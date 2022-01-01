American
Rainbow Room Rockefeller Center
790 Reviews
$$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Rainbow Room is now delivering holiday feasts from our 65th Floor kitchen directly to your home.
Location
30 Rockefeller Plaza, 65th Floor, New York, NY 10112
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller - 30 Rockefeller Plaza Concourse level
No Reviews
30 rockefeller Plaza Concourse level NY, NY 10112
View restaurant