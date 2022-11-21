A map showing the location of Raku Ramen & Rolls 2424 Midway Dr.View gallery

Raku Ramen & Rolls 2424 Midway Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

2424 Midway Dr.

Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Order Again

Popular Items

Raku Ramen
Spicy Miso Pork Ramen
Shoyu Ramen

Ramen

Raku Ramen

$16.00

Creamy pork bone & chicken broth, noodle, scallion, spinach, bean sprout, wwod-ear mushroom, half soft-boiled egg

Shoyu Ramen

$16.00

Chicken broth, noodle, scallion, spinach, menma, half soft-boiled egg

Veggie Miso Ramen

$16.00

Sesame miso broth, tofu, noodle, wood ear mushrooms, broccoli, corn, bean sprouts, menma, spinach, scallions

Spicy Miso Pork Ramen

$17.00

Creamy pork bone, chicken & miso broth, pork belly, ground pork, scallions, cabbage, corn, menma, broccoli, half soft-boiled egg

Noodle+Soup

$10.00

** SP** Fillet Mignon Ramen

$22.00

Side & Salad

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed edamame, pink salt, and lemon zest (GF)

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Wakame seaweed, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber served with yuzu rice vinaigrette chili sesame soy dressing

Crispy Rice+Spicy Tuna

$9.00

Crispy sushi rice topped with avocado, spicy tuna, scallions, ginger, sesame seeds, tobiko spicy mayo and eel sauce

Cucumber Crab Salad

$10.00

Cucumber, crab meat, yuzu dressing

Green Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, edamame, avocado, tomato, red onion, served with yuzu rice vinaigrette (GF)

Gyoza

$13.00

(house-made Japanese potstickers) ground pork, chives, cabbage, ginger, garlic, soy, sesame oil & seeds, served with chili sesame ponzu

Yellowtail Sashimi Carpaccio

$14.00

Yellowtail sashimi, crispy shallots, ponzu and chili oil

Raku Sashimi Salad

$20.00

Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, crab meat, mixed greens, avocado, yuzu rice vinaigrette, mayo

Cold Noodle Salad

$17.00

Avocado, cucumber, seaweeds, edamame, pineapple, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shallots, somen (cold ramen noodle), tossed in yuzu rice vinaigrette and chili sesame soy dressing

*SP* Saueed Edamame

$9.00

*SP* Ribeye Salad

$20.00

Sushi Roll

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber (GF)

Shrimp Roll

$11.00

Shrimp and avocado (GF)

Hawaiian Roll

$11.00

Tuna, pineapple and avocado (GF)

Alaska Roll

$11.00

Salmon and avocado (GF)

California Roll

$11.00

Crab meat and avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Tuna, scallions, flying fish roe and avocado (GF)

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Crispy Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, flying fish roe, creamy spicy and eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$17.00

Crispy fried roll with crab meat, shrimp and avocado served with tobiko creamy spicy sauce and eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Crab meat and avocado, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, flying fish roe and creamy spicy sauce

Raku Roll

$17.00

Tuna, shrimp, and avocado inside, topped with yellowtail, salmon sashimi, tobiko, mayo and spicy mayo

Dragon Roll

$19.00

Grilled Unagi (fresh water eel), avocado, cucumber eel sauce, sesame seed, green onion, seaweed

Donburi / Rice Bowl

Chashu Don

$16.00

Braised marinated pork loin & belly, half soft-boiled egg, broccoli, Japanese pickled cucumber, teriyaki sauce and eel sauce

Chicken Karaage Don

$16.00

Japanese style fried chicken, Kimchi served with teriyaki sauce, yellow onion tartar and eel sauce

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Don

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast over rice, served with broccoli, scallions, grated ginger, egg (sunny side up), teriyaki and eel sauce

Poke Don

$18.00

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, cucumber, pineapple, cherry tomatoes, scallions, wakame seaweed, edamame, chili sesame soy sauce and spicy mayo

Salmon Katsu

$19.00

Panko crusted salmon fillet, cabbage, Japanese pickled cucumber, yellow onion tartar sauce, teriyaki sauce and eel sauce

Kaisen Don

$19.00

Crab meat, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado over sushi rice

Steak Don

$22.00

Sauteed ribeye meat with garlic & pepper in oyster sauce over rice, scallions, pickled cucumber, broccoli, sunny-side-up egg, eel sauce

Mini Rice Bowl

Mini Chashu Don

$8.50

Braised marinated pork loin and pork belly over rice with teriyaki and eel sauce

Mini Chicken Karaage Don

$8.50

Japanese-style fried chicken over rice with teriyaki and eel sauce, and yellow onion tartar sauce

Mini Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Don

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast over rice served with broccoli florets, scallions, grated ginger, teriyaki and eel sauce

Dessert

Ice Cream

$5.00

Beer

DFT Sapporo

$6.50

BTL Asahi Super Dry

$5.00

Wine

1/2 BTL Arrowood Cab Sauvignon

$15.00

1/2 BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$14.50

1/2 BTL Murphy Goods Sauv Blanc

$10.00

1/2 BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$14.00

1/2 BTL Prosecco

$7.50

Sake

300ML BTL Junmai Kurosawa

$13.00

300ML BTL Nigori Kurosawa

$12.00

300ML BTL Nigori Yaegaki

$12.00

Mango Nigori

$12.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

7UP

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

A&W Root Beer

$2.50

Japanese Soda

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

ITOEN Bottled Iced tea

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Ramune Japanese Soda

$4.00

Calpico

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Choya Japanese Soda

$4.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2424 Midway Dr., Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Directions

