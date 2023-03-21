Restaurant header imageView gallery

RĀKO

review star

No reviews yet

2016 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Baklava Latte
Black Salt Vanilla Latte
Vanilla Latte

Coffee Bar

Espresso Drinks

Americano

Americano

$3.50

A double shot of espresso with hot water.

Baklava Latte

Baklava Latte

$5.25

Made with our house-made spiced honey syrup infused with cardamom, cinnamon, and clove.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with 4 ounces of foamy steamed milk.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

A double shot of espresso with 2 ounces of steamed milk, creating the perfect balance of espresso to milk.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

A double shot of our Ethiopian espresso blend.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with 4 ounces of steamed milk. Think of it as the same ratio of coffee to milk as a cappuccino, but with the texture of a latte.

Latte

Latte

$4.50

A double shot of espresso with 10 ounces of milk.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75

A double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of foam.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.25

A double shot of espresso with 10 ounces of milk and our house-made chocolate syrup.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Made with our house-made vanilla syrup.

Black Salt Vanilla Latte

Black Salt Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Made with our house-made vanilla syrup and topped with activated charcoal sea salt, creating a salty-sweet treat.

Filter Coffee

Drip

$4.00

Our washed Guatemalan coffee brewed hot and fresh.

Pour Over

Pour Over

$5.00

Select one of our coffees to be manually brewed creating a unique cup made just for you.

Single Origin Cold Brew

$4.00

Using our single origin Sidamo Kercha brewed cold for a nice refreshing drink.

Other Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Our house-made chocolate syrup mixed with your choice of milk. Good for the kids and kids-at-heart.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Steamed milk over our house-made chocolate syrup.

Vanilla Steamer

$3.50

Steamed milk over our house-made vanilla syrup.

Tea

Earl Grey

$4.00

Your bold afternoon tea time cup of bliss. Our Organic Earl Grey tea is a loose leaf blend of black teas that are hand picked from select gardens in Sri Lanka. These full bodied leaves are hand blended with oil of bergamot to create a superb citrus and floral cup of tea.

Jasmine Passionfruit

$4.00

This award winning blend of select black and green teas, jasmine blossoms, and passionfruit essence has a long lasting, sweet flavor and astounding aroma for a perfect well-rounded cup. Enjoy this black and green tea mix as a stunning hot tea or refreshing iced tea.

Chamomile Clementine

$4.00

An organic chamomile tea blend that delivers both sweet and velvety flavor notes. This tisane is a light, citrus brew. Enjoy a light, relaxing cup of organic chamomile tea blend!

Assam

Assam

$4.00Out of stock

Rich, malty, and smooth black tea.

Matcha Latte

$5.00

With light, refreshing, smooth tasting notes and combined with steamed milk, this Matcha blend is certain to delight all of your senses.

Honey Matcha Latte

$5.00

With light, refreshing, and smooth tasting notes and combined with steamed milk and a touch of honey, this Matcha blend is certain to delight all of your senses.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50

Mixed with milk, our chai base is a rich blend of black tea, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and vanilla.

London Fog

$5.50

Our earl grey concentrate combined with steamed milk and a bit of vanilla. Perfect for a rainy day!

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll (District Doughnut)

$5.95

Funfetti Bites (District - 3 pcs)

$6.00

Apple Cider Doughnut (District)

$4.95

Brown Butter Doughnut (District)

$4.95

Chocolate Funfetti Doughnut (District)

$4.95

Old Fashioned Doughnut (District)

$4.95

Pumpkin Glazed Doughnut (District)

$4.95

Vanilla Bean Doughnut (District)

$4.95

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Flaky Croissant laced with almond paste, sliced almonds and powdered sugar

Baklava Croissant

Baklava Croissant

$4.50

Flaky croissant filled with pistachio cream studded with toasted pistachios.

Chocolate Mocha Glaze Croissant

Chocolate Mocha Glaze Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Flaky croissant, vanilla cream filled and glazed with a mocha glaze.

Chocolate Truffle Cake

Chocolate Truffle Cake

$8.00

Rich Chocolate mousse, truffle chocolate cake and mirrored chocolate glaze. A perfect side to your favorite espresso drink, hot or cold.

Lemon Bars

Lemon Bars

$6.00Out of stock

Shortbread Crust with Lemon curd and Powdered Sugar. Pair with Hot tea or Iced Chai.

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Butter Croissant, House baked daily

Raspberry Linzer Bar

Raspberry Linzer Bar

$6.00

Spiced almond crust studded with Raspberry jam. A great pairing for a breakfast or afternoon treat.

Ricotta Pistachio Cake

Ricotta Pistachio Cake

$7.00

Sweet whipped Ricotta and lemon cake with toasted pistachios.

