Thai
Sushi & Japanese

Rain Thai Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

6933 Lee Hwy. Suite 400

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Classic Pad Thai
Rain's Spring Rolls
Rain's Thai Fried Rice

Starters

Rain's Crispy Rolls

Rain's Crispy Rolls

$9.00

Beef, cabbage, carrots and onions served with a tangy sauce

Half Crispy Rolls

$5.00
Rain's Spring Rolls

Rain's Spring Rolls

$8.00

Cabbage and onions served with a tangy sauce

Half Spring Roll

$4.00
Fresh Basil Rolls

Fresh Basil Rolls

$9.00

Shrimp, pork, or vegetables in a clear rice wrap served with a chili plum sauce

Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

$9.00

Wonton filled with chicken, mushrooms, and bamboo shoots, toppped with fried garlic and served with a sweet soy sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Skewered chicken marinated in a coconut milk and yellow curry served with peanut sauce

Lagoon Shrimp

Lagoon Shrimp

$9.00

Shrimp wrapped in a spring roll shell, served with a tangy sauce

Rain's Tempura Delight

$15.00

Lightly battered shrimp, sweet potatoes, broccoli, onions, carrots and zucchini with a tempura sauce

Dinner Entrees

Rain's Thai Fried Rice

Rain's Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Stir fried Jasmine rice with egg, peas, carrots, onions and tomato

Spicy Basil

Spicy Basil

$15.00

Sautéed garlic, chili peppers, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and basil leaves

Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$15.00

Stir fried chicken with cashew nuts, chili peppers, snow peas, carrots, bell peppers and onions

Classic Pad Thai

Classic Pad Thai

$15.00

Stir fried thin rice noodles in a sweet tamarind sauce with egg, chicken, shrimp, tofu, scallions with a side of bean spouts, peanuts and a lime wedge

Spicy Basil Noodles

Spicy Basil Noodles

$15.00

Stir fried flat noodles, eggs, bell peppers, carrots, onion and basil with a Thai spicy basil sauce

Garlic Delight

Garlic Delight

$15.00

Stir fried garlic and black pepper sauce over a bed of broccoli topped with scallions

Ginger Chicken

Ginger Chicken

$15.00

Thai style stir fried chicken with fresh ginger, bell pepper, scallions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and snow peas

Orathai's Stir Fry Noodles

Orathai's Stir Fry Noodles

$15.00

Stir fried egg noodles with cabbage, carrots, onions, snow peas and celery in a soy based sauce

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$15.00

Coconut peanut base curry cooked with bell peppers, peas, carrots, and fresh basil

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Coconut base curry with potatoes, peas, carrots and onions

Rain's Thai Curry

Rain's Thai Curry

$15.00

Coconut base curry with tomatoes, pineapple, peas, carrots, bell peppers, cashew nuts and fresh basil

Red Curry

Red Curry

$15.00

Coconut base curry with bamboo shoots, peas, carrots, bell peppers and fresh basil

Green Curry

Green Curry

$15.00

Coconut base curry with bamboo shoots, peas, carrots, bell peppers and fresh basil

Masamam Curry

$15.00

Coconut base curry with potatoes and onions topped with cashew nuts

Rain's Special Noodles

Rain's Special Noodles

$15.00

Wide flat rice noodles with green onion and bean sprouts wok fried in Rains special sauce

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Large flat rice noodles stir fried in a sweet soy sauce with broccoli, egg and carrots

Pad Woonsen

Pad Woonsen

$15.00

Vermicelli noodles sautéed in a Thai sauce with egg, snow peas, mushrooms, green onions, carrots, bell peppers and celery

Curry Spring Fried Rice

$16.00

Stir fried Jasmine rice with egg, pineapple, raisins, cashew nuts, peas, carrots, onions with yellow curry paste

Thai Spicy Fried Rice

Thai Spicy Fried Rice

$16.00

Spicy flavors of egg, garlic, fresh chili peppers, bell peppers, onions, peas, carrots and basil

Rain's Teriyaki Chicken

Rain's Teriyaki Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken mixed with steamed vegetables and topped with a teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds

Rain's Salmon

Rain's Salmon

$20.00

Grilled salmon served on a bed of spinach and topped with a panang curry sauce with bell peppers, peas, carrots and fresh basil

Rain's Fried Fish

$20.00

Lightly battered red snapper filet with a ginger sauce with fresh ginger, bell pepper, scallions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and snow peas

Pad Pik King

$16.00

Fresh green beans and bell peppers stir fired with a spicy curry paste and lime leaves

Pepper Steak

$16.00

Grilled beef with bell peppers and onions in a savory gravy sauce

Rain's Crispy Duck

Rain's Crispy Duck

$25.00

Lightly battered duck breast topped with a choice of cashew nut, basil or curry sauce

Rain's Sweet & Sour Chicken

Rain's Sweet & Sour Chicken

$16.00

Crispy chicken breast served with bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, onions and topped with a sweet & sour sauce

Mandarin Chicken

Mandarin Chicken

$16.00

Crispy chicken breast topped with Mandarin oranges in a sweet Mandarin sauce

Lab gai

$15.00

Lad Nah

$15.00

Special pan fried flat noodles in a savory soy bean sauce with egg, broccoli and carrots

NAM SOD

$15.00

Soups & Salads

Rain Side Salad

$5.00

Fresh iceberg lettuce with egg, cucumber slices, tomatoes, carrots and cilantro

Tom Yum Goong

Tom Yum Goong

$9.00

Shrimp with Thai herbs, mushrooms, lemongrass, tamarind and lime leaves in a sweet and sour broth

Spicy Thai Steak House Salad

$10.00

Fresh iceberg lettuce and fresh herbs topped with thinly sliced beef and tossed with a chili lime dressing

Rain's Beef Noodle Soup (Pho)

Rain's Beef Noodle Soup (Pho)

$12.00

Our most hearty soup! Rice noodles with beef, meatballs, cilantro and scallions in a savory broth

Rain's Chicken Noodle Bowl

Rain's Chicken Noodle Bowl

$13.00

Hand rolled and cut noodles and chicken in a light broth with cilantro and scallions

Talay Salad

$13.00

A spicy coupling of fresh seafood tossed with iceberg lettuce, chili, lemongrass and sweet onions

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$8.00

Lemongrass coconut soup with mushrooms and chicken

Tom Yum Talay

Tom Yum Talay

$9.00

A refreshing mixture of seafood with Thai herbs, mushrooms, lemongrass, tamarind and lime leaves in a sweet and sour broth

House Green Salad

$10.00

Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with grilled or crispy chicken and served with a house dressing

Side Dishes

Side Fried Rice

$3.50

Stir Fried Assorted Vegetables

$6.00

Sticky Rice

$5.00

Stir Fried Green Beans

$6.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Extra White Rice

$1.00

Side Noodles

$4.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side of Mac'n Cheese

$5.00

ADD Seafood

$4.00

ADD Egg

$1.00

side Broccoli

$2.00

side Carrots

$1.00

Side Broth

$2.00

side of curry

$3.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Add Beef

$3.00

side tofu

$3.00

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Crispy pastry filled with vanilla ice cream and topped with powdered sugar

Rain's Hot Brownie with Ice Cream

Rain's Hot Brownie with Ice Cream

$7.00

Brownie served with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate

Fried Bananas

$8.00

Bananas coated with coconut flour, toasted sesame seeds and served with vanilla ice cream

Friend Bananas 1/2 Order

$5.00

Bananas coated with coconut flour, toasted sesame seeds and served with vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Scoop of vanilla ice cream

Sauce

Add White Sauce

$0.50

white sauce

Add Tangy Sauce

$0.50

Add Spicy Basil Sauce

$2.00

Add Ginger Sauce

$2.00

Add Garlic Delight

$2.00

Add Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Add Curry

$2.00

chili oil

$0.50

chili paste

$0.50

teriyaki sauce

$0.50

cucumber sauce

$0.50

Add Plum Sauce

$0.50

white sauce

Chan Noi (Kid's Menu) (Copy)

Mya's Cheesy Noodles

$9.00

Logan's Crispy Shrimp

$10.00
Chelsea's Chicken Tenders

Chelsea's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Issac's Egg Fried Rice

$9.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6933 Lee Hwy. Suite 400, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Rain Thai bistro image

