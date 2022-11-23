Sushi & Japanese
Raku Sushi Roseville
5,766 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7, Roseville, CA 95678
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Koshi Ramen - Koshi Ramen - Delta Shores
No Reviews
8144 Delta Shores Cir Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Roseville
Jalisco Fresh Grill - Foothills Blvd
4.5 • 3,749
5180 Foothills Blvd Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurant