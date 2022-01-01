Restaurant header imageView gallery

Raglin Market - Boulder

32 Reviews

$

5378 Gunbarrel Center Ct

Unit 2

Boulder, CO 80301

Order Again

SIDES

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$3.50

QUINOA

$3.00

FRIES SIDE

$3.00

SALADS

$4.00

TOMATO SOUP

$4.00

SOUP DU JOUR

$4.00

VEG OF THE DAY SIDE

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$2.50

Veggies

$3.00

Fruit

$3.50

Egg

$2.00

Toast

$1.50

Single Pancake

$2.50

French Toast

$2.50

SANDWICHES

SALMON BLT

$16.00+

BBQ BRISKET SANDO

$15.00+

CUBANO

$15.00+

HOT CHICKEN

$15.00+

Hawaiian Meati

$15.00+

Italian Dip

$15.00+

Black Bean Burger

$13.00+

Raglin Burger

$14.00+

SOUPS

Tomato Soup

$6.00+

SOUP DU JOUR

$6.00+

BREAKFAST

French Toast

$13.00+

Bluebery Pancakes

$13.00

Raglin Breakfast

$14.00

Raglin Ommlette

$13.00

Burrata Toast

$12.00

Biscuits And Gravy

$14.00

Brisket Plate

$16.00

Kids Meal

$8.50

MARKET PLATES

Roasted Chicken

$22.00

Wild salmon

$23.00

New York Strip Steak

$29.00

Mushroom Risotto

$19.00

SPECIALS

BURGER SPECIAL

$16.00+

BBQ MEATI

$16.00+

CUBANO

$16.00+

CHICKEN SANDO SPECIAL

$16.00+

SALADS

Buratta Pear

$6.00+

Spinach and Apple

$6.00+

Ancient Grain

$6.00+

HOUSE

$6.00+

A LA CARTE SIDES

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$3.50

QUINOA

$3.00

FRIES SIDE

$3.00

SALADS

$4.00

TOMATO SOUP

$4.00

SOUP DU JOUR

$4.00

VEG OF THE DAY SIDE

$3.00

KIDS

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

HAMBURGER

$8.00

CHICKEN SANDO

$9.00

WINE BTG

HOUSE WHITE

$5.00

CONTRATTO

$9.00+

House Red

$5.00

Sparkling

$5.00

Rosè

$5.50

N/A BEVERAGE

PELLEGRINO

$6.00

WATERLOO

$3.00

WELLER CBD

$5.00

WELLER IMMUNITY

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

COKE/DIET

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

coffee

$2.85

tractor soda

$2.50

BREAKFAST COCKTAILS

MIMOSA

$8.00

BLOODY

$10.00

Pink Mosa

$8.00

Raglin Margarita

$8.50

Vodka Cran

$6.00

Belini

$8.00

Drinks

NEGRONI

$5.00

MARGARITA

$5.00

MAI TAI

$5.00

RED

$4.00

WHITE

$4.00

CRAFT LAGER

$4.00

IPA

$4.00

CITRA PALE ALE

$4.00

Brown Ale

$4.00

FOOD

NUTS

$4.00

Olives

$3.00

Melted Brie

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Chefs Bruchetta

$8.00

Goat Cheese Burlee

$8.00

SALADS

ANCIENT GRAIN

$6.00+

ENDIVE

$6.00+

BURRATTA/PEAR

$6.00+

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00+

MARKET PLATES

MEATLOAF

$15.00

GRILLED SALMON

$15.00

1/2 ROAST CHICKEN

$15.00

ROAST PORTABELLA

$15.00

SIDES

FRIES

$4.00

SALAD

$4.00

SQUASH

$4.00

SOUP DU JOUR

$4.00

TOMATO SOUP

$4.00

GREEN BEANS

$4.00

SOUPS

TOMATO SOUP

$5.00+

SOUP DU JOUR

$5.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Farmer Fresh! From Cocktails on Tap to hand crafted sandwiches we ave got you covered. Stop by for flowing beverages and delicious food!

Website

Location

5378 Gunbarrel Center Ct, Unit 2, Boulder, CO 80301

Directions

Gallery
Raglin Market image
Raglin Market image
Raglin Market image

