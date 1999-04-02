Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ragin Cajun Cafe

No reviews yet

525 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Appetizers

Alligator

Alligator

$23.00
Blue Point Oysters

Blue Point Oysters

$15.00+

Boudin

$12.00

Cajun Chicken Bites

$14.00

Catfish Bites

$15.00

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Fried Crawfish Tails

$20.00

Fried Okra

$12.00

Fried Oysters

$15.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$14.00
Fried Shrimp App

Fried Shrimp App

$19.00

Frog Legs

$20.00
Grilled Oysters

Grilled Oysters

$19.00+
Louisiana Hot Wings (12)

Louisiana Hot Wings (12)

$28.00
Louisiana Hot Wings (6)

Louisiana Hot Wings (6)

$16.00

Seafood Platter

$29.00

Fresh Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$19.00
Grilled Gulf Shrimp Salad

Grilled Gulf Shrimp Salad

$22.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$31.00
Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$29.00

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$19.00

Po-Boys

1\2 and 1\2 Po Boy

$22.00

Alligator Sausage Po-Boy

$23.00Out of stock

Big Nick Burger

$18.00

Seasoned Beef Patty Served on a Bun with Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings and BBQ Sauce. Your choice of Coleslaw. Potato Salad, or Cajun Fries.

Cajun Burger

Cajun Burger

$18.00

Seasoned Beef Patty Served on a Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Sauce and Cajun Aioli. Your choice of Coleslaw, Potato Salad, or Cajun Fries.

Catfish Po-Boy

$18.00

Chicken Po-Boy

$18.00

N'awlins Hot Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken Breast Smothered in Cajun Hot Sauce Served on a bun with Lettuce, Pickles, and Ranch Dressing. Your choice of Coleslaw. Potato Salad or Cajun Fries.

Oyster Po-Boy

$18.00
Shrimp Po-Boy

Shrimp Po-Boy

$21.00

Southern Style Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Fried Chicken Breast Served on a Bun with Mayo and Pick- les. Your choice of Coleslaw, Potato Salad, or Cajun Fries.

Vegan Beyond Burger

$18.00

Seasoned Vegan Patty Served on a Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Sauce and Cajun Aioli. Your choice of Coleslaw. Potato Salad, or Cajun Fries.

Entrees

Cajun Fried Chicken

Cajun Fried Chicken

$33.00

Perfectly seasoned and cooked with our own secret spices 4 Pieces - Choice of 2 sides

Cajun Surf & Turf

$52.00

Lobster Tail + Prime Filet Mignon

Catfish

$33.00

Grilled, Blackened or Fried

Jumbo Shrimp

$36.00

Grilled, Blackened, Fried or BBQ

Pork Chops & Gravy

$35.00

With Rice + One Side

Prime Cajun Ribeye

Prime Cajun Ribeye

$57.00

Salmon

$39.00

Blackened or Grilled

Shrimp Mac n Cheese

$22.00

Cajun Favorites

Boil Combo

Cajun Combo

$25.00

Gumbalaya, Bayou Bisque and Red Beans & Rice with Sausage

Crawfish 1\2 and 1\2

$29.00

Crawfish Etouffee Combo

$29.00

Etouffee, Gumbalaya, Red Beans & Rice with Sausage

Fettuccine CHICKEN

$29.00

Fettuccine LOBSTER

$36.00

Fettuccini CHICK SAUSAGE

$31.00

Fettuccini SAUSAGE

$29.00

Fettuccini VEGGIE

$29.00

Fettucine SHRIMP

$33.00

Gator & Taters

$28.00

Fried Alligator with Cajun Fries

Gumbalaya Combo

$24.00

Gumbalaya, Red Beans & Rice with Sausage

King Crab Seafood Boil

$160.00

Shrimp 1\2 and 1\2

$29.00

Shrimp Creole

$33.00

Served over Rice or Fettuccine

Shrimp Etouffee Combo

$29.00

Etouffee, Gumbalaya, Red Beans & Rice with Sausage

Shrimp Seafood Boil

$31.00

Snow Crab Seafood Boil

$110.00

Vegan Combo

$20.00

Vegan Gumbo, Red Beans & Rice

Bayou Bowls

Bayou Bisque

$12.00+

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$12.00+

Crawfish Etouffe

$15.00+

Gumbalaya

$12.00+

Lobster Bisque

$15.00+Out of stock

Red Beans & Rice w/o Sausage

$12.00+

Red Beans & Rice w/Sausage

$12.00+

Shrimp Etouffe

$15.00+

Veggie Vegan Gumbo

$12.00+

Sides

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Coleslaw

$7.00

Corn on the Cob

$7.00

Creamy Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Fresh Steamed Vegetables

$8.00

Hush Puppies

$8.00

No side

Onion Rings

$8.00

Plain Cornbread

$7.00

Potato Salad

$7.00

Red Beans, Rice & Sausage

$8.00

Veg Red Beans

$8.00

White Rice

$6.00

Desserts

Add Ice Cream

$3.00

B-Day Beignets

Beignets

$10.00

Blueberry Cobbler

$12.00

Butter Cake

$12.00

Peach Cobbler

$12.00

Pecan Pie

$12.00

Pumpkin Pie

$12.00

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$12.00

Extra Sauces

Cajun Aioli

Ketchup

Cocktail Sauce

Ranch

Buttermilk Dill

BBQ

Steak Sauce

Soft Drinks

Cajun Kool-Aid

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Peach Iced Tea

$4.00

Peach Lemonade

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Strawberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Bottled Sodas

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Hanks Orange Cream Soda

$4.00

Hanks Black Cherry Sode

$4.00

Coffee/Tea

Illy Coffee

$4.00

Herbal Tea

$4.00

Regular Tea

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Fountain Sodas

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Water

Lunch Special

Half a Po Boy Lunch Special

$18.00

Cocktail

Apple Martini

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Long Island

$15.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Sex on the Beach

$15.00

Side Car

$16.00

Teq Sunrise

$15.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

Merchandise

Hot Sauce

$10.00

Women's Tee

$25.00

Men's Tee

$25.00

Shot Glass

$6.00

Skull Glass

$4.00

Small Moonshine Btl

$19.00

Large Moonshine Btl

$38.00

Kids Choices

Kids Catfish

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$8.00

Kids Shrimp

$8.00

Sliders

$8.00

Kids Beverages

Kids Apple Juice

$2.50

Kids Choc Milk

$2.50

Kids Coke

$2.50

Kids Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Orange Juice

$2.50

Kids PCH Lem

$3.50

Kids Sprite

$2.50

Kids St. Lem

$2.50

Kids Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

525 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Directions

