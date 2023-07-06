A map showing the location of Rakki SushiView gallery

Rakki Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

3655 NW 107th Ave

Doral, FL 33178

Food

Appetizer

Rakki House Salad

Rakki House Salad

$9.00

iceberg, tomato, rice chips, buttermilk nori dressing

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

tofu, wakame, scallion

Seaweed Salad

$8.00
Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

From Temaki Counter

Kanpachi

$8.00

pineapple, chipotle, tomato, onion, koji

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$8.00

green curry, lime, cilantro

The Signature Set

The Signature Set

$29.95

Chef's choice of 4 fish and 1 veggie.

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$7.00

crispy shallots

X.O. Scallop

X.O. Scallop

$8.00

tobiko, lemon

Eggplant

Eggplant

$6.00

horn pepper, century egg

Shitake

$7.00

scallions

Crispy Tofu Chimichurri

$6.00

micro cilantro

Cucumber Black Sesame

$5.00

shiso, plum

Everything Smoked Salmon

Everything Smoked Salmon

$8.00

tomato, capers, onion cream

Spicy Crab Dynamite

Spicy Crab Dynamite

$10.00

Bowl

Sake Bowl

Sake Bowl

$20.00

served with cucumber, edamame, yuzu avocado, scallions, seaweed salad with your choice of sauce&base (up to two options)

Maguro Bowl

Maguro Bowl

$22.00

served with cucumber, edamame, yuzu avocado, scallions, seaweed salad with your choice of sauce&base (up to two options)

Kani Bowl

$22.00

served with cucumber, edamame, yuzu avocado, scallions, seaweed salad with your choice of sauce&base (up to two options)

Hamachi Bowl

$22.00

served with cucumber, edamame, yuzu avocado, scallions, seaweed salad with your choice of sauce&base (up to two options)

Rakki Lucky Bowl

$24.00

served with cucumber, edamame, yuzu avocado, scallions, seaweed salad with your choice of sauce&base (up to two options)

Yasai Bowl

$17.00

served with cucumber, edamame, yuzu avocado, scallions, seaweed salad with your choice of sauce&base (up to two options)

Maki Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.00

Hamachi Roll

$9.00

Eel Cucumber Avocado Roll

$9.00
California Roll

California Roll

$10.00

made with wild blue crab

Negihama Roll

$10.00

hamachi, scallion, wasabi

Negitoro Roll

$14.00

fatty tuna, scallions, wasabi

Yasai Roll

$9.00

assorted vegetables

Rakki lucky Roll

Rakki lucky Roll

$14.00

salmon, yellowtail, ginger, pickle daikon, avocado, wakame, braised shiitake

Nigiri

Otoro Nigiri

$14.00

fatty tuna

Chutoro Nigiri

$12.00

medium fatty tuna

Akami Nigiri

$8.00

lean tuna

Maguro Nigiri

$6.00

yellowfin tuna

Sake Nigiri

$6.00

scottish salmon

Hamachi Nigiri

$8.00

japanese yellowtail

Shima Aji Nigiri

$9.00

striped jack

Kanpachi Nigiri

$9.00

amberjack

Ikura Nigiri

$9.00

marinated salmon roe

Madai Nigiri

$7.00

japanese seabream

Hirame Nigiri

$6.00

fluke

Hotate Nigiri

$7.00

hokkaido scallop

Unagi Nigiri

$9.00

freshwater eel

Botan Ebi Nigiri

$8.00

sweet shrimp

Omakase

Omakase

$80.00

assorted 12pcs fish with one maki. Daily fish

Drink

Soda

Hibiscus Rose Seltzer

$6.00

Cucumber Seltzer

$6.00

Yuzu Seltzer

$6.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3655 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL 33178

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

