Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ragu NY Pizza & Italian Kitchen - TN

review star

No reviews yet

111 West Lauderdale Street

Tullahoma, TN 37388

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Cheese Pizza
Garlic Knots
16" Cheese Pizza

STARTERS

Calamari Fritti

$12.99

Bruschetta

$8.99

Famous Onion Rings

$8.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Loaded Fries

$10.99

French Fries

$4.99

Garlic Knots

$6.99

Polpeette Caserol

$9.99

Jalapeno Crab Dip

$11.99

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Bread W Ch

$6.00

WINGS

6pc Wings

$9.99

12pc Wings

$19.99

SOUP

Italian Wedding

$7.99

Tomato Tortollini Soup

$7.99

Cream Of Crab

$8.99

SALADS

House Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Portobello Salad

$9.99

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.99

Aruguletta Salad

$9.99

Mediterranean Salad

$9.99

Nikson Wedge Salad

$7.99

Insalata Primavera

$10.99

Chef Italian Salad

$10.99

Chef Chopped

$10.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Sm Hause

$5.99

Sm Caesar

$5.99

Sm Greek

$5.99

Sm Mediterrane

$7.99

PANINI & WRAPS

Breakfast Panini

$10.99

Italiano

$10.99

Turkey Avocado

$10.99

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.99

Chicken BLTA

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Spicy Fried Chicken Ranch

$10.99

Ck Finguer

$6.99

FLATBREAD

Veggie Flatbread

$12.99

Tomato & 3 Cheese Flatbread

$12.99

Sausage & Peppers Flatbread

$13.99

BURGERS

Classic Burger

$11.99

Crab Dip Burger

$14.99

Mexican Burger

$13.99

Cowboy Burger

$13.99

Eastern Shore Crab Cake Burger

$15.99

SUBS

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Diablo Cheesesteak

$11.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

Rony Supreme Cheesesteak

$11.99

Ck Chesapeake

$11.99

Ck Provolone

$11.99

Veggie Sub

$11.99

Turkey Provolone

$11.99

Italian Sub

$10.99

Ck Parm Sub

$10.99

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Veal Parm Sub

$10.99

Ck Steak Pesto

$10.99

Egplant Parm Sub

$10.99

Ck Milanese

$10.99

Deluxe Sub

$10.99

Pizza Sub

$10.99

Risotto

Risotto con carne

$20.99

Risotto Gamberi

$20.99

Risotto Campesano

$20.99

PASTA

Shells

$14.99

Lasagna

$15.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.99

Angel Hair Sofhia

$15.99

Penne Amatriciana

$15.99

Fettucine Carbonara

$15.99

Fettucine Bolognese

$15.99

Pasta al Forno

$15.99

4 Cheese Stuffed Rigatoni

$15.99

Tortellini Mama Lina

$15.99

Tortellini Tricolore

$15.99

Ch Ravioli

$15.99

Stuff Eggplant

$15.99

Fettucini Alfredo

$15.99

Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$15.99

Pene Lusianax35

$400.00

LAND

Pollo ai Tre Funghi

$16.99

Pollo Parmigiana

$16.99

Blackened Ck Alfredo

$16.99

Pollo al Limone

$15.99

Pollo alla Venezian

$16.99

Vitello Granchio

$17.99

Vitello Saltimbocca

$18.99

Pollo Trentino

$15.99

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Vitello Parmigiana

$17.99

SEA

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

Shrimp fra Diavola

$19.99

Seafood Marebella

$20.99

Seafood alla Chef

$21.99

Salmon al Capri

$20.99

Salmone Piccata

$21.99

Penne Louisiana

$21.99

Penne alla Cubana

$21.99

Frutti Di Mare

$22.99

DESSERT

Cannoli

$6.99

Tiramisu Tradizionale

$8.99

Gelato

$6.99

Limoncello Cake

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Bonbolini

$8.99

KIDS

Kid Ravioli

$6.99

Kid Stuffed Shells

$6.99

Mac Cheese

$7.99

Spaghetti

$6.99

Penne

$6.99

Capellini

$6.99

Kid Spaghetti

$6.99

Kid Penne

$5.99

Kid Capellini

$6.99

Kid Fetucine Alfredo

$5.99

HEALTHY

Grilled Chicken Popeye

$15.99

Fit Body Salmon

$16.99

Baia Domizia

$16.99

Chicken Paillard

$15.99

Ravioli Gluten Free

$12.99

GNOCCHI

Gnocchi alla Gorgonzola

$15.99

Gnocchi Pesto

$15.99

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$15.99

Shrimp Gondola

$14.99

Crispy Brussel

$10.00

Charcuterie

$14.00

Trio Parm

$25.00

Crab Sttufed Salmon

$25.00

Cab Cake Oscar

$25.00

Ck Parm X 6

$57.00

Shrimp Scampix6

$69.00

Seafood Marvellax35

$370.00

Ck Popeyex8

$94.00

CALZONE

Meat Calzone

$9.99

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Veggie Calzone

$9.99

Family Dinner

Pasta Size

$40.99+

CAFE

Expresso

$3.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Pepsi Bottle

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.50

Pink Limonade

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Crambery Juice

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

San Pelegrino

$3.30

Water

$3.00

14" NY Style

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

10'' Gluten Free NY Cheese

$13.99

14" Margherita

$16.99

14" White Garlicky

$14.99

14" Meat Lover

$19.99

14" Veggie Lover

$19.99

14" Philly Pie

$20.99

14"Americano Red

$17.99

14" Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

14" Godfather

$20.99

14" Garden White

$20.99

14" Bella Meatballa

$20.99

14" Chicken Popeye

$20.99

14" Caprese

$20.99

14" Beef Chipotle

$20.99

14" Pesto

$20.99

14" Hawaiian

$19.99

14" Chicken BBQ

$20.99

14" Romano

$20.99

14" Combo

$12.99

14" Crab Dip Pie

$23.99

Kids Rusella

$9.99

14 Caprichosa

$17.99

14" Bacon Chicken Ranch

$20.99

Pizza Dough

$6.00

Pizza Dough And Cheese

$9.00

16" NY Style

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

16" Margherita

$19.99

16" White Garlicky

$15.99

16" Meat Lover

$22.99

16" Veggie Lover

$22.99

16" Philly Pie

$24.99

16"Americano Red

$19.99

16" Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

16" Godfather

$23.99

16" Garden White

$22.99

16" Bella Meatballa

$23.99

16" Chicken Popeye

$22.99

16" Caprese

$22.99

16" Beef Chipotle

$24.99

16" Pesto

$23.99

16" Hawaiian

$21.99

16" Chicken BBQ

$22.99

16" Romano

$23.99

16: Combo

$13.49

16" Crab Dip Pie

$25.99

16" Caprichosa

$23.99

16" Bacon Chicken Ranch

$22.99

Sicilian Style

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Pizza Slice

Slice Cheese

$3.00

Slice Pepperoni

$3.50

Slice Pepperoni & Sausage

$4.50

Slice Veggie Lover

$4.50

Slice Meat Lover

$4.50

Slice Supreme

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Join us to taste the best of Italian cuisine without leaving Tennessee!

Website

Location

111 West Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Emil's Bistro & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
210 E Lincoln St Tullahoma, TN 37388
View restaurantnext
One22West
orange starNo Reviews
122 W Lincoln St Tullahoma, TN 37388
View restaurantnext
THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE
orange starNo Reviews
106 North Anderson Street Tullahoma, TN 37388
View restaurantnext
Casa Mexicana
orange star4.3 • 461
1015 Madison St Shelbyville, TN 37160
View restaurantnext
M·A·C Daddies
orange starNo Reviews
123 S Side Square Shelbyville, TN 37160
View restaurantnext
La Hacienda
orange star4.8 • 97
1830 N Main St Shelbyville, TN 37160
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tullahoma

Sundrop Shoppe & Luncheonette - 217 NW Atlantic St. Tullahoma, TN
orange star4.5 • 249
217 NW Atlantic St Tullahoma, TN 37388
View restaurantnext
Piggy's Place Bar-B-Que - Tullahoma
orange star4.9 • 117
112 N ANDERSON ST Tullahoma, TN 37388
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tullahoma
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston