Rain or Shine Riviera Club

review star

No reviews yet

296 West Laurel Street

#4

Bellingham, WA 98225

Order Again

Popular Items

Ticker Tots
R 'n' R Burger
Kids Burger

Mains

Riviera Burger

$9.00

Our classic deluxe cheese burger... grass-fed beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Riviera Sauce, Avenue bun

R 'n' R Burger

$9.00

Our bacon cheese burger... grass-fed beef, cheddar, bacon, pickles, Riviera Sauce, Avenue bun

Cascadia Burger

$10.00

Our mushroom swiss cheese burger... grass-fed beef, Swiss, Cascadia Farms local shrooms, caramelized onions, Riviera Sauce, Avenue bun

Chicken Little

$11.00

Our lil fried chicken sandwich...buttermilk southern-fried chicken, American cheese, ranch, pickles, Avenue bun

Fish 'n Tots

$13.00

Line-caught & house battered Alaskan Cod, served with tater tots, tartar, & a lemon slice. Hungry? Add an extra filet

The Double 'Riv'

$11.00

Our double deluxe cheeseburger...all that Riviera Burger goodness with an extra patty

S'up Dog

$8.00

Nathan's Frank, caramelized onions, Avenue Bun

Love Me Tenders

$13.00

Two of our house battered buttermilk fried chicken tenders with a side tots and ranch.

The Swimmer

$13.00

Our fish sandwich, house-battered Alaskan Cod, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, & tartar on an Avenue bun.

Bowls

Beach Bowl

$10.00

grains, mixed greens, green onion, parsley, cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon mint viniagrette, tzatziki

Kiddos

Kids Burger

$8.00

Grass-fed beef, American cheese, pickles, Avenue bun

Starters

Ticker Tots

$5.00

Classic Fries

$5.00

Extra Sauce

Riviera Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Tzatziki

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Coca Cola

$4.00

Orange Fanta

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Squirt

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rain or Shine, it's what you make it!!

Website

Location

296 West Laurel Street, #4, Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

