Rakar Dumpling House

review star

No reviews yet

4971 West 135th Street

Leawood, KS 66224

Food

Dumplings

Beef Dumplings

Beef Dumplings

$6.00

8 house-made dumplings filled with beef, cabbage, onions, and ginger. Enjoy boiled, steamed, pan-fried, or fried. Served with a variety of sauces.

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$6.00

8 house-made dumplings filled with pork, cabbage, onions, and ginger. Enjoy boiled, steamed, pan-fried, or fried. Served with a variety of sauces.

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$6.00

8 house-made dumplings filled with cabbage, carrots, corn, shiitake mushrooms, tree ear mushrooms, and rice vermicelli. Enjoy boiled, steamed, pan-fried, or fried. Served with a variety of sauces.

Fish Dumplings

Fish Dumplings

$8.00

8 house-made dumplings filled with fish, Napa cabbage, and onions. Enjoy boiled, steamed, pan-fried, or fried. Served with a variety of sauces.

Appetizers

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$9.00

6 golden brown and crispy wontons filled with rich cream cheese blended with imitation crab meat.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$5.00

2 wonton rolls filled with pork and vegetables.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$5.00

2 crispy rolls filled with vegetables.

Sesame Shrimp*

Sesame Shrimp*

$9.00

Crispy shrimp dressed in a tangy sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds. *Dish contains shellfish.

Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$6.00

Sprinkled with salt.

Fried Steamed Buns with Sweetened Condensed Milk Dip

Fried Steamed Buns with Sweetened Condensed Milk Dip

$5.00

5 steamed buns lightly fried and served with sweetened condensed milk dip.

Fried Sesame Balls

Fried Sesame Balls

$5.00

6 sesame-coated sticky rice balls filled with red bean paste. Fried until crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Refreshing sweet-and-sour pickled cucumber sticks.

Julienned Potato Salad

Julienned Potato Salad

$6.00

Julienned potatoes cooked with a drizzle of vinegar. Served cold.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sweet, salty, crispy, and chewy sweet potato fries.

Snacking Peanuts

Snacking Peanuts

$3.00

Sautéed peanuts with a dash of salt.

Soft Boiled Lu Shui Egg†

Soft Boiled Lu Shui Egg†

$1.50

Soft boiled egg steeped in an aromatic marinade. †Consuming undercooked eggs may lead to food borne illness.

Sweet and Sour Coleslaw

Sweet and Sour Coleslaw

$6.00

Crunchy pickled shredded cabbage and carrots.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Crisp seaweed sprinkled with sesame seeds, mixed with a sweet and refreshing dressing.

Soups

Made with chicken broth.
Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$4.00

Made with chicken broth.

Hot and Sour Soup

Hot and Sour Soup

$5.00

Made with chicken broth.

Luo Song Tang

Luo Song Tang

$6.00

Rich tomato stew filled with hearty chunks of cabbage, carrots, onions, and sliced beef.

Rice Dishes

Glazed Char Siu

Glazed Char Siu

$15.00

Cantonese-style barbecued pork brushed with honey glaze. Served with steamed rice.

Braised Chicken Thigh with Marinaded Egg

Braised Chicken Thigh with Marinaded Egg

$15.00

Braised chicken thigh paired with a marinated egg. Served with steamed rice.

Steamed Mixed Seasonal Vegetables

Steamed Mixed Seasonal Vegetables

$13.00

Steamed Napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, and tree ear mushrooms. Served with steamed rice.

Stir-Fried Julienned Potatoes

Stir-Fried Julienned Potatoes

$13.00

Stir-fried julienned potatoes and carrots. Served with steamed rice.

Noodle Bowls

Beef Lo Mein

Beef Lo Mein

$12.00

Lo Mein noodles stir fried with sliced beef, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, scallions, and onions.

Roast Pork Lo Mein

Roast Pork Lo Mein

$12.00

Lo Mein noodles stir fried with char siu roast pork, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, scallions, and onions.

Chicken Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

$12.00

Lo Mein noodles stir fried with chicken, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, scallions, and onions.

Vegetable Lo Mein

Vegetable Lo Mein

$12.00

Lo Mein noodles stir fried with bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, tree ear mushrooms, scallions, and onions.

Pork Zha Jiang Noodles

Pork Zha Jiang Noodles

$14.00

Chewy noodles served with a rich and meaty sauce. Topped with julienned cucumbers.

Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$12.00

Fried rice stir-fried with sliced beef, green peas, onions, and scallions.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Fried rice stir-fried with chicken, green peas, onions, and scallions.

Roast Pork Fried Rice

Roast Pork Fried Rice

$12.00

Fried rice stir-fried with char siu roast pork, green peas, onions, and scallions.

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Fried rice stir-fried with bean sprouts, broccoli, carrots, corn, green peas, onions, and scallions.

Beverages

Bubble & Milk Teas

Classic Bubble Tea

Classic Bubble Tea

$6.00
Jasmine Bubble Tea

Jasmine Bubble Tea

$6.00
Taro Bubble Tea

Taro Bubble Tea

$6.00
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.00

Fruit Teas

Sweetened Lemon Black Tea

Sweetened Lemon Black Tea

$5.50
Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$5.50
Mango & Passion Fruit Green Tea

Mango & Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.50
Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.50

Ice Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.50

Soft Drinks & Bottled Water

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$3.00
IBC Root Beer

IBC Root Beer

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Tropicana Apple Juice

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.00
Tropicana Cranberry Juice

Tropicana Cranberry Juice

$2.00
S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00
Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$1.50

Hot Teas & Coffee

Tie Guan Yin 鐵觀音

Tie Guan Yin 鐵觀音

$5.00

Highly aromatic oolong tea. Prepared in teabags.

Jasmine Tea 茉莉花

Jasmine Tea 茉莉花

$5.00

Fragrant and subtly sweet jasmine-scented green tea. Prepared in tea bags.

Chrysanthemum & Goji 菊花枸杞

Chrysanthemum & Goji 菊花枸杞

$5.00

Wild chrysanthemum tea leaves and goji berries brewed in green tea. Prepared in teabags.

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Cookies

Almond Cookies

Almond Cookies

$2.00

4 almond cookies.

Fortune Cookies

Fortune Cookies

$2.00

8 fortune cookies.

Frozen Dumplings

Perfect for parties, gatherings, and last-minute activities.
Frozen Beef Dumplings (50)

Frozen Beef Dumplings (50)

$20.00

50 frozen house-made dumplings filled with beef, cabbage, onions, and ginger. Take home and prepare yourself. Perfect for parties and busy weeknights.

Frozen Pork Dumplings (50)

Frozen Pork Dumplings (50)

$20.00

50 frozen house-made dumplings filled with pork, cabbage, onions, and ginger. Take home and prepare yourself. Perfect for parties and busy weeknights.

Frozen Vegetable Dumplings (50)

Frozen Vegetable Dumplings (50)

$20.00

50 frozen house-made dumplings filled with cabbage, carrots, corn, shiitake mushrooms, tree ear mushrooms, and rice vermicelli. Take home and prepare yourself. Perfect for parties and busy weeknights.

Frozen Fish Dumplings (50)

Frozen Fish Dumplings (50)

$30.00

50 frozen house-made dumplings filled with fish, Napa cabbage, and onions. Take home and prepare yourself. Perfect for parties and busy weeknights.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Website

Location

4971 West 135th Street, Leawood, KS 66224

Directions

