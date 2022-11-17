Rainbow Restaurant imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Rainbow Restaurant

212 W Laurel Street

Fort Collins, CO 80521

Popular Items

Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Traditional Breakfast Burrito

Entrée Menu

Coffee - Hazelnut

$3.25

Coffee Cake

$4.95

House-baked coffee cake. A perfect sweet addition to any entrée.

Migas

$15.25

Scrambled eggs, roasted poblanos, grilled veggies, corn chips, chipotle drizzle, cilantro lime crema, Jack cheese and guacamole. Served with grilled potatoes.

Green Chili Breakfast Burrito

$15.75

Scrambled eggs, Black beans, Jack cheese & grilled potatoes smothered with homemade, plant-based green chili and topped with cilantro lime crema. Served with guacamole.

Guacamole Omelette

$14.50

Guacamole, roasted poblanos, corn, Jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, chipotle sauce & cilantro lime crema. Served with grilled potatoes.

Garden Omelette

$13.75

Spinach, tomatoes, peppers, onions and avocado. Served with grilled potatoes.

Cheese Omelette

$10.50

Cheese omelette served with grilled potatoes and toast. Bacon, ham or veggies can be added for an additional charge.

Sweet Potato Burrito

$15.75

Sweet potatoes, cilantro, black beans, scrambled eggs, roasted poblanos and Jack cheese. Smothered in red chili with a cilantro lime crema and topped with queso fresco.

Scrambled Tofu

$13.75

Seasoned tofu and fresh veggies scrambled together. Served with grilled potatoes, avocado, and toast.

Philly Scramble

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, cheese, broccoli, tomatoes, cream cheese. Served with grilled potatoes*

Eggs, Veggies & Cheese

$13.75

Scrambled together and served with grilled potatoes

Rainbow Classic Breakfast

$13.50

Two eggs, grilled potatoes, wheat toast and bacon.

Sarah's Sandwich

$13.75

Fried egg, house-made pesto, cream cheese, greens, sliced tomato & red onion on an artisan focaccia roll. Served with grilled potatoes.

Chilaquiles

$16.50

Corn chips stewed in house-made green chili, fried eggs, avocado, pickled onion, cilantro-lime crema and queso fresco. Can be made vegan with tempeh and no queso fresco!

Granola and Fruit

$9.00

Pumpkin Bread French Toast (3 pieces)

$13.95

House-made pumpkin bread, grilled bananas, walnuts, whipped cream and butter rum sauce.

Pumpkin Bread French Toast (1 piece)

$6.25

House-made pumpkin bread, grilled bananas, walnuts, whipped cream and butter rum sauce.

French Toast (3 pieces)

$12.75

Freshly baked wheat bread with berries, almond sprinkle, house-made strawberry sauce, whipped cream and powdered sugar.

French Toast (1 piece)

$4.95

Bounty Bowl

$14.75

Seasoned chickpeas, pickled cabbage & onions, ripe avocado, carrots and your choice of tofu, tempeh or chicken. Served over a bed of spinach and brown rice, topped with a cilantro lime crema and seeds.

Mandarin Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, Mandarin oranges, cashews, avocado, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes and your choice of tofu, tempeh or chicken.

Hot Quinoa & Wild Rice Salad

$14.50

Our signature quinoa and hand-harvested wild rice burger patties, served over mixed greens and topped with with avocado, red beets, cucumbers, craisins, a seed assortment, tomatoes, and feta 13.50

Garden Grilled Salad

$13.75

Warm brown rice, tossed with onions, peppers, tamari and an earthy seed assortment. Served over mixed greens with grilled veggies and your choice of tofu, tempeh or chicken.

Cashew Veggie Stir Fry

$15.75

Stir-fried garden vegetables and cashews tossed in your choice of an earthy peanut sauce or tangy sesame sauce, served over brown rice. Choice of chicken, tofu or tempeh.

Hello Yellow Curry

$16.95

Full bodied cashew and turmeric-based coconut curry. Served over fresh veggies and grilled potatoes with a side of brown rice. Garnished with coconut, sliced figs, carrots, and cashews. Choice of tofu, tempeh, or chicken.

Drop the Beet

$15.99

We toss roasted beets, carrots, potatoes and onions in our house made pistachio pesto and then top it with goat cheese. It's served with two eggs and our home made toast.

Pesto BLT

$14.95

Thick cut bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado and house made pistachio pesto wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a salad or grilled potatoes. Make vegan with tempeh in place of bacon

Southwestern Quesadilla

$13.00

We put poblanos, bell peppers, onions and cheese in a flour tortilla and grill it. It's served with a side of black beans, cilantro crema and guacamole.

Falafel Wrap

$14.75

Bodhi Bowl

$14.00

Carrots, cauliflower, bell peppers, onions and mixed greens tossed in our tangy Bodhi sauce. It's served over brown rice and topped with your choice of tofu, tempeh or chicken.

Pesto Benedict

$16.00Out of stock

English muffin topped with two eggs, mushrooms, red onion and our house made cheddar cheese sauce. Served with grilled potatoes.

Vegan Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Vegan pulled pork topped with homemade BBQ sauce, pickled onions and lettuce. It's served on a focaccia roll and your choice of grilled potatoes or a tossed salad.

Beverages Menu

Water

Coffee - Hazelnut

$3.25

Extra Syrup in coffee

$0.50

Red/Black Eye

$4.95

Coffee with two shots of espresso

London Fog (hot only)

$4.25

Add Extra Shots of Espresso

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Carrot Juice

$5.25

Colombian

$5.25

Half fresh squeezed carrot juice, half orange juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Regular Iced Tea

$2.95

Cinnamon Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Kombucha

$6.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Italian Soda

$4.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Milk (2%)

$2.25

Oat Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Seltzer Water

Sides Menu

Side Avocado

$2.25

Side Bacon (1 piece)

$1.75

Side Bacon (3 pieces)

$4.50

Side Black Beans

$2.95

Side Chicken

$4.75

Side Cilantro-Lime Crema

$1.50

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Falafel (2)

$3.50

Side Fruit Cup

$4.25

Side Green Chili

$2.95

Side Grilled Potatoes

$3.75

Side Guacamole

$3.95

Side Pesto

$3.00

Side Quesadilla

$3.50

Side Red Chili

$2.00

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Salsa

$1.50

Side Tempeh

$3.75

Side Toast

$2.50

Side Toast GLUTEN FREE

$2.50

Side Toast DRY

$2.50

Side Veggie Burger (2)

$4.50

Side Tofu

$3.75

Side Veggies

$4.00

Slice of Pumpkin Bread (Side)

$2.95

Side Tortilla

$1.50

Grab n Go Menu

Traditional Breakfast Burrito

$6.25

Eggs, cheese, grilled potatoes, salsa.

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$6.75

Eggs, cheese, grilled potatoes, salsa, bacon.

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$6.75

Tofu, vegan cheese, grilled potatoes, salsa.

Sarah's Sandwich

$9.95

4x Grab n Go Burritos

$23.00

10x Grab n Go Burritos

$57.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's French Toast

$4.95

French Toast w/ strawberry sauce and whipped cream.

Kid's One Egg Breakfast

$5.50

Egg, potatoes or salad and toast. Bacon, tofu, or tempeh can be added for an additional charge.

Kid's Cheese Omelette

$5.50

Cheese Omelette with grilled potatoes or a salad and toast. Add bacon, tofu or tempeh for an additional charge.

Kid's Fruit Cup

$3.95

Kid's Granola w/ Fruit

$4.75

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.25

Kid’s Quesadilla

$3.50

Dessert Menu

Coffee Cake

$4.95

House-baked coffee cake. A perfect sweet addition to any entrée.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

212 W Laurel Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Directions

