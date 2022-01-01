Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ragù NY Pizza & Italian Kitchen

85 Reviews

$$

2490 MD-97

Glenwood, MD 21738

14" Cheese Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks

STARTERS

Calamari Fritti

$12.99

Bruschetta

$8.99

Famous Onion Rings

$8.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Loaded Fries

$10.99

French Fries

$4.99

Garlic Knots

$6.99

Polpeette Caserol

$9.99

Jalapeno Crab Dip

$11.99

Garlic Bred

$4.00

Bread W Ch

$6.00

WINGS

6pc Wings

$9.99

12pc Wings

$19.99

SOUP

Italian Wedding

$7.99

Tomato Tortollini Soup

$7.99

Cream Of Crab

$7.99

SALADS

House Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Portobello Salad

$9.99

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.99

Aruguletta Salad

$9.99

Mediterranean Salad

$9.99

Facci Wedge Salad

$7.99

Insalata Primavera

$10.99

Chef Italian Salad

$10.99

Chef Chopped

$10.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Sm Hause

$5.99

Sm Caesar

$5.99

Sm Greek

$5.99

Sm Mediterrane

$7.99

PANINI & WRAPS

Italiano

$10.99

Turkey Avocado

$10.99

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.99

Chicken BLTA

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Spicy Fried Chicken Ranch

$10.99

Ck Finguer

$6.99

FLATBREAD

Veggie Flatbread

$12.99

Tomato & 3 Cheese Flatbread

$12.99

Sausage & Peppers Flatbread

$13.99

BURGERS

Classic Burger

$11.99

Crab Dip Burger

$14.99

Mexican Burger

$13.99

Cowboy Burger

$13.99

Eastern Shore Crab Cake Burger

$15.99

SUBS

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Diablo Cheesesteak

$11.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

Glenwood Supreme Cheesesteak

$11.99

Ck Chesapeake

$11.99

Ck Provolone

$11.99

Veggie Sub

$11.99

Turkey Provolone

$11.99

Italian Sub

$10.99

Ck Parm Sub

$10.99

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Veal Parm Sub

$10.99

Ck Steak Pesto

$10.99

Egplant Parm Sub

$10.99

Ck Milanese

$10.99

Deluxe Sub

$10.99

Pizza Sub

$10.99

PASTA

Shells

$14.99

Lasagna

$15.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.99

Angel Hair Sofhia

$15.99

Penne Amatriciana

$15.99

Fettucine Carbonara

$15.99

Fettucine Bolognese

$15.99

Pasta al Forno

$15.99

4 Cheese Stuffed Rigatoni

$15.99

Tortellini Mama Lina

$15.99

Tortellini Tricolore

$15.99

Ch Ravioli

$15.99

Stuff Eggplant

$15.99

Fettucini Alfredo

$15.99

Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$15.99

Pene Lusianax35

$400.00

LAND

Pollo ai Tre Funghi

$16.99

Pollo Parmigiana

$16.99

Blackened Ck Alfredo

$16.99

Pollo al Limone

$15.99

Pollo alla Venezian

$16.99

Vitello Granchio

$17.99

Vitello Saltimbocca

$18.99

Pollo Trentino

$15.99

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Vitello Parmigiana

$17.99

SEA

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

Shrimp fra Diavola

$19.99

Seafood Marebella

$20.99

Seafood alla Chef

$21.99

Salmon al Capri

$20.99

Salmone Piccata

$21.99

Penne Louisiana

$21.99

Penne alla Cubana

$21.99

Frutti Di Mare

$22.99

DESSERT

Cannoli

$6.99

Tiramisu Tradizionale

$8.99

Gelato

$6.99

Limoncello Cake

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Bonbolini

$8.99

KIDS

Kid Ravioli

$6.99

Kid Stuffed Shells

$6.99

Mac Cheese

$7.99

Spaghetti

$6.99

Penne

$6.99

Capellini

$6.99

Kid Spaghetti

$6.99

Kid Penne

$5.99

Kid Capellini

$6.99

Kid Fetucine Alfredo

$6.99

HEALTHY

Grilled Chicken Popeye

$15.99

Fit Body Salmon

$16.99

Baia Domizia

$16.99

Chicken Paillard

$15.99

Ravioli Gluten Free

$12.99

GNOCCHI

Gnocchi alla Gorgonzola

$15.99

Gnocchi Pesto

$15.99

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$15.99

Shrimp Gondola

$14.99

Crispy Brussel

$10.00

Charcuterie

$14.00

Trio Parm

$25.00

Crab Sttufed Salmon

$25.00

Cab Cake Oscar

$25.00

Ck Parm X 6

$57.00

Shrimp Scampix6

$69.00

Seafood Marvellax35

$370.00

Ck Popeyex8

$94.00

CALZONE

Meat Calzone

$9.99

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Veggie Calzone

$9.99

Familly Dinner

Pasta Size

$900.00+

CAFE

Expresso

$3.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Pepsi Bottle

$2.10

Pepsi

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.50

Pink Limonade

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.60

Apple Juice

$2.60

Crambery Juice

$2.60

Ice Tea

$2.60

San Pelegrino

$3.30

Water

$1.89

14" NY Style

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

10'' Gluten Free NY Cheese

$13.99

14" Margherita

$16.99

14" White Garlicky

$14.99

14" Meat Lover

$19.99

14" Veggie Lover

$19.99

14" Philly Pie

$20.99

14"Americano Red

$17.99

14" Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

14" Godfather

$20.99

14" Garden White

$20.99

14" Bella Meatballa

$20.99

14" Chicken Popeye

$20.99

14" Caprese

$20.99

14" Beef Chipotle

$20.99

14" Pesto

$20.99

14" Hawaiian

$19.99

14" Chicken BBQ

$20.99

14" Romano

$20.99

14" Combo

$12.99

14" Crab Dip Pei

$23.99

Kids Rusella

$9.99

14 Caprichosa

$17.99

14" Bacon Chicken Ranch

$17.99

Pizza Dough

$6.00

Pizza Dough And Cheese

$9.00

16" NY Style

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

16" Margherita

$19.99

16" White Garlicky

$15.99

16" Meat Lover

$23.99

16" Veggie Lover

$23.99

16" Philly Pie

$24.99

16"Americano Red

$18.99

16" Buffalo Chicken

$23.99

16" Godfather

$23.99

16" Garden White

$23.99

16" Bella Meatballa

$23.99

16" Chicken Popeye

$23.99

16" Caprese

$23.99

16" Beef Chipotle

$23.99

16" Pesto

$23.99

16" Hawaiian

$21.99

16" Chicken BBQ

$24.99

16" Romano

$24.99

16" Combo

$14.49

16" Crab Dip Pie

$25.99

16" Caprichosa

$23.99

16" Bacon Chicken Ranch

$23.99

Sicilian Style

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Pizza Slice

Slice Cheese

$3.00

Slice Pepperoni

$3.50

Slice Pepperoni & Sausage

$4.50

Slice Veggie Lover

$4.50

Slice Meat Lover

$4.50

Slice Supreme

$4.50
check markGroups
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2490 MD-97, Glenwood, MD 21738

Directions

Gallery
Ragù NY Pizza & Italian Kitchen image
Ragù NY Pizza & Italian Kitchen image
Ragù NY Pizza & Italian Kitchen image

