Raglan Public House
2,408 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Thanks for ordering! If you'd like curbside pick up please call (619) 794-2304 and we'll bring your order right out.
Location
1851 Bacon St, San Diego, CA 92107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
OB Surf Lodge - OB Surf Lodge
No Reviews
5083 Santa Monica Ave STE 1F San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurant
Blue Water Seafood Ocean Beach - Blue Water Seafood Ocean Beach
No Reviews
5083 Santa Monica Ave #1b San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurant