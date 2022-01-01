Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Convoy #102

Spicy Miso Tonkotsu

$17.95

Miso (fermented soy bean inoculated with koji) base blended into our original tonkotsu broth, accented with our special akadama (3-spice) ball. Served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg