The RailYard - Casper
355 West Yellowstone Highway
Casper, WY 82601
Food
Starters
- Fried Calamari$14.95
Breaded Calamari Tubes Fried Golden Brown and served with housemade arrabiatta sauce
- Jumbo Wings$12.95+
1 lb of Jumbo Chicken Wings or Chicken Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
- Oyster Flight$18.95
2 Oyster Rockefeller, 4 Bacon Wrapped Oysters, and a pile of Fried Oysters served with cocktail sauce
- Smoked Salmon Stuffed Mushrooms$15.95
Cold Smoked Salmon & Creamy Spinach Dip stuffed Mushroom Caps
- Bacon Wrapped Lil Smokies$10.95
All beef lil smokies wrapped in thick cut bacon, glazed with BBQ sauce and served over cheese sauce
- Duck Bacon Wontons$13.95
Duck Bacon, Charred Sweet Corn, & Cream Cheese stuffed wonton wrappers fried crispy and served with Pomegranate Sriracha suce
- Pot Stickers$11.95
Pork & Seasoning filled pot stickers drizzled with Sriracha Mayo & Teriyaki Glaze
- Bang Bang Shrimp$12.95
Butterflied shrimp lightly breaded and fried, tossed in creamy chile sauce over dragon slaw
- Fried Ravioli$7.95
Cheese stuffed Raviolis served with housemade arrabiatta sauce
- Tomato & Basil Bruschetta$9.95
Thick cut baguette bread toasted with fresh mozzarrella cheese then topped with fresh tomato basil bruschetta and drizzled with balsamic glaze
- Buffalo Chicken Totchos$10.95
Tater Tots smothered in white queso, pico de gallo, jalapeno slices, and blue cheese crumbles with grilled buffalo chicken
- Spinach Dip$10.95
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip with tortilla chips
Soups & Salad
- Grilled Shrimp & Strawberry Salad$14.95
Seasoned grilled shrimp with strawberries, mandarin oranges, craisins, candied pecans, and blue cheese crumbles tossed in Caribbean Mango Dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese blend, bacon, and cucumbers topped with your choice of fried or grilled chicken
- Thai Ginger Salad$14.95
Crisp greens and dragon slaw topped with bell peppers, sesame seeds, and thai chili sauce. Choice of grilled teriyaki chicken or crispy Korean glazed chicken
- RailYard Chopped Salad$13.95
Grilled Chicken, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles with your choice of dressing
- Southwest Chicken Salad$13.95
Crisp iceberg lettuce wedge topped with salsa ranch, pico de gallo, avocado, and crispy tortilla strips & blackened chicken
- Quinoa Salad$12.95
Fresh greens tossed with housemade lemon vinaigrette topped with quinoa, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, avocados, and goat cheese
- Brussels Sprout Salad$12.95
Crispy fried brussels and mixed greens tossed in lemon vinaigrette, topped with crisp bacon, parmesan cheese, and balsamic drizzle
- Caesar Salad$9.95
Fresh greens and creamy caesar dressing with parmesan and croutons
- Wedge Salad$8.95
Crisp iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese dressing, tomatoes, bacon, green onions, and blue cheese crumbles
- Soup of the Day$5.95+
- French Onion Soup$5.95+
- Side Salad$4.95+
Sandwiches
- RailYard Rueben$14.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese with russian dressing
- Salmon BLT$13.95
Grilled salmon topped with crispy bacon, sliced avocado, and lemon aioli
- RailYard Beef Sandwich$14.95
Thinly sliced ribeye, sauteed onions and mushrooms, with creamy horseradish and swiss cheese on a hoagie bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Grilled chicken with crispy bacon, swiss cheese, and housemade avocado mayo on a ciabatta bun
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.95Out of stock
Classic BBQ pulled pork sandwich with fried onions and tangy cole slaw
- RailYard Grilled Cheese$12.95
Parmesan crusted sourdough with gruyere, swiss, and american cheese with sliced tomatoes and avocado mayo
- Angry YardBird$14.95
Crispy chicken breast topped with fresh jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, bacon, avocado mayo & chipotle cream sauce
- Chuffalo$13.95
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with blue cheese on a ciabatta bun
- BLTA$11.95
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado mayo on sourdough bread
- Classic Club$12.95
Sliced turkey, ham, and american cheese with bacon on sourdough bread
Burgers
- Hamburger$10.95
Fresh pressed burger cooked to your desired temp, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and fry sauce
