Railhead Smokehouse BBQ

120 S Ranch House Rd

Aledo, TX 76008

Popular Items

1/4 LB SLICED BEEF
1/4 LB RIB (2 BONES)
1/4 LB SMK TURKEY

NA BEV online

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Half/Half Tea

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Rootbeer

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Hi-C

$2.25

APPETIZERS

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.50
NACHOS FULL

NACHOS FULL

$14.99

Best you've ever had. Choice of Brisket or Chicken on top of chips with Pinto Beans and Melted cheese. Served with Homemade Pico and Salsa.

HALF NACHO

$8.99

NACHO BN & CH FULL

$9.00

HALF NACHO BN & CH

$5.50

POTATO SKINS

$7.50

BUFF TENDERS

$7.50

CHEDDAR POPPERS

$7.50

TOOTHPICKS

$7.50Out of stock

POP SHRIMP

$6.99

LG FRY

$10.25

SM FRY

$3.25

LG OKRA

$8.50

SM OKRA

$4.00

LG ONION RING

$12.25

SM ONION RING

$5.00

SAMPLER PLATTER 3

$12.99

SAMPLER PLATTER 4

$15.99

LG SAUSAGE COMBO

$16.00

SM SAUSAGE COMBO

$10.00

LG CHZ BOAT

$7.50

SM CHZ BOAT

$4.25

BRISKET TACO

$3.50

FISH TACO

$3.50

RIB TACO

$3.50

GRL CHK TACO

$3.50

MEAT BY LB

1/4 LB SLICED BEEF

$5.50

1/4 LBB CHOPPED BEEF

$5.00

1/4 LB SMOKED CHICKEN

$3.50

1/4 LB SAUSAGE REGULAR

$3.50

1/4 LB SAUSAGE JALAPENO & CHEESE

$3.50

1/4 LB RIB (2 BONES)

$5.00

1/4 LB SMK TURKEY

$3.50

1/4 LB HAM

$3.50

1/4 LB BOLOGNA

$3.50

1/4 LB SALAMI

$3.50

SIDES QUARTS & PINTS

LOAF OF BREAD

$3.75

PACKAGE OF BUNS

$4.00

PINT BBQ SAUCE

$6.00

PINT GRN BEANS

$8.00

PINT PINTO BEANS

$8.00

PINT POTATO SALAD

$8.00

PINT SALSA

$6.00

PINT SLAW

$8.00

PINT VEGGIES

$8.00

QUART BBQ SAUCE

$10.00

QUART GRN BEANS

$12.00

QUART PINTO BEANS

$12.00

QUART SLAW

$12.00

QUART SALSA

$10.00

CUTLERY KIT

$0.25

QUART VEGGIES

$12.00

RELISH TRAY LG

$10.50

RELISH TRAY SM

$2.95

FAMILY PACKS

FAM COMBO

$60.00

FAM HLF CHK (Tue & Sat Only)

$35.00Out of stock

FAM PORK (Friday Only)

$35.00

FAM RIB PACK

$60.00

FAM SMK CHK

$35.00

BBQ SANDWICH

SLICE BF SAND

$9.99

SMK CHIK SAND

$7.99

CHOP BF SAND

$8.99

SAUSAGE REG SAND

$7.99

SAUSAGE JAL SAND

$7.99

SALAMI SAND

$7.99

BOLOGNA SAND

$7.99

HAM SAND

$7.99

RIB SAND

$9.50

TURKEY SAND

$7.99

PORK SAND

$7.99

BBQ SANDWICH PLATE WITH 2 SIDES

SLICE BF SPLT

$11.99

SMK CHK SPLT

$9.99

CHOP BF SPLT

$10.99

SAUSAGE REG SPLT

$9.99

SAUSAGE JAL SPLT

$9.99

BOLOGNA SPLT

$9.99

HAM SPLT

$9.99

RIB SPLT

$11.50

TURKEY SPLT

$9.99

BBQ DINNERS

Our BBQ Dinners can satisfy just about any apatite. They come with 3/4lb of meat and 3 sides.

COMBO DIN

$18.00

SLICE BEF DIN

$16.99

SMK CHK DIN

$12.99

CHOP BF DIN

$15.99

SAUS REG DIN

$12.99

SAUS JAL DIN

$12.99

SAUS MIX DIN

$12.99

SALAMI DIN

$12.99

BOLOGNA DIN

$12.99

HAM DIN

$12.99

RIB DIN

$16.99

TURKEY DIN

$12.99

BBQ LITE PLATES

SLICE BEEF LPL

$12.99

SMK CHK LPL

$10.99

CHOP BF LPL

$11.99

SAUSAGE REG LPL

$10.99

SAUSAGE JAL LPL

$10.99

SALAMI LPL

$10.99

BOLOGNA LPL

$10.99

HAM LPL

$10.99

RIB LPL

$12.99

TURKEY LPL

$10.99

DAILY SPECIALS

TUE / SAT HALF CHICKEN AND 2 SIDES SPEC

$11.00

Special is only available on Tuesdays and Saturdays! 1/2 BBQ Chicken with 2 sides and a drink.

WED SLICED BF SANDWICH AND FRIES

$15.49

$11 special pricing available every Wednesday! Our sliced beef sandwich with fries and a drink.

THURS RIB SPEC

$15.24

$11 special pricing available every Thursday! 4 bones of ribs, 2 sides, and a drink.

FRIDAY PULLED PORK SPEC

$10.00

Only available on Fridays! Slow smoked pulled pork served with 2 sides and a drink.

SUN CHOP SAND SPEC

$10.00

Special pricing only $10 All day Sundays! Our Chopped Beef sandwich served with 2 sides and a drink.

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

CHEF SALAD

$12.50

GARDEN SALAD

$9.99

RAILHEAD SALAD

$11.50

SIDE CAESAR

$5.99

SIDE CHEF

$7.99

SIDE GARDEN

$5.99

SIDE RAILHEAD

$7.99

LG COWBOY BOWL

$13.00

SM COWBOY BOWL

$10.00

GRILL ITEMS

CHK CLUB

$10.99

Grilled Chicken topped with American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatos, and Honey Dijon Dressing

HAMBURGER

$8.00

Hand Packed ground beef served on Ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mustard.

RAILHEAD BURGER

$10.99

Our signature burger with BBQ Sauce, Swiss Cheese, served on Ciabatta bun.

TACO DINNER

$4.99

Served on Corn Tortillas with Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, with 2 sides

GRL CHK DIN

$13.00

8oz Chicken breast marinated and grilled

KIDS

KID JR BURGER

$6.50

KID CHICKEN STRIPS

$6.50

KID CORN DOG

$6.50

KID GRILL CHEESE

$6.50

KID CHOP SAND

$6.50

LARGE STRIPS

$9.25

CORN DOG A LA CART

$2.50

GRILL CHZ A LA CART

$2.50

DESSERT

BANANA PUDDING

$4.25+

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$4.25

COBBLER PEACH

$4.25

FRIED CHZ CAKE

$8.00

ICE CREAM VANILLA SNG

$1.75

ICE CREAM VANILLA DBL

$3.50

ICE CREAM CINNAMON SNG

$1.75

ICE CREAM CINNAMON DBL

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family friendly pit smoked BBQ restaurant.

Website

Location

120 S Ranch House Rd, Aledo, TX 76008

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Railhead Smokehouse image

