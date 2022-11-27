A map showing the location of Railroad Cafe 16103 Highlands ParkwayView gallery

Railroad Cafe 16103 Highlands Parkway

No reviews yet

16103 Highlands Parkway

Whitetop, VA 24292

Appetizers

Fried Pickels

$7.50

Served with Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Served with Ranch or Marinara

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.25

House Fries topped with metled cheese, bacon crumbles, and seasonings

Nachos

$9.95

Tenders Basket

$9.95

Tenders and Fries Combo

$10.95

Uncle Buddy's Basket

$10.32

Garlic Cheese Curds

$7.25

Boneless Wing Combo w/ fries

$8.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.95

6 Wings Bone-LESS

$7.75

6 Wings Bone-IN

$7.75

Extra Sauce.

$0.50

Salads

House Salad

$8.50

Greens, Tomato, Onion, cucumber, cheese

Blackened Chicken Salad

$12.00

Handhelds

Appalachian Cheese Steak

$10.95

Chicken or Steak topped with cheese, peppers and onions

Reuben

$10.95

Pastrami, sour kraut, swiss cheese, and thousadn island on rye bread

Club Sandwich

$10.95

BLT

$7.95

Our signature BLT

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.50

Chicken and Bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions, drizzled with our homemade ranch

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Fried chicken topped with mayon, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Add buffalo sauce for a little bit of heat.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Cheese Blend on your choice of bread

Fried Cod Sandwich

$10.75

Hot Dog ATW w/ side

$7.25

Chilli, Slaw and Onions

Ham & Cheese w/ Fries

$7.25

BBQ Sandwich w/ Side

$8.25

Corn dog w/ side

$5.25

BBQ Sandwich

$5.50

Hot Dog ATW

$4.00

Plain Hotdog

$3.00

Corndog

$3.75

Grilled Cheese No Side

$3.95

BLT No Side

$5.95

2 Hot Dog ATW w/ side

$9.95

2 Hot Dod ATW

$8.00

Open Face Beef Sandwich w/potato w/slaw

$10.95

Ham & Cheesesub

$7.95

Grilled Cheese W/ Bowl Of Soup

$8.95

Grilled Cheese W/ Cup Of Soup

$6.75

Burgers

Classic Cheese Burger

$9.95

1/4lb Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles

Classic Burger (No Cheese)

$9.95

Veggie Burger

$8.95

Burger No Side

$8.65

Mule Burger

$7.25

Double Cheese Burger

$13.70

Double Cheese Burger (No Side)

$12.25

Sides

French Fries

$4.25

Tater Tots

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

House Chips

$4.25

Onion Rings

$4.25

Fried Okra

$3.95

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.25

Pinto Beans

$2.95

Potato Salad

$3.75

Hush Puppies

$3.25

Side Salad

$4.50

Baked Apples

$3.50

Egg Salad

$3.25

Baked Potato

$3.25

Sweet Corn

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.25

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

Side Ceasar Salad

$4.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Fried Mushrooms

$3.75

Sd Cornbread

$1.25

Potato Wedges

$3.50

Sd Fried Pickle

$4.75

Garlic Cheese Curd Side

$4.99

Large Fries

$5.95

Curly Fries

$3.95

Fruit Bowl

$4.25

Toast

$1.25

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kids Hot Dog

$4.50

Kids 2 Piece Tender

$5.50

Kids Ham and Cheese

$4.50

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Kids Corndog

$4.50

Extra Sauces

Sd of Ranch

$0.50

Sd of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sd of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sd of Buffalo

$0.50

Lunch Special

Pintos & Cornbread

$4.75

Boneless Wing Combo Fries

$8.99

Daily Special

Lunch #1 $6.95

$6.95

Lunch #2 $7.95

$7.95

Lunch #3 $8.95

$8.95

Lunch #4 $9.95

$9.95

Lunch #5 $10.95

$10.95

Bread Side

$1.25

Dinner #1 $8.95

$9.25

Dinner #2 $9.95

$9.95

Dinner #3 $10.95

$10.95

Dinner #4 $11.95

$11.95

Dinner #5 $12.95

$12.95

Bowl Chili

$4.95

Hamburger Steak

$12.15

Dessert

Cake

$5.95

Strawberry Cake

$5.95

Short Cake

$3.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

German Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Fancy Cheesecake

$5.95

Pound Cake

$4.75

Birthday Cake

$50.00

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Cupcake

$1.75

Italian Creme Cake

$5.95

Pie

$3.95

Coconut Creme Pie

$3.95

Chocolate Pie

$3.95

Fried Apple Pie

$2.49

Butterscotch Pie

$3.95

Pecan Pie

$4.25

Cobbler

$2.50

Cobbler w/ Ice cream

$4.50

Ice-cream with cobbler

$1.00

Chocolate Torte (GF)

$5.65

Strawberry Pie

$3.25

Eclair Cake

$3.50

Big Cookie

$1.89

Chocolate Cookie

$1.25

Oatmeal Drop Cookie

$1.25

Molasses Cookie

$1.50

5 Oatmeal Cookies

$5.50

Ice Cream Cup

$2.95

Ice Cream Sugar Cone

$3.30

Ice Cream Waffle Cone

$3.94

Milkshake

$4.75

Scoop of Ice cream with dessert

$1.65

Banana Bread

$1.50

Banana Puddin'

$3.85

Blueberry Biscuit

$0.99

Chocolate Pretzel Bag

$1.99

Chocolate Pretzel Stick

$0.99

Float

$2.75

Hot Bar Dessert

$3.25

Sweet Roll

$2.49

Banana Bread Loaf

$7.99

Drinks

Soda

$1.95

Tea

$1.95

Slushie

$2.00

Coffee

$1.65

Apple Juice

$2.25

No Refil

Orange Juice

$2.25

No Refil

Milk

$1.95

No Refil

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Hot Tea

$1.65

Russian Tea

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cup of Ice

$0.20

Large Coffee

$2.25

Bag Lunch

Ham

$7.50

Turkey

$7.50

PB&J

$7.25

Lunch & Dinner

Dinner 1 Meat 2 Side

$14.95

Dinner 1 Meat 3 Side

$15.95

Dinner 1 Meat 4 Side

$16.95

Dinner 2 Meat 2 Side

$17.95

Dinner 2 Meat 3 Side

$18.95

Dinner 2 Meat 4 Side

$19.95

Dinner 3 Vegetable Plate

$9.95

Fish Special 2 Side

$14.95

Fish Special 3 Side

$15.95

2 Tacos & Corn

$8.95

Dinner 4 Vegetable Plate

$9.95

pizza

$2.49

Party Specials

Hot Bar & Drink

$12.95

Pizza By The Slice

Slice Pepperoni

$2.49

Slice Cheese

$2.49

Slice Meat Lovers

$2.49

Slice Breakfast

$2.49

Slice Supreme

$2.49

Slice Misc.

$2.49

Whole Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.95

Breakfast Pizza

$10.50

Cheese Pizza

$9.75

Supreme

$11.95

Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.95

Misc. Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$11.25

Half Gallon Tea

$2.99

Russian Tea

Russian Tea Sm Jar

$5.95

Russian Tea Lg Jar

$8.95

Sour Dough Bread

$5.95

Whole Cake

Birthday Cake

$50.00

Hot Bar Specials

1 Meat 3 Sides

$15.95

1 Meat 4 Sides

$16.95

2 Meat 2 Sides

$17.95

2 Meat 3 Sides

$18.95

Vegetable Plate 4 Sides

$11.50

Extra Sides

$1.50

Pie With Hot Bar

$2.95

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16103 Highlands Parkway, Whitetop, VA 24292

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

