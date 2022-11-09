Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rahma restaurant 4210 Dixie Highway

review star

No reviews yet

4210 Dixie Highway

Erlanger, KY 41018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Sambusa

$1.50

Mandazi

$1.00

Food

Pasta with chicken

$15.00

Rice with goat meat

$16.50

Caloley only

$10.00

Rice with fish

$15.00

Chicken sandwich

$12.00

Beef sandwich

$12.00

Falfal only

$14.00

Falfal with anjero

$14.50

Kidney with anjera

$12.00

Beans with anjero

$12.00

Anjero Ethiopian

$18.50

Canbuulo

$5.00

Pasta with goat meat

$16.50

Rice with Chicken

$15.50

Caloley with chapati

$15.00

Caloley only

$10.00

Rice with fish

$15.00

Injero Ehiopian

$25.00

Falfal only

$14.00

Kidney with anjera

$12.00

Full with anjero

$12.00

Waslad with baris

$22.00

Walad only

$12.00

Rice with fish

$15.00

Chicken sandwich

$12.00

Beans with anjera

$12.00

Ugali with goat meat

$16.50

Whole fish Only

$10.00

Salmon wraps

$17.00

Canjero Whith Beef Suqar

$12.00

Pasta With Steak

$16.50

Whole Fish With Rice

$15.00

Rice With Steak

$16.50

Drinks

Tea

$1.00

Cappuccino

$2.00

Orange choice

$3.99

Mango shake

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4210 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, KY 41018

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Colonial Cottage Inn
orange starNo Reviews
3140 Dixie Hwy Erlanger, KY 41018
View restaurantnext
Taste of Belgium - Crestview Hills
orange starNo Reviews
2833 Dixie Highway Crestview Hills, KY 41017
View restaurantnext
Luna's Tequila Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8660 Bankers Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Oriental Wok - Fort Mitchell
orange star4.6 • 1,540
317 Buttermilk Pike Fort Mitchell, KY 41017
View restaurantnext
Better Blend Nutrition
orange star4.7 • 207
8181 Mall Road Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
La Chingada
orange starNo Reviews
8133 Mall rd. Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Erlanger
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston