Rainbow Room Rockefeller Center

Complete Dinner for 4-6 people

$325.00

Enjoy a complete dinner for 4-6 people. Please select your entrée, appetizer and desert choices below. All orders will include the following: 1) Rainbow Room Caesar Salad with Kale Chips, Shaved Parmesan, Anchovies, Croutons, 2) Grilled Asparagus with Lemon and Confit Garlic, 3) Potato and Leek Gratin, Gruyere and Nutmeg, 4) Rainbow Room’s Famous Collard Greens with Smoked Ham, 5) Hasselback Carrots with Dill Yogurt and Smoked Paprika, 6) Pineapple Stuffing, 7) 1/2 Dozen Cheddar Biscuits and 1/2 Dozen Parker House Dinner Rolls with Vermont Butter.