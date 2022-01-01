Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Rainbow Room Rockefeller Center

790 Reviews

$$$$

30 Rockefeller Plaza

65th Floor

New York, NY 10112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Enjoy an Easter Feast

Complete Dinner for 4-6 people

$325.00

Enjoy a complete dinner for 4-6 people. Please select your entrée, appetizer and desert choices below. All orders will include the following: 1) Rainbow Room Caesar Salad with Kale Chips, Shaved Parmesan, Anchovies, Croutons, 2) Grilled Asparagus with Lemon and Confit Garlic, 3) Potato and Leek Gratin, Gruyere and Nutmeg, 4) Rainbow Room’s Famous Collard Greens with Smoked Ham, 5) Hasselback Carrots with Dill Yogurt and Smoked Paprika, 6) Pineapple Stuffing, 7) 1/2 Dozen Cheddar Biscuits and 1/2 Dozen Parker House Dinner Rolls with Vermont Butter.

Appetizers

 Tuscan Soup with Tarragon and Kale Pesto and Parmesan Shortbread

$16.00

Tuscan soup with tarragon and kale pesto and parmesan shortbread - quart

 Rainbow Room Caesar Salad

$8.00

 Crab Cakes with Romesco Sauce and Fennel Salad

$18.00

Crab cakes with Romesco sauce and fennel salad

Fish and Meat

- Salmon Wellington with White Wine Velouté

$75.00+

- Rainbow Room Signature Beef Wellington with Madeira Jus

$198.00+

Stuffed Leg of Lamb with Apricot and Pistachio 9lb-11lb

$280.00

Whole Glazed Bourbon Maple Glazed Ham - 10lb

$290.00

Whole Rib of Beef

$420.00

Easter Bunny Pie with Tarragon and Mustard

$160.00

Sauces (pint)

Madeira Jus

$18.00

Lamb Jus

$16.00

Red Wine Jus

$18.00

White Wine Veloute

$14.00

Vegetables & Sides

Potato Puree - pint

$14.00

Collard Greens with Smoked Ham - pint

$16.00

Potato & Leek Gratin with Gruyere - 2 pounds

$22.00

Hasselback Carrots with Dill Yogurt - 1/2 pound

$12.00

Pineapple Stuffing - pint

$14.00

Grilled Asparagus, Lemon and Garlic Confit - 1 pound

$14.00

Creamed Spinach - pint

$18.00

Dessert

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$22.00

Humming Bird Cake

$22.00

Easter Egg Cake

$22.00

Strawberry Pie

$22.00

Carrot Cake

$22.00

Apple Tarte Tatin

$12.00

Chefs Selection of New York Cheeses and Accoutrement

$18.00

Rainbow Room Dulce de Leche Cheesecake Jars

$6.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Rainbow Room is now delivering holiday feasts from our 65th Floor kitchen directly to your home.

Location

30 Rockefeller Plaza, 65th Floor, New York, NY 10112

Directions

Gallery
Rainbow Room image
Rainbow Room image
Rainbow Room image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tanner Smith's
orange star4.6 • 2,740
204 W 55th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Kosher Deluxe
orange starNo Reviews
10 West 46TH ST New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller - 30 Rockefeller Plaza Concourse level
orange starNo Reviews
30 rockefeller Plaza Concourse level NY, NY 10112
View restaurantnext
City Winery - Rockefeller Pop Up
orange starNo Reviews
45 Rockefeller Plaza New York, NY 10020
View restaurantnext
the restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
506 9th Ave New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Schnipper's - Times Square - (8th Avenue and 41st Street)
orange starNo Reviews
620 8th Avenue New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

OBAO - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 9,696
647 9th Avenue New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Sarabeth's - Central Park South
orange star4.0 • 9,595
40 Central Park S New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
MARSEILLE
orange star4.4 • 8,382
630 9th Ave New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Barn Joo - 35
orange star4.1 • 5,162
34 W 35th St New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
1002-mew35
orange star4.3 • 4,547
53 W 35th St, Basement New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Marea - New York
orange star4.3 • 4,451
240 Central Park South New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston