Rainy City Bagel Shop 1735 Kresky Avenue

1735 Kresky Avenue

Centralia, WA 98531

BREAKFAST BAGELS

Bagel Sausage

$4.50

Two Bagel and a sausage patty.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! We Make 100% authentic NY Bagels. We serve only the freshest ingredients and have that homemade taste that you can't help to fall in love with. We have on the spot fresh pressed Juice and smoothies, that your body will love!

1735 Kresky Avenue, Centralia, WA 98531

