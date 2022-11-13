- Home
Ragazza Food & Wine Kansas City, MO
1,040 Reviews
$$
4301 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64111
Appetizer
Antipasti Board
Cured meats, cheeses and marinated olives. (Ask for current selection)
Arancini
Risotto balls with mozzarella, roasted pepper sauce, and spinach
Burrata
Creamy burrata served with olive oil roasted tomatoes, basil pesto and crostini.
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, local tomatoes, basil, olive oil.
Eggplant Fries
Eggplant, red sauce, pesto aioli
Grilled Vegetables
Olive oil, parmesan, black pepper
Meatball Grande
10 oz of Ragazza meatball (GF) with our red sauce and grilled bread.
Roasted Goat Cheese
Baked goat cheese, red sauce and oregano. Served with crostini.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Polenta with Italian sausage and parmesan, and polenta with gorgonzola
Soup & Salad
Sausage & Art Soup - Cup
Scimeca's sausage, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, light chicken broth
Sausage & Art Soup - Bowl
Scimeca's sausage, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, light chicken broth
Soup of the Day - Cup
Italian sausage with sweet corn. Topped with basil and pecorino.
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Italian sausage with sweet corn. Topped with basil and pecorino.
Caesar Salad - Side
Romaine, toasted croutons, Parmesan, marinated anchovy
Caesar Salad - Dinner
Romaine, toasted croutons, Parmesan, marinated anchovy
Italian Greens Salad - Side
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and pecorino. Served with wine vinaigrette on the side.
Italian Greens Salad - Dinner
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and pecorino. Served with Red wine vinaigrette on the side.
Mediterranean Salad - Side
Mixed greens, olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and oregano. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side.
Mediterranean Salad-Dinner
Mixed greens, olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and oregano. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side.
Roasted Beet Salad - Side
Arugula, beets, walnuts, and gorgonzola. Served with lemon vinaigrette on the side.
Roasted Beet Salad-Dinner
Arugula, beets, walnuts and gorgonzola. Served with lemon vinaigrette on the side.
Italian Wedge Salad-Side
Iceberg, tomatoes, gorgonzola, pancetta, red wine gorgonzola vinaigrette
Italian Wedge Salad-Dinner
Entree
Bucatini All'Amartriciana
Features Ragazza red sauce, chili pepper flakes, diced pancetta, and pecorino cheese. A Roman favorite originally from Amatrice - a small town just outside of Rome.
Carbonara Linguine
Smoked pork, peas, mushrooms, parmesan, egg
Chicken Picatta
Lightly breaded chicken breast and creamy polenta in a buttery lemon-caper sauce. Served with arugula on the side.
Clam Linguini
Linguini, fresh clams and crispy pancetta --tossed in a light olive oil and white sauce with a pinch of red pepper flakes and basil..
Eggplant Parmesan
A family favorite from Mom's recipe box! Three layers of lightly breaded eggplant with mozzarella and parmesan cheese with our house red sauce.
GF Pasta Bake
Brown rice pasta tossed in red sauce with parmesan and ricotta then topped with mozzarella and baked to golden brown.
Grilled Ahi Tuna
Orecchiette with pesto and roasted tomatoes.
KC Strip
**Tuesday Special--$25.00** 12 oz strip served with rosemary potatoes, broccolini, and pecorino butter.
Lasagna
The classic, with our famous Bolognese.
Orecchiette w/ Sausage & Kale
Orecchiette, crumbled Scimeca's Italian sausage, and kale in a white wine butter sauce.
Pork Chop
Grilled pork chop served with Italian au gratin potatoes, broccolini and a grilled lemon.
Rigatoni Bolognese Ragu
Rigatoni noodles with our famous Bolognese.
Shrimp & Italian Sausage Polenta
Scimeca's Italian sausage, grilled shrimp, and kale in a lemon-butter broth.
Shrimp Linguini
Pesto marinated, grilled shrimp over linguine in a lemon-butter-caper sauce.
Spaghetti Cacio E Pepe
Spaghetti tossed in a pecorino sauce and fresh black pepper.
Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles tossed in your choice of red sauce or pesto.
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
Delicious Ragazza Meatballs and Red Sauce gently tossed with Spaghetti.
Sunday Sauce Everyday
6 hour sauce with pork, sausage and meatballs tossed with rigatoni. Served with 2 pieces of focaccia.
Swordfish
Swordfish filet with lemon caper butter, sautéed Italian greens and rosemary potatoes.
Special
Side Item
Ahi Tuna Steak
Chicken Breast
Grilled Focaccia Bread (6 pieces)
House made daily.
Grilled Vegetables App
Meatballs x1
Meatballs x2
Meatballs x3
Side Au Gratin Potatoes
Side Crostini
Side Polenta
Side Red Sauce
Side Risotto
Side Rosemary Potatoes
Side Sauteed Greens
Side Shrimp X 1
Side Shrimp X 2
Side Shrimp X 3
Special Risotto
Vegetable risotto with asparagus, zucchini, and Parmesan cheese.
Steak Skewer
Dessert
Amaretti Cookies
Small and soft, yet robust almond cookies. Gluten Free!
Cheesecake
A family favorite! Dense NY style cheesecake topped with strawberries.
Flourless Dark Chocolate Espresso Cake
Dark and dense chocolate pudding sprinkled with coco powder and powdered sugar.
Limoncello Cake
Small bundt cake dipped in delicious limoncello glaze and topped with strawberries.
Tiramisu TOGO
Entrees
Lasagna-Small
Serves up to 4. Instructions for reheating included with cold option.
Lasagna- Medium
Serves 8-9 people. Can be picked up hot or cold.
Eggplant Parmigiana - Small
Serves up to 4 people. Hot or cold option available. Cold comes with reheating instructions.
Eggparm- Medium
Serves 8-9 people. Can be picked up hot or cold.
Gluten Free Pasta Bake
Brown rice pasta, Ragazza red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan. Small serves approximately 4, Medium serves approximately 8.
Orecchiette w/ Sausage and Kale
Orecchiette tossed with crumbled Scimeca's Italian sausage and kale in a buttery white wine sauce. Small serves approximately 4-6. Medium serves approximately 8-12.
Rigatoni Bolognese
Rigatoni pasta tossed in red sauce and topped with Ragazza Bolognese Slow cooked soffritto, wine, Italian sausage, ground beef.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti tossed in pomodoro sauce with meatballs. Small serves approximately 4. Medium serves approximately 8.
Chicken Picatta
Tender chicken breasts lightly dredged in flour and pan fried, served over linguine with a light white wine butter sauce, lemon and capers.
Spaghetti Pomodoro (Red Sauce)
Ragazza red sauce tossed with spaghetti and topped with parmesan.
Salads and Soups
Italian Sausage Soup- Quart
Scimeca's sausage, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, light chicken broth.
Caesar Salad- Small
Serves approximately 4.
Caesar Salad- Medium
Serves approximately 8.
Caesar Salad- Large
Serves approximately 18.
Italian Salad- Small
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion and pecorino. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side. Serves approximately 4
Italian Salad- Medium
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion and pecorino. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side. Serves approximately 8
Italian Salad- Large
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion and pecorino. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side. Serves approximately 18
Roasted Beet Salad - Small
Roasted beets, arugula, walnuts, gorgonzola. Lemon vinaigrette.
Roasted Beet Salad - Medium
Roasted beets, arugula, walnuts, gorgonzola. Lemon vinaigrette.
Sides
Bolognese- Quart
Red Sauce- Quart
Polenta- Quart
Au Gratin- Small
Au Gratin- Medium
Au Gratin- Large
Meatball Grand X 3 + Focaccia
Meatballs- Dozen
"Sunday Sauce" (Italian Gravy)- Quart
Our "Sunday Sauce" without the pasta. Each quart includes meatballs and sausage.
Appetizers/Spuntini
Caprese
Sliced fresh mozzarella, Campari tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper.
Stuffed Cremini Mushrooms
Mushrooms Caps served in a bed of read sauce with fillings: polenta and gorgonzola & polenta and Italian sausage..
Arancini - Risotto Balls
Fried risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella served with a roasted red pepper sauce and basil.
Anitpasti Platter-Small (4-6ppl)
Ragazza selection of current meats, aged cheese, and marinated vegetables, crostini.
Antipasti Platter-Medium (12 ppl)
Ragazza selection of current meats, aged cheese, and marinated vegetables, crostini.
Antipasti Platter-Large (24ppl)
Ragazza selection of current meats, aged cheese, and marinated vegetables, crostini.
Red by Bottle (Copy)
BTL Altesino Brunello
BTL Ariel Cabernet Sauvignon (dealcoholized)
BTL Avignonesi Vino Nobile di Montepulciano
BTL Barbera d'Asti Marchesi De Gresy
BTL Chiarlo Barbera
BTL Boroli Barolo
Btl Bourgogne Pinot Noir
BTL Brancaia TRE
BTL Brolio Chianti Classico
BTL Campo al Mare Bolgheri
BTL Casanova di Neri "Tenuta Nuova" Brunello di Montalcino 2015
BTL Cassanova Di Neri Brunello
BTL Chateau Picque
Btl Chateau Puech-Haut "Le Prestige"
BTL Cliff Lede Cabernet
BTL Coltibuono Chianti
BTL Cristia Chateaneuf Du Pape (Red)
BTL Degani Valpolicella
BTL Drouhin Pinot Noir
Btl Ex Umbris Syrah
BTL GD Vajira Dolcetto d'Alba
BTL GD Vajra Langhe Rosso
BTL Grifalco Aglianico del Vulture
BTL Guidobono Langhe Nebbiolo
BTL il Fauno Rosso Toscana
BTL La Posta Malbec
BTL Maison Cab
BTL Marchesi di Gresy Barbaresco
BTL Marchesi di Gresy Merlot
BTL Masi Amarone della Valpolicella 2013
BTL Merry Edwards Pinot Noir
BTL Mirafiore Barolo
BTL Mon Nene Cabernet Toscana
BTL Montetti Caburnio
BTL Montetti Montetti
BTL Montevetrano
BTL Moris Farms Barbaspinosa
BTL NealFamily Cabernet
BTL Nebbiolo Gabriele Scaglione
BTL Pedroncelli
BTL Poggio Anima Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
BTL Polizano Rosso di Montepulciano
BTL Polizano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano
BTL Produttori del Barbaresco
BTL Salice Salentino
BTL Sassicia 2019
BTL Scavino Monvigliero Barolo
BTL Speri Amarone della Valpolicella
BTL Tascante Ghiaia Nera
Btl Tenuta Sette Ponti Oreno Rosso
BTL Tommasi Rompiccolo
BTL Tommasi Valpolicella Ripasso
BTL Zabu Nero D' Avola
White (Copy)
BTL Terra Alpina Chardonnay
BTL Caposaldo Pinot Grigio
BTL Chablis Drouhin-Vaudon
BTL Don Olegario Albarino
BTL Inama Soave
BTL Mendel Semillon
BTL St. Francis Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Stefano Massone Gavi
BTL Pietadolce Etna Bianco
BTL Unique Sauvignon Blanc
Sparkling (Copy)
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Carry out and Curbside service starts at 4pm Tuesday-Sunday!
4301 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64111