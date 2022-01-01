Restaurant header imageView gallery

Raku Soho 48 MacDougal Street

48 MacDougal Street

New York, NY 10012

Entrees

Patti Style Tonkatsu

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
This is noted udon specialist Raku's second Manhattan location. Renowned chef Norihiro Ishizuka, of Omakase destination Kura, cooks bowls of noodles in flavorful broth to perfection and offers them alongside a range of authentic Japanese appetizers. The interior is minimalist yet warm, inspired by the Japanese wabi-sabi worldview.

48 MacDougal Street, New York, NY 10012

