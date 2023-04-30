Main picView gallery

Railway Pizza 700 Van Ness Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

747 R Street

Fresno, CA 93721

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Railway Food Menu

Starters

Pepperoni Pizza Fries

$7.00

House-seasoned fries topped with house-made red sauce, cheese blend, and pepperoni slices.

Vegan Pizza Fries

$8.00

House-seasoned fries, topped with homemade red sauce, roasted red peppers, vegan Italian sausage, and vegan cheese blend.

Warm Citrus Marinated Olives

$5.00

Warm castleveltrano olives marinated in a citrus blend with fresh herbs and garlic.

Seasoned Fries with House Ranch

$5.00

Railway Salad

Mixed Greens, Shaved Fennel, Heirloom Tomato, Roasted Seeds, Fresh Herbs, Shaved Red Onions, House Made Croutons & Pepperoncinis

Railway Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Shaved Fennel, Heirloom Tomato Small, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Fresh Herbs, Shaved Red Onions, House-Made Croutons, 2 Whole Pepperoncini

Pizzas

House-made pizza dough topped with our house-made red sauce and loaded with our pizza cheese blend.

Give me all the Meat

$15.00

House-made Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Bacon, and Mozzarella,

Railway Traditional Margherita

$12.00

House-made Red sauce, house-made tomato confit, loaded with Mozzarella, and finished with basil and house seasoning.

Classic Pepperoni

$13.00

House-made Red sauce, house-made tomato confit, loaded with Vegan Cheese house blend and finished with basil and house seasoning.

Classic Cheese

$12.00

16 oz Soda

Coke Products

$3.00

SIDES

House Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

Jalapenos

Red Pepper Flakes

Parmesan Cheese

Railway Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

747 R Street, Fresno, CA 93721

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nevera Juice Bar
orange star4.6 • 93
2311 Kern St Fresno, CA 93721
View restaurantnext
Modernist
orange starNo Reviews
719 Fulton Street Fresno, CA 93721
View restaurantnext
Quail State
orange star4.5 • 1,327
1060 Fulton St Fresno, CA 93721
View restaurantnext
South of Shaw Beer Company
orange starNo Reviews
1755 Broadway Street #107 Fresno, CA 93721
View restaurantnext
Sequoia Brewing Company- Tower District - 777 E Olive Ave
orange starNo Reviews
777 E Olive Ave Fresno, CA 93728
View restaurantnext
Component Coffee Lab - Fresno
orange starNo Reviews
620 East Olive Avenue Fresno, CA 93728
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fresno

Hunan Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 5,897
6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104 Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Quesadilla Gorilla - Fresno
orange star4.7 • 2,833
608 E Weldon Ave Fresno, CA 93704
View restaurantnext
Maya Sushi Lounge - 1512 E Champlain Dr #103
orange star4.8 • 2,046
1512 E Champlain Dr #103 Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000799 - Kings Canyon & Clovis
orange star4.7 • 1,835
570 S. Clovis Ave. Fresno, CA 93727
View restaurantnext
Fugazzis Tulare
orange star4.4 • 1,734
1441 E Prosperity Ave Tulare, CA 93724
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's - Restaurant and Bakery
orange star4.0 • 1,476
1781 E Shaw Ave Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fresno
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Hanford
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Visalia
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
Tulare
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Hollister
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston