Rainbow Fountain & Grill Old Downtown Carrollton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
An old fashioned soda fountain and grill right on the square in the heart of Old Downtown Carrollton!
Location
1107 South Broadway, Carrollton, TX 75006
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Downtown Carrollton
No Reviews
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Carrollton
Awake - Carrollton - 3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100
4.3 • 1,575
3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100 Carrollton, TX 75010
View restaurant
More near Carrollton