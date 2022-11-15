Restaurant header imageView gallery

Railside Highway Diner

718 Nebraska Highway 30

Gibbon, NE 68840

Popular Items

The Classic
Chicken Basket
Cheese Bites

Rail Spikes

Loaded House Cut Fries with a variety of toppings to choose from.

MacDaddy

$8.00

House Cut Fries Loaded with Mac & Cheese, Shredded Chedder Cheese, in house Smoked & Shredded Certified Angus Beef, BBQ Sauce, & Bistro Sauce.

Loaded White Gravy

$8.00

House Cut Fries Loaded with White Gravy, Shredded Chedder Cheese, & Bacon Bits.

Loaded Brown Gravy

$8.00

House Cut Fries Loaded with Brown Gravy, Shredded Chedder Cheese, & Bacon Bits.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.00

House Cut Fries Loaded with Chicken, Shredded Chedder Cheese, Bacon Bits, & Creamy Ranch Dressing.

BBQ Beef

$8.00

House Cut Fries Loaded with Smoked & Shredded Certified Angus Beef, BBQ Sauce, Sweet & Tangy Caramelized Red Onions, & Shredded Chedder Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken

$8.00

House Cut Fries Loaded with Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, & Shredded Chicken.

Appetizers

Saucy Nugs 5pc

$6.00

Breaded Chicken Bites, Tossed in your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Sweet Thai Chili, or Honey Mustard

Saucy Nugs 10pc

$10.00

Breaded Chicken Bites, Tossed in your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Sweet Thai Chili, or Honey Mustard

Pickle Fries

$8.00

Battered dill pickle strips, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with creamy Ranch.

Cheese Bites

$8.00

Crispy fried cheese curds. Served with creamy Ranch.

Onion Petals

$8.00Out of stock

Battered onion petals , deep fried to perfection. Served with creamy Ranch or Bistro sauce.

Chicken Fried Steak Bites

$8.00Out of stock

Burgers

The Classic

$7.00

Ketchup, Mustard, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles

The Station

$9.00

Two slices of American Cheese, Beef Fat Caramelized Onions, Pickles, and Burger Sauce - MAKE IT A DOUBLE!

Western Line

Western Line

$11.00

Roasted Garlic Mayo, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Bacon, French Fried Onions, Roasted Jalapeños, and BBQ Sauce

Route 66

$10.00

Beef Fat Caramelized Onions, White Wine Sauteed Mushrooms, melted Swiss Cheese, Roasted Garlic Mayo, and Arugula

Bar Car

$11.00

Roasted Garlic Mayo, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Hash Browns, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Over Easy Egg, French Fried Onions, and a Bloody Mary Tomato Chutney

Big Daddy Caddy

Big Daddy Caddy

$12.00

Smoked, braised, and shredded Certified Angus Beef, Brown Butter Mayo, and melted American Cheese - MAKE IT A DOUBLE!

Rio Grand

Rio Grand

$11.00

Roasted Jalapeño Mayo, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, smashed fried Cheese Bites, Bacon, Roasted Jalapeño slices, Cream Cheese Spread, and Raspberry Pepper Jelly

Double B

$10.00

Bacon, Brown Butter Mayo, double American Cheese, and Beef Fat Caramelized Onions

Bacon Blues

Bacon Blues

$10.00

Roasted Garlic Mayo, Arugula, Bacon Jam, Blue Cheese, and topped with French Fried Onions

Lunch Box

Lunch Box

$8.00

Cookie Butter, Raspberry Jalapeno Jam, American Cheese, & Bacon.

MacDaddy

MacDaddy

$12.00

Bistro Sauce, Shredded Certified Angus Beef, BBQ Sauce, Mac & Cheese, And Shredded Cheddar Cheese.

Green Chili

$11.00Out of stock

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

In-house cut, tenderized, hand-breaded and fried to perfection Certified Angus Beef, homemade Mashed Potatoes, White Gravy, and steamed Vegetables

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.00

Hand-breaded Chicken Breast fried golden and crispy, homemade Mashed Potatoes, White Gravy, and steamed Vegetables

Hot Beef Sandwich Whole

$13.00

In-house smoked then braised Certified Angus Beef, served on top of thick-cut White Bread, homemade Mashed Potatoes covered in Brown Gravy, with a choice of Coleslaw or steamed Vegetables

Hot Beef Sandwich Half

$8.00

In-house smoked then braised Certified Angus Beef, served on top of thick-cut White Bread, homemade Mashed Potatoes covered in Brown Gravy, and a choice of Coleslaw or steamed Vegetables

8oz Sirloin Steak

$18.00

6 oz of Certified Angus Beef seared to perfection with Steamed Vegetables and a choice of one Side

Chicken Basket

Chicken Basket

$9.00

House breaded Chicken Breast Cutlets fried golden and juicy, choice of One Side, Coleslaw, and a choice of Dipping Sauce

Fish N Chips

$10.00

Beer Battered Cod fried golden and crispy, Tartar Sauce, Coleslaw, and Fries.

Pasta with Meat Sauce

$12.00Out of stock

ONLY AVAILABLE TUESDAYS Linguine Pasta with Meat Sauce & a piece of Garlic Toast.

Pasta with Alfredo Sauce & Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

ONLY AVAILABLE TUESDAYS Linguine Pasta with Alfredo Sauce & Chicken with a piece of Garlic Toast.

Jumbo Shrimp

$14.00

5 Pieces of In-House Beer Battered Jumbo Butterflied Shrimp Served with your choice of side and housemade cocktail sauce.

Special

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken thigh with a creamy garlic mushroom sauce served on mashed potatoes.

Soup Bowl

$4.00Out of stock

Soup Cup

$2.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Philly

Philly

$12.00

Roasted Garlic Mayo, Certified Angus Beef, Fire Roasted Onions, Green and Red Bell Peppers, Topped with Provolone Cheese. All on a Toasted Hoagie.

Railside Reuben

Railside Reuben

$10.00

Two toasted pieces of Mild Jalapeño Cornbread, Whiskey Dill Sauerkraut, Pimento Cheese, Bistro Sauce, and slow roasted Certified Angus Corned Beef

Midwest Patty Melt

$10.00

Two toasted pieces of Mild Jalapeño Cornbread, Beef Fat Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, and House Sauce

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.00

In-house cut and tenderized Certified Angus Beef, Hand-breaded and fried to perfection, Smoky Chipotle Mayo, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pimento Cheese, and Pickles

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Hand-breaded Chicken Breast fried golden and crispy, Mayo, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$12.00

Hand-breaded Chicken Breast fried golden and crispy, melted Cheddar, Bacon, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, and Creamy Ranch

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Beer Battered Cod fried golden and crispy, Lemon Pepper Remoulade Sauce, served on top of House Made Coleslaw, and all on a toasted Rustic Hoagie

Big Boy Club

$9.00

Three toasted pieces of thick cut White Bread, smoked Ham and Turkey, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and an Over Easy Egg

Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Certified Angus Beef seared to perfection, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Arugula, Beef Fat Caramelized Onions, & Tomato, all on a toasted Rustic Hoagie

BLT

$8.00Out of stock

Bacon piled high with lettuce , tomato, mayo, all on butter toasted thick cut white bread.

Pulled Pork

$9.00

Pulled Pork with House Cut Fries. Topped with BBQ sauce.

Bbq Chicken

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

House Fries

$3.00

Fried Onion Petals

$4.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Pickle Fries

$4.00

Cheese Bites

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Vegetables

$3.00

Beef Gravy

$1.00

White Gravy

$1.00

Hashbrowns

$1.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cottage cheese

$3.00

Garlic Toast

$2.00

Salads

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Chopped Romaine, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomatoes, shredded Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits, breaded Chicken Nugs, and Creamy Ranch as Dressing

Club Car

$12.00Out of stock

Chopped Romaine, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Arugula, sliced Cucumbers, sliced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, chopped Smoked Ham and Turkey, and a choice of Dressing

House

$12.00Out of stock

Chopped Romaine, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomatoes, Red Onions, sliced Cucumbers, shredded Cheddar Cheese, and a choice of Dressing

Spicy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chopped Romaine, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Arugula, Red Onions, Roasted Corn, sliced Tomatoes, shredded Cheddar Cheese, breaded Chicken Nugs tossed in Buffalo Sauce, and topped with Creamy Ranch Dressing

Kids

Butter toasted white bread with tons of melted cheese.

Kids Burger

$5.00

Plain, side of Pickles.

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.00

Plain, side of Pickles

Kids Strips

$5.00

House breaded chicken strips.

Smile City Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Butter toasted white bread with tons of melted cheese.

Kids Mac

$5.00

Cheesy creamy mac & cheese.

Desserts

S'mores Molten Cake

$5.00

NY Cheese Cake

$4.00

Drinks

Regular

$2.50

Small

$1.75

Coffee

$2.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
718 Nebraska Highway 30, Gibbon, NE 68840

