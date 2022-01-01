Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rainbow Cafe 209 S Main

209 S Main

Pendleton, OR 97801

Breakfast from the Grill

Chuckwagon Benedict

$10.75

2 eggs with sausage patty and white sausage gravy on a biscuit served with potatoes

Ranch Hand

$10.75

2 eggs, potatoes, toast with choice of ham, bacon, link or patty sausage

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.50

A southern favorite smothered in sausage gravy, 2 eggs, and toast

Pigs in a Blanket

$9.50

Link sausages wrapped in pancakes

Side of Meat

$6.25

Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

Heart Attack

$12.25

2/3 lb hamberger steak, 2 eggs, potatoes and toast

Steak & Eggs

$15.75

6oz Sirlion Ball Tip, 2 eggs, potatoes and toast

Diced Ham Scramble

$10.75

Scrambled eggs and ham served with potatoes and toast

Breakfast Lite

$8.75

2 eggs, potatoes and toast

The Geezer

$8.75

2 biscuits smothered in sausage gravy

The Geezer (Half Order)

$5.25

1 biscuit smothered in sausage gravy

3 Egg Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$10.75

Stuffed with Tillamook cheddar cheese, servede with potatoes and toast

Sausage Omelette

$11.75

Tillamook cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese and sausage, served with potatoes and toast

Wild West Omelette

$12.25

Sausage, ham, onions, tomato & Tillamook cheddar cheese, served with potatoes and toast

Bacon Omelette

$11.75

Bacon, onions, and Tillamook cheddar cheese, served with potatoes and toast

Veggie Omelette

$10.50

Mixed vegetables and Tillamook cheddar cheese, served with potatoes and toast

Mile High Omelette

$11.75

Tillamook cheddar cheese, ham, green peppers and onions, served with potatoes and toast

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.75

Ham and Tillamook cheddar cheese, served with potatoes and toast

Senior Specials

Eggs & Stuff

$9.25

1 Egg, choice of small portion of ham, bacon, link or patty sausage, potatoes and toast

French Toast

$7.75

2 Slices of egg battered bread sprinkled with powdered sugar

Good Morning Senior

$9.25

2 small buttermilk pancakes, 1 egg and choice of ham, bacon, link or sausage patty

Hot Off The Griddle

1 Blueberry Pancake

$4.75

Blueberry Pancake

2 Blueberry Pancakes

$6.75

Blueberry Pancakes

3 Blueberry Pancakes

$8.75

Blueberry Pancakes

1 Buttermilk Pancake

$4.25

Buttermilk Pancake

2 Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.25

Buttermilk Pancakes

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.25

Buttermilk Pancakes

Rainbow French Toast

$12.25

2 Eggs with 2 slices of egg battered bread sprinkled with powdered sugar with ham, bacon or sausage

Breakfast Sides

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bagle and Cream Cheese

Bowl of Hot Quaker Oats

$3.50

Hot Quaker Oats

Peaches or Pears

$2.25

Peaches or Pears in light syrup

Meat

$6.25

Toast

$2.00

Eggs

$2.50

Hashbrowns

$2.50

Gravy

$2.00

Burgers

Deluxe Hamburger

$10.75

1/3lb Burger with lettuce, onion, and tomato

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

1/3lb Burger with two strips of bacon and Tillamook cheddar cheese

Veggie Burger

$10.25

Meatless with lettuce, onion, and tomato

Rainbow Special Burger

$13.00

1/3lb Burger with fried egg, bacon, ham and Tillamook cheddar cheese

Chili Burger

$14.00

1/3lb Burger served open faced and smothered with Chili

Pastrami & Swiss Burger

$12.50

1/3lb Burger with sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese and our special sauce

Cheese Burger

$11.75

Fish and Chips

Halibut Fish & Chips

$14.75

Hand battered, and deep fried with fries and our homemade tarter sauce

Sandwiches

Griddled Halibut Sandwich

$18.25

6oz halibut fillet on a bun with tarter sauce and lettuce

Rueben

$10.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread

Jo's Veggie

$10.25

Tomato, onion, green pepper, Swiss cheese with Thousand Island dressing

BLT - The Classic

$9.50

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toasted bread

Grilled Tuna Melt

$10.00

Albacore tuna Tillamook cheddar cheese and tomato on sourdough bread

Cold Sandwich

$9.75

Ham, Beef or Turkey - Thinly sliced and piled high, served with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

Made with Tillamook cheddar cheese

Club House

$12.25

Triple decker with turkey, ham, bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, tomato and lettuce

Turkey, Bacon, & Swiss Melt

$11.75

Turkey and bacon with melted Swiss cheese and tomato

French Dip

$11.25

Thinly sliced roast beef on a hoagie roll with ajus dipping sauce / horseradish on request

Patty Melt

$11.25

1/3lb Burger on rye bread with Swiss cheese and grilled onions

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Smoked ham and Tillamook cheddar cheese

Tuna Sandwich

$10.00

Albacore tuna with lettuce and tomato on sourdough bread

Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich

$11.75

Chicken breast on a hoagie roll with Swiss cheese, pinapple and teriyaki sauce

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$7.75

1/4lb Hot Dog with all the fixings

Chili Cheese Hot Dog

$11.75

1/4lb Hot Dog with chili, cheese and onions

Coney Island

$11.25

1/4lb Hot Dog with Coney Island Sauce, Tillamook cheddar cheese and onions

Daily Special

Daily Special

$8.00

Side Orders

French Fries

$4.75

French Fries

Side Salad

$4.25

Tossed green side salad

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.50

Fries smothered in chili and melted Tillamook cheddar cheese

Bowl of Chili

$7.25

Bowl of Chili

Cup of Chili

$5.75

Cup of Chili

Bowl of Soup

$5.25

Soup of the day

Cup of Soup

$4.25

Soup of the day

Tater Tots

$4.75

Appetizers

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.75

Chili Cheese Fries

Bennies Hot Wings

$8.75

Spicey Buffalo Wings

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.25

Macho Nachos

$13.00

Half Order Macho Nachos

$9.00

Popcorn Shrimp & Fries

$10.00

Delicious popcorn shirmp with golden fries

Onion Rings

$7.75

Onion Rings

Jo Jos & Ranch Dip

$7.25

Steak Fingers

$8.25

Fish Bites

$7.00

Mini Corndogs

$7.75

Dinner

Rainbow Chicken

$13.00

Half a chicken coated with our special batter, pressure cooked, crispy outside, tender inside. This is our Signature Item. Served with Jo Jos, garlic toast, soup or salad

8oz Filet Mignon

$28.25

USDA Prime Cut

10oz Ribeye

$27.25

USDA Prime Cut

Hamburger Steak

$13.50

Southern style with mashed potatoes and gravy

Halibut Fish & Chips

$16.75

Hand battered and deep fried, served with fries and our homemade tarter sauce

Chicken Strip Dinner

$11.75

Tender strips of chicken and ranch dressing

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.25

Country gravy and mashed potatoes

Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich

$11.75

Chicken breast, on a hoagie roll with Swiss cheese, pineapple and teriyaki sauce

Chef Salad

$12.50

Large bowl of fresh mixed greens with turkey, ham, egg, tomato and cheese

1/2 Chef Salad

$9.50

Bowl of fresh mixed greens with turkey, ham, egg, tomato and cheese

Soda

Ice Tea

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

7 Up

$1.50

7 Up Zero

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Hot Chocholate

$1.50

Cold Drinks

Milk

$1.50

Juice

$1.50

Red Bull

$4.00

NA Beer

Busch NA

$3.50

T-Shirt

Men's T-Shirt

$25.00

Woman's T-Shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

Grey Sweatshirt

$50.00

Hat

Leather Patch Hat

$30.00

Charms

Rainbow Charm

$1.50

Stickers

Round Rainbow Sticker

$2.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

209 S Main, Pendleton, OR 97801

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

