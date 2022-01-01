Seafood
Rajun Cajuns
No reviews yet
904 Hwy 13 S
Columbia, MS 39429
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers & Sides
French Fries
$2.49
French Fries
Fried Pickles
$6.99
Fried Pickles
Hush Puppies
$3.49
Hush Puppies
Cole Slaw
$2.49
Cole Slaw
Side Salad
$2.99
Side Salad
Onion Strings
$5.99
Onion Strings
Fried Mushrooms
$6.99
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Crab Claws
$13.99
Fried Crab Claws
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.99
Crab Cakes
$13.99
Swamp Fries
$12.99
Shrimp Or Chicken Nachos Regular
$10.99
Nacho Supreme
$14.99
Boom Boom Shrimp
$7.99
Crab Dip
$13.99
Pulled Pork Nachos
$10.99
Cheese C
$5.99
Kids Corner
Soups
Cajun Favorites
Grilled Plates
Fried Plates
1/2 & 1/2 Plates
Boiled Seafood
Boiled Shrimp Platter
$17.99
Boiled Shrimp Platter
Boiled Seafood Platter (Dungness)
$44.99
Boiled Seafood Platter
Boiled Seafood Platter With Snow
$44.99
1lb Boiled Shrimp
$17.99
1\2lb Boiled Shrimp
$12.99
Corn
$1.50
Sausage
$1.50
Potatoes
$0.75
One Dung Cluster
$15.99
One Snow Cluster
$15.99
1 Dozen Blue Crabs
$29.99
AYCE Shrimp
$19.99
AYCE Shrimp 8 & Under
$12.99
Summer Items
Asian Cajun Chicken
$12.99
Asian Cajun Shrimp
$12.99
Fried Chicken Wrap
$8.99
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$8.99
Fried Shrimp Wrap
$8.99
Grilled Shrimp Wrap
$8.99
Fried Catfish Wrap
$7.99
Grilled Catfish Wrap
$7.99
Combo For Wrap Or Quesadillas
$3.49
Shrimp Quesadilla
$8.99
Chicken Quesadilla
$8.99
8 Pc Wing
$9.99
12 Pc Wing
$13.99
Family Catfish
$39.99
Family Wings 2 Flavors
$42.99
Asian Cajun Family Pan
$45.00
12 Oz Cup Cheess
$7.99
Cheese Quesadilla
$4.99
Bbq SHRIMP Baked Potato
$9.99
Bbq Beef Baked Potato
$9.99
Grilled Shrimp BAKED potato
$9.99
Fried crawfish Tail Baked Potato
$9.99
AYCE Wings
$18.99
AYCE kids
$12.99
Po-Boys
Catfish Poboy
$10.99
Catfish Bun
$8.99
Oyster Poboy
$17.99
Oyster Bun
$11.99
Shrimp Poboy
$13.99
Shrimp Bun
$9.99
Softshell Crab Poboy
$19.99
Softshell Crab Bun
$13.99
Hot Sausage Poboy
$11.99
Hot Sausage Bun
$7.99
Roast Beef Poboy
$12.99
Roast Beef Bun
$9.99
Hamburger Poboy
$9.99
Hamburger Bun
$6.99
Chicken Poboy
$11.99
Chicken Bun
$8.99
Individual Items
Garlic Bread
Specials
Jambalaya Lunch
$10.99
Red Bean Lunch
$10.99
Fish Plate Lunch
$10.99
Burger Lunch
$7.99
Grilled Shrimp Salad Lunch
$10.99
Blackened Catfish pasta
$13.99
Boom Boom Shrimp Wrap Lunch
$10.99
Grilled Catfish Wrap Lunch
$10.99
Fried Catfish Wrap Lunch
$10.99
Boom Boom Chicken Salad
$10.99
Grilled Shrimp Wrap With Sweet Fries
$11.99
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$10.99
Chk Wrap Lumch
$10.99
Meatloaf Lunch Special
$10.99
Mac&cheese Beef Special
$11.99
Shrimp Etouffee Special
$17.99
Asian Cajun Shrimp Lunch
$11.99
Asian Cajun Chk Lunch
$11.99
Oysters On The 1\2 Shell Dozen
$14.99
8oz Chicken Salad
$7.99
Boom Boom Po-Boy Special
$10.99
BLT Wrap Special
$10.99
1\2 Shrimp Po-Boy Special
$10.99
All You Can Fried Fish Shrimp
$16.99
Burger Special
$8.50
Desserts
Credit card fee
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
904 Hwy 13 S, Columbia, MS 39429
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
More near Columbia
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Covington
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Mandeville
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Bay Saint Louis
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Slidell
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Brandon
Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.