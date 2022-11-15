Railside Highway Diner
718 Nebraska Highway 30
Gibbon, NE 68840
Popular Items
Rail Spikes
MacDaddy
House Cut Fries Loaded with Mac & Cheese, Shredded Chedder Cheese, in house Smoked & Shredded Certified Angus Beef, BBQ Sauce, & Bistro Sauce.
Loaded White Gravy
House Cut Fries Loaded with White Gravy, Shredded Chedder Cheese, & Bacon Bits.
Loaded Brown Gravy
House Cut Fries Loaded with Brown Gravy, Shredded Chedder Cheese, & Bacon Bits.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
House Cut Fries Loaded with Chicken, Shredded Chedder Cheese, Bacon Bits, & Creamy Ranch Dressing.
BBQ Beef
House Cut Fries Loaded with Smoked & Shredded Certified Angus Beef, BBQ Sauce, Sweet & Tangy Caramelized Red Onions, & Shredded Chedder Cheese.
Buffalo Chicken
House Cut Fries Loaded with Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, & Shredded Chicken.
Appetizers
Saucy Nugs 5pc
Breaded Chicken Bites, Tossed in your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Sweet Thai Chili, or Honey Mustard
Saucy Nugs 10pc
Breaded Chicken Bites, Tossed in your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Sweet Thai Chili, or Honey Mustard
Pickle Fries
Battered dill pickle strips, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with creamy Ranch.
Cheese Bites
Crispy fried cheese curds. Served with creamy Ranch.
Onion Petals
Battered onion petals , deep fried to perfection. Served with creamy Ranch or Bistro sauce.
Chicken Fried Steak Bites
Burgers
The Classic
Ketchup, Mustard, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles
The Station
Two slices of American Cheese, Beef Fat Caramelized Onions, Pickles, and Burger Sauce - MAKE IT A DOUBLE!
Western Line
Roasted Garlic Mayo, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Bacon, French Fried Onions, Roasted Jalapeños, and BBQ Sauce
Route 66
Beef Fat Caramelized Onions, White Wine Sauteed Mushrooms, melted Swiss Cheese, Roasted Garlic Mayo, and Arugula
Bar Car
Roasted Garlic Mayo, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Hash Browns, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Over Easy Egg, French Fried Onions, and a Bloody Mary Tomato Chutney
Big Daddy Caddy
Smoked, braised, and shredded Certified Angus Beef, Brown Butter Mayo, and melted American Cheese - MAKE IT A DOUBLE!
Rio Grand
Roasted Jalapeño Mayo, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, smashed fried Cheese Bites, Bacon, Roasted Jalapeño slices, Cream Cheese Spread, and Raspberry Pepper Jelly
Double B
Bacon, Brown Butter Mayo, double American Cheese, and Beef Fat Caramelized Onions
Bacon Blues
Roasted Garlic Mayo, Arugula, Bacon Jam, Blue Cheese, and topped with French Fried Onions
Lunch Box
Cookie Butter, Raspberry Jalapeno Jam, American Cheese, & Bacon.
MacDaddy
Bistro Sauce, Shredded Certified Angus Beef, BBQ Sauce, Mac & Cheese, And Shredded Cheddar Cheese.
Green Chili
Entrees
Chicken Fried Steak
In-house cut, tenderized, hand-breaded and fried to perfection Certified Angus Beef, homemade Mashed Potatoes, White Gravy, and steamed Vegetables
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand-breaded Chicken Breast fried golden and crispy, homemade Mashed Potatoes, White Gravy, and steamed Vegetables
Hot Beef Sandwich Whole
In-house smoked then braised Certified Angus Beef, served on top of thick-cut White Bread, homemade Mashed Potatoes covered in Brown Gravy, with a choice of Coleslaw or steamed Vegetables
Hot Beef Sandwich Half
In-house smoked then braised Certified Angus Beef, served on top of thick-cut White Bread, homemade Mashed Potatoes covered in Brown Gravy, and a choice of Coleslaw or steamed Vegetables
8oz Sirloin Steak
6 oz of Certified Angus Beef seared to perfection with Steamed Vegetables and a choice of one Side
Chicken Basket
House breaded Chicken Breast Cutlets fried golden and juicy, choice of One Side, Coleslaw, and a choice of Dipping Sauce
Fish N Chips
Beer Battered Cod fried golden and crispy, Tartar Sauce, Coleslaw, and Fries.
Pasta with Meat Sauce
ONLY AVAILABLE TUESDAYS Linguine Pasta with Meat Sauce & a piece of Garlic Toast.
Pasta with Alfredo Sauce & Chicken
ONLY AVAILABLE TUESDAYS Linguine Pasta with Alfredo Sauce & Chicken with a piece of Garlic Toast.
Jumbo Shrimp
5 Pieces of In-House Beer Battered Jumbo Butterflied Shrimp Served with your choice of side and housemade cocktail sauce.
Special
Grilled chicken thigh with a creamy garlic mushroom sauce served on mashed potatoes.
Soup Bowl
Soup Cup
Sandwiches
Philly
Roasted Garlic Mayo, Certified Angus Beef, Fire Roasted Onions, Green and Red Bell Peppers, Topped with Provolone Cheese. All on a Toasted Hoagie.
Railside Reuben
Two toasted pieces of Mild Jalapeño Cornbread, Whiskey Dill Sauerkraut, Pimento Cheese, Bistro Sauce, and slow roasted Certified Angus Corned Beef
Midwest Patty Melt
Two toasted pieces of Mild Jalapeño Cornbread, Beef Fat Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, and House Sauce
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
In-house cut and tenderized Certified Angus Beef, Hand-breaded and fried to perfection, Smoky Chipotle Mayo, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pimento Cheese, and Pickles
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded Chicken Breast fried golden and crispy, Mayo, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Hand-breaded Chicken Breast fried golden and crispy, melted Cheddar, Bacon, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, and Creamy Ranch
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Beer Battered Cod fried golden and crispy, Lemon Pepper Remoulade Sauce, served on top of House Made Coleslaw, and all on a toasted Rustic Hoagie
Big Boy Club
Three toasted pieces of thick cut White Bread, smoked Ham and Turkey, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and an Over Easy Egg
Steak Sandwich
Certified Angus Beef seared to perfection, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Arugula, Beef Fat Caramelized Onions, & Tomato, all on a toasted Rustic Hoagie
BLT
Bacon piled high with lettuce , tomato, mayo, all on butter toasted thick cut white bread.
Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork with House Cut Fries. Topped with BBQ sauce.
Bbq Chicken
Sides
Salads
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Chopped Romaine, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomatoes, shredded Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits, breaded Chicken Nugs, and Creamy Ranch as Dressing
Club Car
Chopped Romaine, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Arugula, sliced Cucumbers, sliced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, chopped Smoked Ham and Turkey, and a choice of Dressing
House
Chopped Romaine, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomatoes, Red Onions, sliced Cucumbers, shredded Cheddar Cheese, and a choice of Dressing
Spicy Chicken Salad
Chopped Romaine, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Arugula, Red Onions, Roasted Corn, sliced Tomatoes, shredded Cheddar Cheese, breaded Chicken Nugs tossed in Buffalo Sauce, and topped with Creamy Ranch Dressing
Kids
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
