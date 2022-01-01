Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Rainbow Grille & Tavern

166 Reviews

$$

609 Beach Rd.

Pittsburg, NH 03592

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday & Saturday: Order: 4:45 to 8:45 Pick Up: 5:15 to 9:30 Sunday, Wed & Thurs: Order: 4:45 to 7:45 Pick Up: 5:15 to 8:30

609 Beach Rd., Pittsburg, NH 03592

