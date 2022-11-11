Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Railcar Modern Kitchen

No reviews yet

1814 North 144th Street

omaha, NE 68154

Popular Items

The Nebraska Sky

Signature Cocktails

Red Sangria

$8.00+

RED WINE, POMEGRANATE juice, brandy, fruit

Crispy Apple

$8.00+

APPLE, HONEY, CINNAMON

French Grapefruit

$12.00

The Nebraska Sky

$12.00

Prohibition Punch

$13.00

APPELTON RUM, FRESH STRAWBERRY WATER, CRANBERRY JUICE, ORANGE LIQUEUR, KENWOOD BRUT

Railcar Buffalo Smash

$13.00

1792 SMALL BATCH BOURBON, ORANGE, LEMON, ORANGE CREME BITTERS, WALNUT LIQUEUR, THYME SYRUP

Black Manhattan

$12.00

CARDAMARO AMARO, PENDELTON 1910 RYE, ORANGE BITTERS, BRANDIED CHERRY, ORANGE CHANNEL

Tito's Moscow Mule

$12.00

FRESH MINT, HOUSE-MADE GINGER BEER, LIME

Ginger Grapefruit Martini

$12.00

Strawberry Spiked Lemonade

$12.00

Peppered Negroni

$12.00Out of stock

EL JIMADOR TEQUILLA, CHARRED GRAPEFRUIT TONIC, MUDDLED STRAWBERRY, KENWOOD BRUT

Classic Cocktails

White Russian

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

MaiTai

$9.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Cape Cod

$8.00

Cuba Libre

$8.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Madras

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Paloma

$8.00

Wine Glass

La Posta Malbec Gl

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Burnside Road Gl

$12.00

Zinfandel Seghesio Gl

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Big Smooth Gl

$9.00

Le Monde Cabernet Franc Gl

$10.00

Red Blend Rhiannon Gl

$8.00

Pessimist by Daou Red Blend Gl

$12.00

Quilt by Wagner Family Cabernet Gl

$15.00

Boen Pinot Noir Gl

$12.00

Shannon Ridge Petit Sirah Gl

$9.00

Wente Sandstone Merlot Gl

$9.00

Sample

Chardonnay Sean Minor Glass

$10.00

Riesling Salmon Run Glass

$9.00

Liquid Light Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$10.00

Pinot Grigio Pinot Project Glass

$8.00

Moscato Mango Glass

$9.00

H3, Horse Heaven Rosé Glass

$7.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay Glass

$13.00

Sample

Champange

$7.00

Wine Bottles

Btl Underwood

$27.00

Btl Aquinas

$36.00

Btl Cross Barn Pinot

$60.00

Btl J Vineyards

$65.00

Btl Marchesi biscardo corvina

$36.00

Btl Decoy Zin

$33.00

Btl Dumol

$94.00

Btl Le Monde

$36.00

Btl Belle Glos Bottle

$60.00

Btl Portillo Malbec

$29.00

Btl Sainte Cosme

$36.00

Btl Gerard Bertrand St Pic

$48.00

Btl Chateau Ste. Michelle

$36.00

Btl La Posta

$27.00

Btl St. Joseh Faury

$60.00

Btl Shannon Ridge Petit Sirah

$27.00

Btl Boen Pinot Noir

$36.00

Btl Terra d oro

$36.00

Btl Walt Blue Jay Pinot

$60.00

Btl Match Book

$20.00

Btl Blue Rock

$45.00

Btl Chateau Ste. Michelle Cold Creek

$70.00

Btl Ex Umbris, Syrah

$36.00

Btl Flowers Pinot

$85.00

Btl Mollydooker The Boxer Shiraz

$70.00

Pessimist by Daou

$32.00

Btl Wente Sandstone Merlot

$30.00

Btl Treana Caberent

$39.00

Btl Seghesio Zinfandel

$36.00

Btl Big Smooth Cab

$30.00

Btl Mollydooker Maître D Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

Btl The Prisoner Red Blend

$75.00

Btl Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells

$45.00

Btl Rober Biale Zin

$80.00

Btl Bodega Catena alta

$36.00

Btl Austin Hope Cabernet

$65.00

Btle Blue Rock Red Blend

$60.00

Btl DECOY Zinfandel

$33.00

Btl Alexander Valley Cabernet

$45.00

Btl Copain Pinot

$60.00

Btl Silverado Cabernet

$85.00

Btl R lopez De heredia

$75.00

Btl Quilt Cabernet

$48.00

Btl Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$60.00

Btl Mt. Brave

$110.00

Btl Poetry Cabernet

$300.00

Btl Larkmead Dr. Olmo

$250.00

Btl Pritcherd Hill Cabernet

$300.00

Btl Chappellet Cab Franc

$100.00

Btl kennefick ranchDoctors Cuvee

$240.00

Btl Silver Oak Cabernet

$100.00

Btl Chateau-du-Pape

$175.00

Btl Darioush

$200.00

Btl Corking Fee

$25.00

Btl Faust Cabernet

$100.00

Btl Burnside Road Cab

$36.00Out of stock

Btl Bodega Olivares Rioja

$30.00

Btl Miro`

$40.00

Btl Rhiannon

$27.00

Btl Cabriola

$20.00

Btl Chappellet Red Blend

$75.00

Btl Catena

$30.00

Btl Bricco Moscato

$36.00

Btl Mantanzas creek

$40.00

Pinot Project grigio

$30.00

Btl Robert Sinskey Abraxas

$48.00

Btl Graham Beck Chenin Blanc

$30.00

Btl Oxford Landing Chardonnay

$30.00

Btl Honig Sauvigon Blanc

$39.00

Btl Jackson Estate chardonnay

$45.00

Sean Minor Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

Btl Liquid Light Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Btl Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$42.00

Btl Mango Moscato

$36.00

Btl SLH chardonnay

$40.00

Btl Stags leap wine cellars, Hands of time chardonnay

$45.00

Btl Mer SolielSILVER Chardonnay

$45.00

Btl Henri Perrusset Macon-Villages

$20.00

Btl Rombauer Chardonnay

$85.00

Btl Gruet

$42.00

Btl Bouvet Brut Rose`

$40.00

Poema, Brut

$30.00

Btl Piper-Heidsieck Brut

$100.00

Btl DUVAL-LEROY BRUTE

$100.00

Btl GHMUMM CHAMPAGNE

$45.00

H3 Rose

$30.00

Why am I MR. Pink Rose

$30.00

Yalupa

$30.00

Btl Wairau River

$20.00

Btl Kenwood sparkling

$32.00

Btl Substance Chardonnay

$30.00

Btl Salmon Run Reisling

$36.00

Beer

PBR Tall Boy

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Heineken Non Alcoholic

$4.50

Glacial Till

$4.50

Boulevard Quirk

$4.50

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange

$6.00+

Left Hand Stout

$6.00+

Delerium Tremens

$10.00+

Tank 7

$7.00+

New founders golden lager

$5.00+

Quirk on tap Cherry blossom

$5.00+

Anchor Steam

$5.00+

White Elm

$6.00+

LIQUOR

Brickway Vodka (W)

$6.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Wheatley

$8.00

Brickway Gin(W)

$6.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Sip Smith

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Bacardi Silver (W)

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Myers Dark Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Appleton

$8.00

El jimador (W)

$6.00

Tequila Avion Extra Anegjo

$20.00

Casa Extra Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos silver

$10.00

casamigos reposado

$8.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Roca Patron

$14.00

codigo 1530 rosa blanco

$14.00

Old Forester (W)

$6.00

1792

$10.00

1910 Rye

$8.00

Angels Envy

$9.00

Barrel 15 yr

$30.00

Barrel Bourbon

$12.00

Barrel Rye

$12.00

Barrel Whiskey Infinite

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Bench Mark Eggnog

$6.00

Blantons

$14.00

Bookers

$14.00

Brickway Railcar

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Clover bourbon

$10.00

Clover Rye

$10.00

Clover Tennessee

$10.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00

EH Green Uncut/unfilter

$15.00

EH Small Batch

$10.00

EH Taylor Rye

$10.00

Elijah Craig 12yr

$10.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$9.00Out of stock

Elmer T. Lee

$15.00

Garrison Brothers Balmorhea

$25.00

Garrison Brothers Small Batch

$12.00

George T Stagg

$20.00

Golden Sheaf Rye

$15.00

Golden Sheaf Bourbon

$15.00

Heritage Jack Daniels

$18.00

High West

$10.00

Ichiro Whiskey

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson Irish

$8.00

Jefferson Ocean Aged

$14.00

Jefferson Reserve

$9.00

Knob Creek 9 year

$10.00

Lone Whisker 12 year

$22.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Noah Mills

$13.00

Pappy 10 year

$20.00

Pikesville

$8.00

Pin Hook

$10.00

Pin Hook Rye

$10.00

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail

$8.00

Rabbit Hole Carehill

$8.00

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

$12.00

Rabbit Hole Heigold

$8.00

Rebel Yell

$8.00

Redbreast

$12.00

Rockhill

$15.00

Slaughter House

$12.00

Stagg Jr.

$12.00

Straight Edge

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Thomas S More Chard cask

$12.00

Weller

$8.00

Weller 12yr

$10.00

Weller CYPB

$16.00

Whistle Pig 10 yr

$16.00

Whistle Pig 12 yr

$20.00

Whistlepig Homestiock

$12.00

Widow Jane

$8.00

Willet family estate

$12.00

William La Rue Antique

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Yellowspot

$18.00

Early Times

$9.00

Stellum Bourbon

$15.00

Stellum Rye

$15.00

Remus Repeal Reserve

$15.00

Yellow Stone

$11.00

Long Branch Wild Turkey

$10.00

High West

$8.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$20.00

Isle of Skye (W)

$6.00

Arran Malt 10yr

$12.00

Balvenie

$11.00

Cutty Sark

$7.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 21yr

$21.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Glenrothes

$10.00

J&B

$7.00

Jonnie Black

$10.00

Laphroig

$10.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Macallan 18

$22.00

Macallan Rare

$38.00

Octomore bruicladdich

$35.00

Smokehead

$11.00

Belvenie 12 Yr

$15.00

Belvenie 12 Yr

$13.00

Nikka

$12.00

E & J

$5.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$5.00

Campari

$6.00

Courvosier V.S.O.P.

$8.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Godiva Chocolate Liquer

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Lazzaronni Amaretto

$4.00

Lazzaronni Sambucca

$5.00

Lustau Sherry

$6.00

Paul Masson Brandy

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

averna amaro

$7.00

Remy Martin 1738

$8.00

vedcchio amaro

$6.00

aperol

$6.00

drambuie

$5.00

Pierre Ferrand, 10 generations cognac

$12.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Liquor

Brunch Drinks Online

Brunch Drinks

Soda

$2.75

juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Two Leaves Ice Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

espresso

$4.00

cappuccino

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Omaha grew up around the railroad industry, its train stations bustling with travelers from around the country and the world. Your Railcar experience awaits. No ticket required. This blending of cultures required dining car chefs to accommodate a wide variety of tastes, creating dishes to deliver a delicious, comforting, riveting experience.

1814 North 144th Street, omaha, NE 68154

