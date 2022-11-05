Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson

review star

No reviews yet

33 Main Street

Hudson, MA 01749

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Create Your Own (Takeout)
Large Cheese (Takeout)
Small Create Your Own (Takeout)

Charitable Donation

$5 Help Hunter Heal Donation

$5.00

#HelpHunterHeal - We are raising money to support Hunter, a local Hudson resident and community advocate, as he recovers from a tragic medical emergency. Your support is appreciated!

$10 Help Hunter Heal Donation

$10.00

#HelpHunterHeal - We are raising money to support Hunter, a local Hudson resident and community advocate, as he recovers from a tragic medical emergency. Your support is appreciated!

Today's Specials

Curry Rice Balls (Takeout)

Curry Rice Balls (Takeout)

$12.50

basmati cilantro rice, parsley, coconut curry sauce, broccoli - fried served with curry aioli, pickled celery, lemon, cilantro

Avgolemono (Takeout)

$8.50

greek style soup: chicken, egg, lemon, orzo

Pasta Capri Bowl (Takeout)

$14.50

pasta shells, grilled chicken, tomato, spinach in a lemon cream sauce garnished with crushed crouton, basil, garlic parmesan, basil

Takeout Smalls & Shares

Chicken Nuggets (Takeout)

Chicken Nuggets (Takeout)

$12.50+

house ground chicken, breaded and fried tossed in choice of sticky sauce, buffalo ipa, bbq brown ale, honey mustard, side of bleu cheese dressing or ranch

Beer Braised Wings (Takeout)

Beer Braised Wings (Takeout)

$16.50+

bone-in, slow braised in beer and fried crispy, tossed in your choice of house-made sticky sauce, buffalo ipa, or bbq brown ale sauce or plain, served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch

Boneless Tenders (Takeout)

Boneless Tenders (Takeout)

$16.50+

slow brined, crispy tenders, tossed in your preference of our house-made sticky sauce, buffalo ipa, or bbq brown ale, served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch

Al Pastor Nachos (Takeout)

Al Pastor Nachos (Takeout)

$18.50

fried to order tortillas tossed in al pastor aioli, marinated chicken, queso sauce, pineapple mango salsa, avocado lime sour cream, cilantro and red onion

Buffalo Cauliflower (Takeout)

Buffalo Cauliflower (Takeout)

$14.50

battered and fried, tossed in buffalo ipa, buffalo aioli, pickled celery, garlic parmesan, blue cheese dressing, crushed crouton and chive

Hot Tots (Takeout)

Hot Tots (Takeout)

$12.50+

house-made bleu cheese infused tots, fried crispy, tossed in our buffalo IPA sauce, served with a side of bleu cheese dressing

Jalapeno Corn Ribs (Takeout)

Jalapeno Corn Ribs (Takeout)

$14.50

roasted corn, jalapeno lime aioli, tajin, queso fresco and cilantro Jalapeno lime aioli: lime, aioli, cilantro, jalapeno

Lemon Caper Brussels (Takeout)

Lemon Caper Brussels (Takeout)

$13.50

fire roasted brussel sprouts, white wine lemon caper sauce, crispy bacon, crushed croutons and chopped parsley

Mac & Cheese (Takeout)

Mac & Cheese (Takeout)

$11.50

house-made 4 cheese sauce, butter bread crumbs, garlic parmesan, fished with freshly chopped chives

Mozzarella Sticks (Takeout)

Mozzarella Sticks (Takeout)

$12.50+

house-made, freshly breaded mozzarella sticks, fried crispy, served with a side of our house marinara

Truffle Feta Fries (Takeout)

Truffle Feta Fries (Takeout)

$9.50

Kosher salt, rosemary, whipped feta

Za'taar Quesadilla Mezze (Takeout)

Za'taar Quesadilla Mezze (Takeout)

$18.50

farmers cheese, za'atar garlic oil, house pita quesadilla style with a trio of spreads

Zucchini & Tzaztiki (Takeout)

Zucchini & Tzaztiki (Takeout)

$13.50

sliced thin and fried crispy, served with tzatziki, olive oil, kalamata olives

Hand-Cut Fries (Takeout)

