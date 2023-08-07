Popular Items

Peanut Curry

$13.00

Market veggies wok tossed in peanut red curry, served with steamed rice.

Crab Cheese

$7.00

5x Cream cheese, spring onions, imitation crabmeat in wonton shell, fried crispy and served with sweet plum sauce.


BOBA TEAS/DRINKS

Bubble Tea

$5.50+

Jasmine tea infused with milk tea or fruit tea flavors served over tapioca pearls

Special-Teas

$6.50+
Rakfreshers

$5.50+

Butterfly Pea Tea, Lemonade and your choice of flavor served over Tapioca Pearls

TEAS/LEMONADES

$5.00+

Dasani

$2.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

MOCHI DONUTS

Japanese rice cake donuts fried crispy and topped with many unique and delicious toppings!
Single Donut

$3.50
Half Dozen (6)

$19.50
Dozen (12)

$36.00

APPETIZERS

Springrolls

$5.00

2x Shredded veggies, bean thread noodles, fried crispy and served with sweet plum sauce.

Crab Cheese

$7.00

5x Cream cheese, spring onions, imitation crabmeat in wonton shell, fried crispy and served with sweet plum sauce.

Rak Fries

$6.00

Crispy french fries, seasoned with Thai coconut basil garlic salt, served with sriracha ketchup.

Rakstickers

$8.00

6x Pork & veggies fried dumplings, served with soy sauce.

Crab Cheese Nachos

$14.00

Crispy wonton chips, cream cheese queso, shredded imitation crabmeat, scallions and sweet Thai chili sauce drizzles.

ENTREES

Pad Thai

$12.00

Thin rice noodles, onions, & egg wok tossed in tamarind fish sauce, cilantro & peanuts. Garnished with beansprouts, carrots and lime wedge.

Curry Pad Thai

$13.00

Thin rice noodles, onions,& eggs wok tossed in tamarind red curry sauce, cilantro & peanuts. Garnished with bean sprouts, carrots and lime wedge.

Curry Noodles

$13.00

Thin rice noodles, eggs, peas & carrots, scallions wok tossed in red curry sauce & cilantro. Garnished with beansprouts, carrots and lime wedge.

Pad See Yu

$12.00

Wide rice noodles, eggs, & broccoli in garlic sweet soy. Garnished with beansprouts, carrots and lime wedge.

Drunken Noodles

$13.00

Wide rice noodles, eggs, basil, market veggies in garlic wine soy. Garnished with beansprouts, carrots, and lime wedge.

Peanut Noodles

$13.00

Wide rice noodles, market veggies in peanut red curry sauce. Garnished with beansprouts, carrots and lime wedge.

Rak Fried Rice

$12.00

Onions, peas, carrots & eggs wok fried in garlic soy, garnished with shredded carrots.

Curry Fried Rice

$13.00

Scallions, peas, carrots, & egg wok fried in red curry sauce, garnished with shredded carrots.

Kimchi Fried Rice

$13.00

Kimchi, egg & onions wok fried in garlic soy, garnished with sesame seeds, sprouts and citrus wedge.

Basil Fried Rice

$12.00

Basil, onions & eggs wok fried in garlic soy, garnished with shredded carrots.

Bangkok Tango

$12.00

Market veggies wok tossed in garlic soy, served with steamed rice.

Coconut Lemongrass

$13.00

Market veggies wok tossed in red curry, served with steamed rice.

Peanut Curry

$13.00

Market veggies wok tossed in peanut red curry, served with steamed rice.

Bangkok Bulgogi

$15.00

Thin sliced beef, onions, scallions tossed in sweet sesame soy, served with steamed rice and garnished with sesame seeds and kimchi.

Orange Chicken

$15.00

Breaded chicken in sweet orange glaze, served with steamed rice and topped with sesame seeds.

Pad Krapow

$14.00

Ground pork, minced yellow onions, bell peppers, garlic, basil wok fried in garlic soy sauce and topped with a sunny side up egg & scallions. Served with a side of steamed rice.

EXTRAS

Side of Steamed Rice

$3.00

Steamed Noodles

$3.00

Side of Fried Rice

$5.00

Side of Steamed Beef

$8.00

8oz of steamed beef. No sauce.

Side of Steamed Shrimp

$8.00

8oz of steamed shrimp. No sauce.

Side of Steamed Chicken

$6.00

8oz of steamed chicken. No sauce.

Side of Steamed Tofu

$5.00

12 pieces of steamed tofu. No sauce.

Side of Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Side of Fried Tofu

$5.00

12 pieces of Fried Tofu. No sauce.

Kimchi Sides

$4.00

Extra 8oz Sauces

$2.00