Strawberry Cookies

Strawberry Cookies

$4.00

Butter Shortbread cookies topped with Strawberry jam. 3 pcs per order.

Merch

Coffee Equipment

Fellow French Press

$129.00

Fellow Stagg X Pour Over Dripper

$60.00

Fellow Junior Cups (2.3oz)

$35.00

Fellow Joey Mug (8oz)

$25.00

Fellow Atmos Glass (0.7L)

$27.50

Fellow Atmos Glass (1.2L)

$35.00

Fellow Carter Move Mug (12oz)

$30.00

Fellow Raven Stovetop Kettle + Tea Steeper

$79.00

Origami Dripper M

$35.00

Origami Filters M

$8.80

Origami Aroma Flavor Cup (200mL)

$25.00

WPM Milk Pitcher (450mL)

$36.00

Stickers

Rako Sticker

$2.50

Save Me Earth Sticker

$4.00

Other Stickers

$5.00

Retail Coffee

Espresso Blend (12oz bag)

Espresso Blend (12oz bag)

$18.00

Candied Ginger - Cocoa - Blackberry Tart 12oz, Whole Bean About this Coffee: Heavy body with rich notes of cocoa and candied ginger, with a dark fruit finish. This espresso blend consists of two direct sourced coffees - a lowland natural sun-dried Harar, and a highland washed Sidamo. The brightness of the highland coffee compliments the winey earthiness of the lowland coffee, making for an unforgettable espresso.

Harimau Tiger (12oz bag)

Harimau Tiger (12oz bag)

$20.00

Cocoa, Molasses, Grapefruit, Tobacco About this Coffee: This coffee is a balancing act of sweet, herbaceous, and savory. Heavy bodied, low acidity and notes of cocoa, molasses, and grapefruit with a smoky tobacco finish.

Hue Hue Waykan (12oz bag)

Hue Hue Waykan (12oz bag)

$20.00

Brown Sugar, Milk Chocolate, Lemon Zest About this Coffee:The HueHue (Way-way) Waykan has a pleasant crisp acidity reminiscent of lemon zest, balanced by brown sugar and milk chocolate notes

Las Montañas Natural Decaf (12oz bag)

Las Montañas Natural Decaf (12oz bag)

$18.00

Cocoa, Cherry, Lemon About this Coffee: The Colombia Las Montañas EA Natural Decaf is a medium bodied balanced cup with notes of cocoa, cherry and a lemon finish. It is decaffeinated using Ethyl Acetate (EA). In this method the green beans are steamed or soaked to expand the beans for caffeine extraction. The expanded beans are then soaked in EA, which bonds with the caffeine molecules and breaks them away from the bean. The decaffeinated coffee is then removed from the EA solvent and rinsed thoroughly. EA is a naturally occurring organic compound found in fruits and vegetables that is synthesized for coffee decaffeination.

Luleesa Limu (12oz bag)

Luleesa Limu (12oz bag)

$19.00

Smooth and rich with no sharp edges, this direct trade Natural Limu has notes of graham cracker, butterscotch and a lingering pomegranate finish. This coffee comes from a direct export farm and washing station owned and operated by two brothers, Mussa and Mustafa Aba Luleesa. These companion planted, shade grown coffee farms have been in their family for generations and together the brothers keep tradition alive with their distinct single origin Limu coffees

Sidamo Kercha (12oz bag)

Sidamo Kercha (12oz bag)

$19.00

Butter Croissant, Ginger Snap, Strawberry This direct sourced coffee is a crowd pleaser with notes of butter croissant, ginger snap and faint strawberry. The Kedir Hassen Sibu washing stations have been family owned and operated for over 20 years. The washing stations are tucked into the mountainside and only accessible by dirt road. They are pillars of the community and in both Sidamo and Guji, have built primary schools educating 300 students in grades 1-4, provide on and off-site medical care to employees, extend micro loans during the off season, and employs 115-120 women and 45-50 men.

Yirgacheffe Gedeb (12oz bag)

Yirgacheffe Gedeb (12oz bag)

$18.00

Peach - Lemon Zest - Caramelized Sugar About this Coffee: One of our favorite direct sourced coffees, this Yirgacheffe comes from the Gedeb district in the Gedeo Zone. Smooth and light bodied with delicate florals, bright acidity and notes of peach, caramelized sugar and lemon zest.

Mother's Day Box Set

$65.00

Gifts

Coffee Brewers Logbook

$30.00

Pose Oasis Candle

$22.00

Dessert Person

$35.00

Dining In

$32.50

Evening Food

Avocado Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Rako Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Caprese Salad

$9.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2016 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
RĀKO image
RĀKO image