Hand-Cut Fries (Takeout)

$7.50

crispy, hand-cut fries

Takeout Salads

Full Modern Greek (Takeout)

Full Modern Greek (Takeout)

$15.50

romaine, spinach, red pepper, cucumber, tomato, carrots, red onion, feta, olives, rye croutons, oregano, olive oil, house red wine vinaigrette

Full Kale Caesar 2.0 (Takeout)

Full Kale Caesar 2.0 (Takeout)

$14.50

romaine, kale, parmesan cheese, tomato, crushed herb croutons, fried chickpea, house-made creamy caesar dressing - -Pair with Tutella Prosecco To-Go!

Full Southwestern Salad (Takeout)

Full Southwestern Salad (Takeout)

$15.50

romaine and spinach dressed in our creamy caesar, crispy bacon, corn and black bean salsa, pico de gallo, crushed crouton, grated parmesan

Full Honey Mustard Chicken Salad (Takeout)

Full Honey Mustard Chicken Salad (Takeout)

$18.50

kale, romaine, arugula, fried chicken, bacon, fried sweet potatoes, tomatoes, red onion, crouton, honey mustard dressing, pita - - Pair with Jacks Abby House Lager To-Go!

Full Teddy's Salad (Takeout)

Full Teddy's Salad (Takeout)

$15.00

all the greens, cucumber, red onion, avocado, cardamom almonds, freshly sliced lemon, red wine vinegar, olive oil

Side Kale Caesar 2.0 (Takeout)

Side Kale Caesar 2.0 (Takeout)

$8.50

romaine, kale, parmesan cheese, tomato, crushed herb croutons, parmesan crisp, fried chickpea, house-made creamy caesar dressing - - Pair with Springdale Pearly Wit To-Go!

Side Modern Greek (Takeout)

Side Modern Greek (Takeout)

$9.50

romaine, arugula, red pepper, cucumber, tomato, carrots, red onion, feta, olives, rye croutons, oregano, olive oil, house red wine vinaigrette. Pair with Wormtown Bottle Rocket Pale Ale To-Go!

Side Southwestern Salad (Takeout)

$9.50

romaine and spinach dressed in our creamy caesar, crispy bacon, corn and black bean salsa, pico de gallo, crushed crouton, grated parmesan

Side Teddy's Salad (Takeout)

Side Teddy's Salad (Takeout)

$8.50

all the greens, cucumber, red onion, avocado, cardamom almonds, freshly sliced lemon, red wine vinegar, olive oil

Side Honey Mustard Chicken Salad (Takeout)

Side Honey Mustard Chicken Salad (Takeout)

$10.00

kale, romaine, arugula, fried chicken, bacon, fried sweet potatoes, tomatoes, red onion, crouton, honey mustard dressing, pita

Takeout Bowls

Tom Tom Noodles (Takeout)

Tom Tom Noodles (Takeout)

$18.50

chilled angel hair noodles in peanut sauce, vegetable sauté, fresh spinach and tomato, japanese bbq tofu, roasted peanuts, scallion and cilantro *contains sesame, soy, peanuts - can not be removed*

Kabob Curry Bowl (Takeout)

Kabob Curry Bowl (Takeout)

$17.50

marinated and roasted cauliflower, zucchini and pineapple, cilantro basmati rice, coconut curry, roasted crispy coconut, crispy chickpeas, cilantro, red onion

Chicken Parmesan Bowl (Takeout)

Chicken Parmesan Bowl (Takeout)

$19.50

rispy chicken baked with cheese blend topped with marinara served over buttery rigatoni, basil pesto, garlic breadcrumb & fresh basil

Takeout Burgers etc

Create Your Own Burger (Takeout)

Create Your Own Burger (Takeout)

$16.50

choice of protein includes lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, munester cheese, aioli, sesame seed bun

Holy Guacamole (Takeout)

Holy Guacamole (Takeout)

$15.50

house made edamame falafel, fried cauliflower, guacamole, cucumber, hummus, jalapeños , rolled in house pita grilled served with fresh greens - - Pair with Tutella Prosecco To-Go!

Steak & Cheese Gyro (Takeout)

Steak & Cheese Gyro (Takeout)

$17.50

shaved steak chopped and marinated, american cheese, xoriatiki salad, fries and tzatziki served with a choice of greens or fries

Cubano Sandwich (Takeout)

Cubano Sandwich (Takeout)

$17.50

pulled pork & maple ham pressed between sourdough with melted swiss cheese, spicy honey mustard, pickles served with a choice of greens or fries

Takeout Small Flatbreads

Small Charcuterie Paradise - Special (Takeout)

Small Charcuterie Paradise - Special (Takeout)

$18.25Out of stock

pepperoni sauce base, sliced ham, salami, prosciutto, banana peppers, cheese blend, basil and garlic parmesan

Small Create Your Own (Takeout)

Small Create Your Own (Takeout)

$13.75

starts with your choice of one base and one cheese. additional toppings à la carte

Small Specialty Split (Takeout)

$0.75

Can't decide on one small flatbread? Pick two of our signature flatbreads for a half/half!

Small Cheese (Takeout)

Small Cheese (Takeout)

$13.75

crushed tomato base, house blend cheese

Small Pepperoni (Takeout)

Small Pepperoni (Takeout)

$16.75

crushed tomato base, house blend cheese, pepperoni

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch (Takeout)

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch (Takeout)

$18.75

ranch base, crispy fried chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, house blend cheese, garlic parmesan, freshly chopped scallions - - Pair with Jacks Abby House Lager To-Go!

Small Farmers Market (Takeout)

Small Farmers Market (Takeout)

$17.50

crushed tomato base, zucchini, broccoli, caramelized onions, kalamata olives, artichoke, garlic, house blend cheese - - Pair with our Pavette Pinot Noir To-Go!

Small Gochujang BBQ Chicken (Takeout)

Small Gochujang BBQ Chicken (Takeout)

$18.25

roasted garlic base, gochujang bbq chicken, cheese blend, fried kimchi, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli, scallion

Small Harvest Squash & Fig (Takeout)

Small Harvest Squash & Fig (Takeout)

$18.25

roasted garlic base, butternut squash, caramelized onions, cheese blend, balsamic fig reduction and arugula

Small Hawaiian (Takeout)

Small Hawaiian (Takeout)

$17.50

BBQ base, slow braised bbq pulled pork, pineapple, caramelized onions, house blend cheese - - Pair with Jacks Abby House Lager To-Go!*contains gluten in sauce

Small Melizana (Takeout)

Small Melizana (Takeout)

$17.50

tomato base, roasted eggplant, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, garnished with fresh basil - - Pair with our Fortress Cabernet Sauvignon To-Go!

Small Mexican Street Corn (Takeout)

Small Mexican Street Corn (Takeout)

$17.50

roasted garlic base, fire roasted corn, house-made queso fresco, hosue blend cheese, topped with lemon aioli, garlic parmesan, fresh chives & lime wedges - - Pair with Medusa Laser Cat DIPA To-Go!

Small Scallop Potato (Takeout)

Small Scallop Potato (Takeout)

$17.50

sour cream & roasted garlic base, thinly sliced potato, caramelized onion, cheese blend, apple sauce, scallion, garlic parmesan

Small Spanakopita (Takeout)

Small Spanakopita (Takeout)

$17.50

roasted garlic base, spanakopita filling, feta, cheese blend, crispy phyllo dough, dill

Small The ODB Flatbread (Takeout)

Small The ODB Flatbread (Takeout)

$18.25

buffalo ipa and blue cheese base, breaded chicken, red onion, cheese blend, buffalo aioli, garlic crouton, chive

Small Dough - To Go

Small Dough - To Go

$4.75

Takeout Large Flatbreads

Large Charcuterie Paradise- Special (Takeout)

Large Charcuterie Paradise- Special (Takeout)

$26.25Out of stock

pepperoni sauce base, sliced ham, salami, prosciutto, banana peppers, cheese blend, basil and garlic parmesan

Large Create Your Own (Takeout)

Large Create Your Own (Takeout)

$17.75

starts with your choice of one base and one cheese. additional toppings à la carte

Large Specialty Split (Takeout)

$0.75

Can't decide on one large flatbread? Pick two of our signature flatbreads for a half/half!

Large Cheese (Takeout)

Large Cheese (Takeout)

$17.75

crushed tomato base, house blend cheese

Large Pepperoni (Takeout)

Large Pepperoni (Takeout)

$20.75

crushed tomato base, house blend cheese, pepperoni

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch (Takeout)

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch (Takeout)

$26.75

ranch base, crispy fried chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, house blend cheese, garlic parmesan, freshly chopped scallions

Large Farmers Market (Takeout)

Large Farmers Market (Takeout)

$24.75

crushed tomato base, zucchini, broccoli, caramelized onions, kalamata olives, artichoke, garlic, house blend cheese

Large Gochujang BBQ Chicken (Takeout)

Large Gochujang BBQ Chicken (Takeout)

$26.25

roasted garlic base, gochujang bbq chicken, cheese blend, fried kimchi, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli, scallion

Large Harvest Squash & Fig (Takeout)

Large Harvest Squash & Fig (Takeout)

$26.25

roasted garlic base, butternut squash, caramelized onions, cheese blend, balsamic fig reduction and arugula

Large Hawaiian (Takeout)

Large Hawaiian (Takeout)

$24.75

BBQ base, slow braised bbq pulled pork, pineapple, caramelized onions, house blend cheese

Large Melizana Flatbread (Takeout)

Large Melizana Flatbread (Takeout)

$24.75

tomato base, roasted eggplant, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, garnished with fresh basil

Large Mexican Street Corn (Takeout)

Large Mexican Street Corn (Takeout)

$24.75

roasted garlic base, fire roasted corn, house-made queso fresco, hosue blend cheese, topped with lemon aioli, garlic parmesan, fresh chives & lime wedges

Large Scallop Potato (Takeout)

Large Scallop Potato (Takeout)

$24.75

sour cream & roasted garlic base, thinly sliced potato. caramelized onion, cheese blend, apple sauce, scallion, garlic parmesan

Large Spanakopita (Takeout)

Large Spanakopita (Takeout)

$24.75

roasted garlic base, spanakopita filling, feta, cheese blend, crispy phyllo dough, dill

Large The ODB Flatbread (Takeout)

Large The ODB Flatbread (Takeout)

$26.25

buffalo ipa and blue cheese base, breaded chicken, red onion, cheese blend, buffalo aioli, garlic crouton, chive

Large Dough - To Go

Large Dough - To Go

$6.75

Takeout Kids

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$10.50

4 oz smashed burger topped with cheese on bun served with choice of side

Kid Quesadilla

Kid Quesadilla

$8.50

flour tortillas stuffed with cheese served with avocado and choice of side

Kid Nuggets

Kid Nuggets

$9.50

house-made chicken nuggets with choice of one side

Kid Grilled Chicken

$9.50

grilled chicken with choice of side

Kid Hummus

Kid Hummus

$8.50

seasonal hummus - butternut squash

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$10.50

house-made Mac & cheese

Takeout Retail

F-Word T-shirt

F-Word T-shirt

$15.00

Dessert & New City Ice Cream

New City Pints

New City Pints

$10.00
Brownie (Takeout)

Brownie (Takeout)

$4.75

Peach Cobbler Bread Pudding (Takeout)

$12.50

bourbon peaches, créme anglaise, oat crumble, whipped cream

Micro Cones (18ct box)

$24.00

Mixed Mini Ice Cream Cones dipped in chocolate.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Maine Soda

$5.00

Root Beer, Ginger Beer, Mandarin Orange

Spindrift Seltzer

$4.00

Blackberry, Raspberry Lime

Coca Cola Products

$4.00

Classic Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite

Fiji Water

$3.00

Bitter Now

$7.00

house mocktail- an herbal departure from the norm

Stormy Weather

$11.00

Lemon Blueberry Spritz

$11.00

Shares - Catering

Cold Vegetable Platter

$35.00

seasonal veggies served with blue cheese and ranch feeds 10-12

Seasonal Hummus & Pita Platter

$55.00

sweet potato hummus, port cranberries, pumpkin seeds and fresh pita feeds 10-12

Catering Beer-Braised Wings

$70.00+

fried crispy tossed in choice of buffalo IPA sauce, bbq brown ale, sticky sauce. served with ranch or blue cheese small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24

Catering Boneless Tenders

$70.00+

slow brined, crispy tenders, tossed in your preference of our house-made sticky sauce, buffalo IPA, or BBQ brown ale, served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24

Catering Seasonal Cauliflower

$50.00+

battered and fried, tossed in buffalo ipa, buffalo aioli, pickled celery, garlic parmesan, blue cheese dressing, crushed crouton and chive small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24

Catering Hot Tots

$45.00+

house-made bleu cheese infused tots, fried crispy, tossed in our buffalo IPA sauce, served with a side of bleu cheese small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24

Catering Seasonal Brussels

$38.00+

fire roasted brussel sprouts, white wine lemon caper sauce, crispy bacon, crushed croutons and chopped parsley small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24

Catering Mozzarella Sticks

$35.00+

house-made, freshly breaded mozzarella sticks, fried crispy, side of marinara small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24

Salads - Catering

Catering Greek Salad

$50.00+

all the greens, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, carrots, feta, kalamata olives, croutons, oregano, oil & vinegar dressing small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24

Catering Caesar Salad

$40.00+

romaine & kale tossed with parmesan cheese, tomato, crushed tomato, parmesan crisp and fried chickpeas, creamy caesar dressing small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24

Catering Teddy's Salad

$35.00+

all the greens, cucumber, red onion, tossed in red wine vinegar and olive oil, and topped with fresh avocado, house made cardamom almonds, lemon

Mains - Catering

Catering BYO Tacos

$65.00+

build your own tacos - choice of vegetable, braised chicken, ground beef, or carnitas (one choice for small, two choices for large) includes tortillas, lettuce, cheese blend, pico de gallo, jalapenos, radish, lime   small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24

Catering Sandwich Platter

$65.00

choose from our selection of fried chicken sandwich, grilled chicken sandwich, falafel burger, or veggie sandwich* includes 8 sandwiches (cut in halves) large includes 15 sandwiches, feeds 20-24 *one protein selection for small orders, up to two protein selections for large orders

Catering Mac & Cheese

$45.00+

house-made 4 cheese sauce, butter bread crumbs, garlic parmesan, fished with freshly chopped chives small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24

Catering Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$60.00+

house-made 4 cheese & buffalo sauce, butter bread crumbs, garlic parmesan, fished with freshly chopped chives small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

WE LIVE BY THE FIRE 12.12.12 we began a journey together with the community of hudson, massachusetts. an idea to open a small flatbread shop evolved into something we could only dream about. from a core group of individuals we've grown to a family that extends throughout the metrowest region.

Website

Location

33 Main Street, Hudson, MA 01749

Directions

Gallery
The Rail Trail Flatbread Co - Hudson, MA image
The Rail Trail Flatbread Co - Hudson, MA image
The Rail Trail Flatbread Co - Hudson, MA image
The Rail Trail Flatbread Co - Hudson, MA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lalos Mexican Restaurant - 158 main st
orange starNo Reviews
158 main st Hudson, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
New City Microcreamery - Hudson
orange starNo Reviews
28 Main Street Hudson, MA 01749
View restaurantnext
Welly's Hudson - Hudson, MA
orange starNo Reviews
23 Main Street Hudson, MA 01749
View restaurantnext
Kith And Kin
orange star4.7 • 108
40 Washington St. Hudson, MA 01749
View restaurantnext
Less Than Greater Than
orange star4.6 • 1,208
28 Main Street Hudson, MA 01749
View restaurantnext
NexDine's Solomon Pond Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
290 Donald Lynch Blvd MARLBORO, MA 01752
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hudson

Less Than Greater Than
orange star4.6 • 1,208
28 Main Street Hudson, MA 01749
View restaurantnext
Kith And Kin
orange star4.7 • 108
40 Washington St. Hudson, MA 01749
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hudson
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Maynard
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Acton
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Sudbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Framingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Wayland
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston