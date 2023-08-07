RÁK THAI
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located in the heart of Grand Rapids, RAK THAI is an eatery within the Downtown Market. We wok up to order your Thai favorites in minutes. Pair one of our many bubble teas with your favorite dish today!
Location
435 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mudpenny Roosevelt Park - 570 Grandville Ave SW,
No Reviews
570 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurant
Mudpenny - Roastery - MudPenny Roastery
No Reviews
570 Grandville Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
More near Grand Rapids