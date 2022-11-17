Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro 2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100

review star

No reviews yet

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100

Austin, TX 78705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crunchy Roll
Salmon Roll
California Roll

Soups and Salads

Miso Soup

$2.00

Traditional Japanese Soybean Soup with Soft Tofu, Seaweed, and Scallions

Egg Drop Soup

$2.50

Chinese Soup with Wispy Beaten Egg and Corn

Garden Salad

$5.00

Garden Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber with Apple Ginger Salad Dressing

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Marinated Seaweed Topped with Sesame Seeds

Spicy Kani-Avocado Salad

$6.00

Marinated Crab Mix, Masago, Avocado, Tempura Flakes, and Topped with Spicy Mayo

Sashimi Salad

$12.00

Salmon, Tuna, and Yellowtail Layered with Spring Greens and Lime Vinaigrette

Small Plates

Agedashi Tofu

$6.50

Lightly Deep-Fried Tofu with Dashi Sauce

Avocado Bomb

$10.00

Baked Avocado Stuffed with Spicy Crab Mix, Shrimp, Topped with Cheese, Crunchy Flakes, Masago, Scallions and Spicy Mayo

Calamari

$10.00

Battered and Deep Fried Squid Tossed with Sauteed Green/Red Peppers and Onions

Crab Puffs

$7.00

Crab Mix with Cream Cheese Wrapped in Wonton Skin

Edamame

$4.00

Steamed Soy Beans Sprinkled with Sea Salt

Spicy Edamame

$5.00

Steamed Soy Beans Stir-Fried with Chilli Sauce

Escolar Delight

$11.00

Sliced Escolar (White Tuna) Topped with Garlic Chips and Spicy Cilantro Vinaigrette

Gyoza

$6.00

Pan-Fried Pork and Chicken Dumplings

Jalapeno Hamachi

$14.00

Sliced Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno Topped with Spicy Ponzu Sauce

Jalapeno Medallions

$11.00

Jalapenos Stuffed with Spicy Tuna and Cream Cheese Deep-Fried, Topped with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce

Peppered Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Seared Tuna Rubbed with Peppercorn, Topped with Spicy Mayo and Roasted Garlic

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura

$9.00

Japanese Battered Deep-Fried Shrimp, Asparagus, Sweet Potato, and Onion with Dashi Sauce and Sweet Chilli Sauce on the Side

Spicy Sake Toro

$15.00

Fatty salmon marinated in spicy ponzu and topped with fresh wasabi. *Contains Raw Fish

UT Tower

$14.00

Tuna, Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Tempura Flakes Stacked on Sushi Rice with a Side of Spicy Mayo and Wasabi Mayo

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$5.00

Four egg rolls with a side of sweet chili sauce

Donburi

Chicken Katsu Don

$13.00

Fried Chicken Cutlet Drizzled with Katsu Sauce over Rice with a Side of Broccoli

Chicken Teriyaki Don

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Lathered in Teriyaki Sauce and Sprinkled with Sesame Seeds over Rice and a Side of Broccoli. Comes with Miso Soup.

Gyu Don

$14.00

Pork Katsu Don

$13.00

Fried pork cutlet drizzled with katsu sauce

Unagi Don

$18.00

Vegetable Croquette Don

$10.00

Nigiri (2pcs)

Albacore Nigiri

$7.00

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp) Nigiri

$6.00

Crab Stick Nigiri

$5.00

Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

$7.00

Escolar Nigiri

$6.00

Fatty Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Mackerel Nigiri

$6.00

Octopus Nigiri

$6.00

Peppered Tuna Nigiri

$7.00

Red Snapper Nigiri

$6.00

Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri

$7.00

Scallop Nigiri

$8.00

Masago (Smelt Fish Egg) Nigiri

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Snow Crab Nigiri

$7.00

Squid Nigiri

$7.00

Surf Clam Nigiri

$7.00

Sweet Egg Nigiri

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$9.00

Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$7.00

Sashimi (5pcs)

Albacore Sashimi

$14.00

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp) Sashimi

$12.00

Crab Stick Sashimi

$10.00

Eel Sashimi (Unagi)

$14.00

Escolar Sashimi

$12.00

Fatty Salmon Sashimi (Sake Toro)

$14.00

Mackerel Sashimi (Saba)

$12.00

Octopus Sashimi (Tako)

$12.00

Peppered Tuna Sashimi

$14.00

Red Snapper Sashimi

$12.00

Salmon Sashimi (Sake)

$12.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi (Ikura)

$14.00

Scallop Sashimi

$16.00

Masago (Smelt Fish Egg) Sashimi

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$14.00

Snow Crab Sashimi

$14.00

Squid Sashimi

$14.00

Surf Clam Sashimi

$14.00

Sweet Egg Sashimi (Tamago)

$12.00

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$20.00

Tuna Sashimi

$12.00

Yellowtail Sashimi (Hamachi)

$14.00

Sushi Entrees

Sushi Plate

$20.00

2 pieces each of salmon, escolar, tuna and yellowtail nigiri

Sashimi Plate

$38.00

4 pieces each of salmon escolar tuna and red snapper

Combination Plate

$40.00

Chef's choice of five pieces of assorted nigiri and twelve pieces of assorted sashimi

Chirashi Plate

$26.00

Chef's choice of twelve pieces of sashimi over sushi rice and shaved daikon

Classic Roll

Deep fried oysters, cucumber and masago on the inside. Drizzle with spicy mayo.

Asparagus Roll

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

California Roll

$7.00

Kani, Avocado, and Cucumber

Crunchy Roll

$7.00

Marinated Crab Mix and Cucumber, topped with Tempura Flakes

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Ebi Roll

$7.00

Cooked shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, drizzled with Spicy Mayo

Eel Roll

$9.00

Fresh Water Eel mixed with Eel Sauce, Avocado, Cucumber.

Escolar Roll

$7.00

White Tuna, Avocado, topped with Roasted Garlic

Philly Roll

$9.00

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, and Cream Cheese

Rock N' Roll

$9.00

Marinated crab mix, shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Fresh Salmon and Avocado

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

Baked Salmon Skin, Cucumber, drizzled with Eel sauce

Spicy Crawfish Roll

$8.00

Cooked Crawfish mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber

Spicy Kani Roll

$8.00

Kani mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Tuna mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber

Spider Roll

$11.00

Deep-Fried Soft Shell Crab, Marinated Crab Mix, Cucumber, Topped with Masago, drizzled with Eel Sauce

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Tempura-Fried Sweet Potato, topped Potato Flakes

Tiger Roll

$9.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Deep-Fried Jalapeños, Avocado, wrapped in Soy Paper, topped with Masago, drizzled with Spicy Mayo

Tofu Tempura Roll

$7.00

Tempura-Fried Tofu, drizzled with Teriyaki Sauce

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Tuna, Avocado

Veggie Roll

$6.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Signature Rolls

Alaskan Crunchy Roll

$16.00

Snow crab, avocado and cucumber inside. Topped with red tobiko and tempura flakes

Big Easy Roll

$17.00

Marinated spicy crawfish and avocado inside. Topped with marinated crab mix, spicy tuna and potato flakes

Caterpillar Roll

$14.00

Baked eel, crab stick and cucumber inside. Topped with thin sliced avocado. Drizzled with eel sauce

Chicken Crunchy Roll

$13.00

Chicken katsu, cream cheese, avocado inside. Topped with tempura flakes and potato flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Crunchy Kazi Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and avocado inside. Topped with baked eel and tempura flakes. Drizzled with eel sauce

Dark Knight Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and cucumber inside. Topped with peppered albacore and roasted garlic. Drizzled with spicy ponzu sauce

Dragon Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with baked eel and thin sliced avocado. Drizzled with eel sauce

Favorite Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna inside. Topped with fresh salmon, tempura flakes, potato flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Firecracker Roll

$13.00

Crab stick, cream cheese, and avocado inside. Drizzled with spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago on top

Golden Dragon Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, marinated crab mix and avocado inside. Topped with baked eel and masago. Drizzled with eel sauce

Godzilla Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber inside. Topped with seared salmon. Drizzled with roasted garlic oil

Green Dragon Roll

$16.00

Salmon, marinated crab mix and jalapeño wrapped with soy paper and deep fried on the inside. Wrapped with seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with thin sliced avocado and tempura flakes. Drizzled with eel sauce and sriracha

Happy Devil Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside. Topped with red snapper, jalapeño. Drizzle with spicy ponzu sauce

Hook 'Em Horn Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside. Topped with marinated crab mix, tempura flakes, potato flakes and masago. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Hot Roll (Flash Fried)

$14.00

Flash fried. White fish inside. Topped with masago, roasted garlic. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Hottie Girl Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside. Topped with fresh salmon and jalapeño. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Ichiban Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside. Topped with peppered tuna and roasted garlic. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Louisiana Roll

$17.00

Marinated spicy crawfish and avocado inside. Topped with spicy tuna and roasted garlic. Drizzled with spicy mayo

OMG! Roll

$16.00

Soft shell crab, avocado and asparagus inside. Topped with marinated crab mix and potato flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Orange Dragon Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside. Topped with fresh salmon and thin sliced avocado. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Phoenix Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside. Topped with spicy tuna, jalapeño and tempura flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with fresh salmon, tuna, escolar, red snapper and avocado

Rio Grande Roll

$16.00

Baked eel, crab stick, avocado and cucumber inside. Topped with marinated crab mix and potato flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Shaggy Dog Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside. Topped with crab stick and chili flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, and asparagus inside. Topped with tempura flakes and potato flakes. Drizzled with eel sauce

Spicy Girl Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and avocado inside. Topped with spicy crab mix. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Tuna Dynasty Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside. Topped with spicy tuna and roasted garlic. Drizzled with spicy mayo

UT Roll (Flash Fried)

$15.00

Flash fried. White fish, cream cheese, avocado and tamago inside. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce

White Knight Roll

$17.00

Cooked shrimp, snow crab and avocado inside. Topped with escolar and roasted garlic

Volcano Roll

$14.00

Kani, avocado, and cucumber topped with eel sauce and your choice of spicy baked crab or spicy crawfish.

Dynamite Roll (Flash Fried)

$14.00

Spicy yellowtail, jalepeno, and cream cheese deep-fried in tempura and topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha.

Box & Bowl

Bento Box

$15.00

Comes with a Bed of White Rice, Salad with Ginger Dressing, and a Choice of a Selected Classic Roll

Poke Bowl

$15.00

Choice of Protein, Two Sides, and either Ponzu Sauce or Wasabi Mayo on the side on top of a bed of Sushi Rice. *Soy Allergy Warning

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$14.00

Sliced Beef , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

Whole Shrimp , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice

Raku Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp, Chinese Sausage, Spam , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice

Combination Fried Rice

$16.00

Chicken, Sliced Beef, and Whole Shrimp , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$12.00

Tofu, Broccoli, Baby Corn , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Bell Peppers, Eggs all fried with Rice

Omurice

Chicken Omurice

$16.00

Japanese Fried Rice Omelet with Onions, Peas, Carrots Drizzled with Ketchup. Comes with a Side of House Salad in Ginger Dressing

Beef Omurice

$16.00

Japanese Fried Rice Omelet with Onions, Peas, Carrots Drizzled with Ketchup. Comes with a Side of House Salad in Ginger Dressing

Shrimp Omurice

$17.00

Japanese Fried Rice Omelet with Onions, Peas, Carrots Drizzled with Ketchup. Comes with a Side of House Salad in Ginger Dressing

Raku Omurice

$17.00

Japanese Fried Rice Omelet with Onions, Peas, Carrots Drizzled with Ketchup. Comes with a Side of House Salad in Ginger Dressing

Combination Omurice

$18.00

Japanese Fried Rice Omelet with Onions, Peas, Carrots Drizzled with Ketchup. Comes with a Side of House Salad in Ginger Dressing

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.00

Pork chashu, Ajitama, Naruto, Corn, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Garnished with Scallions

Curry Ramen

$13.00

Shrimp, Ajitama, Naruto, Corn, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Garnished with Scallions in Curry Broth

Inferno Ramen

$13.00

Spicy Minced Pork, Ajitama, Naruto, Corn, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Garnished with Scallions

Kimchi Ramen

$13.00

Shrimp, Kimchi, Ajitama, Naruto, Corn, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Garnished with Scallions

Yakisoba

Tofu Yakisoba

$11.00

Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots

Chicken Yakisoba

$12.00

Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots

Beef Yakisoba

$12.00

Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots

Shrimp Yakisoba

$12.00

Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots

Combination Yakisoba

$13.00

Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried, Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots

Chinese Entrees

General Tso's Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Deep-Fried until Crispy, Sautéed with Dried Chili’s and a Savory Chinese Sauce

Orange Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Deep-Fried until Crispy, Sautéed with Orange Peels, Dried Chili’s and a Tangy Chinese Sauce

Sesame Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Deep-Fried until Crispy, Sautéed with Sweet Chinese Sauce, Topped with Sesame Seeds

Beef Scallions

$14.00

Marinated Stir-Fried Beef, Garnished with Scallions

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.00

Marinated Chicken Sautéed with a Savory Chinese Sauce, Stir Fried with Baby Corn, Bell Peppers, Dried Chili’s, and Peanuts

Tofu With Mixed Vegetables

$12.00

Tofu Stir Fried with an Assortment of Vegetables

Raku Stir Fry - Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Stir Fried with Broccoli and Sliced Carrots with House Brown Sauce

Raku Stir Fry - Beef

$13.00

Beef Stir Fried with Broccoli and Sliced Carrots with House Brown Sauce

Raku Stir Fry - Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp Stir Fried with Broccoli and Sliced Carrots with House Brown Sauce

Desserts

Tempura Cheesecake

$7.00

A Slice of Tempura-Fried Cheesecake drizzled with Raspberry Sauce

Flan

$4.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Sesame Balls (4pc)

$3.00

Mochi

$5.00

Choice of Two Flavors of Mochi

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Asahi

$4.00

Austin East Cider

$3.00

Corona

$3.50

Kirin Ichiban - 12 oz

$4.00

Kirin Ichiban - 22 oz

$7.00Out of stock

Lonestar

$2.00

Love Street

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Sapporo

$4.50

Shiner

$3.00

Truly

$4.00

Fruit Sake Set

$18.00

Fruit Sake 375mL

$12.00

Fruit Sake 750mL

$24.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Pure Leaf Unsweeten Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Bud Light

$3.50

Sides

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Fried Rice

$4.50

Side of Any Sauce

$0.50

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$1.00

Side of Jalepeno

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705

Directions

Gallery
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pho Thai Son - Guadalupe
orange star4.1 • 932
1908 Guadalupe St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
TenTen
orange star4.7 • 91
501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Wu Chow
orange star4.6 • 1,672
500 W 5th St Suite 168 Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Bar Peached - 1315 W. 6th St.
orange star4.6 • 1,276
1315 W. 6th St. Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Old Thousand - East 11th
orange star4.5 • 3,098
1000 E 11th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Maiko
orange starNo Reviews
207 San Jacinto Blvd. Ste 202 Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston