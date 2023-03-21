Las Montañas Natural Decaf (12oz bag)

$18.00

Cocoa, Cherry, Lemon About this Coffee: The Colombia Las Montañas EA Natural Decaf is a medium bodied balanced cup with notes of cocoa, cherry and a lemon finish. It is decaffeinated using Ethyl Acetate (EA). In this method the green beans are steamed or soaked to expand the beans for caffeine extraction. The expanded beans are then soaked in EA, which bonds with the caffeine molecules and breaks them away from the bean. The decaffeinated coffee is then removed from the EA solvent and rinsed thoroughly. EA is a naturally occurring organic compound found in fruits and vegetables that is synthesized for coffee decaffeination.