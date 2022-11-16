A map showing the location of RAKO - US Capitol Cart 27 Independence Ave SEView gallery

RAKO - US Capitol Cart 27 Independence Ave SE

27 Independence Ave SE

Washington, DC 20003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Coffee

Black Salt Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Baklava Latte

$5.75

Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Mocha Latte

$5.75

Lattte

$4.75

Cappucino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.75

Americano

$3.75

Espresso

$3.75

Drip Coffee

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.75

Earl Grey

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Green Pomegranate

$4.00

Sencha Green

$4.00

Pastry

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Caramel Twist

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Croissant

$4.00

Loaf Bread

$4.00

Muffin

$4.00

Scone

$4.00

Sticky Bun

$4.00

Retail Coffee

Espresso Blend

$18.00

Ethiopia Luleesa Limu

$18.00

Ethiopia Sidamo Kercha

$18.00

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Gedeb

$20.00

Colombia Las Montanas Decaf

$18.00

Guatemala Hue Hue Waykan

$18.00

Sumatra Harimau Tiger

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

27 Independence Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

