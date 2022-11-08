Restaurant header imageView gallery

Raglan Public House

2,408 Reviews

$$

1851 Bacon St

San Diego, CA 92107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Average Joe
Fatty Fries- Small
Kid Cheeseburger

Munchies

Match Fries - Small

Match Fries - Small

$5.99

w/ sweet pepper seasoning

Match Fries - Large

Match Fries - Large

$10.99

w/ sweet pepper seasoning

Fatty Fries- Small

$5.99

w/ house seasoning

Fatty Fries- Large

Fatty Fries- Large

$10.99

w/ house seasoning

Sweet Potato Fries - Small

$5.99

Topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Sweet Potato Fries - Large

Sweet Potato Fries - Large

$10.99

Topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Rings - Small

Rings - Small

$5.99
50/50

50/50

$10.99

pic two of your faves

Rings - Large

Rings - Large

$10.99
Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$11.99

Spicy Jack Daniel's mustard, jalapeno cheese sauce

Jus-Chillin'

Jus-Chillin'

$15.99

Natural ground turkey chili, corn, cheese, jalapeno, red onion, chipotle sour cream, tortilla chips

Soup and Sammie

Soup and Sammie

$15.99

Tomato basil soup, sour cream, pine nuts & grilled cheese sandwich

Chick on a Stick

$13.99

Grilled or fried spicy brined chicken, sweet hot sauce, celery, carrots

Fry Trio

$12.99

Small Tots

$5.99

Large Tots

$10.99

Wings

$12.99

Hummus Plate

$13.99

House made chimichurri hummus, warm pita bread, carrots, Persian cucumbers

NZ Onion Dip

$11.99

Classic New Zealand style onion dip, fried onions, house made potato chips

Kiwi 3 Some

$16.99

Kal Maori

$15.99

Veggie Sticks

$11.99

Grilled Corn

$10.99

Burgers & Witches

Lamb burger three cheese spread, spinach, chipotle caramelized onions
Bare Lil Lamb

Bare Lil Lamb

$18.99

House ground leg of lamb, bleu cheese, mint dressing, beetroot lettuce, tomato, red onion, tomato chutney, garlic aioli

Large Mac

Large Mac

$16.99

2 all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun

OB Cheesesteak

OB Cheesesteak

$16.99

Sliced ribeye, jalapeno cheese sauce, peppers, onions, amaroso roll

Little Bitties

Little Bitties

$16.99

Two hobbit sized 100% organic grass fed beef burgers, cheddar cheese, relish red, onion aioli

Average Joe

Average Joe

$15.99

100% organic grass fed beef american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard

Hogs & Heffers

Hogs & Heffers

$18.99

100% organic grass fed beef OR grilled/fried chicken, bacon, avocado, edam cheese

Maui Waui

Maui Waui

$17.99

100% organic grass fed beef, bacon, grilled pineapple, edam cheese

Dirty Jerz

$16.99

Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, sweet & hot sauce, aioli, lettuce, tomato

Lambalicious

$16.99

Lamb burger three cheese spread, spinach, chipotle caramelized onions

Blazin' Ahi

Blazin' Ahi

$17.99

Sesame and panko crusted seared ahi tuna, pickled carrots, sliced cucumbers, wasabi peas, wasabi mayo, King's Hawaiian sweet bun. *seared rare

Kiwilango

Kiwilango

$16.99

100% organic grass fed beef, sliced jalapenos, bleu cheese, hot sauce, tortilla chips

Queentown Fave

$16.99

100% organic grass fed beef, edam cheese

Patty M Melt

Patty M Melt

$16.99

100% organic grass fed beef or chicken, swiss, grilled onions, cucumber pepper relish, 1000 island dressing, rye bread

Pepper M' Pesto

Pepper M' Pesto

$16.99

100% organic grass fed beef or chicken, mozzarella, roasted peppers, spinach, tomato, pesto aioli, basil

Holy Roller

$15.99

Grilled or panko crusted tofu, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli, coconut riatta, spicy peanut dressing

Meso Tasty

Meso Tasty

$16.99

Teriyaki chicken, garlic aioli, grilled pineapple, swiss, maui onion chips, red pepper aioli, Hawaiian bun

Lost Blunt

$13.99

Bacon, lettuce, mayo, uh n' tomato

Bombay Chicken

$16.99

Grilled or fried chicken, sliced cucumbers: jalapeno coconut raita, mango chutney, garlic aioli

Habanero Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

kale slaw, bread and butter pickles, baja aioli, Hawaiian bun

Wake and Bake

Wake and Bake

$17.99

Grilled swordfish, spicy coleslaw, avocado, tarragon mayo, sourdough bread

Wagyu Smash Burger

$17.99
BOTM Holiday Sandwich

BOTM Holiday Sandwich

$20.00

oven roasted turkey, brie cheese, stuffing, gravy, cranberry-jalapeno relish, mayo, sourdough

Salads

House Greens - Small

House Greens - Small

$7.99

Spring mix, strawberries, asparagus, tomato, shallots & feta cheese

House Greens - Large

House Greens - Large

$13.99

Spring mix, strawberries, asparagus, tomato, shallots & feta cheese

Cobber Chop'T

Cobber Chop'T

$19.99

Romaine, chicken, bacon, egg, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, pita bread

Feelin' Randy

$14.99

Spinach, tomatoes, candied walnut, goat cheese, cranberry, balsamic dressing

Fried Newport Wedge

$19.99

Fried chicken, iceberg, bacon, egg, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing

Steak Caesar

Steak Caesar

$20.99

Grilled flank steak & caesar. Sub: shrimp, chicken, ahi

Small Ceasar

$8.99

Wedge No Chkn

$14.99

iceberg, bacon, egg, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing

Plates

Fish N' Chips

Fish N' Chips

$21.99

Beer battered haddock, thick cut chips, coleslaw

Chicken Pot Pie

$20.90

Deconstructed with roasted chicken, mushroom, peas, carrots, celery, gravy, bread pudding, biscuit, honey butter

Steak N Chips

Steak N Chips

$21.99

Grilled flank steak, mushrooms, herb butter, fries, small wedge salad (served medium rare)

Meat Pies & Chips

Meat Pies & Chips

$18.99

Ground beef and lamb, cheese, gravy, puff pastry, fatty fries

Kids: For Children 12 & Under :)

For Kids 12 & Under. No Substitutions :)
Kid Grilled Chz

Kid Grilled Chz

$7.99

w/ matchstick fries. For Children 12 & under :)

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.99

For Children 12 & Under, No substitutions please :)

Kid Dino Nuggets

Kid Dino Nuggets

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for ordering! If you'd like curbside pick up please call (619) 794-2304 and we'll bring your order right out.

Website

Location

1851 Bacon St, San Diego, CA 92107

Directions

Gallery
Raglan Public House image
Raglan Public House image
Raglan Public House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St
orange starNo Reviews
1916 Cable St San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
OB Surf Lodge - OB Surf Lodge
orange starNo Reviews
5083 Santa Monica Ave STE 1F San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
The Joint Sushi & Tapas
orange starNo Reviews
4902 Newport Avenue San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Blue Water Seafood Ocean Beach - Blue Water Seafood Ocean Beach
orange starNo Reviews
5083 Santa Monica Ave #1b San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Walking On Water Cafe - 5091 Niagara Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
5091 Niagara Avenue San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Cesarina
orange star4.9 • 3,842
4161 Voltaire St San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Little Lion
orange star4.6 • 824
1424 Sunset Cliffs Blvd San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
The Harp - San Diego
orange star4.1 • 620
4935 Newport Ave San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Lucy’s Tavern - 4906 Voltaire St
orange star4.1 • 418
4906 Voltaire St San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
East Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
University Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Mission Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Barrio Logan
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Pacific Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Kearny Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
North Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston