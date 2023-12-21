Rajni Indian - Suwanee
3230 Caliber St, Suite C101
Suwanee, GA 30024
Main Menu
Soups
- Tomato Soup$5.99
Ripe tomatoes with a blend of aromatic spices.
- Milagu Rasam$5.99
Comforting South Indian soup known for its spicy, tangy flavors.
- Chicken Pepper Soup$5.99
Comforting hot and spicy soup, chicken cooked with black pepper, spice and garlic.
- Aatu Kaal, Margandam Soup$6.99
Traditional soup in South Asia, made with goat leg. This soup is known for its hearty, gelatinous broth that is rich and flavorful.
- Mushroom Soup$5.99
Creamy soup with tender bites of mushroom. Flavored with garlic, onions and herbs.
- Sweet Corn Soup$5.99
Comforting, delicious soup made with tender sweet corn, spices and herbs
Appetizers
- Veg Samosa (2 pieces)$4.99
Crispy, flaky shell filled with a flavorful mixture of spiced vegetables, then deep-fried to golden perfection.
- Onion Samosa (3 pieces)$4.99
Known as Irani Samosa, an extra crispy, flaky shell filled with a spiced mixture of onions and other flavorful ingredients
- Vadais$6.99
Popular South Indian savory snack made from urad dal (black gram) or chana dal (chickpeas) batter. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
- Pakoras$5.99
Large green chili peppers or onions battered and deep fried, to a crispy, golden brown finish.
- Masala Omelette$4.99
India’s take on this worldwide classic breakfast.
- Vazhakkai Bhajji (4 pieces)$6.99
Thinly sliced plantains, coated in a spicy gram flour batter then deep-fried until crispy and golden brown.
- Gobi 65$10.99
- Chilli Gobi Dry$12.99
- Paneer 65$11.99
- chilli paneer Dry$13.99
it is made with caulifower , cornflour, soyasauce ,vinegar,chillisauce,ginger & garlic
- Punugulu$7.99
Popular street food made from fermented rice and urad dal (black gram) batter. These are small, round, crispy fritters.
- 65 Specials$9.99
Coated in a spiced batter and deep-fried. Crispy on the outside while juicy on the inside.
- Chicken 65$11.99
- Kodi Veppudu$10.99
Boneless chicken marinated in a spicy masala and fried.
- Chicken 555$9.99
Fried chicken strips tossed with herbs, spices and garlic.
- Chicken Lollipop$9.99
Frenched chicken winglet, with a lollipop appearance. A fan favorite that is crispy and yet juicy.
- Curry Leaves Chicken$11.99
- Chilli Chicken Dry$13.99
- Mutton Sukka$13.99
Goat meat cooked with dry spices and coconut.
- Curry leaves Goat$15.99
Goat are cooked with along with roasted curry curry leaves masala freshly Ground pepper
- Kariveppilai Eral Masala$15.99
Prawns are cooked with spicy masala and curry leaves masala.
- Curry Leaves Fish$14.99
- Kariveppilai Specials$12.99
Unrelated to curry powder, masala made from curry leaves brings a unique south indian flavor.
- Pepper Fry Specials$13.99
Sauteed onions, spices, green chillies, curry leaves and crushed black pepper added to your choice of meat and cooked to perfection.
- Fish Fry$11.99
Your choice of fish or shrimp marinated in chili paste, curry leaves and deep fried.
- Vanjaram fish fry$18.99
Vanjaram fish marinated and shallow fried on a tawa.
- Fish Tawa$14.99
Fish marinated and shallow fried on a tawa.
- Lamb Chops$14.99
Cuts of lamb marinated and cooked to perfection, A carnivore’s lollipop.
Tandoor
- Tandoor Chicken or Seafood$16.99
Marinated in yogurt, spices and roasted in a tandoor clay oven
- Veg Platter$15.99
Aromatic spices with smoked vegetables served with hummus.
- Tikka Kebab$16.99
Marinated cubes of meat or paneer, threaded on skewers and grilled to perfection
- Assorted Non-Veg Grill$19.99
Aromatic spices with chicken, lamb and fish, served with hummus.
- Tangdi Kebab$16.99
Grilled chicken kebabs marinated with spices, yogurt, & cream.
- Tandoor Chicken$16.99
- Paneer Tikka Kebab$14.99
- Chicken Tikka Kebab$14.99
- Salman Tikka Kebab$18.99
- Tandoor Shrimp$18.99
- Pomfret$18.99
- Karimeen Tawa Fry$18.99
South Indian Specialties
- Idli (3 pieces)$7.99
Rice and lentils cooked in a special pot. Served with assorted chutneys and sambar.
- Milagai Podi Idli$8.99
Sliced idlies tossed with traditional gunpowder. Served with assorted chutneys.
- Medhu Vadai$9.99
Popular South Indian savory snack made from urad dal (black gram) or chana dal (chickpeas) batter. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
- Sambar Vada$9.99
Popular South Indian savory snack made from Lentil dal batter. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
- Rasam Vada$9.99
Popular South Indian savory snack made from Lentil dal batter. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
- Dhahi Vada$9.99
Popular South Indian savory snack made from Lentil dal batter. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
- Masala Vadai$9.99
Popular South Indian savory snack made from chana dal (chickpeas) batter. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
- Kara Paniyaram (Specials)$11.99
Rice and lentils cooked in a special pot with onion and green chili, served with chutney.
- Utthappam$9.99
Thick rice pancakes with your choice of toppings served with chutney & sambar.
- Pongal$8.99
Moong lentils, rice, spices and curry leaves make up this festive delight!
- Plain Dosa$9.99
single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe iron pan. Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Kal Dosa$3.99
Dosa traditionally done on a thick iron pan.
- Set Dosa$11.99
Two Dosas traditionally done on a thick iron pan. Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Ghee Dosa$9.99
single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe iron pan. Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Karam Podi Dosa$9.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Mysore Plain Dosa$9.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Cheese Dosa$10.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Mysore Masala Dosa$10.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Andhra Karam Dosa$10.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Madurai Malli Dosa$10.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Pondicherry Cheese Masala Dosa$12.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Egg Dosa$12.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Chicken Dosa$13.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Mutton Kheema Dosa$14.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Eral Thokku Dosa$14.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Rava Plain Dosa$13.99
- Rava Masala Dosa$13.99
- Onion Rava Plain Dosa$13.99
- Onion Rava Masala Dosa$13.99
- Veg Kothu Parotta$11.99
Popular in the Madurai region of tamilnadu vegetables mixed with minced Parotta and Salna (Spicy Sauce)
- Chicken Kothu Parotta$13.99
Popular in the Madurai region of tamilnadu Chicken mixed with minced Parotta and Salna (Spicy Sauce)
- EGG Kothu Parotta$11.99
Popular in the Madurai region of tamilnadu Egg mixed with minced Parotta and Salna (Spicy Sauce)
- Kheema Kothu Parotta (Minced meat)$14.99
Popular in the Madurai region of tamilnadu Meat mixed with minced Parotta and Salna (Spicy Sauce)
- Shrimp Kothu Parotta$14.99
Popular in the Madurai region of tamilnadu Shrimp mixed with minced Parotta and Salna (Spicy Sauce)
- Idiyappam with thenga paal$7.99
Traditional rice noodles (string hoppers), made by steaming the noodles. Served with coconut milk.
- Appam (Weekday Specials)$11.99
Hoppers served with coconut milk.
South Indian Combos
Indo Chinese
- Gobi manchurian Dry$13.99
Your favorite Cauliflower cooked with onions, ginger, garlic and mild spices with manchurian sauce.
- Chilli Specials (gravy or dry)$13.99
Chili peppers cooked to perfection with your choice of veg or Chicken.
- Gobi Lasuni$14.99
Cauliflower cooked with indo-chinese spices, kicked up a notch with garlicky flavor.
- Fried Rice$14.99
Fried rice made rich in indo-chinese style that is sure to pleasantly surprise you.
- Schezwan Fried rice$15.99
Hot and spicy, fried rice, bursting with flavors
- Rajni Special Chicken Fried Rice$16.99
Our chef’s special take on fried rice.
- Hakka Noodles$14.99
Stir fried soft hakka noodles cooked with veggies and indo-chinese sauces.
- Schezwan Noodles$15.99
Hot and spicy stir fried soft hakka noodles cooked with veggies and indo-chinese sauces.
- Rajni Special Chicken Noodles$16.99
Our chef’s signature hakka noodles dish.
- Gobi manchurian Gravy$13.99
Your favorite Cauliflower cooked with onions, ginger, garlic and mild spices with manchurian sauce.
- Babycorn manchurian Dry$13.99
Your favorite Babycorn cooked with onions, ginger, garlic and mild spices with manchurian sauce.
- Babycorn manchurian Gravy$13.99
Your favorite Babycorn cooked with onions, ginger, garlic and mild spices with manchurian sauce.
Curries
- Ennai Katharikai Vathal Kozhambu$13.99
Eggplant cooked in tamarind curry sauce. A south indian vegetarian delight.
- Vendaikai Karakozhambu$13.99
Okra cooked with ground spices and coconut.
- Guthi Vengaya Koora$13.99
Stuffed eggplant cooked with peanut and sesame seed sauce.
- Channa Masala$13.99
Chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs cooked to perfection.
- Palak Dal$13.99
Spinach, lentils, spices and herbs, cooked to deliciousness.
- Dal Tadka$13.99
Creamed lentils seasoned with ginger, garlic, onion and tomato.
- Mirapakaya Pattani Curry$13.99
Chili and green peas in a coconut and cashew gravy.
- Vegetable Kurma$13.99
South Indian Home style kurma recipe made with mixed veggies, coconut and spices.
- Palak Paneer$14.99
Paneer cubes in creamed spinach and fresh spices.
- Saag Panneer$14.99
Paneer cubes in creamed mustard greens and fresh spices.
- Paneer Butter Masala$14.99
Paneer cubes cooked in a rich and creamy gravy.
- Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
Paneer cubes cooked in a rich and creamy gravy.
- Malai Kofta$14.99
Paneer dumplings served in a rich and creamy gravy.
- Butter Chicken Masala$14.99
Chicken cooked with butter and tomato sauce.
- Chicken Milagu Kozhambu$14.99
Chicken spiced with black pepper in a south indian style curry.
- Andhra Chicken Curry$14.99
A fan favorite from the state of Andhra.
- Lamb Tikka Masala$17.99
Roasted Shrimp in a creamy tomato sauce.
- Karaikudi Chettinad Specials$13.99
Spices from the Karaikudi chettinad region accent the vegetarian or meat options
- Gongura Specials$15.99
Distinctive tangy flavor from the gongura leaves enriches the taste of the meat.
- Kadai Specials$13.99
Onion, peppers and spices produce a robust flavor with your choice of meat or veg.
- Goat Nanjilnadu$18.99
Signature goat curry from the southern part of the Tamilnadu state.
- Lamb Rogan Josh$17.99
Garlic, ginger and aromatic spices perfectly blend together with tender lamb pieces.
- Lamb Uppu Kari$17.99
Traditional lamb stir fry from the state of Tamilnadu.
- Meen Kozhambu$16.99
Choice of fish in a traditional south indian fish curry.
- Madras Chicken Curry$14.99
Popular chicken curry from the popular city of Chennai (fka Madras). Thick sauce with a slightly tangy flavor.
- Thanjavur Eral Thokku$19.99
Shrimp cooked in a thick tomato based masala from the chettinad region.
- Vindaloo Specials$14.99
Flavorful Portuguese Influenced dish made by cooking meat in vindaloo paste.
- Malabar Shrimp Curry$19.99
Originating from the southernmost region of the Kerala state, malabar curry curry perfectly blends with Shrimp.
- Royyala Iguru$19.99
Stir fried shrimp in an authentic masala from the state of Andhra.
- Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Paneer cubes cooked in a rich and creamy gravy.
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$16.99
Paneer cubes cooked in a rich and creamy gravy.
Biryani
- Vellore Veg Dum Biryani$13.99
From the vellore district in the state of Tamil Nadu comes this flavorful biryani for vegetarian lovers.
- Hyderabadi Dum Biryani$14.99
Spicy and flavorful biryani popular from Hyderabad with your choice of egg or meat.
- Dhaba Paneer Biryani$14.99
Biryani inspired by roadside restaurants in India.
- Rajni Special Chicken Biryani$16.99
Our chef’s special take on this signature dish.
- Goat Fry Biryani$16.99
Succulent bone-in, goat meat fried and cooked with this flavorful biryani.
- Mutton Keema Biryani$16.99
Juicy minced lamb in a flavorful biryani
- Seeraga Samba Thalapakatty Chicken Biryani$18.99
Biryani, cooked using fine grain seeraga samba (a south indian specialty) rice prepared in signature thalapakatty style.
- Seeraga Samba Ambur Goat Biryani$19.99
Biryani, cooked using fine grain seeraga samba (a south indian specialty) rice prepared in signature Ambur style.
- Malabar Shrimp Dum Biryani$19.99
Spicy shrimp masala layered with crisp fried onions and fragrant basmati rice, slow cooked to perfection.
Breads
- Plain Naan$2.99
Leavened flat bread originating from northern India.
- Butter Naan$3.50
Leavened flat bread coated with butter originating from northern India.
- Garlic Naan$3.99
Chopped garlic adds extra flavor to this flatbread.
- Chilli Garlic Naan$3.99
Flavorful bread, brushed with garlic butter and topped with spicy green chillies
- Peshawari Naan$3.99
Leavened bread, filled with desiccated coconut, sultanas (or raisins), and almonds.
- Tandoori Roti$2.99
Flatbread made with whole wheat and cooked in a tandoor oven.
- Tandoori Butter Roti$3.50
Flatbread made with whole wheat, coated with butter and cooked in a tandoor oven.
- Chapathi$2.99
Unleavened bread that is made of whole wheat flour and cooked on a griddle.
- Veechu Paratha (Malabar)$4.99
Soft, flaky bread that has its roots in Sri Lanka. Cooked on a griddle.
- Assorted Naans$9.99
Mixed varieties of Plain, Butter and Garlic Naan.
Desserts
- Kesari$6.99
Choice of Plain, Mango or Pineapple Semolina base with raisins and cashew create this classic indulgence.
- Gulab Jamun$6.99
Originally from Persia, this popular dish in India and Pakistan is made from. milk reduced to the consistency of a soft dough. Served in a sweet syrup and garnished with dried nuts.
- Rasmalai$6.99
Originally from the Bengal region, flattened special cheese soaked in cream and flavored with cardamom.
- Falooda (Mini)$8.99
Made with vermicelli, rose syrup, sweet basil seeds and milk. Served with ice cream.
- Elaneer Payasam$8.99
Tender coconut pulp and water added to kheer produces this delicious south indian delicacy.
- Gajar Ka Halwa$6.99
Who says carrots can’t be in desserts? Grated carrots cooked to perfection, with nuts, milk and sugar is certain to make you come back for more!
- Double Ka Meetha$6.99
Bread pudding made of fried bread slices soaked in hot milk with saffron and cardamom.
Beverages
- Lassi$3.99
Yogurt based beverage with a smoothie like consistency with your choice of flavoring
- Lassi Shots$5.99
Assorted flavors of lassi served in shot glasses. Yum!
- Neer Moru (ButterMilk)$3.99
Spiced buttermilk drink, south indian style that is perfect to beat the summer heat.
- Rose Milk$3.99
Popular refreshing beverage made with milk and rose syrup.
- Badham (Almond) Milk$3.99
Milk flavored with ground almonds, cardamom & saffron.
- Madras Filter Coffee$3.99
Traditional south Indian filter coffee beverage made by infusing frothed milk with a coffee decoction.
- Masala Chai$3.99
Chai tea with milk and a hint of cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon.
- Soda$2.50
Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, Thumbs Up
- Bottled water$1.50
Express Lunch
Express Lunch (Mon - Fri Takeout only)
- Vegetarian express lunch$7.99
Vegetable Pulav, Paneer Tikka Masala, Naan, Dessert, Soda
- Chicken express lunch$8.99
Chicken over rice, Chicken Tikka Masala, Naan, Dessert, Soda
- Goat or Lamb express lunch$9.99
Lamb or Goat over rice, Lamb Tikka Masala, Naan, Dessert, Soda
- Fish or Shrimp express lunch$10.99
Fish or Shrimp over rice, Fish or Shrimp Tikka Masala, Naan, Dessert, Soda
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
3230 Caliber St, Suite C101, Suwanee, GA 30024
Photos coming soon!