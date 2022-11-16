Rally Point Coffee imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Rally Point Coffee

No reviews yet

4726 Woodrow Bean Suite D

El Paso, TX 79924

Popular Items

Latte
Cold Brew
Nitro Cold Brew

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00+

Latte

$4.25+

Cappucino

$4.25+

Macchiato

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.80+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25+

3oz Mach

$3.75

Americano

$3.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Undertow

$3.75

Cortado

$3.50

Strawberry Milk

$3.75

Kids Latte

$3.00

Water

Topo Chico

$2.75

Frappes

Strawberry Nutella

$5.50+

Strawberry Frap

$5.25+

Cookies and Cream

$5.50+

Vanilla Bean Frap

$5.25+

Mocha Frap

$5.25+

Caramel Frap

$5.25+

Matcha Frap

$6.00+

Peaches and Cream

$5.50+

Nutella

$5.50+

Seasonal

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

$5.00+

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.00+Out of stock

Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew

$5.00+Out of stock

Peppermint Mocha Frap

$5.00+Out of stock

Suprise latte!

$5.00+Out of stock

pomegranate choc latte

$5.00+Out of stock

Chai Apple Spice

$5.00+

Tea

Green Tea Pomegranate

$4.00+

Black Tea

$3.75+

Rosehip Hibiscus

$3.75+

Tea Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Blue Pineapple

$4.00+

Kombucha

Oolong Rose Lemonade Can

$5.00Out of stock

Hopped Passionfruit Can

$5.00Out of stock

Mango Chile Lime Can

$5.00Out of stock

Chica Fresa Can

$5.00Out of stock

Food

Choc.Pec cookie

$3.75

Brownies

$3.75

Two

$7.00

Spooky Cookies

$4.00

Baklava

$7.00

Turkey Pesto Mozz

$7.50

Ham Turkey Cheddar

$7.50

Breakfast Warrior

$7.50

Sam's Toast

$10.00

Pauly D

$8.50

The Sticky Buns

$4.50

Plain Jane

$2.50

Hollaback Bagel

$6.00

Shirts

Black

$25.00

Green

$25.00

Vendor

$20.00

Tote

$15.00Out of stock

Coffee Bag 1lb

$22.00

Hats

Black

$25.00

Tan

$25.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are a full service coffee bar with the addition of CBD infusions and the option to spike anything with liquor.

4726 Woodrow Bean Suite D, El Paso, TX 79924

Rally Point Coffee image

