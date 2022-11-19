- Home
Rain Thai Bistro
No reviews yet
6933 Lee Hwy. Suite 400
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Starters
Rain's Crispy Rolls
Beef, cabbage, carrots and onions served with a tangy sauce
Half Crispy Rolls
Rain's Spring Rolls
Cabbage and onions served with a tangy sauce
Half Spring Roll
Fresh Basil Rolls
Shrimp, pork, or vegetables in a clear rice wrap served with a chili plum sauce
Steamed Dumplings
Wonton filled with chicken, mushrooms, and bamboo shoots, toppped with fried garlic and served with a sweet soy sauce
Chicken Satay
Skewered chicken marinated in a coconut milk and yellow curry served with peanut sauce
Lagoon Shrimp
Shrimp wrapped in a spring roll shell, served with a tangy sauce
Rain's Tempura Delight
Lightly battered shrimp, sweet potatoes, broccoli, onions, carrots and zucchini with a tempura sauce
Dinner Entrees
Rain's Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried Jasmine rice with egg, peas, carrots, onions and tomato
Spicy Basil
Sautéed garlic, chili peppers, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and basil leaves
Cashew Chicken
Stir fried chicken with cashew nuts, chili peppers, snow peas, carrots, bell peppers and onions
Classic Pad Thai
Stir fried thin rice noodles in a sweet tamarind sauce with egg, chicken, shrimp, tofu, scallions with a side of bean spouts, peanuts and a lime wedge
Spicy Basil Noodles
Stir fried flat noodles, eggs, bell peppers, carrots, onion and basil with a Thai spicy basil sauce
Garlic Delight
Stir fried garlic and black pepper sauce over a bed of broccoli topped with scallions
Ginger Chicken
Thai style stir fried chicken with fresh ginger, bell pepper, scallions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and snow peas
Orathai's Stir Fry Noodles
Stir fried egg noodles with cabbage, carrots, onions, snow peas and celery in a soy based sauce
Panang Curry
Coconut peanut base curry cooked with bell peppers, peas, carrots, and fresh basil
Yellow Curry
Coconut base curry with potatoes, peas, carrots and onions
Rain's Thai Curry
Coconut base curry with tomatoes, pineapple, peas, carrots, bell peppers, cashew nuts and fresh basil
Red Curry
Coconut base curry with bamboo shoots, peas, carrots, bell peppers and fresh basil
Green Curry
Coconut base curry with bamboo shoots, peas, carrots, bell peppers and fresh basil
Masamam Curry
Coconut base curry with potatoes and onions topped with cashew nuts
Rain's Special Noodles
Wide flat rice noodles with green onion and bean sprouts wok fried in Rains special sauce
Pad See Ew
Large flat rice noodles stir fried in a sweet soy sauce with broccoli, egg and carrots
Pad Woonsen
Vermicelli noodles sautéed in a Thai sauce with egg, snow peas, mushrooms, green onions, carrots, bell peppers and celery
Curry Spring Fried Rice
Stir fried Jasmine rice with egg, pineapple, raisins, cashew nuts, peas, carrots, onions with yellow curry paste
Thai Spicy Fried Rice
Spicy flavors of egg, garlic, fresh chili peppers, bell peppers, onions, peas, carrots and basil
Rain's Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled chicken mixed with steamed vegetables and topped with a teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
Rain's Salmon
Grilled salmon served on a bed of spinach and topped with a panang curry sauce with bell peppers, peas, carrots and fresh basil
Rain's Fried Fish
Lightly battered red snapper filet with a ginger sauce with fresh ginger, bell pepper, scallions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and snow peas
Pad Pik King
Fresh green beans and bell peppers stir fired with a spicy curry paste and lime leaves
Pepper Steak
Grilled beef with bell peppers and onions in a savory gravy sauce
Rain's Crispy Duck
Lightly battered duck breast topped with a choice of cashew nut, basil or curry sauce
Rain's Sweet & Sour Chicken
Crispy chicken breast served with bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, onions and topped with a sweet & sour sauce
Mandarin Chicken
Crispy chicken breast topped with Mandarin oranges in a sweet Mandarin sauce
Lab gai
Lad Nah
Special pan fried flat noodles in a savory soy bean sauce with egg, broccoli and carrots
NAM SOD
Soups & Salads
Rain Side Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce with egg, cucumber slices, tomatoes, carrots and cilantro
Tom Yum Goong
Shrimp with Thai herbs, mushrooms, lemongrass, tamarind and lime leaves in a sweet and sour broth
Spicy Thai Steak House Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce and fresh herbs topped with thinly sliced beef and tossed with a chili lime dressing
Rain's Beef Noodle Soup (Pho)
Our most hearty soup! Rice noodles with beef, meatballs, cilantro and scallions in a savory broth
Rain's Chicken Noodle Bowl
Hand rolled and cut noodles and chicken in a light broth with cilantro and scallions
Talay Salad
A spicy coupling of fresh seafood tossed with iceberg lettuce, chili, lemongrass and sweet onions
Tom Kha Gai
Lemongrass coconut soup with mushrooms and chicken
Tom Yum Talay
A refreshing mixture of seafood with Thai herbs, mushrooms, lemongrass, tamarind and lime leaves in a sweet and sour broth
House Green Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with grilled or crispy chicken and served with a house dressing
Side Dishes
Side Fried Rice
Stir Fried Assorted Vegetables
Sticky Rice
Stir Fried Green Beans
Brown Rice
Extra White Rice
Side Noodles
Side French Fries
Side of Mac'n Cheese
ADD Seafood
ADD Egg
side Broccoli
side Carrots
Side Broth
side of curry
Add Chicken
Add Beef
side tofu
Desserts
Fried Ice Cream
Crispy pastry filled with vanilla ice cream and topped with powdered sugar
Rain's Hot Brownie with Ice Cream
Brownie served with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate
Fried Bananas
Bananas coated with coconut flour, toasted sesame seeds and served with vanilla ice cream
Friend Bananas 1/2 Order
Bananas coated with coconut flour, toasted sesame seeds and served with vanilla ice cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Scoop of vanilla ice cream
Sauce
Chan Noi (Kid's Menu) (Copy)
Beverages (Copy)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6933 Lee Hwy. Suite 400, Chattanooga, TN 37421