- CheeseBurger$11.95
Fresh pressed burger cooked to your desired temp and topped with choice of cheese, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and fry sauce
- Bacon CheeseBurger$12.95
Fresh pressed burger cooked to your desired temp topped with choice of cheese and thick cut bacon, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and fry sauce
- Black & Blue Burger$14.95
Cajun seasoned burger topped with sauteed onions and blue cheese
- Big Kahuna Burger$14.95
Topped with cream cheese, teriyaki ham, and pineapple salsa - this is a tasty burger
- Buffalo Burger$13.95
3rd pound buffalo burger patty cooked to your desired temp
- Smokestack Burger$13.95
Topped with American cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, and fried onion rings
- DeadHead Pub Burger$14.95
Topped with American cheese, thick cut bacon, and a fried egg
- PB&J Bacon CheeseBurger$14.95
Bacon Cheeseburger with spicy jelly and creamy peanut butter
Tacos
- Chicken Fajita Tacos$13.95
Marinated chicken, onions, and bell peppers sauteed in butter topped with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Shredded Beef Tacos$13.95
Shredded beef barbacoa, cheese blend, pico de gallo, and salsa ranch
- Cali Tacos$13.95
Lightly blackened farm raised catfish, pineapple salsa, pico de gallo topped with shredded cabbage & avocado mayo
- Catfish Tacos$13.95
Cornmeal breaded catfish with tangy cole slaw, pineapple salsa, and chipotle cream
- Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$13.95
Butterflied shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce over dragon slaw with sesame seeds & wontons strips
Pastas
- Bison Tortellini$20.95
Ground bison and sauteed onions in a vodka cream sauce with cheese tortellini
- Shrimp Scampi$19.95
Sauteed shrimp & mushrooms in a buttery wine sauce with tomatoes and angel hair pasta
- Balsamic Glazed Chicken$21.95
Grilled chicken glazed with balsamic vinegar over angel hair pasta with spinach and tomatoes
- Cajun Chicken Bacon Penne$19.95
Grilled chicken, sauteed onions & bell peppers, with crispy bacon deglazed with whiskey in a cajun cream sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$19.95
Breaded chicken breast topped with housemade arrabiatta sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese over pasta
- Spicy Chicken & Shrimp$22.95
Grilled chicken and shrimp with mushrooms & artichoke hearts in a spicy cream sauce
- Fettucine Alfredo$13.95
Creamyy alfredo sauce with fettucine noodles
Entrees
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$23.95
Lobster mac n cheese with a hint of ghost pepper colby jack to bring out the spice
- Marry Me Chicken$21.95
Grilled Chicken in a Thyme & Sundried Tomato Cream Sauce
- Steak Tips$21.95
Our signature entree! Marinated beef tenderloin, sauteed onions & peppers over wild rice with a whole grain mustard cream sauce
- Bruschetta Chicken$21.95
Grilled chicken topped with fresh mozzarella and tomato & basil bruschetta over wild rice drizzled with balsamic glaze
- Bison in the Canyon$18.95
Bison Meatloaf over mashed potatoes
- Engineer Steak$18.95+
Choice of Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken over mashed potatoes
- Grilled Chicken Entree$21.95
Grilled chicken over creamy spinach & tomatoes topped with melted cheese and bacon
- Grilled Hamburger Steak$16.95
Grilled burgers over mashed potatoes topped with onion & mushroom beef sauce
Seafood
- Grilled Halibut$35.95
Lightly blackened halibut served over lemon butter spinach
- Salmon Rockefeller$26.95
Blackened salmon over creamy spinach & tomatoes with bacon wrapped asparagus
- Pan Seared Walleye$24.95
Lemon pepper seasoned walleye
- Grilled Salmon$22.95
Lemon pepper seasoned salmon served over wild rice
- Garlic Honey Sriracha Salmon$24.95
Honey Garlic Sriracha glazed salmon served over roasted vegetable cous cous
- Blackened Catfish & Shrimp$23.95
Blackened farm raised catfish topped with 4 buttery grilled shrimp
- Fish n Chips$19.95
Beer battered walleye served over french fries with tangy cole slaw and tartar sauce
- Fried Shrimp$18.95
Breaded and Fried Shrimp over french fries with tangy cole slaw and cocktail sauce
Steaks & Chops
- Ribeye$38.95
15 oz Ribeye Steak cut In-House daily
- T-Bone$33.95
16 oz cut T-Bone Steak, with a tender Filet on one side and a flavorful Strip on the other!
- New York Strip$34.95
14 oz New York Strip hand cut daily
- Bacon Wrapped Filet$29.95
The most tender cut of beef wrapped in thick cut smoked bacon and grilled to your desired temperature
- Sirloin$24.95
8 oz cut of steak, grilled to your desired temperature
- St Louis Ribs$19.95+Out of stock
St Louis Style Pork Ribs slow cooked then finished with a BBQ sauce glaze
- Lamb Pops$39.95
Marinated in herbs & Bull Horn beer then grilled and served over creamy grits with spicy jelly
- Center Cut Pork Chops$17.95
Brined in molasses then grilled and glazed with caramel
- Steak Special$25.95
Cajun Shrimp Filet Oscar: 4 oz filet topped with grilled asparagus and buttery Cajun shrimp with Hollandaise
Desserts
Kids Menu
Catering
Catering Appetizer Platters
- Appetizer Assortment Platter$50.00
24 pieces - Blend of Fried Ravioli, Pot Stickers, and Bruschetta Bread
- Bang Bang Shrimp Platter$48.00
24 pieces - Bang Bang Shrimp served with Dragon Slaw
- BBQ Meatball Platter$28.00
48 pieces - mini meatballs tossed in spicy gochujang glaze garnished with sesame seeds and green onions
- Bruschetta Bread Platter$36.00
24 pieces - thick cut baguette bread topped with fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh tomoato basil bruschetta
- Caprese Skewer Platter$48.00
24 pieces - Fresh mozzarella pearls and grape tomatoes on bamboo skewers with basil pesto and balsamic glaze
- Teriyaki Chicken Skewer Platter$36.00
24 pieces - teriyaki marinated chicken on bamboo skewers with sweet thai chili, sesame seeds, and green onions for garnish
- Cookie Platter$26.00
24 pieces - fresh baked assortment of cookies
- Danish Platter$60.00
24 pieces - fruit and cheese danish assortment
- Fruit Platter with Yogurt Dip$36.00
Mixed fruit with yogurt dip
- Hummus & Pita Chip Platter$30.00
24 servings - hummus and pita chips
- Proscuitto Wrapped Melon Platter$48.00
- Ravioli Platter$36.00
- Slider Platter$72.00
- Spinach Dip Platter$35.00
- Smoked Salmon Stuffed Mushroom Platter$72.00
- Taco Platter$39.00
- Veggie Platter$30.00
- Wing Platter$44.00
Catering Buffet Options
- Appetizer Buffet$6.00
- Composed Salad for Buffet$1.50
- Hamburger Bar$13.95
- Pasta Bar$12.95
- Sandwich Bar$13.00
- Soup & Salad Bar$12.00
- Taco Bar$12.95
- Dinner Buffet$23.95
- Prime Rib Buffet$40.00
- Dessert Bar$5.00
- NA Beverage Service$2.00
- Breakfast Buffet$15.00
- BBQ Buffet$15.95
- Nacho Bar$12.95
- Baked Potato Bar$8.95
- Mac N Cheese Bar$9.95
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:15 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Railyard is all about creating a relaxed, affordable space for folks to enjoy great food and brews. Nestled in the Yellowstone Garage, we're here to bring Casper a laid-back vibe without breaking the bank. Come hungry, leave happy!
355 West Yellowstone Highway, Casper, WY 82601