Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Raku Sushi Roseville

5,766 Reviews

$$

6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7

Roseville, CA 95678

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CALIFORNIA
2 ITEM BENTO
A2. GYOZA

APPETIZER

A1. EDAMAME

$4.00

Soybeans

A2. GYOZA

$6.00

Crispy pork dumplings, 6pcs

A3. VEGGIE TEMPURA

$9.00

Seasonal veggies, 8pcs

A4. MIXED TEMPURA

$9.00

Shrimp 2pcs + seasonal veggies 6pcs

A5. SHRIMP TEMPURA

$10.00

Battered & lightly fried, 6pcs

A6. CHICKEN TERIYAKI

A6. CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$8.00

Grilled chicken w/ teriyaki sauce

A7. BEEF TERIYAKI

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled beef w/ teriyaki sauce

A8. SALMON TERIYAKI

$10.00

Grilled salmon w/ teriyaki sauce

A9. SABA SHIOYAKI

$12.00

Grilled mackerel

A10. CHICKEN KATSU

$8.00

Fried chicken cutlet

A11. HAMACHI KAMA

$14.00

Grilled yellowtail collar

A12. UNAGI KABAYAKI

$15.00

Grilled freshwater eel

A13. FRIED OYSTER

A13. FRIED OYSTER

$6.00

Battered & deep fried, 4pcs

SOUP & SALADS

MISO SOUP

$2.00

White miso paste, silken tofu, dried seaweed, green onion

WAKAME SALAD

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

SUNOMONO

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

STEAMED RICE

$2.00

Steamed white rice

BENTO BOX

1 ITEM BENTO

$12.00

Includes rice, salad & California roll (4pcs)

2 ITEM BENTO

$14.00

Includes rice, salad & California roll (4pcs)

CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL

$10.00

Includes rice

SUSHI COMBO

SUSHI COMBINATION BOX

$15.00

Choose 2 items - includes salad

SUSHI ROLLS (8pcs)

RAINBOW

RAINBOW

$10.00

California roll topped w/ assorted raw fish and avocado

CALIFORNIA

$7.00

Crab meat and avocado topped w/ sesame seeds

CRUNCHY CALIFORNIA

$9.00

Deep-fried California roll w/ masago and green onion

HOUSE TEMPURA (6pcs)

$9.00

Deep-fried roll with crab meat and eel

SUPER DYNAMITE

$8.00

Deep-fried spicy roll w/ masago and green onion

HAWAII

$8.00

Tuan and avocado

ALASKA

$9.00

Salmon and avocado

PHILLY

$9.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado

ROCK “N” ROLL

$10.00

Grilled eel, cucumber, avocado and masago

SHRIMP TEMPURA (6pcs)

SHRIMP TEMPURA (6pcs)

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, asparagus, masago, cucumber, avocado and pickled radish

DRAGON

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped w/ grilled eel and avocado

SUNFLOWER

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, crab meat topped w/ avocado and avocado sauce

SPIDER (6pcs)

$11.00

Soft shell crab, crab meat, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, pickled radish and masago

SPICY TUNA

$8.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber and masago

VOLCANO

$10.00

Deep-fried roll with tuna, jalapeño, crab meat and house spicy sauce

YAKITORI (6pcs)

YAKITORI (6pcs)

$9.00

Grilled chicken, cream cheese, relish, cucumber w/ teriyaki sauce

RED DRAGON

RED DRAGON

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped w/ tuna, avocado and spicy mayo

KING’S

$13.00

Soft shell crab, crab meat, cucumber topped w/ grilled eel

TRAVIS

$12.00

Spicy tuna, cucumbers topped w/ seared albacore, jalapeño and ponzu sauce

HONEY WALNUT

HONEY WALNUT

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, honey glazed walnut topped w/ avocado and special honey sauce

CAPITOL

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped w/ crab meat, masago and special sauce

CRAZY

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado topped w/ spicy tuna, masago, and green onion

49ERS

49ERS

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado topped w/ salmon and thinly sliced lemon

BANGKOK

$11.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber topped w/ seaweed salad

HARBOR

HARBOR

$12.00

Deep-fried tuna maki topped w/ spicy crab meat and house spicy sauce

LION KING

$12.00

California roll topped w/ grilled salmon, masago and house spicy sauce

SALMON LOVER

SALMON LOVER

$13.00

Salmon, cucumber topped w/ salmon, masago and green onion

CATERPILLAR

$12.00

Grilled eel, cucumber topped w/ avocado and unagi sauce

SALMON SKIN (6pcs)

SALMON SKIN (6pcs)

$10.00

Deep-fried salmon skin, cucumber, pickled radish and masago

FIREBIRD

FIREBIRD

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus and crab meat topped w/ seared tuna and garlic sauce

BOB’S

BOB’S

$13.00

Grilled eel, spicy crab meat topped w/ smoked salmon and avocado

CHRIS’

$11.00

Deep-fried roll with shrimp tempura, cream cheese and house spicy sauce

SPICY SCALLOP (6pcs)

$12.00

Spicy crab meat, seasonal fruit/veggie topped w/ spicy scallop and black tobiko

RED HEART

$12.00

Spicy tuna and avocado topped w/ tuna

JULIE’S

$11.00

Philly roll topped w/ thinly sliced lemon and black tobiko

HOWIE

$10.00

Deep-fried roll with spicy tuna, cream cheese and house spicy sauce

PHOENIX

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, soft shell crab, masago and unagi sauce

