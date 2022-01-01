A map showing the location of Rajun CajunsView gallery
Seafood

Rajun Cajuns

review star

No reviews yet

904 Hwy 13 S

Columbia, MS 39429

Appetizers & Sides

French Fries

$2.49

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Hush Puppies

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Side Salad

$2.99

Onion Strings

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Fried Crab Claws

$13.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Crab Cakes

$13.99

Swamp Fries

$12.99

Shrimp Or Chicken Nachos Regular

$10.99

Nacho Supreme

$14.99

Boom Boom Shrimp

$7.99

Crab Dip

$13.99

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.99

Cheese C

$5.99

Kids Corner

Hamburger Kids

$6.99

Grilled Cheese Kids

$5.99

Shrimp Kids

$7.99

Chicken Kids

$7.99

Cheeseburger Kids

$7.49

Catfish Kids

$7.99

Salads

Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Catfish Salad

$11.99

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Soups

12oz Gumbo

$7.99

24oz Gumbo

$14.99

12oz Shrimp Etouffee

$8.99

24oz Shrimp Etouffee

$14.99

12oz Italian Wedding

$6.99

24oz Italian Wedding

$12.99

Cajun Favorites

Jambalaya

$12.99

Sausage, Shrimp, & Chicken Jambalaya

Red Beans & Rice with Sausage

$12.99

Red Beans & Rice with Sausage

Grilled Plates

Shirmp Plate Grilled

$15.99

Catfish Plate Grilled

$13.99

Chicken Tender Plate Grilled

$13.99

Crab Cake Plate Grilled

$18.99

Fried Plates

Catfish Plate

$12.99

Whole Catfish Plate

$12.99

Shrimp Plate

$14.99

Oyster Plate

$19.99

Softshell Crab Plate

$19.99

Chicken Tender Plate

$12.99

Seafood Platter

$23.99

1/2 & 1/2 Plates

Chicken & Fish Plate

$12.99

Chicken & Shrimp Plate

$14.99

Chicken & Oyster Plate

$19.99

Shrimp & Fish Plate

$14.99

Shrimp & Oyster Plate

$19.99

Fish & Oyster Plate

$19.99

Boiled Seafood

Boiled Shrimp Platter

$17.99

Boiled Seafood Platter (Dungness)

$44.99

Boiled Seafood Platter With Snow

$44.99

1lb Boiled Shrimp

$17.99

1\2lb Boiled Shrimp

$12.99

Corn

$1.50

Sausage

$1.50

Potatoes

$0.75

One Dung Cluster

$15.99

One Snow Cluster

$15.99

1 Dozen Blue Crabs

$29.99

AYCE Shrimp

$19.99

AYCE Shrimp 8 & Under

$12.99

Summer Items

Asian Cajun Chicken

$12.99

Asian Cajun Shrimp

$12.99

Fried Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Fried Shrimp Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$8.99

Fried Catfish Wrap

$7.99

Grilled Catfish Wrap

$7.99

Combo For Wrap Or Quesadillas

$3.49

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

8 Pc Wing

$9.99

12 Pc Wing

$13.99

Family Catfish

$39.99

Family Wings 2 Flavors

$42.99

Asian Cajun Family Pan

$45.00

12 Oz Cup Cheess

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Bbq SHRIMP Baked Potato

$9.99

Bbq Beef Baked Potato

$9.99

Grilled Shrimp BAKED potato

$9.99

Fried crawfish Tail Baked Potato

$9.99

AYCE Wings

$18.99

AYCE kids

$12.99

Po-Boys

Catfish Poboy

$10.99

Catfish Bun

$8.99

Oyster Poboy

$17.99

Oyster Bun

$11.99

Shrimp Poboy

$13.99

Shrimp Bun

$9.99

Softshell Crab Poboy

$19.99

Softshell Crab Bun

$13.99

Hot Sausage Poboy

$11.99

Hot Sausage Bun

$7.99

Roast Beef Poboy

$12.99

Roast Beef Bun

$9.99

Hamburger Poboy

$9.99

Hamburger Bun

$6.99

Chicken Poboy

$11.99

Chicken Bun

$8.99

Individual Items

One Softshell Crab

$13.99

One Piece Fish

$3.00

One Piece Chicken

$3.00

Order Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Order Grilled Shrimp

$12.99

Order Oysters

$17.99

One Piece Whole Catfish

$6.99

Garlic Bread

1/2 Loaf Garlic Bread

$2.00

W Loaf Garlic Bread

$4.00

Specials

Jambalaya Lunch

$10.99

Red Bean Lunch

$10.99

Fish Plate Lunch

$10.99

Burger Lunch

$7.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad Lunch

$10.99

Blackened Catfish pasta

$13.99

Boom Boom Shrimp Wrap Lunch

$10.99

Grilled Catfish Wrap Lunch

$10.99

Fried Catfish Wrap Lunch

$10.99

Boom Boom Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp Wrap With Sweet Fries

$11.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Chk Wrap Lumch

$10.99

Meatloaf Lunch Special

$10.99

Mac&cheese Beef Special

$11.99

Shrimp Etouffee Special

$17.99

Asian Cajun Shrimp Lunch

$11.99

Asian Cajun Chk Lunch

$11.99

Oysters On The 1\2 Shell Dozen

$14.99

8oz Chicken Salad

$7.99

Boom Boom Po-Boy Special

$10.99

BLT Wrap Special

$10.99

1\2 Shrimp Po-Boy Special

$10.99

All You Can Fried Fish Shrimp

$16.99

Burger Special

$8.50

Desserts

Brownie

$2.49

Cinnamon Roll

$3.29

Cake

$2.99

Mini Pecan Pie

$3.49

Peach Cobbler

$3.49

Bread Pudding

$3.25

Cookies

$2.89

Credit card fee

Fee Credit Card

$1.00

Tshirt

$12.99

Drinks

Kids Drink

$1.00

Medium Drink

$2.19

Large Drink

$3.19

Water Cup

$0.25

Free Hero Drink

Beer

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
