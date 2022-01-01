  • Home
Raleigh Cheesy 1460 Chapel Ridge Rd Ste 170,

No reviews yet

1460 Chapel Ridge Rd Ste 170,

Apex, NC 27502

$45.00

One 9x9 inch plastic box, filled with 2 cheeses, crackers, charcuterie and various produce. Appetizers for 2 or dinner for 1-2 (depending on appetites)

$22.00

A lunchable snack for 1! Includes one cheese, charcuterie, crackers, produce and one dip.

$14.00

The best little bite of charcuterie you ever did have! Includes one cheese, charcuterie, crackers, and a dip. The perfect snack to hold you over during a long meeting or on the commute home!

$12.00

Small jarcuterie cup - one brie bite, manchego or cheddar, crackers, 1/2 oz of salami, fruit, and honey.

$14.00

Large Jarcuterie cup - 1 brie bite, crackers, manchego, fruit and nuts, 1 oz of salami, and honey.

$75.00

A 10.5 x 10.5 inch board filled with 3 cheeses, 2 charcuteries, crackers, produce, one dip and various accompaniments. Perfect for appetizers for 4-5 or dinner for 2-3.

$110.00

A 10x14 inch wooden board filled with 4 cheeses, 3 charcuterie meats, crackers, produce, and various accompaniments. Perfect for 6-8 as an appetizer or 4-5 for dinner.

$175.00

A 15.5x15.5 inch wooden tray, filled with 6 cheeses, multiple charcuterie meats, produce, 2 dips, crackers, and various accompaniments. Perfect for 12-14 people as appetizers of 7-9 people for dinner.

$250.00

A large 14x21 inch wooden platter, filled to the brim with 8 cheeses, various charcuterie meats, 3 dips, produce, and various accompaniments. Include one 10x10 inch platter of crackers on the side. This is a perfect appetizer for 20-22 people or dinner for 10-12.

Sunday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Custom cheese and charcuterie boards for all occasions.

1460 Chapel Ridge Rd Ste 170,, Apex, NC 27502

Directions

