Medium serves approximately 8.

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$36.00+

Tender chicken breasts lightly dredged in flour and pan fried, served over linguine with a light white wine butter sauce, lemon and capers.

Spaghetti Pomodoro (Red Sauce)

$26.00+

Ragazza red sauce tossed with spaghetti and topped with parmesan.

Salads and Soups

Roasted Beets, arugula, walnuts, gorgonzola. Lemon vinaigrette.

Italian Sausage Soup- Quart

$15.00

Scimeca's sausage, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, light chicken broth.

Caesar Salad- Small

$28.00

Serves approximately 4.

Caesar Salad- Medium

$45.00

Serves approximately 8.

Caesar Salad- Large

$65.00

Serves approximately 18.

Italian Salad- Small

$28.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion and pecorino. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side. Serves approximately 4

Italian Salad- Medium

$45.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion and pecorino. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side. Serves approximately 8

Italian Salad- Large

$65.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion and pecorino. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side. Serves approximately 18

Roasted Beet Salad - Small

$48.00

Roasted beets, arugula, walnuts, gorgonzola. Lemon vinaigrette.

Roasted Beet Salad - Medium

$70.00

Roasted beets, arugula, walnuts, gorgonzola. Lemon vinaigrette.

Sides

Bolognese- Quart

$25.00

Red Sauce- Quart

$8.00

Polenta- Quart

$15.00

Au Gratin- Small

$30.00

Au Gratin- Medium

$55.00

Au Gratin- Large

$100.00

Meatball Grand X 3 + Focaccia

$32.00

Meatballs- Dozen

$27.00

"Sunday Sauce" (Italian Gravy)- Quart

$25.00

Our "Sunday Sauce" without the pasta. Each quart includes meatballs and sausage.

Appetizers/Spuntini

Caprese

$16.00+

Sliced fresh mozzarella, Campari tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper.

Stuffed Cremini Mushrooms

$16.00+

Mushrooms Caps served in a bed of read sauce with fillings: polenta and gorgonzola & polenta and Italian sausage..

Arancini - Risotto Balls

$16.00+

Fried risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella served with a roasted red pepper sauce and basil.

Anitpasti Platter-Small (4-6ppl)

$30.00

Ragazza selection of current meats, aged cheese, and marinated vegetables, crostini.

Antipasti Platter-Medium (12 ppl)

$70.00

Ragazza selection of current meats, aged cheese, and marinated vegetables, crostini.

Antipasti Platter-Large (24ppl)

$120.00

Ragazza selection of current meats, aged cheese, and marinated vegetables, crostini.

N/A Beverage

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Water

Red by Bottle (Copy)

BTL Altesino Brunello

$60.00

BTL Ariel Cabernet Sauvignon (dealcoholized)

$18.00Out of stock

BTL Avignonesi Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

$37.50

BTL Barbera d'Asti Marchesi De Gresy

$27.00

BTL Chiarlo Barbera

$52.50Out of stock

BTL Boroli Barolo

$60.00

Btl Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$33.75

BTL Brancaia TRE

$28.50

BTL Brolio Chianti Classico

$31.50

BTL Campo al Mare Bolgheri

$34.50Out of stock

BTL Casanova di Neri "Tenuta Nuova" Brunello di Montalcino 2015

$112.50

BTL Cassanova Di Neri Brunello

$73.50Out of stock

BTL Chateau Picque

$39.00

Btl Chateau Puech-Haut "Le Prestige"

$33.75

BTL Cliff Lede Cabernet

$66.00

BTL Coltibuono Chianti

$19.50

BTL Cristia Chateaneuf Du Pape (Red)

$48.75

BTL Degani Valpolicella

$22.50

BTL Drouhin Pinot Noir

$48.75Out of stock

Btl Ex Umbris Syrah

$39.00

BTL GD Vajira Dolcetto d'Alba

$24.00Out of stock

BTL GD Vajra Langhe Rosso

$22.50

BTL Grifalco Aglianico del Vulture

$28.50

BTL Guidobono Langhe Nebbiolo

$26.25

BTL il Fauno Rosso Toscana

$36.00

BTL La Posta Malbec

$24.00

BTL Maison Cab

$19.50

BTL Marchesi di Gresy Barbaresco

$72.00

BTL Marchesi di Gresy Merlot

$27.00Out of stock

BTL Masi Amarone della Valpolicella 2013

$71.25

BTL Merry Edwards Pinot Noir

$58.50

BTL Mirafiore Barolo

$48.75Out of stock

BTL Mon Nene Cabernet Toscana

$48.75

BTL Montetti Caburnio

$30.00

BTL Montetti Montetti

$39.00

BTL Montevetrano

$90.00Out of stock

BTL Moris Farms Barbaspinosa

$31.50Out of stock

BTL NealFamily Cabernet

$51.00

BTL Nebbiolo Gabriele Scaglione

$31.50

BTL Pedroncelli

$26.25

BTL Poggio Anima Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$24.00

BTL Polizano Rosso di Montepulciano

$24.00

BTL Polizano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

$37.50

BTL Produttori del Barbaresco

$52.50Out of stock

BTL Salice Salentino

$24.00

BTL Sassicia 2019

$273.75

BTL Scavino Monvigliero Barolo

$90.00Out of stock

BTL Speri Amarone della Valpolicella

$71.25

BTL Tascante Ghiaia Nera

$27.00Out of stock

Btl Tenuta Sette Ponti Oreno Rosso

$71.25

BTL Tommasi Rompiccolo

$26.25Out of stock

BTL Tommasi Valpolicella Ripasso

$31.50Out of stock

BTL Zabu Nero D' Avola

$22.50

White (Copy)

BTL Terra Alpina Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$18.00

BTL Chablis Drouhin-Vaudon

$39.00

BTL Don Olegario Albarino

$28.50Out of stock

BTL Inama Soave

$22.50

BTL Mendel Semillon

$28.50

BTL St. Francis Sauvignon Blanc

$22.50

BTL Stefano Massone Gavi

$21.00

BTL Pietadolce Etna Bianco

$28.50

BTL Unique Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Sparkling (Copy)

BTL Adami Prosecco Garbel

$24.75

BTL Ca'del Bosco Franciacorta

$41.25

BTL Ca'Furlan Prosecco

$18.75

BTL Cuvee Contratto

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Carafoli Lambrusco

$22.50

BTL Saracco Moscato

$24.75

BTL Tattinger Champagne

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Valdo Numero 1

$16.50

Rose (Copy)

BTL Prieure Rose

$24.00Out of stock

BTL Titignano Rose (Salviano)

$24.00

Limoncello

Limoncello / Sparkle Setup

$25.00+

We are running out of bottles, so the Limoncello may come in a quart container. We are working on getting more bottles in!

Wine Specials

Poliziano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

Poliziano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

$32.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Carry out and Curbside service starts at 4pm Tuesday-Sunday!

Website

Location

4301 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64111

Directions

Gallery
Ragazza Food & Wine image
Ragazza Food & Wine image

