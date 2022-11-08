A map showing the location of Raiz 120 1st AvenueView gallery

Raiz 120 1st Avenue

120 1st Avenue

New York, NY 10009

Order Again

Raíz Combo Box

Burrito Combo

$20.00

Taco Combo

$20.00

Salad Combo

$20.00

Tacos - 2 per order

Comes 2 per order

Hale Pastor Tacos

$10.65

Marinated seitan , pineapples, onions and cilantro served with a side of pineapple salsa. Comes with side chips and salsa

Can't believe it's Birria Tacos

$12.95

Slow cooked jack fruit, onion and cilantro served with a side of salsa verde. Comes with a side of chips and salsa

raíz Asada Tacos

$12.65

raíz asada, onions, cilantro served with a side of pineapple salsa. Comes with a side of chips and salsa

Baja Tacos

$12.95

Panko breaded oyster mushrooms , guac, Mexican slaw, cilantro served with a side of chipotle mayo. Comes with a side of chips and salsa

Crunch Snap Pristine Tacos

$11.65

Hard shell tortilla, Picadillo ("ground beef"), lettuce, pico de gallo, v. sour cream and v. cheddar cheese served with a side of salsa verde. Comes with a side of chips and salsa

Burritos- Make it a Bowl

Make it a Bowl +$3

Buffalo Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Blackbird buffalo wings, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese, cilantro brown rice, ranch, caesar dressing and jalapenos wrapped in a flour tortilla

raíz Burrito

$12.95

Marinated seitan, beans, rice, guac, pico, lettuce, v. cheddar cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo

Brunch All Day Burrito

$12.95

Vegan eggs, fries, picadillo("ground beef"), black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo. jalapeno ranch and avocado. Served with a side of chipotle mayo

Westside Burrito

$13.75

raíz asada, fries, chipotle mayo, guac, pico, poblano peppers and v. pepper jack cheese. Served with side v. sour cream

Sweet Potato & Kale Burrito

$13.95

Sweet potato, rice, beans, avocado, Jalapeno ranch, raiz dressing, blanched kale , pico and fried plantains. Served with a side of jalapeno ranch and raiz dressing

Build Your Own Burrito/Bowl

Salads

Skinny Taco Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, beans, pico, avocado, corn esquites, v. cheddar cheese and crushed corn tortilla chips served with a side of raiz dressing and v. sour cream

Caesar Fever Salad

$12.65

Romaine, v. cojita cheese, avocado. served with jalapeno caesar dressing.

Crop Chopt Salad

$13.95

Blanched kale, beets, celery root and hemp seeds. Served w/creamy avocado lemon dressing.

Specialties

Nachos

$14.50

Tortilla chips, v. cheese sauce, guac, pico, back beans, jalapenos, v. sour cream and v. cojita cheese

Nugs + Sauce-a

$11.95Out of stock

Vegan nuggets served with chipotle mayo and jalapeno ranch

Crispy Dilla

$13.95

Birria style crispy quesadilla with Jackfruit and v. cheddar cheese

Asada Fries

$14.50

French fries, raíz asada, cheese sauce and pico

Sides

Cauliflower Bites

$8.95

Breaded caluflower. served with chipotle mayo

Chips & Guac

$8.75

Chips & Pico De Gallo

$3.95

Chips

$2.00

Spanish Rice

$3.95

Cilantro brown rice

$3.95

Street Corn

$4.95

Grilled corn, cojita cheese, vegan garlic mayo, cilantro and onions

Black Beans

$3.95

Small side guac

$2.95

Large side guac

$6.00

Side Of Fries

$3.95

Side Plantains

$2.95

Soup

Corn Soup

$5.95Out of stock

Corn, oat milk and cojita cheese

Birria Soup

$6.95Out of stock

slow cooked Jack fruit, onions

Sweets

Guava Gelato 3oz

$5.00

Horchata Gelato 3oz

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Vanilla Gelato 3oz

$4.00

Chocolate Gelato 3oz

$5.00

Beverages

Topo Chico Sparkling 12oz

Topo Chico Sparkling 12oz

$2.95

Jarritos

$2.95

Spindrift Sparkling 16oz

$3.95

Rain Pure Mountain Spring Water

$2.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.25Out of stock

Glish Mango Ginger sparkling beverage

$3.50

Glish Yuzu Ginger sparkling beverage

$3.50

Raíz Picnic Box

Burrito Combo

$20.00

Taco Combo

$20.00

Salad Combo

$20.00

Taco Tuesday - 2 per order

2 per order

Hale Pastor Tacos

$7.00

Marinated seitan , pineapples, onions and cilantro. Comes with a side of chips and salsa

Can't believe it's Birria Tacos

$7.00

Slow cooked jack fruit, onion and cilantro. Comes with a side of chips and salsa

raíz Asada Tacos

$7.00

raíz asada, onions, cilantro. Comes with a side chips and salsa

Baja Tacos

$7.00

Panko breaded oyster mushrooms , guac, Mexican slaw, chipotle mayo, micro cilantro. Comes with a side of chips and salsa

Crunch Snap Pristine Tacos

$7.00

Picadillo, lettuce, pico de gallo, v. sour cream and v. cheddar cheese. served with a side of salsa verde. Comes with a side of chips and salsa

Burritos- Make it a Bowl

Make it a Bowl +$3

Buffalo Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Blackbird buffalo wings, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese, cilantro brown rice, ranch, caesar dressing and jalapenos wrapped in a flour tortilla

raíz Burrito

$12.95

Marinated seitan, beans, rice, guac, pico, lettuce, v. cheddar cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo

Brunch All Day Burrito

$12.95

Vegan eggs, fries, picadillo("ground beef"), black beans, rice, pico, chipotle mayo and avocado. Served with a side of chipotle mayo

Westside Burrito

$13.75

raíz asada, french fries, chipotle mayo, guac, pico, poblano peppers and v. pepper jack cheese. Served with side v. sour cream

Sweet Potato & Kale Burrito

$13.95

Sweet potato, rice, beans, avocado, Jalapeno ranch, raiz dressing, blanched kale , pico and fried plantains. Served with a side of jalapeno ranch and raiz dressing

Build Your Own Burrito/Bowl

Salads

Skinny Taco Salad

$12.95

Romaine, beans, pico, v. sour cream, avocado, corn, tomatoes, onions, v. cheddar cheese and corn tortilla chips

Caesar Fever Salad

$12.65

Romaine, v. cojita cheese, avocado. served with jalapeno caesar dressing.

Crop Chopt Salad

$13.95

Blanched kale, beets, celery root and hemp seeds. Served w/creamy avocado lemon dressing.

Sides

Cauliflower Bites

$8.95

Breaded caluflower. served with chipotle mayo

Chips & Guac

$8.75

Chips & Pico De Gallo

$3.95

Spanish Rice

$3.95

Cilantro brown rice

$3.95

Street Corn

$4.95

Grilled corn, cojita cheese, vegan garlic mayo, cilantro and onions

Black Beans

$3.95

Chips

$2.00

Small side guacamole

$2.95

Large side guacamole

$6.00

Soup

Corn Soup

$5.95Out of stock

Corn, oat milk and cojita cheese

Birria Soup

$6.95

slow cooked Jack fruit, onions

Specialties

Asada Fries

$14.50

French fries, raíz asada, cheese sauce and pico

Nachos

$14.50

Tortilla chips, v. cheese sauce, guac, pico, back beans, jalapenos, v. sour cream and v. cojita cheese

Nugs + Sauce-a

$11.95Out of stock

Vegan nuggets served with chipotle mayo and jalapeno ranch

Crispy Dilla

$13.95

Birria style crispy quesadilla with Jackfruit and v. cheddar cheese

Sweets

Guava Gelato 3oz

$5.00

Horchata Gelato 3oz

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Vanilla Gelato 3oz

$4.00

Chocolate Gelato 3oz

$5.00

Beverages

Topo Chico Sparkling 12oz

Topo Chico Sparkling 12oz

$2.95

Rain Pure Mountain Spring Water

$2.50Out of stock

Sprindrift Seltzer 16oz

$3.95

Jarritos

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$2.95Out of stock

Panna Mineral Order

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10009

Directions

Gallery

