A map showing the location of Rainier Valley Coffee Co. - Bonney Lake 18311 Veterans Memorial Drive EastView gallery

Rainier Valley Coffee Co. - Bonney Lake 18311 Veterans Memorial Drive East

No reviews yet

18311 Veterans Memorial Drive East

Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Americano

Americano 8oz

$2.75

Americano 12oz

$3.00

Americano 16oz

$3.50

Americano 20oz

$4.00

Americano 24oz

$4.50

Americano 32oz

$5.75

Chai

Chai 12oz

$4.00

Chai 16oz

$4.50

Chai 20oz

$5.00

Chai 24oz

$5.50

Chai 32oz

$6.50

Dirty Chai 12oz

$4.50

Dirty Chai 16oz

$5.00

Dirty Chai 20oz

$5.75

Dirty Chai 24oz

$6.25

Dirty Chai 32oz

$7.25

Coffee Trail Blazers

12oz Wonderland, skyline, enchatment

$5.00

16oz Wonderland,skyline, enchatment

$5.50

20oz Wonderland, skyline, enchatment

$6.00

24oz Wonderland, skyline, enchatment

$6.50

32oz Wonderland, skyline, enchatment

$7.50

12oz Rainier, Mt Si

$5.25

16oz Rainier, Mt Si

$6.00

20oz Rainier, Mt Si

$6.50

24oz Rainier, Mt Si

$7.00

32oz Rainier, Mt Si

$8.00

12oz White pass

$5.25

16oz White pass

$6.00

20oz White pass

$6.75

24oz White pass

$7.25

32oz White pass

$8.25

Cold Brew

12oz Cold Brew

$3.50

16oz Cold Brew

$4.00

20oz Cold Brew

$4.50

24oz Cold Brew

$5.25

32oz Cold Brew

$6.00

Dopio

Dopio

$2.75

Energy Drinks

20oz Redbull

$5.50

32oz Redbull

$7.50

12oz Tiki

$4.50

16oz Tiki

$5.00

20oz Tiki

$5.50

24oz Tiki

$6.00

32oz Tiki

$7.50

32oz rockstar or monster

$7.00

Can Energy Drink

$3.50

Energy Trail Blazers

12oz Immunity tea

$3.50

16oz Immunity tea

$4.50

20oz Immunity tea

$5.00

24oz Immunity tea

$5.75

32oz Immunity tea

$7.25

12oz Energy Trail Blazers

$5.00

16oz Energy Trail Blazers

$5.50

20oz Energy Trail Blazers

$6.00

24oz Energy Trail Blazers

$6.50

32oz Energy Trail Blazers

$7.25

Flavored Latte

Latte W/1 Flavor 8oz

$3.75

Latte W/1 Flavor 12oz

$4.50

Latte W/1 Flavor 16oz

$5.00

Latte W/1 Flavor 20oz

$5.75

Latte W/1 Flavor 24oz

$6.25

Latte W/1 Flavor 32oz

$7.50

8oz Caramel latte

$4.00

12oz Caramel latte

$4.75

16oz Caramel latte

$5.25

20oz Caramel latte

$6.00

24oz Caramel latte

$6.50

32oz Caramel latte

$7.25

Hot/Apple Cider

Apple Cider 12oz

$3.00

Apple Cider 16oz

$3.50

Apple Cider 20oz

$4.00

Apple Cider 24oz

$4.50

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate 24oz

$4.50

Italian Soda

Italian Soda 12oz

$3.50

Italian Soda 16oz

$4.00

Italian Soda 20oz

$4.50

Italian Soda 24oz

$5.00

Italian Soda 32oz

$6.00

Kids Drinks

Hot Chocolate 8oz

$2.75

The Bunny Slope 8oz

$3.00

The Bunny Slope 12oz

$3.50

LIL SI 12oz

$3.50

8oz Steamer

$2.75

12 oz Steamer

$3.00

Clear Tumbler

$10.00

Latte

Latte 8oz

$3.50

Latte 12oz

$4.00

Latte 16oz

$4.50

Latte 20oz

$5.25

Latte 24oz

$5.75

Latte 32oz

$7.00

CAPPUCCINO 12oz

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO 16oz

$4.50

CAPPUCCINO 20oz

$5.25

CAPPUCCINO 24oz

$5.75

Mocha

Mocha 8oz

$4.00

Mocha 12oz

$4.50

Mocha 16oz

$5.25

Mocha 20oz

$5.75

Mocha 24oz

$6.25

Mocha 32oz

$7.25

Smoothies

Smoothies 12oz

$4.00

Smoothies 16oz

$4.75

Smoothies 20oz

$5.25

Smoothies 24oz

$5.75

Smoothies 32oz

$7.00

Spark

Spark 12oz

$3.50

Spark 16oz

$4.00

Spark 20oz

$4.50

Spark 24oz

$5.25

Spark 32oz

$6.25

Tea

12oz London Fog

$3.50

16oz London Fog

$4.25

20oz London Fog

$4.75

24oz London Fog

$5.50

32oz London Fog Iced only

$6.75

TEA 12oz

$2.75

TEA 16oz

$3.25

TEA 20oz

$3.75

TEA 24oz

$4.25

TEA 32oz

$5.25

Water

Bottle Water

$1.50

Water Charge

$0.50

32oz Water

$1.00

White Chocolate

8oz White Chocolate Mocha

$3.75

12oz White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50

16oz White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25

20oz White Chocolate Mocha

$5.75

24oz White Chocolate Mocha

$6.50

32oz White Chocolate Mocha

$8.00

White Chocolate Amerciano

8oz W/C Americano

$3.25

12oz W/C Americano

$4.00

16oz W/C Americano

$4.50

20oz W/C Americano

$5.00

24oz W/C Americano

$5.50

32oz W/C Americano

$6.50

Sandwich

Sausage

$6.00

Jalapeno Pepper Jack

$7.50

Bacon Cheddar Chive

$7.50

French Toast

$6.00

Croissant

$6.00

Turkey Croissant

$7.50

English Muffin

$5.50

Sausage Ciabatta

$7.50

Ham

$6.00

Bagels

Bagels

$3.25

Burrito

Sausage & Bacon

$6.00

Steak & Egg

$6.00

The Heater

$6.00

Ham & Egg

$6.00

Nacho-Taco

$6.00

Gravy-Train

$6.00

Veggie Delight

$6.00

Pastries

Muffin

$3.00

Jammer Bars

$3.50

Cookie

$3.00

Protein Puck

$3.00

Oatmeal

$3.50

Loafs

$3.00

Donut Holes

$3.50

Cake Pop

$3.25

Parfaits

Strawberry Parfaits

$4.50

Raspberry Parfaits

$4.50

Merch

Xmas Crews

$35.00

Blue 16oz Tumbler

$10.00

Crew Neck

$33.28

Gray T-Shirt

$19.76

Dad Hats Black

$25.95

Gray/Black Beanie

$24.18

Knitted Gray Beanie

$15.34

Two Point Tuesday/ Missing Points

Two Point Tuesday

Missing Points

All hours
Sunday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

18311 Veterans Memorial Drive East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

