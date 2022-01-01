Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Convoy #102

review star

No reviews yet

4646 CONVOY ST #102

SAN DIEGO, CA 92111

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Spicy Miso Tonkotsu
Black Edition Ramen

Raki Starters

Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$5.95

Steamed and tossed in natural sea salt

Garlic Edamame

$6.00

Sautéed garlic and Ichimi chili powder

Wagyu Edamame

$6.95

Cucumber & Tomato

$9.95

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

Crispy firm tofu served in flavorful tsuyu sauce with scallions and shredded nori

Ikageso Karaage

Ikageso Karaage

$14.95

Double breaded squid legs, deep fried to a light crisp, served with house made aioli

Stuffed Jalapeño Tempura

Stuffed Jalapeño Tempura

$12.95

Imitation crab stuffed fresh jalapeños. Golden batter, sauced with eel sauce and Japanese spicy mayo. Topped with katsuobushi (bonito flakes)

Takoyaki

$12.95

Rounded crispy battered chopped octopus. Sauced with mustard mayo and okonomiyaki, topped with katsuobushi (bonito flakes)

Side Oxtail

$16.40

White Rice

$4.00

Yaki Gyoza

$12.95

Crispy Gyoza

$12.95

Teppan Veggies Gyoza

$11.95

Crispy Veggie Gyoza

$11.95

3pc Karaage

$5.95

3pc Crispy Gyoza

$6.95

Raki Sushi

Classic California Roll

$9.95

Crispy Crunchy Roll

$13.95

Raki Raki Roll

$14.95

Spicy California Roll

$13.95

Cucumber & Avocado Roll

$9.00

Raki Ramen & Tsukemen

Original Chicken

Original Chicken

$14.95

Shio base (salt tare) signature chicken broth, elevated with fresh vegetables and natural chicken oils. Served with scallions, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, roasted nori and goma seeds

Signature Shoyu

Signature Shoyu

$15.95

Shoyu (soy sauce base) signature chicken ramen. Light yet rich with flavors. Served with scallions, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo, ajitsuke egg, roasted nori and goma seeds

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.95

Our original Hakata tonkotsu broth topped with scallions, ankake beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted sesame, and an ajitsuke egg

Yokohama Shoyu

$15.95
Black Edition Ramen

Black Edition Ramen

$17.40

Shio (salt tare) accented with mayo (smoked garlic oil) with tonkotsu broth, served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg

Red Edition Ramen

Red Edition Ramen

$17.40

Takano-tsume red chili peppers, dehydrated shallots, minced garlic, mixed red spices and concentrated chili oil over our original tonkotsu broth. Topped with scallions, ankake beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted sesame, and ajitsuke egg

Miso Tonkotsu Ramen

Miso Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.95

Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth, served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg

Spicy Miso Tonkotsu

Spicy Miso Tonkotsu

$17.95

Miso (fermented soy bean inoculated with koji) base blended into our original tonkotsu broth, accented with our special akadama (3-spice) ball. Served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg

Curry Ramen

Curry Ramen

$19.95

Tonkotsu broth emerged with our personal Setagaya 27 Curry. Topped with blanched cabbage, scallions, salted corn, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds and ajitsuke egg

Raki Tantamen

$22.95
Kimchee Ramen

Kimchee Ramen

$22.40

Premium fermented kimchee, chopped underbelly sizzled in spicy koji. Topped over akadama (3-spice) tonkotsu broth. Served with konbu marinated tofu cutlets, sautéed beansprouts, scallions, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg

Kurobuta Ramen

$22.95

Oxtail Ramen

$22.95
Vegetarian Ramen

Vegetarian Ramen

$18.95

Mixed vegetables, miso base broth. Topped with scallions, wakame seaweed, cured bamboo, blanched cabbage, konbu marinated tofu cutlets, salted corn and roasted goma seeds

Tonkotsu Tsukemen

$19.95

Miso Tonkotsu Tsukemen

$21.95

Spicy Miso Tsukemen

$22.95

Oxtail Tsukemen

$23.95

Raki Curry & Rice

Chicken Teriyaki-Don

$12.95

Katsu-Don

$14.95

Chicken Katsu-Don

$14.95

Underbelly Oyako-Don

$14.95

Sesame Tofu-Don

$13.95

Yakiniku Don

$15.95

Kurobuta Don

$15.95

Crispy Underbelly Don

$15.95

Curry Tonkatsu Don

$14.95

JCK Karaage w/Curry Don

$14.95

Tonkatsu Curry

$22.95

Chicken Katsu Curry

$21.95

Crispy Gyoza Curry

$21.95

Kurobuta Rib Curry

$22.95

Side of Curry Sauce

$5.95

JCK

Chicken Karaage

$14.95

The original chicken karaage, now with JCK fiery options!

Chick-N-Chips

$12.95

Crispy Karaage Chick-N-Chips. Antibiotic fresh chicken strips and a side of honey butter French fries, served with spicy honey and fiery red sauce

Dream Come True

$29.00

Original or Fiery Red Crispy Karaage, jumbo gyoza, takoyaki, and a Rakiraki Sushi Roll, served with our signature in house sauces

Togarashi Fries

$4.40

Sea Salt Fries

$4.40

Super Goma Coleslaw

$4.40

NA Drink

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Apple Juice 16oz

$3.00

Strawberry Ramune

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Canned Green Tea

$3.25

Peach Lemonade

$3.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.50

Orange Juice 16oz

$4.95

Sake

Strawberry Nigori

$19.00

Sayuri Nigori 300mL

$18.00

Sayuri Nigori 720mL

$37.00Out of stock

Yuki Strawberry Nigori

$22.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$11.95

Suigei "Drunken Whale" 300mL

$23.00

Suigei "Drunken Whale" 720mL

$55.00

Mutsu Otokoyama Chokara

$23.00

Shirakabegura Kimoto Junmai

$45.00

Coconut Nigori

$13.00

Soju

Apple

$10.00Out of stock

Peach

$10.00

Strawberry

$10.00

Yogurt

$10.00Out of stock

Tropical

$10.00

Lychee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
