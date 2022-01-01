Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

RallyPoint Sport Grill

1 Review

$$

837 Bass Pro Lane

Cary, NC 27513

Popular Items

8 Boneless
Single Order
Bacon Cheese Burger

Appetizers

Basket of Chips

$8.00

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Basket Onion Rings

$10.00

Basket Tater Tots

$10.00

Buffalo Cheese Dip

$10.00

Tangy cheese dip with diced chicken, topped with bleu cheese, baked to a crisp, and served with homemade tortilla chips

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Chips And Salsa

$6.00
Grilled Jalapeños

Grilled Jalapeños

$11.00

Hand cut and filled with homemade buffalo cream cheese and topped with crispy bacon

Chipotle Lime Hummus

$9.00

Mozz Sticks

$10.00

Five hand-breaded fresh cut mozzarella sticks, fried and served with our house marinara

Nachos

$10.00

Homemade tortilla chips topped with queso, corn salsa, lettuce, salsa, jalapenos, and sour cream

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$10.00

Three warm pretzel sticks served with homemade beer cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Choice of chicken or veggies, with shredded cheddar, corn salsa, served sour cream and mild salsa

Spicy Mac Balls

Spicy Mac Balls

$12.00

Four hand rolled mac & cheese balls rolled with jalapenos, tossed in breadcrumbs, deep fried to perfection and served with chipotle ranch

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Steak Tacos

$12.00

Haddock Tacos

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Cup Chili

$3.50Out of stock

Bowl Chili

$6.00Out of stock

Cup Du Jour

$3.50Out of stock

Bowl Du Jour

$6.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken and wing sauce

Cornbread Wedge

Cornbread Wedge

$12.00

Grilled chicken on top of mixed greens, diced apple, walnuts, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Impossible meat, mixed greens, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and croutons

Side Salad

$3.50

Burgers & Chicken

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles

Carolina Burger

Carolina Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Chili, coleslaw, tomato, and onion

Swissroom Burger

$13.00

Sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion

The Morning After Burger

$14.00

Bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, chipotle mayonnaise

Plain Burger

$10.00

4th Quarter Comeback

$22.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, and deep fried

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Two fried onion rings, lettuce, chipotle BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese

Wings

Single Order

Single Order

$12.00

Double Order

$22.00

Team Order (32)

$42.00

8 Boneless

$12.00

16 Boneless

$22.00

32 Boneless

$42.00

Wings and Growler

$45.00

Award-Winning BBQ

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

On brioche bun served with two hushpuppies (Try it with a kick!)

Handhelds

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, shredded carrots, drizzled with spicy thai peanut sauce

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hand battered chicken, deep fried and tossed in your choice of mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce, served with lettuce and tomato. Can be served in a white wrap!

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Chicken with onions, peppers, and white American cheese on a local hoagie roll

Rally Reuben

Rally Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on local marble rye

Steak Philly Cheese

$13.00

Beef with onions, peppers, and white American cheese on a local hoagie roll

Turkey Cuban

$14.00

Turkey, pulled pork, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, and pickles on local pressed hoagie

Turkey Triple Club

Turkey Triple Club

$15.00

Smoked turkey, crispy applewood bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and an avocado spread on local sourdough

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Fish And Chips

$17.00

BLT

$12.00

Tenders & Fries

$14.00

Nathans Hot Dogs

$12.00

Turkey Sub

$14.00

Kid’s Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Mac N’ Cheese

$5.00

Dessert

Brownie

$4.00

Sides

SD Fresh Cut Fries

$3.50

SD Tater Tots

$3.50

SD Rally Chips

$3.50

SD Mac Balls

$6.00

SD Hush Puppies

$3.50

Cup Of Chili

$3.50

Cup Du Jour

$3.50Out of stock

SD Cole Slaw

$3.50

Bowl Mac N Cheese

$10.00

SD Applesauce

$1.50

SD Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Chicken

$5.00

Sd Onion Rings

$3.50

Extras

Sd Carrots

$1.00

Sd Celery

$1.00

Sd Ranch

$0.50

Sd Blu Cheese

$0.50

Sd Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sd Sour Cream

$0.50

Sd Mayo

$0.35

Big Ranch

$1.00

Big Blu Cheese

$1.00

SD Balsamic

$0.50

Sd Mild

$0.50

Sd Medium

$0.50

Sd Hot

$0.50

Sd Thai Chili

$1.00

Sd Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

8 oz Ranch

$4.00

16 oz Ranch

$7.00

8 oz Bleu Cheese

$4.00

16 oz Bleu Cheese

$7.00

MONTHLY SPECIALS

Meatballs Special

$10.00

Pasta Alfredo Special

$16.00
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for Dine-in, curbside pickup, and now delivery!

Website

Location

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary, NC 27513

Directions

