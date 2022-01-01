A map showing the location of Rainbow Fountain & Grill Old Downtown CarrolltonView gallery

Rainbow Fountain & Grill Old Downtown Carrollton

review star

No reviews yet

1107 South Broadway

Carrollton, TX 75006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters and Sides

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Cheese Fries with Bacon

$6.00

Cheese Fries with Bacon/Jalapenos

$6.25

Chili & Cheese Tots

$6.25

Fried Mushrooms

$6.25

Green Beans

$2.50

Half 'n Half Side

Hand Cut Fries

$3.75

Homemade Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Homemade Potato Chips

$3.75

Onion Rings

$5.25Out of stock

Side Salad

$3.25

lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Tator Tots

$5.00

Burgers and More

All burgers are served with mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes unless specified otherwise. Choice of sesame seed or wheat buns.

Hamburger

$6.00

made with mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes

Cheeseburger

$6.25

made with American cheese, mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes

Pepper Jack Cheeseburger

$6.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.00

made with American cheese, bacon, mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$6.75

made with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$6.75

made with American cheese, pickled jalapeños, mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes

Hickory Cheeseburger

$7.00

made with American cheese, BBQ sauce, pickles, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomatoes

Chili Cheeseburger

$7.50

made with American cheese, chili, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes

Patty Melt

$7.00

served on rye and topped with swiss and grilled onions

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

made grilled marinated chicken with blue cheese dressing, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.00

made with mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

made with mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$8.25

House Specialties

Chicken Fried Steak Meal

$8.25

served with fries, green beans, and toast

Quesadillas

$7.50

Two 8 inch tortillas folded in half and filled with your choice of protein, cheddar cheese, onions, and mushrooms and served with sides of sour cream, jalapenos, and salsa

Veggie Quesadillas

$7.50

Two 8 inch tortillas folded in half and filled with cheddar cheese, spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes and served with sides of sour cream, jalapenos, and salsa

Soft Tacos (2)

$7.50

2 soft tacos with your choice of protein and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

Nachos

$8.50

A pile of tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapenos

Cheese Nachos

$6.25

A pile of tortilla chips topped with shredded cheddar cheese.

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$8.75

Sliced ribeye, swiss cheese, grilled onions, and marinara sauce on a hoagie roll and served with fries

Lo Carb Hamburger Platter

$7.95

A hamburger without the bun-patty is served with a side salad and choice of two sides.

Frito Pie

$7.25

Fritos topped with chili, cheddar cheese, and red onions.

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.00

Hot dog topped with chili, cheddar cheese, and red onions and served with homemade potato chips.

Hot Dog

$6.00

Hot dog plain served with homemade potato chips.

Saturday Night Special

$9.95

5th Saturday Catfish Plate

$10.99

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with homemade potato chips or hand cut fries and a pickle spear. Side can be upgraded for $1.50 upcharge.

Club Sandwich

$8.55

2 pieces of your choice of bread filled with turkey, ham, bacon, american and swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Grilled Roast Beef and Swiss

$8.25

Choice of bread filled with roast beef, swiss, and horseradish sauce.

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$7.25

Choice of bread filled with ham and 2 american cheese slices and grilled to perfection.

Deli Roast Beef

$7.75

Choice of bread filled with deli roast beef and served with swiss and horseradish sauce.

B.L.T.

$7.00

Just what it says-bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes with mayo on your choice of bread.

Deli Ham

$7.00

Choice of bread filled with deli ham and topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Deli Turkey

$7.00

Choice of bread filled with deli turkey and topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Choice of bread filled with chicken salad and topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Tuna Salad

$7.00

Choice of bread filled with tuna salad and topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Tuna Salad Melt

$7.00

Choice of bread filled with tuna salad and Swiss cheese and grilled to perfection.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Soup and Salad

Tossed Chicken Salad

$8.85

shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onions, egg, and croutons

Chef Salad

$8.85

diced turkey and ham, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onions, egg, and croutons

Taco Salad

$8.85

served with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, black olives, and tortilla chips

Spinach Salad

$8.50

spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, egg, and bacon

Soup of the Day

$4.75

call for daily selection

Dinner Salad

$6.00

lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mushrooms

Soup and Dinner Salad

$8.75

soup of the day and our dinner salad

Soup and 1/2 Sandwich

$8.95

soup of the day and a half of your choice of sandwich

Beverages and Desserts

Beverage

$2.50

Soda, sweet tea, unsweet tea

Shakes, Malts, and Floats

$4.95

Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, coffee, or cookies and cream

Pie/Cake

$4.50

Varies by week

Homebaked Cookies

$2.25

Brownie

$3.25

Rainbow's Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Soda

$5.75

Chocolate or strawberry flavored syrup and choice of ice cream topped with soda water. A real old fashioned treat!

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.50

Can Driink

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Snow Cone

$1.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.65

Whole Sheet Cake

$40.00

Kids

Corny Dog w/Side

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets w/Side

$5.00

Grilled Cheese w/Side

$5.00

Hot Dog w/ Side

$5.00

Hot Dog - no side

$2.50

Grilled Cheese - no side

$2.50

Corny Dog - no side

$2.50

Applesauce

$1.00

Extras

Add Grilled Onions

$0.50

Add Sautéed Mushrooms

$0.50

Daily Special

$7.99

Boiled Egg

$1.50

Fried Egg

$1.50

Lays Variety Chips (1oz)

$1.00

Pint Chicken Salad

$7.25Out of stock

Pint Salsa

$5.25

Pint Tuna Salad

$7.25

Side Chili

$2.25

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Jalapeño

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Small Daily Special **special days only**

$5.00

Extra Side of Mayo

$0.35

Extra Side of Mustard

$0.35

Extra Side of Ketchup

$0.35

Side of Avocado

$1.00

Side Salsa

$3.25

Small Extra Salsa

$0.35

Side of onions

$0.50

SIDE Patty / Chicken / CFS / Fish

$3.00

Large Whole Pickles

$1.50

Side of Fried Okra

$1.50

$5.00 Pulled Pork Sandwich ONLY 10-09-21

$5.00

Salad w/ Pulled Chicken

$7.99

Pulled Chicken Salad w/ Dressing

$7.99

Breakfast (only SPECIAL times)

#1 - 2 eggs - 2 meats - Homestyle taters

$7.50

Rainbow Plate #2 - 2 eggs - 3 meats - Homestyle Taters - Toast or Biscuits

$10.50

Rainbow Plate #3 - 2 eggs - Chicken Fried Steak - Homestyle Taters - Toast or Biscuits

$12.50

Rainbow Plate #4 - 2 Breakfast Tacos w/Homemade Salsa

$8.50

Sausage Breakfast Casserole

$4.50

Biscuits & Gravy Plate

$4.50

Pancakes (2) or Waffles (2)

$3.50

Breakfast Extras

Merchandise/Misc.

Rainbow T-Shirts

$18.50

Can drinks (Special Events)

$1.00

Souvenir Cup

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Lays Variety Chips (1oz)

$1.00

** $1.00 Dog ** (Special Events)

$1.00

CORN DOG (Special Events)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

An old fashioned soda fountain and grill right on the square in the heart of Old Downtown Carrollton!

Location

1107 South Broadway, Carrollton, TX 75006

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Twisted Root Burger - Carrollton
orange starNo Reviews
1111 S Main St Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Downtown Carrollton
orange starNo Reviews
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
La Salsa Verde - Carollton
orange star4.2 • 1,217
1916 E Beltline Ste A Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
Too Thai Street Eats
orange star4.8 • 1,569
2540 Old Denton Rd #138 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
0201 - TX-Carrollton
orange starNo Reviews
2540 Old Denton Road, Unit 106 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
Red Stix Street Food and Bar - Farmers Branch (972) 863-9426
orange starNo Reviews
13050 Bee Street #140 Farmers Branch, TX 75234
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carrollton

Awake - Carrollton - 3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100
orange star4.3 • 1,575
3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100 Carrollton, TX 75010
View restaurantnext
Too Thai Street Eats
orange star4.8 • 1,569
2540 Old Denton Rd #138 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
La Salsa Verde - Carollton
orange star4.2 • 1,217
1916 E Beltline Ste A Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
MARSHALL’S BAR-B-Q - Carrollton
orange star4.5 • 987
1855 E Rosemeade Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Los Jalapenos - Carrollton
orange star4.2 • 622
3615 N JOSEY LN Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Parks Coffee Roastery & Cafe - Carrollton, TX
orange star4.7 • 497
1401 MacArthur Dr Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carrollton
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston