Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro 2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100
Austin, TX 78705
Popular Items
Soups and Salads
Miso Soup
Traditional Japanese Soybean Soup with Soft Tofu, Seaweed, and Scallions
Egg Drop Soup
Chinese Soup with Wispy Beaten Egg and Corn
Garden Salad
Garden Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber with Apple Ginger Salad Dressing
Seaweed Salad
Marinated Seaweed Topped with Sesame Seeds
Spicy Kani-Avocado Salad
Marinated Crab Mix, Masago, Avocado, Tempura Flakes, and Topped with Spicy Mayo
Sashimi Salad
Salmon, Tuna, and Yellowtail Layered with Spring Greens and Lime Vinaigrette
Small Plates
Agedashi Tofu
Lightly Deep-Fried Tofu with Dashi Sauce
Avocado Bomb
Baked Avocado Stuffed with Spicy Crab Mix, Shrimp, Topped with Cheese, Crunchy Flakes, Masago, Scallions and Spicy Mayo
Calamari
Battered and Deep Fried Squid Tossed with Sauteed Green/Red Peppers and Onions
Crab Puffs
Crab Mix with Cream Cheese Wrapped in Wonton Skin
Edamame
Steamed Soy Beans Sprinkled with Sea Salt
Spicy Edamame
Steamed Soy Beans Stir-Fried with Chilli Sauce
Escolar Delight
Sliced Escolar (White Tuna) Topped with Garlic Chips and Spicy Cilantro Vinaigrette
Gyoza
Pan-Fried Pork and Chicken Dumplings
Jalapeno Hamachi
Sliced Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno Topped with Spicy Ponzu Sauce
Jalapeno Medallions
Jalapenos Stuffed with Spicy Tuna and Cream Cheese Deep-Fried, Topped with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce
Peppered Tuna Tataki
Seared Tuna Rubbed with Peppercorn, Topped with Spicy Mayo and Roasted Garlic
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura
Japanese Battered Deep-Fried Shrimp, Asparagus, Sweet Potato, and Onion with Dashi Sauce and Sweet Chilli Sauce on the Side
Spicy Sake Toro
Fatty salmon marinated in spicy ponzu and topped with fresh wasabi. *Contains Raw Fish
UT Tower
Tuna, Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Tempura Flakes Stacked on Sushi Rice with a Side of Spicy Mayo and Wasabi Mayo
Vegetable Egg Rolls
Four egg rolls with a side of sweet chili sauce
Donburi
Chicken Katsu Don
Fried Chicken Cutlet Drizzled with Katsu Sauce over Rice with a Side of Broccoli
Chicken Teriyaki Don
Grilled Chicken Lathered in Teriyaki Sauce and Sprinkled with Sesame Seeds over Rice and a Side of Broccoli. Comes with Miso Soup.
Gyu Don
Pork Katsu Don
Fried pork cutlet drizzled with katsu sauce
Unagi Don
Vegetable Croquette Don
Nigiri (2pcs)
Albacore Nigiri
Ebi (Cooked Shrimp) Nigiri
Crab Stick Nigiri
Eel (Unagi) Nigiri
Escolar Nigiri
Fatty Salmon Nigiri
Mackerel Nigiri
Octopus Nigiri
Peppered Tuna Nigiri
Red Snapper Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri
Scallop Nigiri
Masago (Smelt Fish Egg) Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Snow Crab Nigiri
Squid Nigiri
Surf Clam Nigiri
Sweet Egg Nigiri
Sweet Shrimp Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri
Yellowtail Nigiri
Sashimi (5pcs)
Albacore Sashimi
Ebi (Cooked Shrimp) Sashimi
Crab Stick Sashimi
Eel Sashimi (Unagi)
Escolar Sashimi
Fatty Salmon Sashimi (Sake Toro)
Mackerel Sashimi (Saba)
Octopus Sashimi (Tako)
Peppered Tuna Sashimi
Red Snapper Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi (Sake)
Salmon Roe Sashimi (Ikura)
Scallop Sashimi
Masago (Smelt Fish Egg) Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Snow Crab Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Surf Clam Sashimi
Sweet Egg Sashimi (Tamago)
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi (Hamachi)
Sushi Entrees
Sushi Plate
2 pieces each of salmon, escolar, tuna and yellowtail nigiri
Sashimi Plate
4 pieces each of salmon escolar tuna and red snapper
Combination Plate
Chef's choice of five pieces of assorted nigiri and twelve pieces of assorted sashimi
Chirashi Plate
Chef's choice of twelve pieces of sashimi over sushi rice and shaved daikon
Classic Roll
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Roll
California Roll
Kani, Avocado, and Cucumber
Crunchy Roll
Marinated Crab Mix and Cucumber, topped with Tempura Flakes
Cucumber Roll
Ebi Roll
Cooked shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, drizzled with Spicy Mayo
Eel Roll
Fresh Water Eel mixed with Eel Sauce, Avocado, Cucumber.
Escolar Roll
White Tuna, Avocado, topped with Roasted Garlic
Philly Roll
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, and Cream Cheese
Rock N' Roll
Marinated crab mix, shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Salmon Roll
Fresh Salmon and Avocado
Salmon Skin Roll
Baked Salmon Skin, Cucumber, drizzled with Eel sauce
Spicy Crawfish Roll
Cooked Crawfish mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber
Spicy Kani Roll
Kani mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber
Spider Roll
Deep-Fried Soft Shell Crab, Marinated Crab Mix, Cucumber, Topped with Masago, drizzled with Eel Sauce
Sweet Potato Roll
Tempura-Fried Sweet Potato, topped Potato Flakes
Tiger Roll
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Deep-Fried Jalapeños, Avocado, wrapped in Soy Paper, topped with Masago, drizzled with Spicy Mayo
Tofu Tempura Roll
Tempura-Fried Tofu, drizzled with Teriyaki Sauce
Tuna Roll
Tuna, Avocado
Veggie Roll
Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus
Yellowtail Roll
Signature Rolls
Alaskan Crunchy Roll
Snow crab, avocado and cucumber inside. Topped with red tobiko and tempura flakes
Big Easy Roll
Marinated spicy crawfish and avocado inside. Topped with marinated crab mix, spicy tuna and potato flakes
Caterpillar Roll
Baked eel, crab stick and cucumber inside. Topped with thin sliced avocado. Drizzled with eel sauce
Chicken Crunchy Roll
Chicken katsu, cream cheese, avocado inside. Topped with tempura flakes and potato flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo
Crunchy Kazi Roll
Spicy tuna and avocado inside. Topped with baked eel and tempura flakes. Drizzled with eel sauce
Dark Knight Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and cucumber inside. Topped with peppered albacore and roasted garlic. Drizzled with spicy ponzu sauce
Dragon Roll
California roll topped with baked eel and thin sliced avocado. Drizzled with eel sauce
Favorite Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna inside. Topped with fresh salmon, tempura flakes, potato flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo
Firecracker Roll
Crab stick, cream cheese, and avocado inside. Drizzled with spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago on top
Golden Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, marinated crab mix and avocado inside. Topped with baked eel and masago. Drizzled with eel sauce
Godzilla Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber inside. Topped with seared salmon. Drizzled with roasted garlic oil
Green Dragon Roll
Salmon, marinated crab mix and jalapeño wrapped with soy paper and deep fried on the inside. Wrapped with seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with thin sliced avocado and tempura flakes. Drizzled with eel sauce and sriracha
Happy Devil Roll
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside. Topped with red snapper, jalapeño. Drizzle with spicy ponzu sauce
Hook 'Em Horn Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside. Topped with marinated crab mix, tempura flakes, potato flakes and masago. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Hot Roll (Flash Fried)
Flash fried. White fish inside. Topped with masago, roasted garlic. Drizzled with spicy mayo
Hottie Girl Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside. Topped with fresh salmon and jalapeño. Drizzled with spicy mayo
Ichiban Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside. Topped with peppered tuna and roasted garlic. Drizzled with spicy mayo
Louisiana Roll
Marinated spicy crawfish and avocado inside. Topped with spicy tuna and roasted garlic. Drizzled with spicy mayo
OMG! Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado and asparagus inside. Topped with marinated crab mix and potato flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Orange Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside. Topped with fresh salmon and thin sliced avocado. Drizzled with spicy mayo
Phoenix Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside. Topped with spicy tuna, jalapeño and tempura flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with fresh salmon, tuna, escolar, red snapper and avocado
Rio Grande Roll
Baked eel, crab stick, avocado and cucumber inside. Topped with marinated crab mix and potato flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Shaggy Dog Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside. Topped with crab stick and chili flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and asparagus inside. Topped with tempura flakes and potato flakes. Drizzled with eel sauce
Spicy Girl Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and avocado inside. Topped with spicy crab mix. Drizzled with spicy mayo
Tuna Dynasty Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside. Topped with spicy tuna and roasted garlic. Drizzled with spicy mayo
UT Roll (Flash Fried)
Flash fried. White fish, cream cheese, avocado and tamago inside. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce
White Knight Roll
Cooked shrimp, snow crab and avocado inside. Topped with escolar and roasted garlic
Volcano Roll
Kani, avocado, and cucumber topped with eel sauce and your choice of spicy baked crab or spicy crawfish.
Dynamite Roll (Flash Fried)
Spicy yellowtail, jalepeno, and cream cheese deep-fried in tempura and topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha.
Box & Bowl
Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Sliced Beef , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Whole Shrimp , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice
Raku Fried Rice
Shrimp, Chinese Sausage, Spam , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice
Combination Fried Rice
Chicken, Sliced Beef, and Whole Shrimp , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice
Veggie Fried Rice
Tofu, Broccoli, Baby Corn , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Bell Peppers, Eggs all fried with Rice
Omurice
Chicken Omurice
Japanese Fried Rice Omelet with Onions, Peas, Carrots Drizzled with Ketchup. Comes with a Side of House Salad in Ginger Dressing
Beef Omurice
Japanese Fried Rice Omelet with Onions, Peas, Carrots Drizzled with Ketchup. Comes with a Side of House Salad in Ginger Dressing
Shrimp Omurice
Japanese Fried Rice Omelet with Onions, Peas, Carrots Drizzled with Ketchup. Comes with a Side of House Salad in Ginger Dressing
Raku Omurice
Japanese Fried Rice Omelet with Onions, Peas, Carrots Drizzled with Ketchup. Comes with a Side of House Salad in Ginger Dressing
Combination Omurice
Japanese Fried Rice Omelet with Onions, Peas, Carrots Drizzled with Ketchup. Comes with a Side of House Salad in Ginger Dressing
Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork chashu, Ajitama, Naruto, Corn, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Garnished with Scallions
Curry Ramen
Shrimp, Ajitama, Naruto, Corn, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Garnished with Scallions in Curry Broth
Inferno Ramen
Spicy Minced Pork, Ajitama, Naruto, Corn, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Garnished with Scallions
Kimchi Ramen
Shrimp, Kimchi, Ajitama, Naruto, Corn, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Garnished with Scallions
Yakisoba
Tofu Yakisoba
Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots
Chicken Yakisoba
Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots
Beef Yakisoba
Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots
Shrimp Yakisoba
Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots
Combination Yakisoba
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried, Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots
Chinese Entrees
General Tso's Chicken
Chicken Deep-Fried until Crispy, Sautéed with Dried Chili’s and a Savory Chinese Sauce
Orange Chicken
Chicken Deep-Fried until Crispy, Sautéed with Orange Peels, Dried Chili’s and a Tangy Chinese Sauce
Sesame Chicken
Chicken Deep-Fried until Crispy, Sautéed with Sweet Chinese Sauce, Topped with Sesame Seeds
Beef Scallions
Marinated Stir-Fried Beef, Garnished with Scallions
Kung Pao Chicken
Marinated Chicken Sautéed with a Savory Chinese Sauce, Stir Fried with Baby Corn, Bell Peppers, Dried Chili’s, and Peanuts
Tofu With Mixed Vegetables
Tofu Stir Fried with an Assortment of Vegetables
Raku Stir Fry - Chicken
Chicken Stir Fried with Broccoli and Sliced Carrots with House Brown Sauce
Raku Stir Fry - Beef
Beef Stir Fried with Broccoli and Sliced Carrots with House Brown Sauce
Raku Stir Fry - Shrimp
Shrimp Stir Fried with Broccoli and Sliced Carrots with House Brown Sauce
Desserts
Drinks
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Sprite
Asahi
Austin East Cider
Corona
Kirin Ichiban - 12 oz
Kirin Ichiban - 22 oz
Lonestar
Love Street
Michelob Ultra
Sapporo
Shiner
Truly
Fruit Sake Set
Fruit Sake 375mL
Fruit Sake 750mL
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Pure Leaf Unsweeten Tea
Bud Light
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705