WASABI HAMACHI

$12.00

Seared albacore, cucumber topped w/ avocado, hamachi and wasabi tobiko

MISO TUNA

$12.00

Tuna, avocado topped w/ seared tuna and miso sauce

MEXICANO

$10.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab meat topped w/ masago and unagi sauce

PRINCESS

$12.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber topped w/ seared tilapia, jalapeno and spicy sauce

VEGGIE SUSHI ROLLS (6-8pcs)

WALNUT VEGGIE

$9.00

Honey glazed walnut w/ yam and kabocha tempura

VEGGIE DELIGHT

$10.00

Cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad, dried zucchini, topped w/ inari

FRESH GARDEN

$12.00Out of stock

Seasonal veggies or fruit

FUTO MAKI

$11.00

Asparagus, dried zucchini, tomago, carrot and cucumber

VEGGIE TEMPURA

$9.00

Asparagus tempura, kabocha and purple yam

PEACOCK

$10.00Out of stock

Inari, red and green cucumber

GREEN DRAGON

$10.00

Asparagus tempura, dried zucchini and avocado

GOLDEN EYE

$10.00

Asparagus tempura, inari and mango

WAKAME WALNUT

$12.00

Kabocha tempura, honey glazed walnut, topped with wakame salad

NIGIRI SUSHI (2pcs)

N21. SAKE

$3.00

Salmon

N22. MAGURO

$3.00

Tuna

N23. ALBACORE

$3.00

White tuna

N24. HAMACHI

$3.00

Yellowtail

N25. SABA

$3.00

Mackerel

N26. TAKO

$3.00

Octopus

N27. EBI

$3.00

Shrimp

N28. UNAGI

$4.00

Eel

N29. IKA

$3.00

Squid

N30. TAMAGO

$3.00

Egg omelet

N31. WAKAME

$3.00

Seaweed salad

N32. IZUMI-DAI

$3.00

Tilapia

N33. MASAGO

$3.00

Smelt roe

N34. KANI

$3.00

Crab meat salad

N35. INARI

$3.00

Fried tofu skin

MAKI SUSHI (6pcs)

M36. TEKKA MAKI

$6.00

Tuna

M37. KAPPA MAKI

$5.00

Cucumber

M38. SAKE MAKI

$6.00

Salmon

M39. AVOCADO MAKI

$5.00

Avocado

M40. EBI MAKI

$6.00

Shrimp

TEMAKI SUSHI (1pc)

Hand Rolls

H70. SHRIMP HAND ROLL

$5.00

Ebi, crab meat, lettuce, masago and mayo

H71. SPICY TUNA HAND ROLL

$5.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, lettuce, masago and mayo

H72. SALMON SKIN HAND ROLL

$6.00

Deep-fried salmon skin, pickled carrot & radish, lettuce, green onion, masago, sesame seeds and unagi sauce

H73. CALIFORNIA HAND ROLL

$5.00

Crab meat, avocado and masago

H74. UNAGI HAND ROLL

$6.00

California hand roll w/ eel and unagi sauce

SASHIMI (5pcs)

SAKE

$8.00

Salmon

MAGURO

$8.00

Tuna

ALBACORE

$8.00

White tuna

HAMACHI

$8.00

Yellowtail

TAKO

$8.00

Octopus

IKA

$7.00

Squid

IZUMI-DAI

$7.00

Tilapia

DESSERT

DONUTS (6pcs)

$5.00

DEEP-FRIED BANANA (6pcs)

$4.00

SESAME BALLS (6pcs)

$4.00

PARTY TRAY

PARTY PLATTER (Large)

$70.00

Maguro (8pcs), sake (8pcs), albacore (3pcs), ebi (3pcs), hamachi (3pcs), ika (3pcs), California roll (4pcs), spicy tuna roll (6pcs), kappa maki (6pcs), dragon roll (8pcs), rainbow roll (8pcs)

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7, Roseville, CA 95678

Directions

Gallery
Raku Sushi image
Raku Sushi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Nami - Roseville
orange star3.1 • 1,208
1465 Eureka Rd,Ste 120 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Blue Nami - Orangevale
orange star4.1 • 1,494
8811 Greenback Ln Orangevale, CA 95662
View restaurantnext
Aloha Sushi - Folsom
orange star4.5 • 92
2791 E Bidwell St Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Blue Nami - Folsom
orange starNo Reviews
330 Palladio Pkwy #2045 Ste 2045 Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Koshi Ramen - Koshi Ramen - Delta Shores
orange starNo Reviews
8144 Delta Shores Cir Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurantnext
Midtown Sushi - 2801 P street
orange star4.5 • 203
2801 P street Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Roseville

My Thai Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 20,975
1465 Eureka Rd, St-140 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Jack's Urban Eats
orange star4.6 • 5,868
8620 Sierra College Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Creekside
orange star4.7 • 5,212
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jalisco Fresh Grill - Foothills Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,749
5180 Foothills Blvd Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Roseville
orange star4.5 • 2,993
3984 Douglas Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.4 • 2,456
1905 Taylor Road Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston