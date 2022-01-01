Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Dessert & Ice Cream

Rajbhog Indian Market Cafe - Rt. 19

No reviews yet

20111 US Route 19

Suite 302C

Cranberry Twp, PA 16066

Popular Items

Samosa (2 pc)
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tandoori Chicken Tikka

Chit Chaat Corner

Why chat? when we can chaat

Samosa Chaat

$6.99

A crispy samosa, smashed to order and layered with sauces, spices and chickpeas.

Khasta Kachori Chaat

$6.99

Crunchy and crispy kachori with a zesty mix of yogurt, spices and chutney.

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$6.99

Golden brown potato croquettes dressed with 2 kinds of chutney, cilantro and crispy toppings.

Dahi Bhalla Chaat

$6.99

Pillowy lentil dumplings dipped in fresh whipped yogurt, kicked up a notch with spicy toppings.

Dahi Bhalla

$5.99

Pillowy lentil dumplings dipped in fresh whipped yogurt.

Dahi Batata Puri

$5.99

Crispy semolina shells stuffed with potatoes, spices and chutney.

Pani Puri (6 pcs)

$5.99

Crispy semolina shells with perfectly seasoned and chilled flavored waters.

Bhel Puri

$5.99

Crunchy Rice Puff salad with onions, potatoes, coriander and chutney.

Street Food (Veg)

Chole Baturey (1 plate)

$8.99

Spicy chickpeas curry served with fried & fluffy Indian bread.

Chole Pooris (1 Plate)

$8.99

Pav Bhaji (1 plate)

$8.99

Mixed vegetables prepared in a spicy curry of tomatoes, onion, and garlic served with griddled bread.

Samosa (2 pc)

$3.49

Crispy pastries filled with potato and peas. Served with coriander & tamarind chutney.

Dabeli

$3.99

Spicy potatoes and our signature spice blend served in a buttery bread roll.

Samosa Pav

$3.49

Crispy pastries filled with potato and peas served with griddled bread.

Vada Pav

$3.99

South Indian fritter made from dal in shape of Doughnut served with griddled bread.

Bombay veg grilled sandwich

$8.99

Kachori

$2.99

Street Food (Non-Veg)

Chicken Samosa

$5.99

Lamb Samosa

$6.49

Chicken 65

$8.99

Wraps and Rolls

Anda "Egg" Roll

$3.99

Aloo Tikki Roll

$6.99

Paneer Roll

$7.99

Chicken 65 Roll

$7.99

Chicken Tikka Roll

$7.99

Anda "Egg" Chicken Tikka Roll

$8.99

Shish Kebab Roll

$7.99

Anda " Egg" Chicken Shish Kabab Roll

$8.99

Lamb Boti Roll

$8.99

Anda "Egg" Lamb Boti Roll

$9.99

Veg Curries

Chana Masala

$10.99

Paneer Palak "Saag"

$11.99

Dal Makhani

$11.99

Dal Tadka

$11.99

Navratan Korma

$11.99

Chana Palak "Saag"

$11.99

Aloo Gobi

$11.99

Matter Paneer

$11.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$11.99

Paneer Korma

$11.99

Paneer Curry

$11.99

Paneer Makhani

$11.99

Paneer Palak "Saag"

$11.99

Paneer Vindaloo

$11.99

Paneer Chettinad

$11.99

Non-Veg Curries

Chicken Tikka Masala

$12.99

Chicken Korma

$12.99

Chicken Curry

$12.99

Chicken Palak "Saag"

$12.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$12.99

Chicken Chettinad

$12.99

Chicken Makhani

$12.99

Lamb Rogan Gosh

$13.99

Lamb Tikka Masala

$13.99

Lamb Korma

$13.99

Lamb Curry

$13.99

Lamb Palak "Saag"

$13.99

Lamb Vindaloo

$13.99

Lamb Makhani

$13.99

Lamb Chettinnad

$13.99

Biryani/Rice Pointe

Plain Rice

$1.99

Veg Biryani

$9.99

Chicken Biryani

$10.99

Lamb Biryani

$13.99

Tandoori Chicken Biryani

$12.99

Tandoori

Paneer Tikka

$10.99

Marinated jumbo paneer cubes seared in a tandoor with classic seasoning.

Tandoori Chicken Tikka

$11.99

Juicy medallions of chicken seared in a tandoor with classic seasoning.

Reshmi Chicken Tikka

$11.99

Saffron tinged chicken marinated and cooked in traditional oven.

Tandoori Chicken

$11.99

The classic bone-in chicken, broiled to perfection with ghee and spices.

Tandoori Wings

$11.99

Broiled Chicken wings made with our signature tandoori marinade.

Chicken Shish Kebab

$11.99Out of stock

Lamb Chops

$17.99Out of stock

Fiery and flavorful grilled lamb chops made with country spices.

Indo-Chinese

Hakka Noodles

$11.99

Chili Paneer

$11.99

Chili Chicken

$12.99

Veg Fried Rice

$11.99

Gobi Manchurian

$11.99

Pizzas

Chicken Tikka Pizza Medium

$14.99

Paneer Tikka Pizza Medium

$14.99

Pav Bhaji Pizza

$13.99

Hot Breads/Naans

Tandoor Naan

$2.99

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Butter Naan

$2.99

Tawa Roti( 2pc)

$1.99

Frozen Delites

Mango Delite

$1.99

Pista Delite

$1.99

Malai Delite

$1.99

Shahi kulfi

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
An authentic South Asian cafe with popular indian street foods, curries, tandoor ,desserts and specialty groceries.

20111 US Route 19, Suite 302C, Cranberry Twp, PA 16066

