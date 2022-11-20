- Home
Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery
200 Reviews
$$
67 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Sparkling/Rosé Wine/Dessert
Naveran Rosado Cava (R)
Penedes, Spain Pinot Noir The perfect bubbly to start or end your meal with. This is a vintage-made Cava from organically grown wines. It way over delivers for the price-point. Made in the traditional Champagne-method, this Cava spends 12 months on its lees. Notes of citrus fruits and red berries.
Gruet Blanc de Noirs (R)
New Mexico Pinot Noir Winemaker Notes The rich and toasty character of the Blanc de Noirs is balanced and superb. Aged for a two-year minimum, the palate is developed and shows rich complex flavors. The amazing berries aromas and the creamy texture play a leading role and create a great finesse. A fine salmon color, aggressive mousse, and lovely fruity wine with plenty of immediate charm and toasty aromas. There is also an explosive juicy flavor of raspberry.
Movia Puro (R)
Goriška Brda, Primorje, Slovenia Movia Puro is a unique organic wine blend of 60% Chardonnay and 40% of Ribolla Gialla. You disgorge this special wine yourself.
Dom Tempier Rose 2019 (R)
Bandol, France Mourvedre, Grenache, Cinsault, Carignan This benchmark Bandol rosé is produced at the hands of one of Provence's most legendary producers. The wine shows floral and fruit-driven flavors of strawberry, peach, and pomegranate, which are harmoniously woven together by citrus-driven acidity.
Eden Honeycrisp Ice Cider (R)
Vermont This tangy, elegant ice cider is made 100% from Vermont-grown Honeycrisp apples. The Honeycrisp is a prized Northern USA apple variety. As its name suggests, there is a honeyed quality to its sweetness, accompanied by sufficient acidity to keep the flavor fresh and crisp. Enjoy with cheese, maple crème brulee, or butter cookies.
Stella14 Uncle Mark'ette
Shara Apple Grape
White Wine
Vistamar Sauvignon Blanc 2019 (R)
Central Valley, Chile Fresh and lively, the mouth is surrounded in well balanced flavors of passion fruit, white flowers and notes of citrus. An excellent pairing to fish, green salads, lighter fare or on its own as an aperitif.
Nortico Alvarinho 2020 (R)
Nortico Alvarinho 2020 Minho, Portugal A fresh, white wine with notes of white peach and grapefruit. This wine hails from the region of Portugal abutting Galicia, Spain. It is well-known for the best Alvarinho in Portugal. The wine pairs beautifully seafood and particularly with our NH Hot Oyster Sandwich.
Hopler Gruner Veltliner 2019 (R)
Burgenland, Austria A fresh cloud of peardrop and lemon rises from the glass. The light palate is just as appetizing in its freshness and shows some zesty, yeasty concentration. The finish is vivid, zesty and dry.
Steininger Gruner Veltliner Loisium 2019 (R)
Niederosterreich, Austria A bright, fresh and pure note of ripe green pear immediately hits the nose. More air adds an appetizing hint of yeast, too.
Meinklang White 2018 (R)
Burgenland, Autria An aromatic yet dry white wine from the biodynamic Meinklang estate. A blend of Grüner Veltliner, Welschriesling and Muskat. Direct press, fermentation in stainless steel with 4 months on the lees. Fresh and delicious with all kinds of food.
Brooks Pinot Gris 2019 (R)
Willamette Valley, Oregon This wine has such a beautiful mouth-feel and a good amount of mouth-watering acidity. Notes of pear, cardamom, and brioche. This very slight off-dry wine will be a great accompaniment to all your Thanksgiving sides and hold up to the main event.
Donnafugata Anthilia Bianco 2019 (R)
Siciliy, Italy Lucido (Catarratto) Anthìlia 2019 has a straw yellow color. The nose presents a fresh and fruity bouquet with notes of white-fleshed fruits (peach) combined with scents of wildflowers. On the palate we find the evident fruity note again, refreshed by agreeable sapidity. It finishes with good persistence.
Ferraton Cotes du Rhones Blanc 2018 (R)
Rhone Valley, France White Grenache, Clairette Bright, pale gold color with silver tints. Aromas of white flowers and white fruit. Nicely balanced wine. Clairette brings the freshness and white Grenache body and softness.
Beaumont Chenin Blanc 2018 (R)
Beaumont Chenin Blanc 2018 Walker Bay, South Africa This is a lean Chenin for a South African wine. Think almost Loire style instead of South African. It’s low alcohol, 12.4% and has notes of understated apple and citrus with great acidity. It’s a refreshing wine with a long, polished finish.
Ravines Argetsinger Riesling 2015 (R)
Seneca Lake, Finger Lakes, New York Dry Riesling produced from a single vineyard, the Argetsinger Vineyard on Seneca Lake, one of the oldest Riesling vineyards in the Finger Lakes. The Argetsinger Vineyard's limestone soils produce a grape of lean minerality and complex floral aromatics.
Papa Godello 2015 (R)
Papa Godello 2015 Valdeorras, Spain Notes of ginger, jasmine, lime zest with a strong mineral backbone. This wine is starting to show signs of age with hints of flint and honey. This is lovely wine to enjoy with a seafood dinner.
Joseph Drouhin Saint-Veran 2015 (R)
Burgundy, France Chardonnay A wine that smiles and makes you smile! It is stylistically close to Pouilly-Fuissé, with its golden hue, its greenish reflection and its refreshing taste.
Brick & Mortar Sweetwater Springs Chardonnay 2015 (R)
Russian River, Sonoma, California Winemaker's Notes The 2015 Sweetwater Springs Vineyard Chardonnay expresses intense aromas of crushed rock, chalk, green almond and hawthorn. The palate is alluring and nervy; it possesses a bright, well-structured body with concentrated minerality and a lingering racy acidity. This is a Chardonnay with great depth and texture while being light on its feet, and is expected to age gracefully for the next 8-10 years.
Kistler Les Noisetiers 2014 (R)
Kistler Les Noisetiers Chardonnay 2014 Sonoma Coast, California A prestige producer from Sonoma, Kistler, is dedicated to their Chardonnays and have always believed in minimal intervention. Les Noisetiers 2014 is drinking beautifully right now. Notes of green fruits, hazelnuts (hence the name), almonds, and a bit of popcorn. Only 5 bottles available.
Stekar Malvasia 2017 (R)
Goriška Brda, Primorje, Slovenia The Malvazija is a uniquely beautiful wine from this estate, full of character and style from the diverse Malvasia grape. After a handharvesting from the young Pročno vineyard, and about 48 hours with skin contact, the must goes through fermentation and one year of aging in 400L acacia barrels in order to give extra structure and to aid in bringing out the floral components of the grape. The finished wine is intense on the nose, with beautiful fruit tones, robust herbal quality, and even hints of acacia flower. It is fresh while very full-bodied, harmonious in alcohol and acidity, and overall very balanced and wonderful for drinking solo, or around a feast of charcuterie and cheeses
Stekar Morus Abla 2017 (R)
Goriška Brda, Primorje, Slovenia Pinot Gris A natty Orange wine for the cool kids. This wine is also made from Pinot Gris but in a very, very different style. It has had 30 days of skin contact and is aged for 18 months in neutral barrels. A decent amount of tannin with notes of peach, nectarines, wild flowers and rocks. A versatile wine, this will go well from appetizer to dessert. It's a particularly nice pairing with our Squash Entree.
Red Wine
Anthony Road Devonian Red (R)
Anthony Road Devonian Finger Lakes, New York A crushable red that is delicious with a slight chill on it. This is one of our bartender Rachel’s favorite red wines. It’s low in alcohol with juicy notes of berries, dark cherries, and herbs. It is a lovely day drinking red.
Mommessin Saint-Amour 2018 (R)
Saint-Amour, Beaujolais, France Gamay
Lucien Lardy Fleurie 2018 (R)
Fleurie, Beaujolais, France Gamay
Builliat Morgon Nature 2018 (R)
Morgon, Beaujolais, France There’s an attractive, very fresh raspberry and strawberry nose here with a vibrant delivery of well-proportioned tannins that hold lovely, juicy strawberry flavors at the finish. From organically grown grapes.
Broc Cellars Counoise 2017 (R)
Mendocino, California This is a gorgeous natural red from Mendocino. A zippy, medium-bodied wine with notes blue and black fruit coupled with a distinct hint of pencil-lead and white pepper. It is a high acid red that can easily cut through some buttery hors d'oeuvres or your cheese board. This wine is unfiltered and unfined, fermented spontaneously and has no sulphites.
Badenhorst Secateurs Red Blend 2014 (R)
Swartland, South Africa Shiraz, Cinsault, Grenache The aromas are perfumed, peppery, spicey, smokey and exhibit ripe red fruit notes. The palate is supple, smooth on the entry but with enough grip and freshness to finish dry and refreshing. The texture and fineness of fruit tannin and drinkability of the wine is immediately evident.
Hopler Pinot Noir 2017 (R)
Burgenland Austria Pinot Noir from Austria is rarely found however this is initially what intrigued us on tasting this French variety planted in the heart of wine country in Austria. Elegant and aromatic on the palate. Aged for just over a year in used oak barrels (2nd and 3rd pass). No surprise that there is limestone found in the vineyards along with clay. These are ideal matches for Pinot Noir. The Höpler winery is a family-owned estate located southeast of Vienna in the region of Burgenland.
Lemelson Thea's Selection Pinot Noir 2017 (R)
Willamette Valley, Oregon The nose is inviting with blueberry and blackberry fruit that is nuanced by subtle spice notes of black licorice, black tea, cinnamon and graham cracker. The rich, silky tannins give in to a long and robust finish that leaves the taste of black cherries and dark chocolate lingering on the palate.
Barda Pinot Noir 2018 (R)
Patagonia, Argentina The 2018 Barda saw 60% of the volume matured in concrete to keep the freshness and crunchiness of the Pinot Noir fruit in the wine, and the rest was in barrels for eight months. It's lighter than 2017, which was very concentrated given the extremely low yields, and the wine goes back to the balance of previous years (with normal yields); there's great harmony and purity here. The palate is fresh, the flavors are clean and pure and there is great length. There's great energy. It has to be one of the finest vintages of Barda. This is an incredible value, a great Pinot Noir from Río Negro at a very attractive price point. 2018 saw good yields, and they were able to produce around 100,000 bottles.
Casa Donoso Sucesor Romano 2018 (R)
Maule Valley, Chile Romano, Carmenere A blend of Cesar Noir (aka Romano) and Carmenere. Cesar Noir is a varietal that traces its origins to Burgundy. This wine is partially aged in an amphora and partially in French Oak. It has both red and black berry notes and baking spices. Crack open this wine 30 minutes to an hour before to let it breathe.
Bodegas RE Doble Garanacha-Carignan 2015 (R)
Maule Valley, Central Valley, Chile Both varietals are grafted onto one vine. This is a medium-bodied red with ample red fruit. It pairs well with white meat and spiced meat dishes.
COS Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico 2017 (R)
Vittoria, Sicily, Italy Nero D'Avola, Frappato There are depths of crushed raspberries, pomegranate, roses and peppery herbs to be found in the 2017 Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico. This is silky and pliant in feel, offering ripe red and blue fruits accentuated by sweet spices, as juicy acidity maintains vibrancy. Salty minerals and inner violet florals come forward through the close, along with nuanced tannins that create a classically dry sensation on the elegant finish. This is a total pleasure to taste, but while it’s already drinking beautifully, it will also excel through a number of years of cellaring. The Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico is a blend of 60% Nero d'Avola and 40% Frappato.
Fattoria Fibbiano Chianti Superiore (R)
Fattoria Fibbiano Casalini Chianti Superiore 2015 Tuscany, Italy A medium bodied red with notes of cherries, plums, tea, and pepper. This wine would be lovely with a piece of red meat, perhaps with our Supper Club Ribeye. It has elegant, smooth tannins and a persistent finish.
Lagar Darei Tinto 2013 (R)
Dao, Portugal Organic The Lagar de Darei is an impressive blend of Touriga Nacional, Tinta Roriz, Alfocheiro and Jaen. The combination of these varietals make for a delicious easy drinking red with flavors blackberries, black cherries, dark raspberries and some coffee spice notes on the finish.
Lagar de Darei Reserva Tinto Sem Abrigo 2011 (R)
Dao, Portugal Touriga Nacional, Tinta Roriz, Jaen, Alfrocheiro The ‘Sem Abrigo’ Reserva means ‘homeless,’ as back in 2011, this wine came to be because there were a few vats of Reserva that had such a clearly unique and fantastic character to them that they could not be destined to mix with the others. Since it obviously needed to be its own wine, but had no particular name, these vats were considered ‘homeless,’ and all the way through to the wine being finally bottled, the name stuck. Fermented naturally in lagars, and aged in large cement vats, this wine is absolutely alive and delicious. A beautiful cornucopia of fruits, earthy backbone, and a purity given from its clean and characteristic Darei acidity, this red is built to enjoy now and for years to come.
Solar Rioja Alavesa Joven 2017 (R)
Rioja, Spain Tempranillo The Solar de Randez Joven (young wine with no oak) comes from a 15-hectare plot of younger vineyards that grow on a hill with both north and south facing slopes. The ripeness levels that come from the different sides of the hill create amazing depth in this fresh and young wine. Sitting on calcareous clay soils mixed with sand and rock, the layers displayed in this dense, ink-colored red are fantastically expressive. After only time in stainless steel, the resulting fruit is ripe, bright, and a deliciously bright wine. The Joven has beautiful aromas of red and black cherries and the palate is impressively structured.
Dom de Fenouillet Terres Blanches Rouge 2014 (R)
Beaumes de Venise, Rhone, France Grenache, Syrah, Mouvedre This is the most important wine of the domaine in terms of production and the wine that we feel offers exceptional value for its quality. It is, then, the workhorse of the estate. The vineyards are situated on the massif of the Dentelles de Montmirail and much of the vineyard surface is laid out in terraces to accommodate the steep slope of the hill. The soil is clay and limestone and the “encepagement” is 50% Grenache, 40% Syrah and 10% Mourvedre (more or less). Harvest and vinification is done parcel-by-parcel and the final blend is done after a long cuvaison designed to obtain the finest and most profound extracts. The wine is bottled unfiltered after eleven months of aging in cement cuves. Annual production is on the order of 30,000 bottles of which 3600 to 4800 bottles are shipped for our use in the USA. Certified organic.
Pic & Chapoutier Cotes du Rhone Rouge 2019 (R)
Rhone Valley, France Grenache, Syrah Crimson red in color with vibrant red fruit aromas. Cherry and spice on the palate, with firm, silky tannins and ample structure.
Domaine Fondreche 2018 (R)
Ventoux, Rhone Valley, France Grenache, Syrah The 2018 Ventoux Domaine is another winner that should be snatched up by savvy readers. A blend of 50% Grenache and 25% each of Syrah and Grenache, brought up in one-third each foudre, barrels, and concrete eggs, it offers a vivid bouquet of violet, ground pepper, bouquet garni, and both red and blue fruits. Medium to full-bodied, rounded, and polished, it has the fruit-forward charm of the vintage yet still packs ample concentration. Drink it over the coming 4-6 years (or more). Drink through 2025+
Guy Farge St. Joseph 2017 (R)
St. Joseph, Rhone, France The 2017 Saint Joseph Terroir de Granit lacks some of the vibrant raspberry notes found in Farge's Passion de Terrasses, but it looks virtually equivalent in overall quality. Black olives and black cherries pick up complex herbal-stemmy notes on the nose, while the full-bodied palate is rich and supple, turning silky in texture on the long finish.
McPrice Myers Right Hand Man Syrah 2017 (R)
Central Coast, California Zesty and fruit-forward, with appealing raspberry, espresso and spice flavors. Drink now through 2027.
Luigi Voghera Nebbiolo 2018 (R)
Langhe, Piedmont, Italy Ruby red in color with aromas of violet and spices that lead to a dry and harmonious palate. Pairs well with roasted game and strong dry cheeses.
Alto 3 Reserve Malbec 2016 (R)
Catamarca, Argentina At 4,900+ feet, Alto3’s vineyards are some of the highest altitude in the world. They are located in Catamarca, in the mountains north of Mendoza and are farmed organically. The Malbec Reserve is an inky purple with a nose of spicy raspberry jam, followed by flavors of blackberry, licorice and tobacco. Pairings include grilled meat, spicy foods and roast vegetables.
Redentore Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 (R)
Veneto, Italy A fruit-forward Cabernet from Northern Italy -- this wine has no added sulfites!
Bodegas Larchago Maitea 2014 (R)
Reibera del Duero, Spain Tempranillo A heavy, stewy wine with notes of baked raisin and prune.
Ch. Vrai-Caillou Bordeaux 2018 (R)
Chateau Vrai Caillou 2018 Bordeaux Superieur, France Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc This is a well-structured wine ripe berry and cherry notes. It has gently tannins and a rounded mouthfeel. It’s a great everyday Bordeaux to enjoy with a lamb or pork dinner.
Fontanafredda Barolo Silver Label 2015 (R)
Barolo, Piedmont, Italy Clean, full and intense nose, with typical traces of withered flowers, dry leaves and underbrush. Robust and well-bodied, with acidity and firm tannins that give a sense of freshness that prolongs the finish. Ideal with rich red meats, varying according to the wine and vintage, and medium and mature cheeses. Also lovely as an after-dinner wine.
Bouza B6 Tannat 2011 (R)
Montevideo, Uruguay Perfectly aged Tannat! A red granite colour that’s both intense and profound. In the nose we can appreciate aromas such as cassis liqueur, and plum and blueberry jam on top of marked toasted wood note that offers up touches of vanilla and coffee. A greatly opulent wine that is tasty and fleshy in the mouth, with a sweet and fruit beginning, with flavours of dried banana as well as cocoa and tobacco with a subtle vanilla finish. Its end is slightly bitter, which gives it complexity and makes it more attractive; its tannins are marked but not excessively drying – a wine with a big future.
Modern New England cuisine with a focus on the Seasons. Raleigh features a natural wine list, craft beers, and classic cocktails served in a bright, modern space with outdoor patio seating.
67 State Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801