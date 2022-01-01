Restaurant header imageView gallery

Railways Bar and Grill Railways

17426 Charleston Road

Buffalo, WV 25033

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak
Cheeseburger
Bone-In Wings

Short Hauls

Bone-In Wings

Bone-In Wings

$8.49+
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.49+
Pretzel and Beer Cheese

Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$7.99

Bavarian Pretzel cut into bite size pieces, sprinkled with pretzel salt, served with beer cheese.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.99
Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.99
Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$8.99

Nacho's with Pulled Pork, Queso, Shredded Cheese, Jalapeños and drizzed with BBQ Sauce. Served with Sour Cream on the side.

Battered Mushrooms

Battered Mushrooms

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.49

Bang Bang Shrimp

$7.99

Main Tracks

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Please select which condiment you would like added to your burger.

Custom Burger

Custom Burger

$9.99
Station Dogs

Station Dogs

$6.49
Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$9.99
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.49
Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$9.49

Chicken Tenders

$6.99
Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$8.99
Cajun Chicken Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$10.99
10'' Pizza

10'' Pizza

$6.99

Desserts

Funnel Cake

$5.99

Turtle Cheese Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Couplers

Onion Rings

$3.49
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$2.99

Baked Potato

$3.49

Regular Chips

$1.25

BBQ Chips

$1.25

Monday

WV Steak W/CHIPS

$6.50

Prime Rib Dinner

$1,000.00Out of stock

Salmon Dinner

$12.99

Tuesday

Chicken Wrap with Chips/Salsa

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla with Chips/Salsa

$8.99Out of stock

BBQ Sandwich W/Potato Salad and Slaw

$6.99

Wednesday

2 Topping Pizza Bread W/Chips

2 Topping Pizza Bread W/Chips

$7.50

Thursday

Spaghetti with Bread

$8.99Out of stock

Spaghetti and Bread and Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Baked Spaghetti with Bread

$9.99Out of stock

Chef Salad

$7.50

Grilled/Crispy CHKN Salad

$7.50

Friday

Fish and Chips (Add on Options)

$8.99

Reuben with Side

$8.99

Pepsi's To Go

Pepsi Bottle

Pepsi Bottle

$1.75
Diet Pepsi Can

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.25
Dr Pepper Bottle

Dr Pepper Bottle

$1.75
Mt Dew Bottle

Mt Dew Bottle

$1.75
Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$1.75
Redbull

Redbull

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:59 am
Monday9:30 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:59 am
Thursday9:30 am - 2:59 am
Friday9:30 am - 2:59 am
Saturday9:30 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

17426 Charleston Road, Buffalo, WV 25033

