Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson
33 Main Street
Hudson, MA 01749
Charitable Donation
$5 Help Hunter Heal Donation
#HelpHunterHeal - We are raising money to support Hunter, a local Hudson resident and community advocate, as he recovers from a tragic medical emergency. Your support is appreciated!
$10 Help Hunter Heal Donation
Today's Specials
Curry Rice Balls (Takeout)
basmati cilantro rice, parsley, coconut curry sauce, broccoli - fried served with curry aioli, pickled celery, lemon, cilantro
Avgolemono (Takeout)
greek style soup: chicken, egg, lemon, orzo
Pasta Capri Bowl (Takeout)
pasta shells, grilled chicken, tomato, spinach in a lemon cream sauce garnished with crushed crouton, basil, garlic parmesan, basil
Takeout Smalls & Shares
Chicken Nuggets (Takeout)
house ground chicken, breaded and fried tossed in choice of sticky sauce, buffalo ipa, bbq brown ale, honey mustard, side of bleu cheese dressing or ranch
Beer Braised Wings (Takeout)
bone-in, slow braised in beer and fried crispy, tossed in your choice of house-made sticky sauce, buffalo ipa, or bbq brown ale sauce or plain, served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch
Boneless Tenders (Takeout)
slow brined, crispy tenders, tossed in your preference of our house-made sticky sauce, buffalo ipa, or bbq brown ale, served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch
Al Pastor Nachos (Takeout)
fried to order tortillas tossed in al pastor aioli, marinated chicken, queso sauce, pineapple mango salsa, avocado lime sour cream, cilantro and red onion
Buffalo Cauliflower (Takeout)
battered and fried, tossed in buffalo ipa, buffalo aioli, pickled celery, garlic parmesan, blue cheese dressing, crushed crouton and chive
Hot Tots (Takeout)
house-made bleu cheese infused tots, fried crispy, tossed in our buffalo IPA sauce, served with a side of bleu cheese dressing
Jalapeno Corn Ribs (Takeout)
roasted corn, jalapeno lime aioli, tajin, queso fresco and cilantro Jalapeno lime aioli: lime, aioli, cilantro, jalapeno
Lemon Caper Brussels (Takeout)
fire roasted brussel sprouts, white wine lemon caper sauce, crispy bacon, crushed croutons and chopped parsley
Mac & Cheese (Takeout)
house-made 4 cheese sauce, butter bread crumbs, garlic parmesan, fished with freshly chopped chives
Mozzarella Sticks (Takeout)
house-made, freshly breaded mozzarella sticks, fried crispy, served with a side of our house marinara
Truffle Feta Fries (Takeout)
Kosher salt, rosemary, whipped feta
Za'taar Quesadilla Mezze (Takeout)
farmers cheese, za'atar garlic oil, house pita quesadilla style with a trio of spreads
Zucchini & Tzaztiki (Takeout)
sliced thin and fried crispy, served with tzatziki, olive oil, kalamata olives
Hand-Cut Fries (Takeout)
crispy, hand-cut fries
Takeout Salads
Full Modern Greek (Takeout)
romaine, spinach, red pepper, cucumber, tomato, carrots, red onion, feta, olives, rye croutons, oregano, olive oil, house red wine vinaigrette
Full Kale Caesar 2.0 (Takeout)
romaine, kale, parmesan cheese, tomato, crushed herb croutons, fried chickpea, house-made creamy caesar dressing - -Pair with Tutella Prosecco To-Go!
Full Southwestern Salad (Takeout)
romaine and spinach dressed in our creamy caesar, crispy bacon, corn and black bean salsa, pico de gallo, crushed crouton, grated parmesan
Full Honey Mustard Chicken Salad (Takeout)
kale, romaine, arugula, fried chicken, bacon, fried sweet potatoes, tomatoes, red onion, crouton, honey mustard dressing, pita - - Pair with Jacks Abby House Lager To-Go!
Full Teddy's Salad (Takeout)
all the greens, cucumber, red onion, avocado, cardamom almonds, freshly sliced lemon, red wine vinegar, olive oil
Side Kale Caesar 2.0 (Takeout)
romaine, kale, parmesan cheese, tomato, crushed herb croutons, parmesan crisp, fried chickpea, house-made creamy caesar dressing - - Pair with Springdale Pearly Wit To-Go!
Side Modern Greek (Takeout)
romaine, arugula, red pepper, cucumber, tomato, carrots, red onion, feta, olives, rye croutons, oregano, olive oil, house red wine vinaigrette. Pair with Wormtown Bottle Rocket Pale Ale To-Go!
Side Southwestern Salad (Takeout)
romaine and spinach dressed in our creamy caesar, crispy bacon, corn and black bean salsa, pico de gallo, crushed crouton, grated parmesan
Side Teddy's Salad (Takeout)
all the greens, cucumber, red onion, avocado, cardamom almonds, freshly sliced lemon, red wine vinegar, olive oil
Side Honey Mustard Chicken Salad (Takeout)
kale, romaine, arugula, fried chicken, bacon, fried sweet potatoes, tomatoes, red onion, crouton, honey mustard dressing, pita
Takeout Bowls
Tom Tom Noodles (Takeout)
chilled angel hair noodles in peanut sauce, vegetable sauté, fresh spinach and tomato, japanese bbq tofu, roasted peanuts, scallion and cilantro *contains sesame, soy, peanuts - can not be removed*
Kabob Curry Bowl (Takeout)
marinated and roasted cauliflower, zucchini and pineapple, cilantro basmati rice, coconut curry, roasted crispy coconut, crispy chickpeas, cilantro, red onion
Chicken Parmesan Bowl (Takeout)
rispy chicken baked with cheese blend topped with marinara served over buttery rigatoni, basil pesto, garlic breadcrumb & fresh basil
Takeout Burgers etc
Create Your Own Burger (Takeout)
choice of protein includes lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, munester cheese, aioli, sesame seed bun
Holy Guacamole (Takeout)
house made edamame falafel, fried cauliflower, guacamole, cucumber, hummus, jalapeños , rolled in house pita grilled served with fresh greens - - Pair with Tutella Prosecco To-Go!
Steak & Cheese Gyro (Takeout)
shaved steak chopped and marinated, american cheese, xoriatiki salad, fries and tzatziki served with a choice of greens or fries
Cubano Sandwich (Takeout)
pulled pork & maple ham pressed between sourdough with melted swiss cheese, spicy honey mustard, pickles served with a choice of greens or fries
Takeout Small Flatbreads
Small Charcuterie Paradise - Special (Takeout)
pepperoni sauce base, sliced ham, salami, prosciutto, banana peppers, cheese blend, basil and garlic parmesan
Small Create Your Own (Takeout)
starts with your choice of one base and one cheese. additional toppings à la carte
Small Specialty Split (Takeout)
Can't decide on one small flatbread? Pick two of our signature flatbreads for a half/half!
Small Cheese (Takeout)
crushed tomato base, house blend cheese
Small Pepperoni (Takeout)
crushed tomato base, house blend cheese, pepperoni
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch (Takeout)
ranch base, crispy fried chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, house blend cheese, garlic parmesan, freshly chopped scallions - - Pair with Jacks Abby House Lager To-Go!
Small Farmers Market (Takeout)
crushed tomato base, zucchini, broccoli, caramelized onions, kalamata olives, artichoke, garlic, house blend cheese - - Pair with our Pavette Pinot Noir To-Go!
Small Gochujang BBQ Chicken (Takeout)
roasted garlic base, gochujang bbq chicken, cheese blend, fried kimchi, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli, scallion
Small Harvest Squash & Fig (Takeout)
roasted garlic base, butternut squash, caramelized onions, cheese blend, balsamic fig reduction and arugula
Small Hawaiian (Takeout)
BBQ base, slow braised bbq pulled pork, pineapple, caramelized onions, house blend cheese - - Pair with Jacks Abby House Lager To-Go!*contains gluten in sauce
Small Melizana (Takeout)
tomato base, roasted eggplant, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, garnished with fresh basil - - Pair with our Fortress Cabernet Sauvignon To-Go!
Small Mexican Street Corn (Takeout)
roasted garlic base, fire roasted corn, house-made queso fresco, hosue blend cheese, topped with lemon aioli, garlic parmesan, fresh chives & lime wedges - - Pair with Medusa Laser Cat DIPA To-Go!
Small Scallop Potato (Takeout)
sour cream & roasted garlic base, thinly sliced potato, caramelized onion, cheese blend, apple sauce, scallion, garlic parmesan
Small Spanakopita (Takeout)
roasted garlic base, spanakopita filling, feta, cheese blend, crispy phyllo dough, dill
Small The ODB Flatbread (Takeout)
buffalo ipa and blue cheese base, breaded chicken, red onion, cheese blend, buffalo aioli, garlic crouton, chive
Small Dough - To Go
Takeout Large Flatbreads
Large Charcuterie Paradise- Special (Takeout)
pepperoni sauce base, sliced ham, salami, prosciutto, banana peppers, cheese blend, basil and garlic parmesan
Large Create Your Own (Takeout)
starts with your choice of one base and one cheese. additional toppings à la carte
Large Specialty Split (Takeout)
Can't decide on one large flatbread? Pick two of our signature flatbreads for a half/half!
Large Cheese (Takeout)
crushed tomato base, house blend cheese
Large Pepperoni (Takeout)
crushed tomato base, house blend cheese, pepperoni
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch (Takeout)
ranch base, crispy fried chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, house blend cheese, garlic parmesan, freshly chopped scallions
Large Farmers Market (Takeout)
crushed tomato base, zucchini, broccoli, caramelized onions, kalamata olives, artichoke, garlic, house blend cheese
Large Gochujang BBQ Chicken (Takeout)
roasted garlic base, gochujang bbq chicken, cheese blend, fried kimchi, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli, scallion
Large Harvest Squash & Fig (Takeout)
roasted garlic base, butternut squash, caramelized onions, cheese blend, balsamic fig reduction and arugula
Large Hawaiian (Takeout)
BBQ base, slow braised bbq pulled pork, pineapple, caramelized onions, house blend cheese
Large Melizana Flatbread (Takeout)
tomato base, roasted eggplant, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, garnished with fresh basil
Large Mexican Street Corn (Takeout)
roasted garlic base, fire roasted corn, house-made queso fresco, hosue blend cheese, topped with lemon aioli, garlic parmesan, fresh chives & lime wedges
Large Scallop Potato (Takeout)
sour cream & roasted garlic base, thinly sliced potato. caramelized onion, cheese blend, apple sauce, scallion, garlic parmesan
Large Spanakopita (Takeout)
roasted garlic base, spanakopita filling, feta, cheese blend, crispy phyllo dough, dill
Large The ODB Flatbread (Takeout)
buffalo ipa and blue cheese base, breaded chicken, red onion, cheese blend, buffalo aioli, garlic crouton, chive
Large Dough - To Go
Takeout Kids
Kid Burger
4 oz smashed burger topped with cheese on bun served with choice of side
Kid Quesadilla
flour tortillas stuffed with cheese served with avocado and choice of side
Kid Nuggets
house-made chicken nuggets with choice of one side
Kid Grilled Chicken
grilled chicken with choice of side
Kid Hummus
seasonal hummus - butternut squash
Kid Mac & Cheese
house-made Mac & cheese
Takeout Retail
Dessert & New City Ice Cream
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Shares - Catering
Cold Vegetable Platter
seasonal veggies served with blue cheese and ranch feeds 10-12
Seasonal Hummus & Pita Platter
sweet potato hummus, port cranberries, pumpkin seeds and fresh pita feeds 10-12
Catering Beer-Braised Wings
fried crispy tossed in choice of buffalo IPA sauce, bbq brown ale, sticky sauce. served with ranch or blue cheese small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24
Catering Boneless Tenders
slow brined, crispy tenders, tossed in your preference of our house-made sticky sauce, buffalo IPA, or BBQ brown ale, served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24
Catering Seasonal Cauliflower
battered and fried, tossed in buffalo ipa, buffalo aioli, pickled celery, garlic parmesan, blue cheese dressing, crushed crouton and chive small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24
Catering Hot Tots
house-made bleu cheese infused tots, fried crispy, tossed in our buffalo IPA sauce, served with a side of bleu cheese small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24
Catering Seasonal Brussels
fire roasted brussel sprouts, white wine lemon caper sauce, crispy bacon, crushed croutons and chopped parsley small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24
Catering Mozzarella Sticks
house-made, freshly breaded mozzarella sticks, fried crispy, side of marinara small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24
Salads - Catering
Catering Greek Salad
all the greens, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, carrots, feta, kalamata olives, croutons, oregano, oil & vinegar dressing small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24
Catering Caesar Salad
romaine & kale tossed with parmesan cheese, tomato, crushed tomato, parmesan crisp and fried chickpeas, creamy caesar dressing small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24
Catering Teddy's Salad
all the greens, cucumber, red onion, tossed in red wine vinegar and olive oil, and topped with fresh avocado, house made cardamom almonds, lemon
Mains - Catering
Catering BYO Tacos
build your own tacos - choice of vegetable, braised chicken, ground beef, or carnitas (one choice for small, two choices for large) includes tortillas, lettuce, cheese blend, pico de gallo, jalapenos, radish, lime small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24
Catering Sandwich Platter
choose from our selection of fried chicken sandwich, grilled chicken sandwich, falafel burger, or veggie sandwich* includes 8 sandwiches (cut in halves) large includes 15 sandwiches, feeds 20-24 *one protein selection for small orders, up to two protein selections for large orders
Catering Mac & Cheese
house-made 4 cheese sauce, butter bread crumbs, garlic parmesan, fished with freshly chopped chives small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24
Catering Buffalo Mac & Cheese
house-made 4 cheese & buffalo sauce, butter bread crumbs, garlic parmesan, fished with freshly chopped chives small feeds 10-12 large feeds 20-24
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
WE LIVE BY THE FIRE 12.12.12 we began a journey together with the community of hudson, massachusetts. an idea to open a small flatbread shop evolved into something we could only dream about. from a core group of individuals we've grown to a family that extends throughout the metrowest region.
33 Main Street, Hudson, MA 01749